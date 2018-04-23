As excerpted from the latest Weekend Notes from One River CIO, Eric Peters.
“China’s best play is to let the US stock market crash,” said the CIO. “Trump is right, they can’t win a trade war.” So they won’t try. “But Xi can consolidate if things get rough in terms of markets, but for Trump it is the opposite.” The US is far more exposed to a bear market.
“And just like US debt ceiling standoffs or just about any political standoff for that matter, the game is that things always have to get worse before they get better.” And he sighed, deeply. “But I truly hate having to trade by playing game theory. It’s just an awful way to live your life.”
"I like to do the kind of analysis that involves looking at one group of companies that are starting to make money,” continued the same CIO. “And then from that observation, I can make reasoned forecasts about how their improving fortunes will impact others, and so on and so forth.” The same process works in reverse of course. Economies have a way of spiraling up and down, like corkscrews. “I like the kind of analysis that captures the actions of tens of thousands, or millions of people.” And he sighed, again. “But now, we’re just trading late night tweets.”
And a bonus anecdote from Peters' note
“The polls say I won the debate,” said the candidate, “but you and I know all about polls.” Perry Parker’s a good friend, we worked together for a decade, buying low, selling high. And having won in finance, he headed home to give back to Mississippi. When the 3rd congressional district seat opened up he made a bid. “The men say, ‘So you’re Trump without the tweets,’ and the women are like, ‘Exactly what are you going to do to make my family’s life better?” he said.
“I’m running against fine human beings. But they’re herd traders.” Their idea of success is doing exactly what’s been done. Delivering decent services. Tracking an index. “They go wherever the establishment says, like lemmings – but for Mississippi to do better we must do something different.” The state ranks 1st in income inequality and is America’s poorest. It ranks 49th in opportunity, 46th in education, healthcare 50th, economy 48th, infrastructure 49th.
“My opponents run on conservative values, gun rights, religion. I’m running on those things too. But I’m really here to bring new investment into Mississippi.” Chicago lumber futures are near all-time highs, Mississippi timber is near all-time lows. “Each year Mississippi produces 33% more trees than our mills can process, depressing prices. Who’s calling the Chinese to make sure they build their next mill here? Perry Parker is calling,” said the candidate.
“People here don’t really talk about inequality, but it’s the source and consequence of so many of our problems.” Workers are just content to have a job. “And my job will be to bring in the new businesses that pay more. You know, people listen to me and say, ‘What do we have to lose?’ And they’re so right, I’m going to bring a bid to this state, and there’s never been a more crowded short than Mississippi.”
Perry Parker is an ass!
Why call the fucking Chinese and send all the profits to China?
Why not call Americans to the task?
You don't have to build a single GIANT lumber mill that makes a few people (in China) rich, build 20 small ones operated by 20 different American Companies.
You want trees sawn into lumber, tax abate the mills land and no tax on profits...wholly shit they'll deforest the whole state in a week!
Yes, Perry Parker is an ass!
PS. Arrest any CEO that hires illegal labor too! America is for Americans, not it's victims!
PSS. I know a few guys that own "one man lumber mills". Those boys can saw up and fill a barn with lumber in a weeks time...set them loose in your woodlands Perry and watch them create lumber and JOBS!
One man lumber mill: https://youtu.be/KL2C3HKG8bc
Question: How many of his state’s citizens are grateful to have any job, even a part-time or temporary job that does not pay enough to cover the monthly bill of rent?
Answer: The many single moms and legal / illegal immigrants in single-earner households in his socially-conservative-in-name-only state are grateful for part-time jobs at low wage levels since that is how they stay below the earned-income limits for free EBT food, free or reduced-cost housing, free electricity, up to $6,431 in refundable EITC child tax credits, monthly cash assistance and nearly free daycare so that single mommas can work part time, driving wages down for the many Mississippians who must live on earned-only income, facing rent that consumes more than half of their pay.
China could also crash Comex by standing for delivery on large orders and refusing to settle for cash or be shifted to London via EFP's. And it wouldn't even cost more than a few Billion. Gold would skyrocket and China is well placed to benefit. And it could all be done quietly via proxies.
China has seen a lot of economic growth at the expense of the American middle class, and yet, they seem oblivious to the role that American-owned companies played in that by moving over two million production jobs to Asia, along with the SS contributions that would have been made by Americans if those jobs had been kept here, right before the massive Boomer retirement.
