Gundlach: "Buy Oil, Short Facebook"

Jeff Gundlach is currently speaking at the Ira Sohn conference, where he has reiterated the one trade that he has been pitching since the start of the year, namely go long commodities, which as a reminder was presented in December 2017 as his "favorite trade of 2018"...
... and which so far is indeed the best performing trade of the year, with commodities surging double digits YTD in the latest late-cycle vindication of the controversial bond king.
Gundlach said that while commodity inflation is common before recessions (i.e. late cycle), more notably he also picked up on a topic we covered earlier this month, namely BofA's thesis that regulation can - and will - kill bull markets, and will hurt tech stocks, in this case a very specific one: Facebook.
Which brings us to Gundlach's Ira Sohn trade reco: go long oil, and short Facebook.
Here are some more details from the BofA piece which Gundlach clearly was referencing:
The economic & social disruption of technology is unlikely to stop. It has many beneficial economic & social impacts. But the sector’s growth, power & visibility make it extremely vulnerable to increased regulation & taxation, most especially if recession wrecks government finances.
- Politics: privacy becoming policy issue as equivalent to entire global population searches Google every 2 days; last year 1579 “data breaches” exposed 179 million records of personal names plus financial or medical data; pending US & EU regulation threaten 4% of tech revenue.
- Tech most lightly regulated sector: just 27K regulations (Chart 7) for tech; by comparison manufacturing regulated by 215K rules, financial sector by 128K.
- Occupy Silicon Valley: tobacco (1992), financial (2010), biotech (2015) industries illustrate how waves of regulation can lead to investment underperformance.
Following Gundlach's reco, the Nasdaq promptly slumped back to session lows...
... while FB stock slid lower from session highs.
Comments
Buy lies.....Short truth
https://austrian.economicblogs.org/zerohedge/2018/durden-house-funds-ki…
They will ease it back down a little bit, everyone will shart again and and they will pump it up, same as it ever was. This is a faster means of wealth transfer than letting it go up 10 percent a year for an infinite time.
Full disclosure holding UCO, EDZ, TZA..... tight stops
In reply to hhhh by Twncpcone
I just bought some 10w30 for the car.
In reply to They will ease it back down… by gatorengineer
In reply to I just bought some 10w30 for… by BLOTTO
Yeah but that was with $147 oil, we have $2.89 gas with $66 oil now. If oil goes to $100 we'll be close to $4.00 and a retest of the 2008 highs would lead to $6 a gallon or more.
The economy contracts with oil above $35, that is a fact most people ignore. All the paper pushing and fancy accounting might be able to pull the curtain over reality for a little while, but the real world is the real world and it has been hurting for a long time.
In reply to I remember $4.00 a gallon… by hunter_king
But what did Gartman say?
In reply to hhhh by Twncpcone
(((Jeff Gundlach at the Ira Sohn Conference))) a bunch of fucking parasites sitting around jawjacking about how they are going to keep tens of billions of dollars of OUR MONEY from reaching Main Street and will instead speculate on commodities with it.
In reply to But what did Gartman say? by Dixie Rect
Slow news day when Gundlach manages to make it onto the blower
In reply to (((Jeff Gundlach at the Ira… by Juggernaut x2
In reply to But what did Gartman say? by Dixie Rect
Ballsy FB move
How so?
In reply to Ballsy FB move by Catahoula
I think he left off the /snarc tag
In reply to How so? by gmak
Talk to some teens and 20-somethings (the people who originally put Facebook on the map), and they have lost interest in Facebook. The "global community" today consists mostly of older people who have nothing better to do with their lives after dinner, having lost the desire for their significant others and not willing to embrace the technologies that can expand their minds. Couch potatoes are not going to substantiate the price of Facebook, and the company continues to shoot itself in both feet by failing to understand that trying to expand the use of the data they collect without violating peoples' privacy are diametrically opposed objectives.
While commodity prices still have some room to go, I think that a significant reversal in global stock markets in the near future will lead to a negative wealth effect in the global economy, causing a sharp (and costly to Mr. Gundlach's portfolio) reversal in those prices. WTI Oil will peak somewhere in the 70's, and then begin an epic collapse that will take it below the $26 price it registered just a few years ago.
Corn is just as good a short...silos are so filled with bumper crop of the last two years that there is no room left for the coming 2018 crop...yet algos continue to buy the bull trend of the last few months that has no relation to actual supply and demand for the grain. Corn should be challenging $3 a bushel instead of $4, and soon the computers that have stocked up on so much forward supply will choke on their inventory. When they all look to get out of the trade at the same time, we will wind up with $2 handles on corn.
In reply to Ballsy FB move by Catahoula
I remember $4.00 a gallon gas just before the last recession started. Hits people in the wallet hard. Everything is so expensive relative to workers paychecks. Maybe higher gas prices will trigger a market slump.
STAYCATION all I ever wanted
~The Go-Go's
In reply to I remember $4.00 a gallon… by Pollygotacracker
What an idiot ... people NEED Facebook, not stupid Oil. Shmuck.
You are probably right. Most of the country is on the dole with no where to go and they sit around all day spewing bullshit on Face-scam.
In reply to What an idiot ... people… by JustPrintMoreDuh
I appreciate your sarcasm, and I hope that you are not serious.
In reply to What an idiot ... people… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Buy high, sell low ;-)
In reply to I appreciate your sarcasm,… by Harry Lightning
When Facebook merges with Tesla, then it's all over for oil. Just struggling with the name, should it be Facela or Tesbook. Tesfook maybe.
In reply to What an idiot ... people… by JustPrintMoreDuh
Gundlach is one creepy looking dude.
Red Buttons without a sense of humor.
https://www.google.com/search?q=red%20buttons&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8&client=firefox-b-1
In reply to Gundlach is one creepy… by Bam_Man
When you have a mind as beautiful as his, you don't need a handsome face. I'll take a great mind over looks any day.
In reply to Gundlach is one creepy… by Bam_Man
Overheard at a bar:
1st guy: That blonde with the great rack, you still going out?
2nd guy: Yes, we went to the theater last night
1st guy: Did you f*** her afterwards?
2nd guy: Only intellectually.
In reply to When you have a mind as… by Pollygotacracker
+1
In reply to Overheard at a bar: 1st guy… by Fahq Yuhaad
In reply to When you have a mind as… by Pollygotacracker
Is that fungal overgrowth on the lower half of his visage?
In reply to Gundlach is one creepy… by Bam_Man
Good trade indeed.
I'm long the grains.
Short the techs.
Buttcheeks clinched. Fingers crossed.
I would advise you to be careful with that commodity trade. He who sells and runs away lives to profit another day. Not so much room left to the ceiling.
In reply to Good trade indeed. I'm… by spekulatn
Thank you Harry. I would agree. The gains are now realized.
;)
When(if) stocks and bonds crash, commodities should benefit.
In reply to I would advise you to be… by Harry Lightning
"Short oil, buy Facebook."
Too much oil and those Facebook junkies aren't going anywhere.
Robert
