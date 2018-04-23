If Yields Can't Breach 3.0%, What Then?

For the second time in three months, 10Y yields reached just shy of critical level of 3.0%, or 2.996% to be precise, the highest level since 2014, before once again fading most of the move. So with the 3.00% on the cusp of breaching one of two critical trendlines, one bullish and one bearish...
... the question is what happens next: will it blow out above 3.00%, rising to 3.05% first - the highest intraday level since 2011, hit on January 2, 2014 and also the long term double bottom neckline and the long term channel top - and then blast off on the way to 4% or more, or, again unable to breach 3.0%, will the 10Y slump?
One person who expects the 10Y to only accelerate in its selloff if, and when, it blows through 3.00%, is DoubleLine's Jeff Gundlach, who last month and again today at the Ira Sohn conference, said he expects the S&P 500 Index to fall this year if yields on 10-year U.S. Treasury bonds move above 3 percent. Gundlach has warned that 10Y yields are likely to climb as deficits increase and the Federal Reserve reduces its balance sheet.
However, judging by today's market action, it may probe problematic for 10Y yields to breach above 3.00% as a lot of buying interest appears to be lined up just below the key barrier.
So until we get more clarity in either direction, the following prediction from Morgan Stanley's head of Rates Strategy Matthew Hornbach appears to be the safest of all, to wit:
With 10y Treasury yields above the 2.95% YTD high, the market is setting up for a break above 3.00%. A break above 3.00% suggests 3.25%, while failure suggests a retest of 2.70%. We turn tactically neutral on the US Treasury curve and duration as risk-reward looks poor.
So... 3.00% is the catalyst for the next major 10Y selloff, but 2.996% isn't?
Hornbach explained his logic in a Bloomberg TV interview today.
“A lot of investors that we speak with, when I ask them ‘Where would you want to enter the market and start to buy Treasuries?’ you’re typically hearing numbers like 3 percent on the 10-year, 3.25 percent on the 30-year,” Hornbach said, adding that just because those are such "common numbers," they can drive momentum up or down.
As Bloomberg adds, and as shown in the top chart, debt investors have been focused on the 3% level to gauge whether the three-decade bull market in bonds is at an end, and to assess how much a glut of supply from the U.S. Treasury will weigh on investors.
As noted above, once above 3.0%, the next level is 3.05%, the January 2014 intraday high, above which there’s no immediate price support/yield resistance, as one has to go all the way back to 2011 when the 10-year yield fell from 3.766% to 1.67% as the U.S. credit downgrade rocked markets amid QE2 and the European debt crisis.
It may not get there: recently PIMCO, which has turned decidedly more bearish on markets and the economy, predicted that buyers would promptly show up at 3% to keep yields from rising higher. Barclays strategists also said they’re sticking with their recommendation to buy at 2.9% or above with a target of 2.7%. Mitul Kotecha, a strategist at TD Securities, echoed that sentiment saying "ultimately it’s hard to see a move sustained above 3 percent on the U.S. 10-year. Some of the dialing down in tensions, in risk aversion, may be having some impact there as well as expectations of continued strong growth in the U.S."
Meanwhile, unless the10Y can break above 3.00% in the next few sessions, pure technicals may push it lower as the RSI indicator shows 10Y notes are the most oversold in two months, even as net spec shorts remain at vastly elevated levels, potentially leaving the door open for a short squeeze.
One key variable to watch according to Hornbach will be 10-year breakevens, which briefly exceeded 2.195% on Monday, up from 2.05% points earlier this month, but has since fallen back as well. That suggests investors are starting to expect price growth that exceeds the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target. To be sure, some of the inflationary pressure may subside, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index falling three straight sessions, after reaching the highest since 2015 last week.
If the breakeven rate continues to climb without the 10-year Treasury yield breaking 3 percent, that would likely signal a rally ahead, Hornbach said. The MS strategist noted three specific factors behind the sharp move wider in TIPS BEs:
- commodity prices rallying sharply,
- the perception that the Fed wants an inflation overshoot and
- deescalation of the tariffs rhetoric in favor of trade deals and negotiations.
