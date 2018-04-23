Existing Home Sales Resume Annual Drop Despite Weather-Driven Rebound

Existing Home Sales saw a better than expected 1.1% MoM jump in March...(largely thanks to rebounds in the Northeast and Midwest after weather-related weakness)...
March existing-home sales in the Northeast jumped 6.3 percent to an annual rate of 680,000, but are still 9.3 percent below a year ago. The median price in the Northeast was $270,600, which is 3.3 percent above March 2017.
In the Midwest, existing-home sales increased 5.7 percent to an annual rate of 1.29 million in March, but are still 1.5 percent below a year ago. The median price in the Midwest was $192,200, up 5.1 percent from a year ago.
Existing-home sales in the South decreased 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 2.40 million in March, but are 0.4 percent above a year ago. The median price in the South was $222,400, up 5.7 percent from a year ago.
Existing-home sales in the West declined 3.1 percent to an annual rate of 1.23 million in March, but are still 0.8 percent above a year ago. The median price in the West was $377,100, up 7.9 percent from March 2017.
But, existing home sales dropped 1.2% YoY to 5.6million SAAR. Inventories rose 5.7% - a positive for affordability; but median prices rose 5.8% YoY to $250,400 (more than double wage growth).
Lawrence Yun, NAR chief economist, says closings in March eked forward despite challenging market conditions in most of the country.
"Robust gains last month in the Northeast and Midwest – a reversal from the weather-impacted declines seen in February – helped overall sales activity rise to its strongest pace since last November at 5.72 million," said Yun.
"The unwelcoming news is that while the healthy economy is generating sustained interest in buying a home this spring, sales are lagging year ago levels because supply is woefully low and home prices keep climbing above what some would-be buyers can afford."
"Although the strong job market and recent tax cuts are boosting the incomes of many households, speedy price growth is squeezing overall affordability in several markets – especially those out West," said Yun.
Comments
A depression is needed in housing. Too many retards still think buying bubble priced real estate with no money down is the secret to effortless wealth.
Agreed. However it's best to let everyone buying believe their real estate agent that they got a great deal. LMFAO.
The average home takes the average worker twice as many years of work to afford as compared to the 60s:
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
Never a better time to buy /s
I don't see a price crash ...
Wait a while... Things were humming along great in 2007 as well, until mortgage rates went over 6% and the supply of greater fool NINJA loan buyers ran out. Tick Tock...
I am not sure who fudges these median home price stats for the NAR, but the prices they come up with as median are way lower than the true market median prices. Maybe they are using hedonistic adjustments and are thus considering cardboard boxes to be a part of the housing mix.
There is much construction of rental only going on everywhere.
The biggest problem here is still the skim ... I can buy or sell large amounts of stocks for $10.00 per trade, but if I want to buy or sell a house there's all kinds of people in line whose palms I must grease to make the deal go through .... if they want to make houses trade faster then they need to kick a bunch of those leeches to the curb ....
Homes sold out. Bullish. They aren't making any more land. Real estate never goes down.l