Shorts Crushed In Biggest Dollar Squeeze Since The US Elections

The Dollar Index broke above the key 90.00 level, up 5 days in a row -the biggest spike since Dec 2016 - to its highest level since mid-January. With net speculative positioning at extreme shorts, and liquidity stress (Libor-OIS), one wonders how far the short squeeze can go...
Breaking above its 100DMA for the first time in 2018...
And as we previously noted, the world and his pet rabbit is short the dollar...
For context, that is the biggest USD short in at least 3 years...
Which makes us wonder, just how big this squeeze spike can go?
And is it time for the dollar to catch up to Trump's approval rating?
As we noted Friday...
Got DXY calls? pic.twitter.com/rOe2G7O4rt— zerohedge (@zerohedge) April 20, 2018
Comments
Zero hedge is a fantastic site. There are more exposed government and military trolls on this site than at any other on the net. Thank you again ZH!! Great site.
LOL...everyone betting on a "sure thing"...Never bet on a "sure thing"...unless you want to lose...
In reply to hhhh by Twncpcone
And it would APPEAR that the Banks are getting crushed by the Specs with Silver? Or perhaps just a headfake? Either way, Silver now down below its all-in production cost again. They are sending you a loud and clear message here...
In reply to Never bet on a "sure thing"… by FireBrander
LOL. Russia trolls outnumber US trolls by 100:1 here.
Anti Semite scum infect ZH like dung beetles.
They should get their own site and leave the adults alone
In reply to hhhh by Twncpcone
Fuck jou.
In reply to LOL. Russia trolls outnumber… by LaugherNYC
We also have a great, and I really mean this, a great softball team.
In reply to hhhh by Twncpcone
And one retard....You.
In reply to hhhh by Twncpcone
In the news
Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html
New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Someone please kill the spammer ^^^^^^
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
I keep watching gold and silver, as if something would suddenly change. I don’t know why I do this.
I'm not the only one?
In reply to I keep watching gold and… by Give Me Some Truth
same reason I measure my wiener daily
In reply to I keep watching gold and… by Give Me Some Truth
The most valuable, smuggled, black market, commodity in Venezuela is not....gold....it's medicine and sugar/food...take that into consideration as you await golds "$20,000 an ounce" status...
In reply to I keep watching gold and… by Give Me Some Truth
Maybe true, but if had to choose between gold and the Bolivar...
In reply to The most valuable, smuggled,… by FireBrander
Keep waiting I waited 20 years for the pop got it and now its been another 10 year wait. Then again I sold it all off, amazing right no boating accident..sold it
In reply to I keep watching gold and… by Give Me Some Truth
I'm sure you reported all your gains to Lois Lerner.
In reply to Keep waiting I waited 20… by Bill of Rights
I'm against anything going up.
I'm in a bad mood.
except for youknowwhat Kappa
cue dotard tweet jawboning dollar down
The USD is down 10% since the election due to the policy of devaluation the Trump team said they were going to undertake. It will keep being moved down unless Kudlow convinced Trump to abandon the real economy in favor of sticking to the failed policy of pursuing an empty shell service economy.
If Kudlow convinces Trump, it will only be a short time. Trump was right to stop pumping the USD up and let it come down to favor US exports. He will return to that policy. That is--if Kudlow and strong dollar is even taken seriously as a policy.
Dollar weakness another pressure on China. One suspects the squeeze is coming from them. They not only are hurt in trade (US goods cheaper, China goods more expensive) they are hurt in Treasury bond holdings. Another F-You from Trump.
WOrld underestimating Trump and his team on fiscal, economic planning. Wilbur Ross is a smart man. Mnuchin is along for the ride...he is a charter member of LSC, little else except inside deals. Kudlow, Ichan — old school guys who believe in going on the offense, and not taking it up the butt like docile cows a la Obamarama and Bush.
The dollar spiked "to its highest level since mid-January".
I am heading to the bunker...
I give this newfound $ strength 2 weeks max.
Only on ZH: '...the world and his pet rabbit..."
And (often - usually?) the comments are better than the article, but nobody has beat 'the world and his pet rabbit' this morning.