In a Friday report, he wrote that "this breakeven widening has led the move higher in longer- dated nominal Treasury yields as well" and on Monday added on Bloomberg TV that "momentum in Fed policy has a lot to do with people’s forward-looking rate expectations. It’s one of these psychological phenomena where we look at what happened to us yesterday, and we think the next three years of our lives are going to be dictated by that."
That said, here is what Hornbach believes will stop the breakeven widening:
Worsening supply and demand picture. We think the market will be surprised when the Treasury will announce addition of TIPS supply in the coming week. We think the Treasury will announce a new October 5-year TIPS in the coming quarterly refunding meeting increasing TIPS supply for the years to come. On the other hand, the demand picture for TIPS has started to look less positive than before as TIPS ETF inflows remain soft. Peaks and troughs in ETF inflows have led peaks and trough in breakevens in the past two years.
Ultimately, as Bloomberg commentator Ye Xie notes, it will be up to the market to decide just how different current market conditions are relative to the last time the 10Y made a run for 3% in February:
The February rout was driven by concern about wage inflation. The current yield increase seems to be triggered by a commodity surge. Different drivers will lead to different reactions from the Fed. While the Fed will come down hard on wage inflation, it can afford to look past temporary, supply-driven commodity-price increases.
That perhaps explains why rate vol remains relatively muted, and why stocks seem to be less concerned about rising yields. Equity investors can absorb an expected, gradual rise in inflation, but not the unexpected volatility shock.
Perhaps it is indeed all about rates vol. If so, the 10Y may find less resistance than two months ago to sneak higher. On the other hand, should the MOVE volatility index spike (or the pension fund buyers we discussed yesterday make an early appearance), then watch out below (in yields).
Finally, there is the question of whether yields above 3% will crush stocks? As noted above, according to Gundlach the answer is yes; according to virtually all stock cheerleaders, the answer is a decisive no. Meanwhile, according to Goldman it depends on what is the actual rate of growth of the economy. According to the bank, as long as the 10Y remains modestly below 3.8%, it should be ok.
Anything above that, either the economy will have to grow at a faster pace, or stocks get it.
Careful what you wish for...
8>D
There are plenty of buyers below 3%.
That's why they are not climbing above 3%.
Who? Pee Wee Belgium?
Its not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, its the speed of the press that backs it.
"If Yields Can't Breach 3.0%, What Then?"
- Dig yourself a bunker
- climb right in
- pull out your "Apollo 11" mission commemorative pocket calculator
- Divide by zero
There's NO FASTER WAY to come to knowledge your true essence
If no one was buying, then the rates would rise. That's how it works.
Chillax....The real ten year yield is still only -7%
In reply to Careful what you wish for… by Ol Man
SO 3% is the new Redline for economic collapse? It move so often from 2.6's to 2.8's to 3.0s...
Silly rabbit, its already collapsed, just no one cares to report on it. Once they do then they have to admit that all pensions are insolvent, and then it might be torches and pitchforks, if the nationalize retirement accounts.
Who in their right mind would tie up their money for 5-10 years at these pathetically low interest rates?
Pretty soon we are going to start seeing liquidity drying up to soak up all that new debt. The current path run with regards to debt is not sustainable without massive of money printing/QE.
In reply to Careful what you wish for… by Ol Man
Prices dont rise into an illiquid situation they fall.... thanks for playing...
God damned carnival barkers! Got me with the ring toss again.
I got 25 gold fish and home and they eat better than I do....
"Ultimately, as Bloomberg commentator Ye Xie notes, it will be up to the market to decide just how different current market conditions are relative to the last time the 10Y made a run for 3% in February:"
Really now...?
"Gundlach has warned that 10Y yields are likely to climb as deficits increase and the Federal Reserve reduces its balance sheet."
