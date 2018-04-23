Japan Expects To Hit 2% Inflation In 5 Years, Aggressive Easing Will Continue

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
The BOJ thinks Japan may hit its 2% inflation target in 5 years. Kuroda says risks are to the downside.
It may take Japan five more years to reach its 2% inflation target according to BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda.
"Sometime within the next five years, we will reach [our] 2 percent inflation target," Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told CNBC's Sara Eisen over the weekend. Once that level is reached, we will start "discussing how to gradually normalize the monetary condition."
Inflation remains low. Japan reported its consumer price index, excluding fresh food and energy, rose half a percent in the 12 months through March.
"In order to reach [our] 2 percent inflation target, I think the Bank of Japan must continue very strong accommodative monetary policy for some time," Kuroda added in his interview with CNBC.
Protectionism, unexpected rapid tightening of monetary policy in some countries, and geopolitical tensions in North Korea and the Middle East pose potential risks, Kuroda said.
It's pretty amazing how Japan has failed to destroy its currency despite decades of trying. Once again, I repeat my foolproof plan to cure low inflation in Japan.
Mish’s Four Pronged Proposal to End Japanese Deflation
-
Negative Sales Taxes
-
One Percent Tax, Per Month, on Government Bonds
-
National Tax Free Lottery
-
Hav-a-Kid
For details please see Mish’s Sure Fire Proposal to End Japanese Deflation.
Why wait another five years?
Here is my follow-up article that brings MMT into the picture: Note to BoJ: Try Something Different or Look Perpetually Foolish.
Comments
They're accumulating Bitcoin.
They have one of the most crypto-embracing policies on the planet.
They host numerous exchanges.
Just watch, the announcement will be epic once it is revealed they have holdings. Or be a barking seal retard and keep on believing that debt is the way to the future.
In reply to Don't do anything stupid… by Son of Captain Nemo
The only economic growth in Japan will be from the sales of adult diapers. They don't import Shitholers and the young 'uns don't breed.
Fake inflation rate. Fake GDP. It's amazing.
In reply to The only growth in Japan… by Juggernaut x2
Exactly. We've been propping their ass up forever.....since 1945. Their currency is just a bastardization of the dollar. We use their banking system to launder our trashy fiat. We demand they print their shit to buy our shit. That and that alone is why they are still "in the game".
In reply to Fake inflation rate. Fake… by Stuck on Zero
A couple of million young muslin men will do trick.
In reply to The only growth in Japan… by Juggernaut x2
Another POS that deserves an early dirtnap.
Why the FUCK would you want to end deflation?
said no Central Banker ever
In reply to Why the FUCK would you want… by NoDebt
It's always better when the costs of living increase, right?
In reply to Why the FUCK would you want… by NoDebt
deflation helps the plebs- well- the ones that aren't in debt up to their eyeballs, anyway
In reply to It's always better when the… by American Psycho
Can't we just call it a failed experiment now that it's been 20+ years of trying? I mean, how long will the zombie economy have to plod along before we call it dead? Look at the damage it's done to the younger population that has never known what prosperity and growth are like.
When does a CB finally capitulate and say "OK, we were wrong."? Would a CB *ever* choose to allow a 'reset'; to allow bad businesses to fail with no bailout and to allow bad decision makers to suffer the consequences?
I love how these quack economists continue to fight the market forces that are working to clear imbalances. Maybe they will succeed in destroying the currency one day. It is clearly their ultimate dream.
No CB can do everything possible in the way of policy formulation as Mr. Shedlock makes some interesting points especially to boosting births - not something the BOJ can do at this point but Mr. Kuroda is still pouring on the coal and this may be one of the few things he can do. Ultimately developed economies will be required to issue even more currency in order to complete all possible transactions. Clearly Mr.Kuroda is not buying nearly enough assets. The US Fed is on the wrong course entirely and should immediately resume purchases at no less than 60B per month and as Mr. Shedlock suggests take up the entire UST issuance directly with the announced policy default that they will never be sold. IMO this is arresting progress in Japan as the suggestion remains that the BOJ will eventually sell off the Balance-Sheet and this cannot happen so why suggest it? Who could possibly buy it and why would they want it? Just take that option off the table unless inflation hits 10% for a year.
