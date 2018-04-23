Kunstler: "America Has Become An Alzheimer Nation"

Authored by James Howard Kunstler via Kunstler.com,
America has become Alzheimer Nation. Nothing is remembered for more than a few minutes.
The news media, which used to function as a sort of collective brain, is a memory hole that events are shoved down and extinguished in. An attack in Syria, you ask? What was that about? Facebook stole your…what? Four lives snuffed out in a… a what? Something about waffles? Trump said… what?
Let’s pause today and make an assessment of where things stand in this country as winter finally coils into Spring.
As you might expect, a nation overrun with lawyers has litigated itself into a cul-de-sac of charges, arrests, suits, countersuits, and allegations that will rack up billable hours until the Rockies tumble. The best outcome may be that half the lawyers in this land will put the other half in jail, and then, finally, there will be space for the rest of us to re-connect with reality.
What does that reality consist of? Troublingly, an economy that can’t go on as we would like it to: a machine that spews out ever more stuff for ever more people. We really have reached limits for an industrial economy based on cheap, potent energy supplies. The energy, oil especially, isn’t cheap anymore. The fantasy that we can easily replace it with wind turbines, solar panels, and as-yet-unseen science projects is going to leave a lot of people not just disappointed but bereft, floundering, and probably dead, unless we make some pretty severe readjustments in daily life.
We’ve been papering this problem over by borrowing so much money from the future to cover costs today that eventually it will lose its meaning as money - that is, faith that it is worth anything. That’s what happens when money is just a representation of debt that can’t be paid back. This habit of heedless borrowing has enabled the country to pretend that it is functioning effectively. Lately, this game of pretend has sent the financial corps into a rapture of jubilation. The market speed bumps of February are behind us and the road ahead looks like the highway to Vegas at dawn on a summer’s day.
Tesla is the perfect metaphor for where the US economy is at: a company stuffed with debt plus government subsidies, unable to deliver the wished-for miracle product — affordable electric cars — whirling around the drain into bankruptcy. Tesla has been feeding one of the chief fantasies of the day: that we can banish climate problems caused by excessive CO2, while giving a new lease on life to the (actually) futureless suburban living arrangement that we foolishly invested so much of our earlier capital building. In other words, pounding sand down a rat hole.
Because none of that is going to happen. The true message of income inequality is that the nation as a whole is becoming incrementally impoverished and eventually even the massive “wealth” of the one-percenters will prove to be fictitious, as the things it is represented in — stocks, bonds, currencies, Manhattan apartments — hemorrhage their supposed value. The very wealthy will be a lot less wealthy while everybody else is in a life-and-death struggle to remain fed, housed, and warm. And, of course, that only increases the chance that some violent social revolution will take away even that remaining residue of wealth, and destroy the people who held it.
What lies ahead is contraction. Of everything. Activity, population. The industrial economy is not going to be replaced by a super high tech utopia, because that wished-for utopia needs an industrial economy underneath to support it. This is true, by the way, for all the other “advanced” nations. China has a few more years of dependable oil supply left and then they will discover that they can no longer manufacture solar panels or perhaps not even run the magnificent electronic surveillance system they are so artfully building. Their political system will prove to be at least as fragile as our own.
The time may even come when the young people, of the USA especially, have to put aside their boundary-smashing frolics of the day and adjust the pre-cooked expectations they’ve been handed to the actual contraction at hand, and what it means for making a life under severely different conditions. It means, better learn how to do something really practical and not necessarily high tech. Better figure out a part of the country that will be safe to live in. Better plan on hunkering down there when the people stuck in the less favorable places make a real mess of things.
Americans
GWBush famously said 'we can never forget 9-11'.
Memory loss is essential for murderous world leaders. It allows them the ability to use the same control scams, staged events, and murderous control threats to get what they want.
Every generation must learn there is no santa claus.
HEADLINE: U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
In reply to Americans the world of… by Deep Snorkeler
What they call Entertainment, I call time stealing mind control. Anyhow I believe we are up to about 18,000+ patents that are classified for National Security reasons, they all are involved in energy production. They have the tech to do away with the need for oil, they just keep it bottled up.
In reply to fff by Twncpcone
JimmyJones....thank you for posting Twncpcone at your site. Thousands of more examples and pages exist. They will be released over the coming months and years.