Q. Is QE Bullish for Stocks?
A. YES. That's why US Treasury Bond prices FELL during QE and ROSE when QE ended. This was during a period when the Fed was BUYING bonds. Really.
Q. Is QT Bullish for Stocks?
A. NO. That's why Treasury Bonds will rally up until and during next Equity Crash. Until Fed hints at QE again. Then US$ and Treasury Bond prices will Tank.
Last November US Treasury Sentiment hit the lowest level since 2005. Do rallies END when Sentiment is at record lows? Or do rallies START when Sentiment is at record lows? Can't remember.
3.00% yield on the 10-year implies an AVERAGE Fed Funds rate of 3.00% over that ENTIRE time frame.
We are currently at 1.75% and it is already putting a drag on the eCONomy.
Get real, people.
Just keep those short term interest rates going up, it'll break 3%. Nobody is gonna lock in that long when you can get 3% on the short end.
That's the point I was making.
Nobody believes that short rates are going to go much higher (and STAY higher), or there would not be a bid for 10-year Treasuries at just under 3.00%.
strongly disagree.
in 2007 the fed funds rate was 5.25% while the 10Y treasury was 4.75%. Those who bought the 10Y did well. Those who invested in a mm got fucked. By your logic it would be the opposite every time.
Nation-wide real inflation is >%8 so 10Yr should be 3% above that. There's only 2 reasons why it shouldn't already be 11%. Either CB's are still suppressing bonds or markets' are in denial.
only one reason really....
If history is any guide, bond markets rarely stop at round numbers nor do they hold the levels that there are supposedly a lot of buyers or sellers waiting to jump in. There's a lot of reasons for this, the main one being that in order for someone to sell where there are supposed to be a lot of buyers or buy where there are supposed to be a lot of sellers means the initiator has a really large position to set or unwind and actually welcomes the possibility that there is a large amount of counter-party to absorb what the initiator needs to do.
What usually happens as well is that really big players who can reverse trends will wait just behind the crowd, and absorb what is left after everyone else is pushed out of the way. Often these players wait for stop loss orders to be executed, and then they take the opposite side to the stops. That strategy often creates a reversal of trend.
So in the case of the 10s, there supposedly are a lot of buyers waiting at 3%, so for the market to trade there in a substantive way means that whoever is selling has a big position to set or unwind. Once that big player decides to pull the trigger, the market will trade through the 3% level and will continue to move until large nd broad-based selling volume appears. That will be the indicator that the stop-loss orders are being executed. At that point I would expect a big rebound that takes the market back below 3%. However if such rebound does not materialize rather quickly, that will indicate a much larger move to higher yields.
That's the way this should play out based on what has happened previously many times over when a really critical level was tested. No one knows in advance how it all will turn out, but there are markers as its happening to guide you through the storm. Watch the markers and then go with the flow.
Personally I think the chance of the stock market taking a 20% dive and causing the economy to retreat is more likely than inflation running away to the upside. There just is not enough wage inflation to fuel an inflation of consumer goods. Which means that price increases are bad for the overall economy and for stocks. The higher yields may be the straw that brakes the stock market's back, and when that happens I am expecting a huge transfer of capital out of equities and into bonds. Which means keep your powder dry and let yields move higher...and once they start to cause the stock market to buckle, start buying bonds with both hands.
Stocks are going to get anyway as unwilling equity market participants seize opportunities to purchase bonds and treasuries.
i see the fed's game now. what the fed does now will mark a trend. last time the ten year approached 3%. it was stifled exactly the way it is now and then turned back when the fed announced the final official round of qe (eu and japan took over). i think what the fed wants to do now is crack 3% all the way to 3.25 to give the fed enough room to hold it's rate at 1.75% making it the floor for the next move over 4% a coupla years from now. in the meantime the market moves sideways.
this isn't the crash. the crash happens when the dollar collapses. that's still a few years away. china says 2020.
If 3% is breached, the curve is steeper. People anticipating more increase borrow, and banks want to lend as the curve gets steeper ==> Stagflation.