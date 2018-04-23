Kanye West On Red-Pill Rampage, Now Tweeting Scott Adams As Left Flips Out

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:25

Less than a week after Kanye West's nearly year-long break from Twitter, the controversial hip-hop star who endorsed Donald Trump in the 2016 election tweeted his support on Saturday for black pro-Trump conservative, Candice Owens. 

Followed by "only free thinkers"

Owens, a conservative activist and communications director for right-leaning nonprofit Turning Point USA, has accused Black Lives Matter of embracing victimhood - telling a group of BLM protesters at a Friday UCLA speech she gave: "It’s embarrassing. You’re not living through anything right now. You’re overly privileged Americans.

24 hours later, Kanye tweeted his support of Owens - after which the left immediately moved to smear both of them.

Twitter, for example, immediately branded Owens a "far-right media personality" - to which she replied "Far right? Allow me to clarify: I believe the black community can do it without hand-outs. I believe the Democrats have strapped us to our past to prevent us from our futures. And I won’t stop fighting until all black Americans see that." 

Adding: "I’m not far right—I’m free."

In response, the left roasted West and Owens - and outlets like the Washington Post were right there to make sure everyone knows who we're shunning this week. 

West's politics have become increasingly right-leaning, attracting criticism from the left. And his embrace of Owens, who has aligned herself with Alex Jones and conservatism’s other fringe thinkers, does not appear to have been well received by politically engaged blacks -WaPo

So with Kanye's base in revolt, what does he do? The madman starts tweeting out clips of conservative pundit and Dilbert creator Scott Adams, who broke down West's recent endorsement of Owens

The story is that these two people that shouldn't be in the same conversation - in seven words, Kanye just changed that. And he just freed a lot of people from a mental prison. Kanye, in seven words, unlocked a mental prison - and is bringing you to... the golden age. -Scott Adams

And it wasn't just one Scott Adams clip - Kanye tweeted nine of them - which followed a steady drip of Kanye quotables over the weekend:

Speaking with Fox & Friends on Sunday, Owens responded to Kanye's endorsement, saying "Kanye West does not really want to fold to controversy. If you look at things historically, Kanye West has really represented the battering ram against political correctness." 

"Long before Donald Trump came down the escalator, Kanye West was public enemy No. 1 for simply trying to tell the truth to people about things that were going on so I’m unsurprised that he supports me and my ideas and me just thinking freely," Owens told the panel. 

Trump's supporters are welcoming Kanye's comments with open arms:

Comments

Leakanthrophy IridiumRebel Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:03

He might have some points there, but then again this is the soy boy who married a Reality whore.

This is nothing but nigger level attention whoring.

Next will have the family tranny Caitlyn Jenner exposing age/wage/gender/wateva discrimination for not getting a Playboy pictorial as other trannies:

Tranny Model Giuliana Farfalla Nude For Playboy

https://celebrity-leaks.net/tranny-model-giuliana-farfalla-nude-playboy/

 

Plebs, are you not entertained? 

pippi68 Leakanthrophy Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:32 Permalink

When the shills start shrieking with derogatory name calling, you know you've hit on something. Fear may not be far off the mark. Good on KW and Candace Owens for causing the Hillary zombies to start scREEEEEEEEching again. Amusing? Yes!

Indo_Expat So Close Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:21 Permalink

Never had one to begin with, spastic fucking nigger. Only in America can you take a crack-dealing, illiterate street corner pimp and have Hollyweed turn them into "superstars" just like the fat-assed back-alley whore "Queen Latifa." Queen...what a howl.

How Trump would be seen in public with this fucking freak is beyond comprehension, the responsibility for this and other media debacles and travesties lie squarely with his staff of idiots.

SILVERGEDDON Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:56

Who fucking cares?

Who fucking cares ?

Porch monkey talks better.

Porch monkey has a higher I.Q.

Porch monkey dresses better, and actually works for a living.

Porch monkey is the Trunk Monkey's poor cousin twice removed from his mother's side of the family. 

Yellow_Snow Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:01 Permalink

People are waking up...  for instance, YouTube is totally different than 4 or 5 years ago...  There are so many people speaking out against Amerika...  and growing rapidly...  Government and MSM are losing control.  YouTube trying to censor to get back control...  They can't turn the clock back...

VolAnarchist Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

Neat, buuut Owens is the same chick that created a site that collected information about "bullies", from the people who were "allegedly bullied", and allowed that information to be displayed publicly. When she was confronted with this information, she immediately denied and utilized semantics to get out of actually making an argument. Shortly thereafter, she took down the site, but only AFTER everyone jumped on her over it. She's in it for the fame and the money.

VolAnarchist Theta_Burn Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

I think there are plenty of better role models for the black community, with there being Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams, and Eric July to name a few. With a past like her's AND the fact that she refused to apologize or even acknowledge that she was responsible for such a site, why would anyone settle for having her being the "Conservative/Red-Pill" poster child for the black community?

nmewn Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:13 Permalink

Capitalist, free thinking conservative blacks = far right.

Crony-socialist, bubble think progressive blacks = perfectly normal.

Think Whoopi, Obama, Oprah, P-Diddling etc on the latter ;-)

21st.century Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

hillary has hot-sauce in her purse; she breaks into her Al Jolsen black face dialect along with GorP ... and the Dem's will reclaim their long tradition of plantation owners.

Candace is smokin' hot ... a worthy spokesperson for the awakened .. who reject the last century direct racism and the paternalistic racism of 2018 .

they'll pat you on the head as they break your legs if you ever try to throw that yoke off.

If Candace Owens can get rid of moronic payroll taxes.. she'll be doing everyone a favor. 

WorkingClassMan Mon, 04/23/2018 - 19:29 Permalink

He's a little--maybe a bit--off the wall on some things, but if this is legit, I have great respect for Kanye.  He's at least been consistent with protecting black people.  From the time he called out Arbusto for hating black people (during Katrina recovery efforts) to this truth-telling, Kanye has been consistent.  That deserves respect.