ECB Capitulates On Defusing Eurozone's "$1 Trillion Ticking Time Bomb"

In late 2017, the ECB surprised central bank watchers, briefly spooked markets, and angered many Italians, with its plan to eradicate what many have dubbed the "ticking time-bomb" at the heart of the Eurozone, namely the roughly $1 trillion in non-performing loans across European banks (a number which is materially higher in reality as Euro banks were recently caught misrepresenting it).
The ECB then quickly came under fire - mostly from Italy whose banks have the biggest notional amount of bad loans - for demanding that banks set aside far more capital as loss buffer for when the €900 billion in bad loans are ultimately discharged.
Fast forward six months when it now appears that the European central bank came, saw... and ran away when faced with what now appears to be an certifiably insurmountable problem: as Reuters reported this morning, the ECB "is considering shelving planned rules that would have forced banks to set aside more money against their stock of unpaid loans, after suffering a political backlash."
The NPL guidelines, which were already delayed by a month, and were expected by March, were pitched as a key anchor of the ECB’s plan to bring down the $930 billion pile of non-performing credit that has crippled eurozone banks for the past decade, particularly those in Greece, Cyprus, Portugal and Italy.
Instead, the ECB is now planning to tactically surrender as there NPL problem has proven too massive for banks to be able to officially address it, or as Reuters put its far more politically, "the ECB was now considering whether further policies on legacy non-performing loans were necessary depending on the progress made by individual banks." Of course, since there has barely been any progress in resolving this issue, the conclusion is simple: the ECB is no longer pushing for an NPL resolution, as there simply isn't a viable one.
So what will the ECB do instead to perpetuate the illusion of solvency? According to Reuters sources, if the proposed rules are scrapped - as now appears likely - supervisors will instead "continue putting pressure on problem banks using existing powers."
In other words, the ECB will do nothing as matters revert to the state they were before the ECB pretended it could resolve the elephant in the European bank vault.
The board of the ECB’s Single Supervisory Mechanism (SSM) will discuss the matter at a meeting next month, with a final decision expected in June, one of the sources said.
Of course, an ECB capitulation means that any further financial intergation in the Eurozone would come to a screeching halt: recall that for Europe's backstop, Germany, a clean-up of banks’ balance sheets from toxic assets is the key precondition to agree on a common euro zone insurance on bank deposits. And without that, the Brussels dreams of a Federal States of Europe can never come true.
So who is responsible? No surprise there: as Reuters details, the ECB received push-back on a separate set of guidelines on loans that sour in the future from several members of the European Parliament, particularly from Italy, and lobbyists.
These give banks seven years to provide for new bad loans that are backed by collateral and two for those that aren’t.
And while the ECB’s original plan envisaged applying similar guidelines to the stock of existing bad loans, this looks increasingly unlikely, the central bank sources said. One reason: it would require the banks to somehow raise tens, if not hundreds of billions in capital to "plug the gap." Alas, that appears impossible.
Meanwhile, in a delightful reminder of Europe's uber bureaucratic chaos, lawmakers had objected that the ECB was encroaching on their prerogatives by passing rules that apply to all banks, rather than working on individual cases. Eventually, these rules on the so-called “flow” of loans that sour were unveiled in somewhat softened form last month.
Of course, the problem is that by leaving matters into the hands of politicians, the problem will only get worse, something even the ECB admits: "an impact-assessment study by staff in the ECB’s monetary policy arm, which simulated the application of the “flow” rules on the full stock of unpaid loans currently sitting at euro zone banks, highlighted risks to the financial system."
So what will the ECB propose intead?
Well, the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism, which is formally separated from the rest of the ECB, has come up with a more "benign" outcome by assuming banks would continue reducing their stock of bad loans, as they have done for the past two years.
In other words, the ECB will assume that the environment which started in 2016 with the ECB's launch of its corporate QE, and which pushed yields and spreads to record low levels, will persist indefinitely, even as the ECB itself also admits it will soon start tightening financial conditions, resulting in chaos in the bond market, a surge in defaults and hundreds of billions in more NPLs.
The ECB could not get any more circular if it tried.
That said, the good news - for bulls - is that the ECB's capitulation virtually guarantees that another episode of QE will follow shortly after the ECB "ends" the current one.
All of the worlds financial markets are controlled. The only reason you have anything is because these global mass murderers have allowed you to have it. Now go back to putting money into your 401K asap......
https://austrian.economicblogs.org/zerohedge/2018/durden-house-funds-ki…
The ECB Reserve Requirement is 1%.
This means that if Europe hits an iceberg, then 99% of the passengers are going for a swim.
https://www.ecb.europa.eu/explainers/tell-me/html/minimum_reserve_req.e…
In reply to ffff by Twncpcone
Free for ALL!
Mortimer, get those machines humming!
