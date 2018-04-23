Ex-Facebook Executive: "You Don't Realize It But You Are Being Programmed"

Authored by Mustapha Itani via Medium.com,
Several months ago, one of the early pioneers of Facebook and its first President Sean Parker, voiced his regret regarding helping create social media in the form we know it today, saying:
“I don’t know if I really understood the consequences of what I was saying, because of the unintended consequences of a network when it grows to a billion or 2 billion people and it literally changes your relationship with society, with each other,”…
”God only knows what it’s doing to our children’s brains.”
Parker says the social networking site exploits human psychological vulnerabilities through a validation feedback loop that gets people to constantly post to get even more likes and comments.
“It’s exactly the kind of thing that a hacker like myself would come up with, because you’re exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology,” he said.
“The inventors, creators — it’s me, it’s Mark [Zuckerberg], it’s Kevin Systrom on Instagram, it’s all of these people — understood this consciously. And we did it anyway.”
Later on, another former Facebook executive opened up about the same concerns.
Chamath Palihapitiya, former vice president of user growth at Facebook stated at a recent public discussion at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, “I think we have created tools that are ripping apart the social fabric of how society works.”
”The short-term, dopamine-driven feedback loops we’ve created are destroying how society works,” Palihapitiya said.
“No civil discourse, no cooperation; misinformation, mistruth. And it’s not an American problem - this is not about Russians ads. This is a global problem.”
Palihapitiya then expressed the feeling of guilt, “I feel tremendous guilt. I think we all knew in the back of our minds — even though we feigned this whole line of, like, there probably aren’t any bad unintended consequences. I think in the back, deep, deep recesses of, we kind of knew something bad could happen. But I think the way we defined it was not like this.”
“So we are in a really bad state of affairs right now, in my opinion. It is eroding the core foundation of how people behave by and between each other. And I don’t have a good solution. My solution is I just don’t use these tools anymore. I haven’t for years.“
Concerning the issue of social media as a whole, Palihapitiya stated that he doesn’t use it anymore since he “innately didn’t want to get programmed.” And as for his kids, “they’re not allowed to use this shit.”
Then he goes on to express some really strong sentiments:
“Bad actors can now manipulate large swaths of people to do anything you want. It’s a bad, bad state of affairs. And we compound the problem. We curate our lives around this perceived sense of perfection, because we get rewarded in these short term signals: Hearts, likes, thumbs up. And we conflate that with value and we conflate it with truth, and instead what it really is is fake, brittle popularity that’s short term and that leaves you even more, and admit it, vacant and empty before you did it. Because it forces you into this vicious cycle about what’s the next thing I need to do, because I need it back. And think about that compounded by two billion people.”
“Everybody else has to soul-search a little bit more about what you’re willing to do,” he said.
“Because your behaviors, you don’t realize it, but you are being programmed. It was unintentional, but now you gotta decide how much you’re willing to give up, how much of your intellectual independence.”
He finishes this up by warning the audience not to think they’re too smart to fall for the implications of social media, and stated that those who are best-and-brightest are the most likely to fall for it, “because you are fucking check-boxing your whole Goddamn life.”
Now this is some really strong stuff, especially coming straightforward from Frankenstein’s mouth
Makes sense ..
I knew it and I know how one can take control of his own subconscious mind too.
But this process is easier said than done, and would be very highly controversial due to the fact that this process is known in Christianity as "salvation".
Honestly, you are not your thoughts, but the awareness of the thought. Big difference between them.
In reply to Makes sense .. by Giant Meteor
People who were alive BEFORE the onset of the "online" generation have more of an immunity and insight to the evil programmers and their intents. It is the responsibility of we "ancients" to point out to the naive millennials and Xers who their true nemeses are. FaceBook, Twitter, MySpace... all of these inane platforms... were developed to ensnare the credulous goy into not only divulging their personal sentiments and proclivities, but their very souls, their careers, their connections. All of this information can thus be used against them in the time-tested techniques of the extortioners to blackmail them should their eyelids lift even a millimeter to the actual situation of their plight. Ostracism, exaction, threats... THESE are the pillars that the gullible are chained to... and thus uphold the system of lies that buttress the insane system we are currently forced to live under.