Although...its very easy to make your own list of issues with 9-11 once you understand the universal truth that there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. It will explain why your government needs to legally claim and horde thousands of patents for your benefit. They have murdered over 50 million people based on commercial planes on 9-11. Controlling your energy or your rights make no difference to these mass murderers.
In reply to What they call Entertainment… by JimmyJones
I have nothing to do with Twncpcone, nor do I have a site.
In reply to JimmyJones....thank you for… by Twncpcone
my bad.....thought you were someone else.
In reply to I have nothing to do with… by JimmyJones
Can't wait to see what happens when those SNAP cards no longer purchase food for the Free Shit Army. Then things get really interesting.
In reply to my bad.....thought you were… by Twncpcone
Whoops. I got to the end of this piece and forgot what we're not supposed to be forgetting.
In reply to Can't wait to see what… by hunter_king
Trump could attest to that. He has "forgotten" all his campaign promises.
Someone should probably do a video montage of all his pre-election promises just to remind him.
In reply to Whoops. I got to the end of… by Stuck on Zero
Kunstler:
Is he still alive?
WTF?
In reply to Trump could attest to that… by beemasters
If he just remembered the one about stopping illegal immigration, it would be enough. We do not expect the moon, but do expect him to deliver on the central campaign promise. With even more mouthes to feed, and with even more people chasing the few jobs, the coming contraction will be worse in this country. Outside of the top 20%, many Americans have been adjusting the “pre-set expectations” they took as gospel for awhile. The movement toward minimalism, not the art / decor style, but the lifestyle, is the nascent stage of that mind shift.
In reply to Trump could attest to that… by beemasters
If you think you've got it bad in the USA you should come to Northern Europe. The whole place is about to blow.
May, Merchel and the other leaders know the who thing is about to collapse any day now.
For May external wars and Russia are the cover, for Merchel the plan was to create lawless chaos inside German.
Especially in the UK the population has been dumbed down to such lengths it's like a live version of the Mike Judge film Idiocracy.
When the collapse begins so many people who though they were smart with the BA degree in Climate Studies are going to find out they're not all that smart after all and are going to struggle to adapt to this brave new world.
In reply to What they call Entertainment… by JimmyJones
I think its safe to say that 90% of college Majors with the word "Studies" in them are worthless.
In reply to If you think you've got it… by wetwipe
The number of instances where people look at me in disbelief like I was some sort of wizard just because I can use a screwdriver correctly has now reached worrying levels.
God help the young.... They are an easy target... But lets not forget it's been the baby-boomer generation that has been in control and allowed this to happen, all the while bleeding the system dry for their own benefit and supplementing this with vast amounts of money borrowed from the future.
If these millennials ever wise up to how badly they been screwed boomers will be swinging from the lamp posts.
In reply to I think its safe to say that… by JimmyJones
Typical, blame a whole generation for the sins of the few. As far as your precious snowflakes they were right there at the trough scarfing up far more than their share of ill gotten goods. Over half of those graduating college have no debt. Guess who paid for that, it sure wasn't the kid. Or the others who spent their loans on bullshit and parties. Last I knew drunken spring break, and lots of other drunken drug fueled weekends during the year, in Cancun or wherever were not free. Or how they claimed they worked so hard during the school year they "earned" the right to not get a summer job. Around 10% of those that got loans never spent a day in college. The boomers accomplished lots but you selfish twits want to blame others for your failures. The greatest generation gave us the transister and the computer and we ran with it, just as previous generations built upon that given to them by their elders, and gave the ungrateful's all kinds of toys and tech to build on. Unless you were some wiz kid on Wall Street years ago it took decades to get rich. For a few decades now we have VC's throwing money at kids with a computer and an idea and we now have large numbers of millenials going from begging to multi millionaires and billionaires in a couple of years. Yet all we hear about are the lazy slugs who got their POS degree hanging out in their parents basement hoping the old folks die soon so they never have to get a job. Let's not forget during the tenure of the boomers women went from cleaning the home bedroom suite to running the corporate suite. Blacks went riding in the back of the bus to owning the bus and one hell of a lot more.
In reply to The number of instances… by wetwipe
The Babyboomers were lied to like the rest of us, we were told going to war was necessary for one reason while the whole time it was for another. The politicians say one thing and do another. One thing I do blame them for is not holding them accountable once their lies were exposed.
