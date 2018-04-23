George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Two Days After Wife's Funeral

Two days after the funeral of Barbara Bush, his wife of more than 70 years, former President George Herbert Walker Bush has been hospitalized in Houston after contracting an infection, a spokesman told Fox News.

The 41st president of the United States is receiving treatment and appears to be recovering.

"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said on Monday. "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."

Bush, who celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving out of an airplane, had recently appeared in a viral photograph taken at his wife's funeral featuring himself and the three other living ex-presidents and their wives, along with Melania Trump.

The hospitalization occurred almost exactly a year to the day after a previous hospitalization, when Bush Sr. - at 93, the oldest living ex-president - was admitted to a Houston Hospital with a mild case of pneumonia.