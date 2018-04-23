John Pfeffer's Ira Sohn Pick: "Bitcoin To $700,000"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:24

Speaking at today's Ira Sohn Investment Conference, John Pfeffer, partner at Pfeffer Capital unveiled his conference pick and was... bitcoin, and not just bitcoin but a bullish case which would make Tom Lee's head spin, saying that bitcoin is the first viable candidate to replace gold in the world as it is focused on "decentralization and censorship resistance" and is "vastly easier to store and transact with than gold."

Pfeffer, an entrepreneur, an investor and author of the book "An (Institutional) Investor's Take on Cryptoassets
is a partner in Pfeffer Capital, and previously at PE firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts, said he anticipates bitcoin to rise to no less than $90,000 and potentially as high as $700,000. This makes even Tom Lee's prediction of Bitcoin hitting $125,000 in 2022 seem tame by comparison.

Putting the forecast - and recent price moves - in context, Bitcoin is currently trading at $8,924, right on top of its 50DMA, but below its 100 DMA at $10,909, while the 200 DMA remains supportive at $8,060.

Not surprisingly, while championing bitcoin Pfeffer said that the majority of crypto assets are bad bets. Pfeffer finished by saying that if bitcoin displaces 25% of foreign reserves it would give the network a value of $6.4 trillion. Of course, when in a few years central banks are desperate to devalue all global currencies at any cost to wipe our a quarter of a quadrillion in debt overnight, it just might happen.

Of course, all these predictions pale by comparison to John McAfee's bitcoin forecast of $1 million by 2020, or else he would eat his own dick.

Tags
Management Consulting Services

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Nature_Boy_Wooooo realWhiteNight123129 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

Antpool is going to start sending a percentage of their mining profits to a burn address because people not hodling bcash isn't allowing the price to rise.

 

 

Ironic.......after all the talk about Bitcoin being cash and not a store of wealth........they are now trying to encourage people to store wealth in bcash.

 

One might also notice the stench of manipulation here......... obviously this is what happens when your currency is not decentralized.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 3
lookslikecraptome Bitchface-KILLAH Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

Go get em Lester. Bitchfk. U2   Giving it to lester in the smarts department. Bitch  u still cannot answer lester's question of which currency, the yen, the dollar, the pound, the mark, the peso, the colone (costa rica, used to be), loses 65% of its value in 90 days? No bitch, a crypto to crypto comparison does not work nor does any thing but a discussion of a state backed currency work.  

Shill?? u call others a shill. Bitch ur SOOOO EASSSSSSSSYYYYY to troll. Y? Cause ur so effin ssssttttooooppppiiiiddd!!!!!!!!!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
lookslikecraptome Bitchface-KILLAH Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:48 Permalink

Like I said, u r SSSSSSOOOOOO     EEEEEAAAASSSSYYYY to troll. U possess no wit, wisdom, snark or business acumen. Nature Boy owns u. 

PSSST.  I see u still cannot answer Lester's question. Thought I would go a bit Lester on u with the boldface. 

STFU, I own coin, so do lots of other people. It ain't gonna save the world or destroy the banks, yada yada yada or decentralize the "money flow" or do anything for p2p commerce. 

It is a business. Got it. a business.  

U keep riding that sartorial satoshi dick until u die. The hemorrhoids will definitely kill u on a shorter timeline. 

There are some real smart coiners, miners and financial types here with some serious wit,wisdom and snark. You are not one of them. They no that no instrument is perfect and that no one instrument will save the world

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Dsyno lookslikecraptome Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:20 Permalink

"u still cannot answer lester's question of which currency ... loses 65% of its value in 90 days?"

I answered your question 4 days ago numbnuts:

"never seen any coineratti even attempt to answer that question."

I'm no coineratti, but the simple answer is that crypto is still a relatively small market, and there's a lot of money going in-and-out of it, causing huge price movements and ridiculous volatility.

As crypto becomes not-so-small, the big money moving in-and-out won't cause so much volatility.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Mr_Potatohead Buck Fanks Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:41 Permalink

Yes.  There are two parts to the price:  # of dollars divided by # of BTC

I have no trouble believing that one BTC eventually will be worth $700,000.  That's because this is likely to happen when a roll of toilet paper costs $7,000,000.  Hyperinflation is a killer.  $700,000 is chump change when prices go up by 10 or 12 powers of ten.  If you don't believe this is possible in a major industrialized country, read --> https://mises.org/library/economics-inflation-study-currency-depreciati…

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Mr_Potatohead newworldorder Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:26 Permalink

Whether it happens by hyperinflation or default - and regardless of whether it involves another world war as cover (like it usually does) - a major reset must happen to clear the deck. It's simply too late to fix the current mess.  In the past, those who made it through the Hell probably thought, "so this is our new reality of human life".  Not a single time did they even consider punting on the idea of money.  Everybody wanted it.  Same thing will happen this time.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 4
realWhiteNight123129 lester1 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:44 Permalink

Crypto is easier to buy and hide from Gov than Gold actually. Easier to go through the borders too (no metal dectectors work on Bitcoin). So far easier to hide from Gov, and far easier to transport. Otherwise it is identical to Gold in economics, because of supply curve determined by cost of mining, and demand curve is demand for money. Demand curve is determined by its ability to be hidden and ability to be transported, and ability to pay directly with it, which is also much greater in Asia for example. 

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Bryan Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:26 Permalink

I wonder why he didn't go for the cool $1million valuation.  Without a basis for valuation and no real-world use, the sky's the limit, no?