In reply to I knew it and I know how one… by Xredsx
People who grew up with IRC and dial-up valued the immense trolling...I mean entertaining...capacity of SocialMedia.
Commenting on ZH is the same.
Let's increase our dopamine levels, but the OLD fashion way:
In reply to People who have lived BEFORE… by J S Bach
I need programming.
Please do my thinking for me.
If thats what you want me to think.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
these failed college psych grads would be better off drawing subliminal boobs into coca cola ads.
at least that would be making an honest living.
In reply to I need programming. Please… by BennyBoy
While I have no personal information that I'm aware of which could effectively be used to blackmail me, I've found the entire concept of FB is just too creepy to use from the start. The downside is I am not in constant touch with the goings-on of friends and family. The upside is I am not in constant touch with the goings-on of friends and family.
In reply to these failed college psych… by zero_pussy
More people who regularly chain themselves to the slavery of Facebook are older than 30 than are younger than that. Makes you wonder if social media is not the escape vehicle for the prozac generation.
In reply to People who have lived BEFORE… by J S Bach
I've written about this before. Please forgive me for quoting myself.
Regarding the notion that everybody wants to be a well-paid star despite not having any special talent:
I don’t think this started with social media; rather, this is the attitude that created social media and allowed it to grow and spread. The attitude itself really began with widespread television watching. Neil Postman (remember him?) was writing about the same thing way back in the ’70s. He was worried about the fact that whenever he asked young people what they wanted to be when it came time to choose a career, they all said that they wanted to be on television. Be on television doing what, he wondered, as no further qualification was ever given.
Everybody just wanted fame for its own sake, as fame equates to power. Television seems to have had an unmatched ability to tap directly into that primal urge. I remember feeling it myself when I was a kid, and it permeated the culture around me. Entire families sat in rapt silence, eyes glued to the television. If a kid got up to get a drink, it was “Don’t walk in front of the TV!” If someone spoke up during a program they were ruthlessly shushed. “Don’t talk over the TV!”
“The TV” was accorded a degree of respect that should be reserved for Eucharistic consecration and national war memorials. But the TV was all of that; it was the sum of everything you were supposed to love, honor, and respect, right there in your living room. This is what prepared the ground on which the seeds of social media were sown. We are witnessing the final, bitter fruits of the entertainment age.
In reply to More people who regularly… by Harry Lightning
+1 Johann. Actually, +1000
Very well put.
In reply to People who have lived BEFORE… by J S Bach
In reply to I knew it and I know how one… by Xredsx
Well said, if not off topic.....you are not the one who speaks in the mind, YOU are the one who listens.
In reply to I knew it and I know how one… by Xredsx
Buddhist meditation accomplishes the task easier and more efficiently. And it is no more difficult than any other task that requires some self discipline. Like brushing your teeth, or cleaning up after yourself.
Christianity just obfuscated and complicates something that is quite simple.
In reply to I knew it and I know how one… by Xredsx
Yeah, but my experience is behold. Honestly, no one would believe.
Honestly, what Jesus described as the holy spirit is real. It is the intuition. The controls to the. body is a triad. The brain for concepts and memories, the heart and the intuition. The awareness is the driver
I have what people call mindfulness 24/7 and next monday I got the opportunity to be examined by a team of head specialists who thinks that I am ill lol
In reply to Buddhist meditation… by Blue Steel 309
~"I knew it and I know how one can take control of his own subconscious mind too."~
Ditto. I saw this evil 6 years ago. I also figured out that my brain was one big-assed meat computer and that by programming it I could change the outcomes in my life.
