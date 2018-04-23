Gundlach: "Buy Oil, Short Facebook"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 13:11

Jeff Gundlach is currently speaking at the Ira Sohn conference, where he has reiterated the one trade that he has been pitching since the start of the year, namely go long commodities, which as a reminder was presented in December 2017 as his "favorite trade of 2018"...

 

... and which so far is indeed the best performing trade of the year, with commodities surging double digits YTD in the latest late-cycle vindication of the controversial bond king.

Gundlach said that while commodity inflation is common before recessions (i.e. late cycle), more notably he also picked up on a topic we covered earlier this month, namely BofA's thesis that regulation can - and will - kill bull markets, and will hurt tech stocks, in this case a very specific one: Facebook.

Which brings us to Gundlach's Ira Sohn trade reco: go long oil, and short Facebook.

Here are some more details from the BofA piece which Gundlach clearly was referencing:

The economic & social disruption of technology is unlikely to stop. It has many beneficial economic & social impacts. But the sector’s growth, power & visibility make it extremely vulnerable to increased regulation & taxation, most especially if recession wrecks government finances.

  • Politics: privacy becoming policy issue as equivalent to entire global population searches Google every 2 days; last year 1579 “data breaches” exposed 179 million records of personal names plus financial or medical data; pending US & EU regulation threaten 4% of tech revenue.
  • Tech most lightly regulated sector: just 27K regulations (Chart 7) for tech; by comparison manufacturing regulated by 215K rules, financial sector by 128K.
  • Occupy Silicon Valley: tobacco (1992), financial (2010), biotech (2015) industries illustrate how waves of regulation can lead to investment underperformance.

Following Gundlach's reco, the Nasdaq promptly slumped back to session lows...

... while FB stock slid lower from session highs.

Tags
Business Finance
Search Engines

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
gatorengineer Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 13:24 Permalink

They will ease it back down a little bit, everyone will shart again and and they will pump it up, same as it ever was.  This is a faster means of wealth transfer than letting it go up 10 percent a year for an infinite time.

Full disclosure holding UCO, EDZ, TZA.....  tight stops

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
adr hunter_king Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:08 Permalink

Yeah but that was with $147 oil, we have $2.89 gas with $66 oil now. If oil goes to $100 we'll be close to $4.00 and a retest of the 2008 highs would lead to $6 a gallon or more.

The economy contracts with oil above $35, that is a fact most people ignore. All the paper pushing and fancy accounting might be able to pull the curtain over reality for a little while, but the real world is the real world and it has been hurting for a long time.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Harry Lightning Catahoula Mon, 04/23/2018 - 13:27 Permalink

Talk to some teens and 20-somethings (the people who originally put Facebook on the map), and they have lost interest in Facebook. The "global community" today consists mostly of older people who have nothing better to do with their lives after dinner, having lost the desire for their significant others and not willing to embrace the technologies that can expand their minds. Couch potatoes are not going to substantiate the price of Facebook, and the company continues to shoot itself in both feet by failing to understand that trying to expand the use of the data they collect without violating peoples' privacy are diametrically opposed objectives. 

While commodity prices still have some room to go, I think that a significant reversal in global stock markets in the near future will lead to a negative wealth effect in the global economy, causing a sharp (and costly to Mr. Gundlach's portfolio) reversal in those prices. WTI Oil will peak somewhere in the 70's, and then begin an epic collapse that will take it below the $26 price it registered just a few years ago.

Corn is just as good a short...silos are so filled with bumper crop of the last two years that there is no room left for the coming 2018 crop...yet algos continue to buy the bull trend of the last few months that has no relation to actual supply and demand for the grain. Corn should be challenging $3 a bushel instead of $4, and soon the computers that have stocked up on so much forward supply will choke on their inventory. When they all look to get out of the trade at the same time, we will wind up with $2 handles on corn.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
Pollygotacracker Mon, 04/23/2018 - 13:17 Permalink

I remember $4.00 a gallon gas just before the last recession started. Hits people in the wallet hard. Everything is so expensive relative to workers paychecks. Maybe higher gas prices will trigger a market slump. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 4
ken1990 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

In the news

Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html

 

New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html

This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter