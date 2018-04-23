Deutsche: Another $5 Rise In Oil Would Unleash Market Turmoil

While traders have been closely following the push higher in 10Y yields, which this morning rose as high as 2.996%, as well as the dramatic short squeeze in the dollar, they may be ignoring the one asset class that is responsible for both moves: crude oil.
Recall, it is the ongoing move higher in crude prices that has sent 10Y breakevens surging to 4 year highs, while expectations of rising inflation have in turn boosted nominal yields as well as sent odds for 4 rate hikes to cycle highs...
... translating into a relentless dollar bid, which is creating a feedback loop forcing the record number of dollar shorts to aggressively cover their positions.
So how much higher can oil prices rise, before there the adverse feedback loops and unintended consequences swamp out the risk-on sentiment?
According to Deutsche Bank's chief Macro Strategist, another $5/barrel increase in oil would be enough for US 10y yields to threaten 3%, which also suggests that "oil is now at the cusp of levels where higher prices will spark greater FX and broader asset market volatility."
As Ruskin notes, "oil is working its wonders on inflation expectations. Figure 1 shows 10y breakevens again slavishly following oil around" and calculates that according to market beta regressions, "a $5/b increase in oil is worth at least 10bps on 10y breakevens. Assuming that real yields and breakevens if anything remain positively correlated (see figure 2) a WTI near $75/b could precipitate US 10y pushing through 3%."
As shown in the next chart, breakevens have been following real yields higher. Real yields, meanwhile, have been benefiting from some impact from fiscal policy; positive productivity/ growth expectations; and, most recently, a better risk environment as it relates to a range of political issues, inclusive of trade protectionism, N.Korea and perhaps Syria.
Further, as discussed previously, the Syria story with its associated Russian sanctions angle, has awakened dormant commodity price pressures, with the CRB now finally threatening levels last seen in 2015, although some of these have eased in the past 24 hours following suggestions from the US Treasury the Trump admin may be willing to ease back some of its Russian sanctions, unlocking Rusal aluminum supply-chains.
Meanwhile, higher commodity prices are falling on a market that should be receptive to some broader increase in inflation in the US. In a remarkable example, Thursday's Philly Fed prices received hit their highest levels since 2008, (see figure 4), a number consistent with core CPI inflation rate up near 3% in 2019.
Meanwhile, Deutsche further adds that the threat of FX vol is also rising as oil vol and FX vol are normally intertwined, in part because oil vol should encourage some uptick in bond vol. Implied oil vol has already picked up a little (see Figure 5), while other markets are lagging. Bond vol is regarded as at the epicenter of any broader increase in vol across all asset classes.
The good news, for FX traders, is that they can easily put positions on to capitalize from the above trends:
In FX land, betas over the last year show the biggest beneficiaries of higher oil prices should be: COP, NOK, CAD, ZAR, BRL, AUD. In that order.
The EUR has a small positive beta with oil, and, the USD tends to lose out slightly when oil goes up. However the oil - USD causation can run both ways, and is dominated by weaker USD helping oil , rather than higher oil weakening the USD. Oil also has an impact on Central Bank expectations. The ECB has historically placed more emphasis on total inflation than the Fed, helping higher oil prices to be associated with a stronger EUR, but this is less of a factor in current markets.
Deutsche also lays out the "most obvious casualty" of rising oil prices:
If we are in a world where oil prices only stabilise or edge higher, and where risk appetite is resilient, the most obvious casualty should be the JPY.
With the USDJPY surging above 108.50, so far this is being validated.
Finally, the biggest question: what happens to the all-important dollar? Well, here Ruskin says that if oil is a factor pushing US bond yields to new cycle highs, the USD is likely to perform strongly across the board. And sure enough, as discussed earlier, the USD is indeed surging.
So while bullish hedge funds, and OPEC, understandably are hoping that the next stop for oil will be $100 (and higher), be careful what you wish for: all that would take to break the back of the already fading "economic recovery" would be for the price of oil to spike so high, it trigger a VIX spike and price turmoil across all other asset classes, in a mini rerun of 2008... incidentally, just the scenario we warned about last night.
Comments
.
Go burn the water plant for us.
In reply to x by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Apparently, whatswhat1 hit a nerve and Tyler redacted his post and probably suspended his account.
If I'm wrong whatswhat1, respond to this post.
For what it is worth, which I believe to be very much, you can read his entire post on page 1 of the below link:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-04-22/government-accidentally-relea…
In reply to Go burn the water plant for… by ToSoft4Truth
And suddenly ZH turned into a hive of tinfoil hat nutheads
In reply to x by whatswhat1@yahoo.com
Thanks for that pithy assessment.
Market turmoil...
A company selling for what it's worth? Why, that's a catastrophe!!!
In reply to And suddenly ZH turned into… by forofofo
Did you require a refill on your Kool Aid, or, are you already sufficiently zombified?
In reply to And suddenly ZH turned into… by forofofo
Falklands Oil - Worth a Punt?
Falkland Oil Project Eyes Green Light This Year as Prices Rise - 11 Jan 2018
An oil project off the tip of South America is on track to get the go-ahead by the end of this year as the companies involved in the development work to secure $1.5 billion in financing.