In reply to I knew it and I know how one… by Xredsx
I was wrong again. We've had such a problem with the Atheist Redheaded Scotsman Extremists that my bias just made me assume it was them...i was shocked to find out it was actually a muslim this time
In reply to Makes sense .. by Giant Meteor
The more things change ..
You know the rest ..
In reply to I was wrong again. We've had… by HurricaneBrasky
Americans
Deep, mouth breathers deserve the mind control. FB can't control me as I'm not in their envy greed jealousy network and they can't track new around the web bc of brave browser.
Brave blocks advertising malware and tracking by DEFAULT on any device and operating system rendering digital advertising model useless.
Good luck trying to monetize me and my data. You can't serve an ad to me it track my browsing habits.
Whoever controls the browser controls the digtal ad money.
Citizens are 3 clicks away from destroying goobook. Download brave browser or mobile adblocker equivalent immediately.
In reply to Americans Are in a long… by Deep Snorkeler
In reply to Americans Are in a long… by Deep Snorkeler
Hit. Nail. Head.
In reply to Americans Are in a long… by Deep Snorkeler
If you force yourself to ignore the near free fall 9.8 m/s2 of these 3 buildings by 2 planes that .gov fails to mention ANYWHERE in their official report that has had U.S. in perpetual wars and occupation(s) going on 17 years?!!!
https://www.ae911truth.org/
Damn straight you're "programmed"!... Or simply don't give a FUCK WHAT THEY DO IN YOUR NAME and WITH YOUR $$$!!!
The same people that staged 9-11 are in control of your programming. There were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. The US openly admits there were none. And to this day NOT ONE single piece has ever been verified. Demolitions brought down the buildings. Twncpcone. There were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. Twncpcone.
HEADLINE: U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
In reply to If you force yourself to… by Son of Captain Nemo
Which is why the near free fall acceleration (with or without the 2 planes) and Building 7's collapse on it's own 8 hours after Tower(s) 1 and 2... Ergo... Represents nothing less then CONTROLLED DEMOLITION!...
Planes, intact passport(s) of hijackers, FEMA arriving the day before, and BBC journalists announcing it's collapse prematurely (https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=2&v=ltP2t9nq9fI) are ALL "optional"!
In reply to The same people that staged… by Twncpcone
What do you mean 'with or without planes'? With planes allows you to slaughter billions of people for any reason you want for all eternity. Without planes means the worlds leaders are conspirators to mass murder and the deaths of over 50 million people. Thats a big difference.
If it doesn't seem to bother you....say THERE WERE NO COMMERCIAL PLANE CRASHES ON 9-11. That way the never ending global war is over. By saying a lie that there were commercial planes you maintain the deaths of millions a year and become apart of the conspiracy.
In reply to Which is why the near free… by Son of Captain Nemo
Stay on point with the part about the 9.8 m/s2 at the (onset of collapse from top to bottom) that wasn't part of the official report along with the part about controlled demolition!... No doubt it's the "crown jewels" of the event(s) and nothing less than "Exhibit A".
By the way those Tower(s )were built to withstand the impact of a wide body jet... And if the top 1/4 of the North Tower and top 1/3 of South had fallen OVER instead of collapsing symmetrically within themselves into fine dust with "red chips in them" then those PLANES MOST DEFINITELY would have mattered!... Thus my statement "with or without"...
Along with the passport(s) of the hijackers and Jane Standley of the BBC announcing the collapse before it happened!!!
Guess it's time to put the Bush family, the U.S. Congress, Senate, DOJ, DOD, CIA, FBI, NSA and the Executive along with the Israeli Government and the Saudi Royal family on the stand at the Hague complete with the "Alcatraz ascot(s) TO GO"!
In reply to What do you mean 'with or… by Twncpcone
Crazy Horse, the famous Indian....
Refused to have his picture taken lest his soul be taken....
TELL ME HE WAS WRONG
Way ahead of his time, but on the right track
You are wrong.