The fact that the yen has any value proves there is only one CB.
Uh, maybe instead of recklessly creating money, they should just focus on creating even greater cars, motorcycles and robots. I know that would make too much sense, but just saying.
Gee, isn't that what Kuroda said five years ago?
When will the market take this guys words for what they are: nonsense. He is essentially saying they will print to infinity, or until the market calls them on it.
The Yen should be 200 to the dollar.
MISH would be easier to listen to if he gave some background.
QE is a later function of BOJ making real estate loans to everybody who had a pulse. In other words BOJ practiced purposefully bad economics to effect an output. The attempt was to "privatize" the money system by removing MITI from its planning role.
MITI would give targets to banks in the form of "credit guidance windows." The planned "Japan INC." structure of MITI and credit guidance windows was gotten rid of by creating a bubble economy by pumping real-estate prices .
This 80's bubble economy then left an over-hang of private debts, then subsequent debt deflation. Debt deflation is when the debt instruments are making excess demands, so any extra cash flow goes into servicing debt. An economy then treads water. The objective of getting rid of Japan Inc. worked. Our ((friends)) in the form of Stanley Fischer was hanging around in the background - who knows what kind of blackmail BOJ was under. It is not normal for a Japanese central bank to attack its own people.
See movie Princes of Yen.
They wouldn't even be able to meet the payment just on the interest alone. He's full of shit because he's just playing his corrupt role in the Central Bank printing scam to keep up liquidity. It's musical chairs.
Much like the situation that developed in Greece it is clear that Japan is facing a wall of debt that it will never be able to repay.
The myth promoted by the central banks that a major currency cannot fail is accepted as fact by many people however, the rapid demise of either the yen or the euro is all that will be needed to reveal the truth and remind people everywhere that our system of fiat money is held together only by faith in the system and a prayer. below is an article making the case the yen is destined to fail.
all the Greece ever produced is some goat porn and salty cheese. nothing to compare here.
In reply to Much like the situation that… by Let it Go
Japan has no chance of recovery until Chinese wage rates reach the same level as other industrialized countries, and that will take quite a while longer. Japan's economy during the last hundred years was built on militarization and then exports. They lost the military gambit by attacking the US, and they lost the export economy when the Chinese replicated the Japanese export model at significantly lower wage rates. Hence, there really is no way imaginable for a nation of savers to consume their way to prosperity, which is why they have been in rolling Depressions for almost 30 years. Their only hope is to re-militarize, and that won't happen because they cannot wage war against their former foes who are now either nuclear armed (China), supported by nuclear armed allies (North Korea), or economic allies (South Korea and lower Asia). Strangely enough, if the Western countries would raise tariffs against the Chinese exports, the Japanese would benefit as that scenario would make Japanese products more competitive on world markets. By the benefit would be restricted by the lower volumes of goods exported as domestic prioducers in the Western countries would supplant exports, and Japan always made its money on volume rather than profit margin.
In short, Japan would be an excellent target for a takeover, because they are not going to make it on their own. I cannot imagine how they ever will repay their mountain of debt, even with the savings rate as high as it is. Even if they could confiscate everyone’s savings to pay down their external debts, it would destroy their capital base and they would be a poor country.
Bottom line is that unless they invent something that the entire world needs and only they can make, the economy of Japan is fucked for a long time to come. And there’s not a lot of hope for that game-changing invention, for as history has shown, the Japanese are not the most creative of people. Rather, they excel at making other peoples’ products better. But that only works if you can then produce those products cheaper as well, and that’s where the Japanese ecxonomic miracle ended.
As for Japan's currency, it has held its value only because the rest of the world uses Japanese money supply growth as the benchmark for their own profligacy.
Japan won’t last 5 years - 5months more like it !!
They have wasted so much on useless US weaponry - for what ???
I agree with Japanese monetary policy considering available options and currency wars in the neighborhood. The need to solve their energy and commodity equation first, then maybe tighten up again.