It’s eight years since Rockhopper Exploration Plc discovered the 220 million-barrel Sea Lion field off the Falkland Islands. A green light for the project -- which is operated by Premier Oil Plc -- would signal renewed confidence in the outlook for the oil industry after a three-year slump in investments due to low prices.
“The project of course is looking a lot better at $68 a barrel,” Tony Durrant, chief executive officer of Premier Oil, which holds 60 percent of Sea Lion, said in an interview on Thursday. “It’s a project that’s very sensitive to oil prices.” (Bloomberg 11 Jan 2018)
What about Argentina? And what does the law say about the ownership of natural resources?
Argentina's Continental Shelf Claims and The UN CLCA Commission (1 page):-
https://www.academia.edu/33898951/Argentinas_Continental_Shelf_Claims_-The_UN_CLCS_Commission
Nobody cares Bob...Really.
Nobody.
In reply to Falklands Oil - Worth a Punt… by BritBob
There will be turmoil unless there is no turmoil, idiotas.
Long Tequila
In reply to There will be turmoil unless… by TheMexican
Thank you for staying on topic. That seems to have eluded everyone above...
In reply to Long Tequila by FreeShitter
Might also consider a futures contract on Mexican strippers to do the belly shots off of.
In reply to Thank you for staying on… by GatorMcClusky
Eww.
Ever seen Mexican strippers? Some of them have a shelf life of a couple of months before they start stacking those burritos around their gut.
Big guts on skinny legs ain't ever pretty.
In reply to Might also consider a… by gatorengineer
They aint bad up until 17 or 18
In reply to Eww. Ever seen Mexican… by shovelhead
They peak right about there....
In reply to They aint bad up until 17 or… by gatorengineer
Deutsche bank doublespeak interpretation. "if oil goes higher our leveraged shorts will f us right up"
So when oil was over $110 it caused no problem, but if it goes higher than $75 it will cause turmoil....liar liar pants on fire.
The Capex required to find new oil means that if oil doesn't hit $80 we are all screwed as there simply will not be enough oil to go round. As it is its only Ponzi shale being sold for far less than the cost of production that are keeping world supplies satiated, and thats with all the renewables etc., thrown in already.
Renewables cost more than they produce. Trained accountants who do Hollywood's books also do Oil Company books. If it was allowed a strong man could make a good living digging coal out of the ground with a pick and shovel. They don't allow subsistence farming either. If gardens get too prevalent they will zone them out of existence. A goat would be a great lawn mower except for the smell. But that would cost Lowes a bundle in sales and think of the illegal aliens put out of work.
In reply to Deutsche bank doublespeak… by Sapere aude
This Doom and Gloom shit is so old its pathetic...
Increased gas prices have eaten up the crumbs I got from Tweetmaster D's "tax reform".
Buy tobacco stocks if this goes up. These guys are gonna need a cigarette
How about stop them interest hikes. The bank pay me little interest but jack up the interest on my CC. what a B.S. Banks can't convince me to use my CC if they keep raising the rates.
The Fed didn't stop on the way down. Don't expect them to stop on the way up.
In reply to How about stop them interest… by Angry Panda
The fed has to already know that the economy, and joe sixpack cant take what they have already let loosed. What you are seeing is planned destruction.... Nothing more nothing less. Orange is either OK with being the fall guy or two dumb / self centered to realize it. $5 burger at my grocery, and my buddy with cattle says prices are almost at an all time low.
In reply to The Fed didn't stop on the… by Money_for_Nothing
A Premium on the premium.
Now THAT is compounding.
In reply to How about stop them interest… by Angry Panda
So USD and oil went up together. What is being sold to get the dollars? 10Y treasuries? Japan, China, or both?
maybe just buying dollars..... dollar is still considered a safe haven asset outside of Zerohedge....
In reply to So USD and oil went up… by Money_for_Nothing
Just a thought, the Fed is rolling out of its' maturing equity.
In reply to So USD and oil went up… by Money_for_Nothing
That just cancels a debit and credit on the same ledger, it reduces money supply but doesnt increase the velocity or value of fiat.
In reply to Just a thought, the Fed is… by Arnold
Yeah, I keep forgetting the ones and zeros part.
This global economics stuff is hard to grasp.
Good thing there's no math involved or I'd be totally clueless.
The BOJ and the ECB are still purchasing assets, who knows what the Chinese are doing, tightening and loosening to encourage sectors.
The Fed seems to be trying to shrink the purchasing, as a Hedge as I understand it, but working with the Primary s, the 'sphere' may very well be increasing..
In reply to That just cancels a debit… by gatorengineer
Oil can be worth no more than the value of the economic activity it can power. No one, but perhaps a Wall Street speculator, believes that anyone is going to spend $2 on oil to produce $1 in goods and services. Of course, they are all economists, and don't have a clue as to how to calculates that value. So - they either run the economy into the ground, or collapse the already rickety debt based monetary system. If they keep trying maybe they can do both!
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/depletion2_022.htm
Oil at 80 equals inflation at 5% in the USA, equals rates rising to 4% to cool inflation, resulting in a 30% implosion in asset prices; property and equity.