In reply to Typical, blame a whole… by not dead yet
Just like you and your limp-wristed, self-entitled faggot generation of mindless wastrel parasites "held them accountable," right you fucking nutlets, gutless coward?
RIGHT???
In reply to The Babyboomers were lied to… by JimmyJones
It will be you and your kind doing the swinging mindless, parasitic cunt. The tattooed, purple-haired, unisex millennial shithead faggots will be the first gunned down en masse and bulldozed and then their enablers, apologists and supporters along with the other various and sundry freaks, tweaks and neutered coward geeks like yourself will be hunted down and mopped up.
Happy dirt nap scumbag, won't be long now.
In reply to The number of instances… by wetwipe
Isn't just them.Some people with engineering degrees from over the last 25 years I've met I wouldn't let open
a tin can or make coffee.Annapolis not teaching seamanship is just the tip of the iceberg.
In reply to I think its safe to say that… by JimmyJones
"They have the tech to do away with the need for oil, they just keep it bottled up."
We are aware of that technology. It is likely that it is the most dangerous and enticing technology that humanity has ever had to deal with. It has the potential to eradicate the species. Be careful what you wish for!
http://www.thehillsgroup.org/
In reply to What they call Entertainment… by JimmyJones
Anyhow I believe we are up to about 18,000+ patents that are classified for National Security reasons, they all are involved in energy production.
Exactly right Jimmy. Not to mention that all of Tesla's personal research notes and related documents were confiscated (illegally) from his Nue Yok apartment by the FBI the day of his death in the 1940's and those documents remain "classified" to this day.
"They" have gone to extreme measures over the last 100 years, including murdering and destroying the research facilities of over 200 alternative energy researchers, to protect the oil based energy paradigm we still live in to this day. Some day all of those fucks will pay.
In reply to What they call Entertainment… by JimmyJones
heard that BS all my life. The safes at the big 3 car companies in Detroit are stuffed full of carburetors that get over 100 mpg. Heck, they've got designs for engines that run on water.
In reply to What they call Entertainment… by JimmyJones
And how many of those are the same "concept patent" like LHM's fusion engine with its "miracle" boxes? I'd wager more than a handful.
In reply to What they call Entertainment… by JimmyJones
In reply to Americans the world of… by Deep Snorkeler
Buddy-breather for Butt Snorkler.
In reply to fff by Twncpcone
Bunch of jerks using National Security to keep artificial scarcity in place for resources.
In reply to Americans the world of… by Deep Snorkeler
Well, at last! Something worth reading from the underwater tube-head.
In reply to Americans the world of… by Deep Snorkeler
After the pop there are going to be a lot of homeless boomers with alzheimers wandering the streets like zombies from your latest teevee show.
You mean like the doorway poopers in San Francisco's business district? We are already there because the pop happened 10 years ago, when they dumped the bankruptcy laws and banking regulations and FDIC for small savers. Send lawyers, guns and money.........
In reply to After the pop there are… by major major ma…
Popping shitbags like you in the head there, major cunt.
In reply to After the pop there are… by major major ma…
Who's Kunstler again?
He's the guy who promoted and supported Bush II's war on Iraq in 2003.
Kunstler is a typical war-loving liberal. Hard core.
In reply to Who's Kunstler again? by Bondosaurus Rex
A glims of the future
Something wicked this way comes
Funny how many things people can pretend did not happen if their paychecks are dependent on it.
Is more about chasing the latest headline.
Imagine a news service where you had an AI do entity extraction, pick the top 3 items out of an article, and then it shows you every news article written on the same topic for the last 10 years.
For example, articles about China and Africa, i.e. what they are doing over there.
Or, every significant article about the Syria conflict, so you can watch the broken promises unfold.
In reply to Funny how many things… by VWAndy
when the fiat collapses, the same bankers who transformed others' labor into their own wealth will be ready with another solution...a global digital currency. You may need only the chip implant you already get when you're born or renew your license or register to vote.
Or, people figure out the top say 300 global decision makers, and kill the fuck out of them.
Can't wait to see what happens when those SNAP cards no longer purchase food for the Free Shit Army. Then things get really interesting.