It was his Eagle Spirit.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Mari_Sandoz
In reply to Crazy Horse, the famous… by J J Pettigrew
In Diablo we called it a Soulstone. On Earth, we call it an iPhone.
In reply to Crazy Horse, the famous… by J J Pettigrew
Blockchain tech could fix this.
They have called it TV programming for as long as I can remember. This isn't new. More insidious but not new.
How am I being programmed by watching Misfit Garage?
In reply to They have called it TV… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Sounds Just like former Fed Honchos.
"If I'd have known the consequences...."
Regrets, I've had a few....
But I did it MY way.......
Damn it. I told my ex-wife this in 2012. /crosses arms and grimaces
She didn't listen then and she won't listen now.
In reply to Damn it. I told my ex-wife… by Future_Cannibal
to quote Joshua
A Strange Game. The Only Winning Move is Not to Play.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uOoXwxqeVzg
It’s enough to make your teeth grow hair. You could wind up looking like Zuckerberg and Schmidt.
Is Facebook the problem or does Facebook exploit the problem that ever since the Walkman allowed people to disengage from society, there has been more and more desire for people to crawl into a shell and shout out whatever they want to say (and think its important no less) without having to consider they are wrong or at least have the ideas put to an intellectually honest test. Has Warhol's prediction regarding 15 minutes of fame been taken to the extreme via technology ?
I'd like to know how Palihapitiya is preventing his kids from using the "shit" he helped create.
I fucking do realize users are being programmed and abused, like wiping dog shit off the shoe on a doormat. That's why I was and never will be a FB user.
Thoughts are things.
I love Facebook. It is another mechanism to filter out the dross of human society.
My wife defends her daily use viciously. I point out how angry she gets when I simply voice my opinion. No connection.
Nothing new here... think religion.
Why would they not program you?
FB does a create job of sucking people into echo chambers. Remember when you only saw what your friends posted. Pepperidge farm remembers.
just think of russian purges, mccarthiism, kristallnacht, holocaust and concentration camps.
now go the next level and add computerized lists, databases, social media.
then go the next step and add big data and ai
and then add some hysteria about election meddling and an enemy, lets call it "russia"
and then add politicians which dont know what they do and start the next purges, this time clean and automated.
in a cashless society for example just let the unwanted starve to death by denying purchasing power
in case thats to extreme go modern fahrenheit 451, noone uses books any longer, wonderfull, control knowledge by internet tv with feedback loops
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOs8U50T3l0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aK_0-uaTZF0
"be one of the family" "good carrie." after family as a model is destroyed just long for the next reachable surrogate.
dont forget to be and behave individual, look ads to know how
like with all things computers and internet are wonderfull, depending on what is done with them.
the actual course is more in the direction of crowd control than learn to use ones brain, thats for sure.
because thats were the big money sits.
FB must be exterminated to save humanity/society
I love the arrogance of these guys.
Suuuuuuuuuuure. FB is "programming" me. That's why I stopped using it almost as soon as I signed up to it and the once a year one-off when I do check the activity on my friendslist has dropped to nil. We've all been "hypnotized" into jumping ship from your shitbird website.
What are these guys talking about? Thinking is just too damn hard. Facebook tells us what to think just like the public school system and the MSM. They are freeing up the time we used to use to think. It is an increase in human productivity. They should all get awards. Group think delivery achieved!
Remember reading 1984 and thinking how is the government going to be allowed to put listening devices into everyone's house. And then all of your friends started buying and installing those Alexa and Echo things. Let alone sleeping with smart phones that are always listening and smart TVs and smart vehicles ...
"He finishes this up by warning the audience not to think they’re too smart to fall for the implications of social media, and stated that those who are best-and-brightest are the most likely to fall for it, “because you are fucking check-boxing your whole Goddamn life.”"
He does not know what or who is "best-and-brightest", so he says that.
The rest, all very obvious, that he only realized too late because he shares the mediocrity of Silicon Valley.
And now he's feeling guilty ... ... What a fagot!