In reply to The ECB reserve ratio… by hedgeless_horseman
The 800lb gorilla in the room is the squillions in QE junk bonds Draghi has acquired at taxpayer expense.
When the SHTF, he'll be hanging from a lamp post.
In reply to Free for ALL! by El Oregonian
The solution: Print money until confidence in fiat is lost.
In reply to The 800lb gorilla in the… by CuttingEdge
...the squillions in QE junk bonds...
Funny how few people, even among those who pay attention to such matters, actually realize that this is the problem, and it's utterly insurmountable. I continue to laugh at the financial gurus screaming "Oh noes!!! It's the big one!!!" because it isn't time yet. However, the question is most definitely when, not if.
In reply to The solution: Print momey… by Pearson365
In reply to ...the squillions in QE junk… by HopefulCynical
ROTFLMAO (rolling on the floor laughing my a** off).
It isn't 'your' 401k or 'your' money. It's the bank's money and you are merely a very junior and unimportant unsecured creditor.
In reply to ffff by Twncpcone
Dead Eurozone banks to remain zombified so.
These banks are going to have to bite the bullet at some point.
They haven't for the past decade. One would think that the loan loss ratio would have fallen significantly in the 10 years since the financial crisis and that the loss provision would increase but it hasn't.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/european-banking-crisis-is-far-from-over
In the US, banks had a delinquency rate of 7.5% in 2009, at the end of March 2018 it is 1.82% across all banks in the US across all products. And 80% of the loss has already been provisioned.
https://thistimeitisdifferent.com/us-bank-debt-apr-2018
In reply to Dead Eurozone banks to… by Paul Morphy
They're going to bite something, but it isn't a bullet. They may wind up eating one, though.
In reply to They haven't for the past… by the_river_fish
The global shell game is getting real. I posted the following on the Dollar Short Squeeze article earlier.
This is all about the USSA defending the Petro$ as global reserve currency. The Petro$ is being attacked on multiple sides, including Petro-Yuan, and Crypto. This has moved beyond trade/resource wars to full blown currency wars. The USSA will use all their leverage to convince "allies" that it is in their best interest to sacrifice their own currency for the Petro$. They know that if the Petro$ fails, so does the USSA empire, and the West NWO dreams. That CANNOT be allowed to happen in their minds.
EVERYTHING will be done to insure the Petro$ is the last bloody fiat standing. It's all they have left.
In reply to Dead Eurozone banks to… by Paul Morphy
I think a far better policy is to let the banks blow up.
Far more affordable to keep the big bonuses for generating NPL's.
In the news
Dafaq is up with this ^ guy?
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
Draghi must be praying that this all holds together until he leaves office and can write his self congratulatory book 'The Courage To Act'...oh, wait a minute...
DavidC
That which cannot be repaid, will not be repaid
It's gone. It's all gone.
They will TAKE you house, car, gold, KNIVES if the English police haven't taken them already, silverware (less knives), furniture, jewelry...and who knows may be your children for child labor ( Switzerland does it now if your brat get in trouble twice).
If you believe the governments will not take yours for themselves, then take another puff.
In reply to That which cannot be repaid,… by ah-ooog-ah
Since Germany was neutered (eternal guilt spell because of WWII) Europe has become a continent of spineless, gutless cry babies.
I used to like living there until they started the EU crap.
the Tribe clipped 'em like a dog.
In reply to Since Germany was neutered … by The Count
Trouble is, the German's are about to takeover soon.
Hey that's what bail-ins and endless waves of vibrant cultural enrichment are for.
Ireland 2040 isn't even trying to hide the fact that to "grow the economy" they want to import a million more immigrants. In a country of 5 mil..
'According to the 2011 Irish census, there were 49,204 Muslims living in the Republic of Ireland, representing a 51% increase over the figures for the 2006 census'
They're already whining that the Irish teachers are "too white."
Not, you know, 'Irish' - but 'white.'
(((Cultural Marxism))) is a helluva drug.
wow, they'll fit right in in the USA
In reply to Hey that's what bail-ins and… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Politicians here could take can kicking lessons from the Euros. They are the true masters in extend and pretend, delay and deny. Still, Bob Marley was correct:
"Every day the bucket goes to the well; one day the bottom will drop out."
Lynette Zang has uncovered the fact that in 2021, LIBOR is due to be replaced with an alternative system. In the official document it states that ALL contracts globally will need to be restructured in order to "manage" the mountain of derivative debt (hundreds of trillions of dollars) across financial markets. What this means is that any contracts entered into by the public (loans)at that time, will not be honoured. Instead new rates of interest will be applied. This a massive issue, and people need to check this out with their lenders well in advance, or face the possibility of losing their homes.
ECB strategy;
Money that hurts least.
Easy stealing.
Fast transfering.
Answer: Bank accounts.
Buy whatever assets you trust. Land, house, gold, go travelling or whatever before ECB rip you off.