Maybe instead of building Dams, the NEW NEW DEAL can be building Solar Farms in Nevada?
250 square km would satisfy the US Energy needs. Then the problem falls down to how to build that many cars. Aircraft can still use kerosene until they figure out electric prop planes.
More like 210,000 square kilometers at 15% total conversion efficiency (which is optimistic) and 50% area utilization efficiency for US average daily solar energy (assume average 5 kW-hrs/m^2/day; approximate range for the lower 48 is 3.5 to 6.5 kW-hrs/m^2/day) to satisfy US 2016 total energy consumption (97.39 quadrillion BTUs = 7.8179E10 kW-hrs/day). Of course that's without addressing peak demands and storage requirements.
In reply to Maybe instead of building… by taketheredpill
You left out the "Too cheap to meter" nuclear power industry.
http://sites.psu.edu/psy533wheeler/2017/02/08/u01-ronald-reagan-and-the-federal-deinstitutionalization-of-mentally-ill-patients/comment-page-1/
In reply to 250 square km would satisfy… by gregga777
For every mile of transmission line there is power loss. The longer the line the greater the loss. Thus your project isn't feasible. What do we do at night? Build a battery the size of Nevada? Or when there is a sandstorm or every once in awhile a rainstorm. Or a cloudy day. What about the hundreds of millions of gallons of water needed daily to keep the panels clean and operating at peak. The sweet spot for solar panels is around 80 degrees and the hotter, and colder, it gets the panel output suffers. Considering the area in question can get as hot 120 degrees those panels won't put out anywhere near it's maximum. Many solar plants in the desert use mirrors and solar collectors instead of panels. The Tonopah solar plant near Vegas still isn't operating near peak and they have a gas plant on site to make up the shortfall.
Imagine if your project was feasible and we did it. Lob one bomb in there and the whole US goes dark.
I can see it now. An electric 747. Carrying the crew and 6 passengers with the rest of the plane one big battery.
In reply to Maybe instead of building… by taketheredpill
There will be no silver bullet. Only silver BBs.
If God came to you tonight and said, "I am letting you know in advance that TSHTF is definitely happening, it will happen on May 1, 2030, and here are five signs that will happen in 2-year intervals as confirmation. There will be no further grid power at reasonable prices, looting will leave the stores empty, so get ready now." If you got that kind of news, what would you be doing for the next 12 years? What if it was a five-year warning? what about a SIX MONTH warning?
IMO, whatever you are going to turn to in that scenario is the "solution." And the solution is going to involve a change in lifestyle.
In reply to For every mile of… by not dead yet
Airliners.. yes indeed. 5000 commercial aircraft cruising at 22000 to 34000 feet altitude each burning 1000 gals per hour 24/7. Do the math (5000x1000x24x365x10) and you discover the source of the CO2 that the climate hoaxers claim is the increase of CO2 in the exact heat reflective area that causes global warming. It's easy to shut down your BBQ .. but to shut down the airline industry would bring economic collapse.. which is the reason that its never mentioned. Never ever. The hysteria must go on.
In reply to Maybe instead of building… by taketheredpill
The man who wrote this article is obviously insane. Everything is fine and the debt is ultimately sustainable over the next few eons.
He did have an excessive amount of bold text.
In reply to The man who wrote this… by cpnscarlet
I disagree with JK on a key point; I don't think the wealthy ever become less so, only more so.
Wealth is now in the process of sucking up all things of real value -- land, resources, politicians -- against the day when mere money has no value of any kind. The wealthy will shortly build their own cities, hire their own cops, field their private militaries, and build all the walls they need to around their private safe spaces. Behind said walls they will wait for the rest of the world to burn itself alive -- allowing that it takes a few years -- then to part their pearly gates to take in the wide world as bones and ash ripe for exploitation.
Someone once suggested that the meek will inherit the Earth. That proposition is ludicrous. The meek get nothing but death and the wealthy will have bought immortality.
This. One of the biggest myths that ZH readers carry around is that the current power brokers are going to have the rug pulled out from under them. It's not going to fucking happen.
In reply to I disagree with JK on a key… by cougar_w
You would think more people would notice they were the ones standing on plastic?
In reply to This. One of the biggest… by crossroaddemon
Twncpcone. The rug is moving.......
In reply to This. One of the biggest… by crossroaddemon