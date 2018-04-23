Deutsche Bank Considers Exiting US Cash Equities Business

Just two weeks after John Cryan's ouster, Bloomberg reports that, according to people familiar with the matter, Deutsche Bank is considering extensive cuts to its cash equities business in the U.S..
It appears new CEO Christian Sewing is leaving no stone unturned as he continues the wider restructuring of the bank's investment banking division and this would be the first strategic decision under his tenure.
In a first memo to staff, Sewing took a tough line on the bank’s stubbornly-high costs and said the bank will pull back from areas where it’s “not sufficiently profitable.”
The cash equities business has suffered from a transition to automated trading and passive investing, both of which have cut the need for human input into day-to-day equities trading. What business remains has structurally “moved away from banks,” Cryan said on his last quarterly earnings call with analysts in February.
While a spokesperson for Deutsche decline to comment, Bloomberg says a decision could come as early as this week and may be communicated as part of a larger package of changes to the German lender’s securities unit.
As a reminder, Deutsche has €1.3 trillion notional of equity-related derivatives that may become a problem in the absence of a US cash trading business (out of a total of modest €48.3 trillion in gross notional derivatives as of Dec. 31).
Comments
He could change his first name to "Abraham" for starters.
Seeing as how the ZH commentariat has been reduced to jumping the top of the thread and bringing unrelated issues to the fore, I see...Macron has arrived!
Now, does his jet run on french fry grease or is it solar? ;-)
In reply to He could change his first… by Fahq Yuhaad
Lithium batteries.
In reply to Seeing as how the ZH… by nmewn
freedom fry grease
In reply to Seeing as how the ZH… by nmewn
Macron, is that the little boy-scout that's running France now?
If his plane runs on bullshit, maybe you could supply him, nmewn!!
You've got plenty to spare, ne faites pas vous??
In reply to Seeing as how the ZH… by nmewn
That's a Cryan shame.
They're trying to shift their business focus away from criminal enterprises.
In reply to That's a Cryan shame. by ShrNfr
One of the biggest scams in finance since the financial crisis, according to people I listen to in the mortgage market, has been the hidden problems that have and will plague Deutsche Bank for decades to come. What I have heard consistently since 2008 is that Deutsche has a significant off balance sheet loss in Mortgage and Credit derivatives that will take years to wear off, and siphon profits from its revenues continually over time. For several systemic reasons, as well as a sympathetic government that cannot allow its marquee bank to fail, the bank has been allowed to amortize the losses forward until the contracts or underlying securities mature, which can be as much as 20 or more years into the future. All the while, a portion of the mammoth losses will be a cancer on earnings every year.
This information is not new, the market nearly forced Deutsche into oblivion in 2016 as it cratered the price of the stock. Company executives have tried to find ways to stanch the bleeding, which was the prime motivation behind Cryan's austerity and the new initiatives to cut back on their least profitable business lines. Poor Mr. Cryan, he was sent on a suicide mission that no mere mortal could overcome. Eventually this becomes a war of attrition where the bank cuts off too many branches to have enough leaves left to absorb rain water. This does not end well, and I think if the German government had a good plan to resolve the bank without having to do the unthinkable in Germany and use taxpayer funds to bail it out, they would jump at the opportunity. In fact the Greeks have used this very situation to argue against the austerity the Germans would have preferred applied to rectify the Greek mess. How can Germany force conditions on Greek banks that it will not even apply to its own major financial institution ?
The bottom line here is that if market accounts are correct, life at Deutsche Bank is not going to be pleasant for a long time to come, and eventually the market will force the German government to fish or cut bait with this cancer. Perhaps the best prerogative the Germans have now is to do what the US did to alleviate growing banking woes in the 1990’s…find the strongest of the weak, bolster it with capital and have it gobble up its weaker competitors. That’s a formula that worked well for Chase and the major US banks, and perhaps might be a winning strategy for Germany to re-structure both the Deutsche losses and its own banking system.
Same deal with Wells.
In reply to One of the biggest scams in… by Harry Lightning
Wells should already have had their banking license revoked - point blank - because they have repeatedly proven themselves to be a criminal enterprise.
In reply to Same deal with Wells. by Disgruntled Goat
Yes, absolutely, there is no way that one of the three biggest mortgage originators in the US was able to escape as cleanly as they want everyone to believe from the biggest meltdown in the history of the residential mortgage market. I would bet that Wells has the same problem of unreported losses continuing to drain revenues from profits long into the future.
In reply to Same deal with Wells. by Disgruntled Goat
DB is completely zombified. Also difficult to bail out 50 trillion EUR of derivatives. Germany is still sucking on the consequences of the Bankers Trust acquisition by DB in 1999
Wikipedia
"In November 1998, Deutsche Bank agreed (!) to purchase Bankers Trust for $10.1 billion;[2] the purchase was finalized on June 4, 1999. CEO Frank N. Newman received $55 million in severance.[3] "
In reply to One of the biggest scams in… by Harry Lightning
Xcellent analysis, Sir!
In reply to One of the biggest scams in… by Harry Lightning
"......find the strongest of the weak, bolster it with capital and have it gobble up its weaker competitors. That’s a formula that worked well for Chase and the major US banks, and perhaps might be a winning strategy for Germany to re-structure both the Deutsche losses and its own banking system.?
As though we should ADMIRE Chase & other US criminal banks????? Where's your moral compass, or has it been destroyed for the sake of personal greed and power?
Let the damn bank destroy itself and see that destruction spead throughout ALL of the Western World.
In reply to One of the biggest scams in… by Harry Lightning
Very simply - How much was Cryan paid to babysit a mismanaged, government fed & coddled financial institution which has counter party risk in pretty much every area of risk ??
Who cares. Eliminate their Primary Dealer status and cut their Interest Paid on Excess Reserves deposited with the Fed. They are a foreign bank sucking off the tit of the White Middle Class.
What the actual fuck is "cash equities" and how do you "consider" getting out?
These two lines says it all: "extensive cuts to its cash equities business in the U.S."...... “not sufficiently profitable.” Any investor should take heed.
what about "has €1.3 trillion notional of equity-related derivatives that may become a problem" .....may become a problem, god I love quotes like that
In reply to These two lines says it all:… by Chief Joesph
In the news
Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html
New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Hmm, Deutsche Bank, isn't that one of the banks that trump owes $300 million to?
Genius!
Hey, trumptards....ARGO!
Truth hurts bitchez!
"short the banks" - Mark Baum
Bingo
In reply to "short the banks" - Mark Baum by psy_ops