Cryptos Snap Higher As Bitcoin Cash Miner Accused Of Artificially Boosting Prices

The last two weeks have seen cryptocurrencies surge across the board, as tax-driven selling pressure appears to have abated, but while most are doing very well, Bitcoin Cash stands out - up over 120% - amid accusations of miners artificially boosting prices.
The last hour or so has seen a notable jump in prices across the entire crypto space, but as is evident, Bitcoin Cash has been on fire the last few days...
While some have attributed the notable outperformance to an announcement of a scheduled May 15 hard fork network upgrade that will increase the maximum blocksize to 32MB (and crypto payment processor BitPay’s update announcement today that allows BCH to be accepted on their BitPay Checkout app could also have contributed to BCH’s price rise), there appears to another more obvious driver of Bitcoin Cash's outperformance, as Bloomberg reports Antpool, one of the largest mining groups, is “burning” a portion of the coins it receives, potentially reducing supply and driving up the value...
Antpool, whose users’ computers confirm 8.2 percent of all Bitcoin Cash transactions, announced April 20 on Twitter and Facebook that it will voluntarily "burn" 12 percent of the coins it receives.
The mining outfit is sending a portion of the fees it receives "to a black hole address.”
This is voluntary and we want to explain why this burning might be good for BCH as a whole.
The Bitcoin Cash blockchain is at the tipping point of becoming a widely used public blockchain. A very good example of the innovation happening on BCH is memo.cash. After the May 15th planned hard fork, more and more useful applications will be enabled on BCH, using re-enabled OP_codes and enlarged OP_RETURN spaces. Furthermore, the increased block size cap will prevent the risk of network congestion from deterring such apps to be built.
During the forthcoming wave of innovation, we believe that on-chain transaction volume will experience significant growth. The crypto economy is not only about BCH though, nor is it only about money. It is also about protecting freedom of speech and freedom of association. BCH should embrace innovations and the free market, and be supportive and inviting of all kinds of applications being deployed on the BCH blockchain. The Bitcoin Cash community should embrace the entrepreneurial spirit and treat any fee paying transaction as a customer. Even if those transactions are non-BCH tokens, and even if those transactions are not about the transfer of money.
The move is just the latest in an escalating war of words (and deeds) between backers of the original Bitcoin and its forked partner Bitcoin Cash, and not everyone sees this as honorable...
"Antpool has burned $12 worth" of Bitcoin Cash a day, said Kyle Samani, managing partner at the Austin, Texas-based crypto hedge fund Multicoin Capital, in an email.
"This was purely a PR game so they could say ‘reducing supply'."
Lucas Nuzzi, a senior analyst at Digital Asset Research, said in an email: "Now, projects like Bitcoin Cash are struggling to remain relevant, which is hard when very few users are using the network," Nuzzi said.
"Miners have to liquidate their holdings regularly to pay for their expenses. The move from Antpool is intended to slow down further price depreciation, by attempting to increase the perception of scarcity. Whether the move will be successful remains to be seen."
As Bloomberg concludes, whether the burning really makes a cryptocurrency more valuable in the long-term is unclear since the "limited" nature of supply is questionable at best (think Bitcoin forks for one).
"Cryptocurrencies have a bewildering variety of mechanisms for determining quantity -- of course, ever since we left the gold standard, traditional currencies are even more bewildering," Aaron Brown, a business author who writes for Bloomberg Prophets, said in an email.
"Who knows what would happen if Jeff Bezos converted all his wealth to $100 bills and burned them? So it will be an interesting experiment."
But for now it's working, as is wildly obvious from the chart below, Bitcoin Cash has exploded relative to Bitcoin in the last few days.
From a near record-low around 9% of Bitcoin's price, Bitcoin Cash is now over 16% of Bitcoin's price...
But for now, the entire space is surging with Crypto market cap now back above $400 billion...
Comments
So my business on Amazon just started accepting Bitcoin last month, what a disaster it has been. My customers are all upset because the Bitcoin price keeps going up and they think they overpaid for the product. Some want to return their product, but what price do I give them back? the current price or the one they paid? And now they're pissd and leaving negative reviews on Google. Not good.
These price swings and manipulation by the whales in makes it nearly impossible to except Bitcoin as form of payment without a major problem. We're probably going to have to ditch Bitcoin as a payment method. It's simply a nightmare to manage.
