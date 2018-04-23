Shorts Crushed In Biggest Dollar Squeeze Since The US Elections

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:28

The Dollar Index broke above the key 90.00 level, up 5 days in a row -the biggest spike since Dec 2016 - to its highest level since mid-January. With net speculative positioning at extreme shorts, and liquidity stress (Libor-OIS), one wonders how far the short squeeze can go...

Breaking above its 100DMA for the first time in 2018...

And as we previously noted, the world and his pet rabbit is short the dollar...

For context, that is the biggest USD short in at least 3 years...

Which makes us wonder, just how big this squeeze spike can go?

 

And is it time for the dollar to catch up to Trump's approval rating?

As we noted Friday...

Tags
Human Interest

Comments

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 10
Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:29 Permalink

Zero hedge is a fantastic site.  There are more exposed government and military trolls on this site than at any other on the net.  Thank you again ZH!!  Great site.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 7
ken1990 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:31 Permalink

In the news

Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html

 

New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html

This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
Quinvarius Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

The USD is down 10% since the election due to the policy of devaluation the Trump team said they were going to undertake.  It will keep being moved down unless Kudlow convinced Trump to abandon the real economy in favor of sticking to the failed policy of pursuing an empty shell service economy.

If Kudlow convinces Trump, it will only be a short time.  Trump was right to stop pumping the USD up and let it come down to favor US exports.  He will return to that policy.  That is--if Kudlow and strong dollar is even taken seriously as a policy.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
LaugherNYC Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:41 Permalink

Dollar weakness another pressure on China. One suspects the squeeze is coming from them. They not only are hurt in trade (US goods cheaper, China goods more expensive) they are hurt in Treasury bond holdings. Another F-You from Trump.

WOrld underestimating Trump and his team on fiscal, economic planning. Wilbur Ross is a smart man. Mnuchin is along for the ride...he is a charter member of LSC, little else except inside deals. Kudlow, Ichan — old school guys who believe in going on the offense, and not taking it up the butt like docile cows a la Obamarama and Bush.

 