Maybe, American-owned companies should be taxed for the employer’s part of SS on every one of their cheap, foreign, offshored and outsourced workers, making up for the coming shortfall in the SS fund that politicians claim is there, even though the rich only pay SS tax up to $127,200 in income, often paying only 7.65%, rather than the 15.3% SS tax paid by the modestly self-employed, like the many low-income 1099-gig workers who pay 15.3% on every dime they earn.
Politicians also use the SS issue as an excuse for legalizing illegal immigration and paying more of illegal immigrants’ household bills per US-born child produced, which decreases wages and hours in the jobs left here in the USA, as those legal / illegal immigrants must stay under the earned-income limits to receive a motherload of welfare for sex and reproduction through multiple monthly welfare programs and the progressive tax code. The progressive tax code—supported by Democrats and almost all Republicans—offers them up to $6,431 in refundable EITC child tax credits for maximum womb productivity on top of things like free rent and free groceries.
News? Who decides what is news? The Enquirer? What a cesspool our MSM is. Real wars, trade wars are not news. Do citizens really consider pulp fiction as news? Is the MSM only giving the public what it wants? Or does the MSM dictate what the public should want? Very little of what the MSM reports do I consider news. That is why I watch very little of it. I watch it mainly to see what the MSM and thus the public consider news. We are in serious trouble. If you don't watch, you are uninformed. If you do watch, you are misinformed as Mr Twain has written.
Correction: China's best play is to fade Gartman.
That's everyone's best play.
We need a crash. That's how we take things from each other. Other countries use guns. We use the stock market. Its cleaner and we don't fill the morgues up.
Timber
I noted the word "let" in the title, implying it was a foregone conclusion. I believe this to be true and I think China, the US and many countries all understand this. What we are witnessing now is the scrambling for position and the shoring up of weak spots before the storm hits. I lot of financial lines have been cut and new systems up and running.
When the US capsizes (yes, like Guam with all those soldiers) it will take a mot of countries with. Brave new world.
China is playing the long game. I think that the U.S. is fine for the next couple of decades w/r/t China. Their society/economy needs to be disciplined a bit after such a gigantic economic/technological transformation. Why not let the U.S. play the world's policeman? It's not costing them much and at the same time it's generating discordance between the U.S. and other nations. Plus, there's no doubt that both countries are going to have to deal upcoming social unrest. Ours will be recorded live and theirs will be typed.
Chinese president hails relations with Russia
World
April 23, 17:00 UTC+3
http://tass.com/world/1001307
China just running it's mouth. A trade war doesn't help anyone, but China will hurt worse sooner and longer.
Get those gold bugs riled up!
Classic ZH.
I wonder what the Swiss Bank would have to say about this...
and crash it will...
The Chinese don't play that down fall game..--> Trump's stupid game.
China wants everybody to grow so it can grow faster..., the Art of War!
CHINA GREW VENEZUELA INTO A SHIT HOLE
China helped the Commies in Venezuela to grow with $150 billion.
Now they are eating dogs in Venezuela when they can find one.
Formerly the wealthiest country in South America.
South Africa is being turned into a shit hole using the same tactic.
"China’s Best Play Is To Let The US Stock Market Crash"
Gee Eric, perhaps you oughta send a wire to Xi himself - I'm certain that's news to him...
Or... maybe our best play is to let the Chinese stock market crash. Shanghai composite down 15% in 3 months - double the decline in the S&P 500.
Don't forget the old saying - when the US catches a cold, the rest of the world gets pneumonia.
Still true today.
And just like US debt ceiling standoffs or just about any political standoff for that matter, the game is that things always have to get worse before they get better.”
Maybe, maybe not. Those controlling things want us to believe this is true.
Meanwhile Xi travels the globe making new friends and alliances -
In tune with President Macri's words, Xi Jinping thanked Argentina "the support they have given us for our claim of a single China as we support theirs for the Falkland Islands." (Telam 17 May 2017).
Oh dear...
Falklands - Argentina's Imaginary Territory (1 pg):- https://www.academia.edu/35715281/Falklands_Argentinas_Imaginary_Territory
Hay-suse Christo, ZH posts are stinkier and stinkier. Come on ZH commenters, how about something clever in response.
Require China, its agents and Chinese companies and investors (all communist party members) to post physical gold on deposit for their trades on US stock exchanges, and require that overseas exchanges outside of China have the gold on hand for any orders.