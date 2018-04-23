George H.W. Bush Hospitalized Two Days After Wife's Funeral

Two days after the funeral of Barbara Bush, his wife of more than 70 years, former President George Herbert Walker Bush has been hospitalized in Houston after contracting an infection, a spokesman told Fox News.
The 41st president of the United States is receiving treatment and appears to be recovering.
"President Bush was admitted to Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said on Monday. "He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant."
Bush, who celebrated his 90th birthday by skydiving out of an airplane, had recently appeared in a viral photograph taken at his wife's funeral featuring himself and the three other living ex-presidents and their wives, along with Melania Trump.
The hospitalization occurred almost exactly a year to the day after a previous hospitalization, when Bush Sr. - at 93, the oldest living ex-president - was admitted to a Houston Hospital with a mild case of pneumonia.
Comments
The plotter of JFK Assassination needs to die and go straight to hell!
your paradise days are coming to an end , soon you will taste hell for an eternity
In reply to The plotter of JFK… by Nuclear Winter
Too bad an evil white van wasn't close by when this photo was taken, but I guess evil doesn't take out evil, only unsuspecting citizens...
In reply to your paradise days are… by SickDollar
We all spend our whole lives composing the circumstances of our deaths, and who we will be when we die. Introspection is always appropriate. Poppy Bush is where he is, and is unenviable...
In reply to Too bad an evil white van… by Keyser
Nice family portrait....smiling at the stupid masses who label themselves left or right.
In reply to We all spend our whole lives… by Newsboy
Satan laughing spreads his wings.
In reply to The plotter of JFK… by Nuclear Winter
Oh, Lord Yeah!
In reply to The plotter of JFK… by Nuclear Winter
This is great news - now only if another say, 100,000,000 of the rottenest of us USSAans could get fried today as well. Say, all the gay military forces, all politicians at every level, all DOJ, CIA, FBI, DHS, Wall Street leeches, ordinary bankers, teachers, snowflakes, Californians and so on and on.
In reply to Satan laughing spreads his… by 1981XLS
No more War Pigs have the power.....
Hand of God has struck the hour....
In reply to Satan laughing spreads his… by 1981XLS
And take fucking McStain with him!
In reply to The plotter of JFK… by Nuclear Winter
Say’s he is ‘recovering’ - FAKE news I expect !!!
That group photo at the top - gives me FUCKING chills !!
In reply to The plotter of JFK… by Nuclear Winter
Satan wants a "two-for-one" party as to their triumphal entrance into hell.
Don't forget to include George the Dumber... and his 500,000+ innocents murdered to show his pappy what a tough guy he is...
Look at him cuddle with the devil's own bitch, the Hillapig...
In reply to Satan wanted a two-for-one… by J S Bach
A trifecta is in play. After HW goes, who knows.
In reply to Satan wanted a two-for-one… by J S Bach
Dead in 2 days or less. Giving 50:1 against my bet. He lived for her... she’s gone now.
Nah, these elitists have ways to hang on to dear life by means the peasants still aren't able to do....
Dead in a week 20/1
A week to a month 16/1
A month to 6 months 7/1
6 months to a year 5/1
One year to 2 years 3/1
More than two years EVENS
In reply to Dead in 2 days or less. … by DennisR
do we fly the American flags at half mast when this Nazi kicks the dust?
The wookie is the tallest of course
He has the biggest dick as well.
In reply to Chewie is the tallest of… by 1stepcloser
I thought that was LBJ?
In reply to Also has the biggest dick as… by e_goldstein
Can't say I give a fuck. Do wish he would tell how the Kennedy assassination went down before he spend eternity in hell.
Yup, agree. When you have been soul mates for so many decades, I am sure life seems empty to him now.Time to join her.
He probably doesn't even remember killing Kennedy by now
Viagra OD
stuff that perv in an elephants vagina to live out his days.
Um...
Is that an eerie ghost of Bob Hope...?
MAY YOU BURN IN HELL FOR ALL ETERNITY FOR YOUR WAR CRIMES ALONG WITH THAT UGLY AS SHIT HORSE BITCH OF A WIFE!...
they think hell is going to be fun. Boy are they in for a surprise.
They think Satan will let them rule with him for eternity. So much evil in one picture it should be sold to campers for a fire starter.
They all wearing the blue ties, true colors for family reunions. Really think Trump is gonna put H in jail? Ha ha.
Next will be Trump holding Hillary's hand when Bill is in the chair.
Best wishes to "the" Bush's, or as they would say in Germany, "die" Bush's.
Idiot professor Randa Jarrar's twitter account is mysteriously silent ;-)
She had a coronary and is also in the hospital
In reply to Idiot professor Randa Jarrar… by nmewn
Shame - I hope God calls him home - out of his miserable existence !!
And out of our FUCKING lives !!
Exciting times - GW is NEXT !!
Don't worry no rush mr Bush there is plenty of room in hell for the entire bush clan...