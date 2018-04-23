Kanye West On Red-Pill Rampage, Now Tweeting Scott Adams As Left Flips Out

Less than a week after Kanye West's nearly year-long break from Twitter, the controversial hip-hop star who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election tweeted his support on Saturday for black pro-Trump conservative, Candice Owens.

I love the way Candace Owens thinks — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Followed by "only free thinkers"

only free thinkers — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 21, 2018

Owens, a conservative activist and communications director for right-leaning nonprofit Turning Point USA, has accused Black Lives Matter of embracing victimhood - telling a group of BLM protesters at a Friday UCLA speech she gave: "It’s embarrassing. You’re not living through anything right now. You’re overly privileged Americans.”

24 hours later, Kanye tweeted his support of Owens - after which the left immediately moved to smear both of them.

Twitter, for example, immediately branded Owens a "far-right media personality" - to which she replied "Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that."

Adding: "I’m not far right—I’m free."

Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that.

I’m not far right—I’m free. pic.twitter.com/wtqCuYPtM2 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

Kanye West tweets 7 words and leftists rush to smear me as far-right & anti-LGBT. So what terrified them?

The truth did. The left is losing control of their blacks. Ready to be awakened? Watch the truth about my journey off the plantation w/ @RubinReport. https://t.co/YviWe4PQk0 pic.twitter.com/GcN35gBoIa — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) April 21, 2018

In response, the left roasted West and Owens - and outlets like the Washington Post were right there to make sure everyone knows who we're shunning this week.

West's politics have become increasingly right-leaning, attracting criticism from the left. And his embrace of Owens, who has aligned herself with Alex Jones and conservatism’s other fringe thinkers, does not appear to have been well received by politically engaged blacks -WaPo

You gotta understand that Kanye West choosing to empower Candace Owens instead of anybody else is problematic because Owens is just a black Ann Coulter trying to get paid to be a contrarian. She doesn’t deserve our attention. — Andreas Hale (@AndreasHale) April 22, 2018

I'm not surprised Kanye "loves the way Candace Owens thinks," especially after he ran to Trump Tower to genuflect before his king. pic.twitter.com/QESAif5RNX — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) April 21, 2018

So with Kanye's base in revolt, what does he do? The madman starts tweeting out clips of conservative pundit and Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who broke down West's recent endorsement of Owens.

The story is that these two people that shouldn't be in the same conversation - in seven words, Kanye just changed that. And he just freed a lot of people from a mental prison. Kanye, in seven words, unlocked a mental prison - and is bringing you to... the golden age. -Scott Adams

And it wasn't just one Scott Adams clip - Kanye tweeted nine of them - which followed a steady drip of Kanye quotables over the weekend:

self victimization is a disease — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

new ideas will no longer be condemned by the masses. We are on the frontier of massive change. Starting from breaking out of our mental prisons. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

Constantly bringing up the past keeps you stuck there — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

The thought police want to suppress freedom of thought — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

the blinders are off — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 22, 2018

Speaking with Fox & Friends on Sunday, Owens responded to Kanye's endorsement, saying "Kanye West does not really want to fold to controversy. If you look at things historically, Kanye West has really represented the battering ram against political correctness."

.@RealCandaceO: @kanyewest is not one to fold to controversy and I thank him for supporting me and my ideas pic.twitter.com/0SrCK6RKJi — FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) April 22, 2018

"Long before Donald Trump came down the escalator, Kanye West was public enemy No. 1 for simply trying to tell the truth to people about things that were going on so I’m unsurprised that he supports me and my ideas and me just thinking freely," Owens told the panel.

Trump's supporters are welcoming Kanye's comments with open arms:

We are seeing kanye go turbo-woke in real time, magical — T(YR)-REX (@BlueSithis) April 23, 2018

Kanye 2024 posters hit cities across America - Keep America Great pic.twitter.com/z5sNKWyGvr — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 23, 2018

kanye's final form will be a baathist assad defender who tweets shit out like "peace to the Lion of The Levant" — Joe Gabriel Simonson (@SaysSimonson) April 23, 2018