Vote me down if I hurt your feelings..
Feeding the whales?... "ARE" the whales!......
https://southfront.org/u-s-congress-is-bullish-about-cryptocurrencies-a…
In reply to Keep feeding the whales. by lester1
How many nervous breakdowns has this guy had?
https://www.independent.co.uk/life-style/gadgets-and-tech/news/bitcoin-…
In reply to Feeding the whales?... "ARE"… by Son of Captain Nemo
Doesn't this guy and his story of "what if" remind you of what could be a great sequel to the movie the "Boiler Room"?!!!
In reply to How many nervous breakdowns… by NoDecaf
Lester's feeling the 'short squeeze'... ouch
In reply to Keep feeding the whales. by lester1
If you are a merchant you should have set your return policy before starting your business.
In reply to Keep feeding the whales. by lester1
If you don't give me a free coffee you're a racist.
In reply to If you are a merchant you… by Bunga Bunga
Everyone wants a ride on the elevator until somebody farts.
In reply to Keep feeding the whales. by lester1
Poor Lester the Molester. I always figured your either a basement dwelling loser, or an old hag full of pessimism. I chose both. Furthermore, who the fuck are you? You talk shit and develop make-believe stories every post on crypto - why all the hate? Mad you missed out?
In reply to Keep feeding the whales. by lester1
Hows that stacking doing ha ha ha ha
In reply to Keep feeding the whales. by lester1
Bitcoin is subject to manipulation?!
Say it isn't so!!
read closer
In reply to Bitcoin is subject to… by HedgeJunkie
This is an altcoin scam called bcash which is fraudulently marketed as Bitcoin.
In reply to Bitcoin is subject to… by HedgeJunkie
Hook, line, and sinker.
In reply to This is an altcoin scam… by Bunga Bunga
Litecoin is recognized as a proper alt--and support--to Bitcoin. Bitcoin Cash is a fraud.
In reply to This is an altcoin scam… by Bunga Bunga
that's BCash not Bitcoin, not the same...
In reply to Bitcoin is subject to… by HedgeJunkie
P. T. Barnum is laughing in his grave as suckers still believe in buttcoin.
In reply to Bitcoin is subject to… by HedgeJunkie
7 days over 2 sigmas in a row. Volume spikes almost 10fold. Must be real. /s
More like BTC being artificially propped with those ridiculous single candle ramps.
Core is filled with neoliberal shills. Accusing the enemy of what they themselves are doing is par for the course for them.
Bcash is centralized (obviously) and is for the noob no BTC coiners. Bcash isn't supposed to be a store of value, it's the Coffee Coin.
In reply to More like BTC being… by tmosley
Then why are the people who built bitcoin originally almost entirely on just one side of this debate?
And you can't have a store of value if you can't spend it. Gold maintains its value because people and central banks hoard it in anticipation of a return to a gold standard. If that is what people were holding BTC for, they might have an argument. But BTC can't handle any significant transaction volume without going full retard on fees.
I am afraid that it is you who is the noob, sucker.
In reply to Bcash is centralized … by Placerville
Lightning Network. Fees are WAY DOWN noob.
In reply to Then why are the people who… by tmosley
All these people piling into Bitcoin/cryptos is just going to dry up liquidity for other assets.
In reply to More like BTC being… by tmosley
"All these people piling into Bitcoin/cryptos is just going to dry up liquidity for other assets."
Aye, & make a decent video card 2X-3X what it should be while wasting a shit-ton of electricity.
In reply to All these people piling into… by lester1
Who owns the black hole address? Inquiring minds want to know!
Nobody. That is why it is called a black hole address. Those coins are burned.
In reply to Who owns the black hole… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
An the BTC holders got Bcash for FREE. Suck it Bcashers!
More like Bitcoin holders got Segwitcoin AND Bitcoin Cash for free. The original, "real" bitcoin chain is dead. You have a choice now between something that adheres to the white paper, and something that doesn't.
Have you even READ the white paper?
In reply to An the BTC holders got Bcash… by Placerville
Bcash isn't even the real Bcash. The real Bcash is Bclashic.
In reply to More like Bitcoin holders… by tmosley
You are wrong Sir.
In reply to More like Bitcoin holders… by tmosley
Hmmm. The BitCoin chart looks like the USD chart.
There are NO coincidences .