Melania Trump Goes All Out For State Dinner: Presidential China, 1200 Cherry Blossom Branches, Opera

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:25

French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte have just arrived in the United States for their first official state visit with President Trump and First Lady Melania. 

To prepare for Tuesday night's State Dinner - the Trump administration's first - Melania went all out, curiously doing so without the help of an event planner as previous first ladies have used.

Mrs. Trump has also been doing some homework, educating herself about the protocol and history of these sorts of White House events. This is to ensure her selections for the Macrons' visit have meaning behind them, down to the china, flowers, color scheme and menu, which, while American, will highlight the influence France has had on American cuisine.
"Mrs. Trump selected every item and every detail for the dinner, from the entrée to the chair cushions," said Niceta. -CNN

Preparation began seven months ago, when Melania began cooking up gift ideas - such as a framed section of upholstery from one of the chairs in the White House Blue Room, created by French designer Pierre-Antoine Bellangé as one of 53 pieces commissioned for the room by President James Monroe. 

The Macrons will also receive a photo album upon their departure, full of pictures of their visit - along with an engraved Tiffany & Co. silver bowl which bears the presidential seal and the signatures of both Trumps.

For the lavish dinner in the State Dining Room, Melania is laying out Tiffany silver, a china set used by Bush 43 and President Clinton, and over 1,200 cherry blossom branches. 

"[The first lady] has a background in design, which played a major role in the décor throughout the State floor," Grisham adds of Trump's hands-on approach. "She has been very focused on the experience of the guests, and wants to ensure they are able to truly enjoy and remember the occasion. When you are invited to a dinner at the White House, it is very special to be able to sit in the State Dining Room. After all, this is the People's house, which is rich with history and tradition." -CNN

Served for dinner will be a first course of goat cheese gateau, tomato jam, buttermilk biscuit crumbles and young variegated lettuces. For the main course, the Macrons and the Trumps will dine on rack of spring lamb, burnt cipollini soubise and Carolina Gold rice jambalaya. Dessert will consist of a nectarine tart served with crème fraiche ice cream. 

A reported 500 troops will also be on hand for the Macrons' arrival, after which the first families will take a helicopter tour of various D.C. monuments in Marine One.  More from Bloomberg:

The Macrons will be giving the Trumps a four-and-a-half-foot tall European sessile oak sapling from a World War 1 battle site in Asine, France - where nearly 10,000 US marines and Army soldiers were killed or wounded. The first families will plant the tree together. 

To pull off the event, Melania has assembled a "close-knit" team of 10 people in the East Wing. "The team is small, but mighty" says the first lady's communications director, Stephanie Grisham.

The Trumps are opting for a slimmed-down dinner of around 150 people - with no invites going to Congressional Democrats or members of the press

As Politico reports, “It is a break with tradition,” said Lea Berman, who was White House social secretary under Bush and wrote the etiquette guide “Treating People Well” with Obama social secretary Jeremy Bernard.

Yes, odd that Trump would invite the same people who have been trying to destroy him for over two years. 

This year, the entire Democratic caucus was shut out, including Trump’s own home-state senator and Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. Members of the media, too, have been left off the invite list, according to a White House official. Absent will be the Hollywood stars who regularly graced Obama events.

In total, only about 150 people are expected to attend next week’s dinner. Ryan; the two Republican senators from Louisiana, Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy; and House Foreign Affairs Chair Ed Royce will be the only members of Congress attending, according to a person familiar with the guest list. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was invited, but will not be able to attend, his office said. -Politico

Despite CNN's report that Melania has been educating herself on the "protocol and history" of the event, Bernard seems very salty over the whole thing. 

“A lot of traditions are not being as closely honored as they have been in the past,” Bernard told Politico. “It seems to be opposite of tradition but that’s their prerogative ... It certainly doesn’t add any feeling of harmony, that’s for sure.”

No word from Bernard on how closely Obama honored tradition for his official portrait - but hey, it was his prerogative.

Tags
Politics
Office Real Estate Services
Jewelry & Watch Retailers

Comments

Vote up!
 46
Vote down!
 0
JimmyJones bobbbny Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:49 Permalink

Melania, was able to do this without a Planner because she wasn't born with money, she is very intelligent and understands the rewards of hard work put towards realizing a goal.  Many people born with uber money have people do everything for them.  Basically they are incapable of much of anything, not because they are dumb but simply lack of experience and or drive.  

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 5
Endgame Napoleon Baron von Bud Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

I liked a few things the Obamas  did. They added a few interesting touches to the WH decor, including a few striking paintings, not the recent portraits but earlier ones with more formal merit that were not so PC-message-oriented. But the Obamas were mostly uninterested in design. For a long time, the WH has been occupied by almost all lawyers.  Most of people there did not show much interest in the nation’s design history, thinking it is frivolous or something, when it is not. It is part of the nation’s identity, helping to hold it together. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 13
crossroaddemon nmewn Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:17 Permalink

Dude, I've spent most of my adult life as a working guitar player. Pussy falls in my lap and I don't even have to try. I'm 44, not terribly good looking to begin with, and I fuck women half my age simply because of what i do for a living. I draw the line at 35... nothing older than that. If i had trump's money the line wold be closer to age 20.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Freddie crossroaddemon Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:11 Permalink

I had a band and we did my originals.  I know the drill with groupies.  Some are nice but most are really f'ed up zombies with a screw loose and STDs.  Unless you do your own material that you composed the music and lyrics then you are a wannabe.

We had record company interest but i knew more than a few bands who got deals and they became slaves.  They were broke and screwed over by the record company.  One of the reasons I like Tom Petty, is he fought the record companies and won.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 3
crossroaddemon Freddie Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:29 Permalink

Unless you do your own material that you composed the music and lyrics then you are a wannabe.

You can say that, but I'll bet I made a shitload more money as a guitarist for hire than you made. I've been on records that flopped... I got paid. I've been on tours that lost money... I got paid. I'm still collecting royalty checks for songs I wrote that were recorded by other people... some of them are songs you have probably heard. By your own description, you failed. I, on the other hand, had a career. I quit to raise my kids once I got divorced, and I'm mostly living on royalty income and money I saved on the road.

Vote up!
 8
Vote down!
 0
Freddie crossroaddemon Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

LOL!  Working guitar player aka plays Holiday Inns and Tiki bars doing Buffet covers.  Unless you compose the music and lyrics, get it played, get positive feedback and a record deal or at least record companies considering you then you are cover band or sideman.  Aka dog shit. 

I know because I have composed originals, played to big crowds and got record company interest.  Unless you compose - you are a f*cking nobody.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 2
crossroaddemon Freddie Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:32 Permalink

Ummm... for one thing, I've written songs you've probably heard. The records don't have my name on them, but I still collect royalty checks. Second, working mostly as a guitarist for hire I made more money in a lot of cases than the artists i was working for. I've been on tours that have lost money and records that have flopped, but I got paid. Most of the industry is not stars but working stiffs. If you're good, you have a career and get paid very well. Obviously that was not you.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Reichstag Fire Dept. crossroaddemon Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:15 Permalink

I draw the line at 35 as well! LOL ...and I'm 51. I'm not rich and I don't play guitar. They don't fall into my lap. I'm just good at selling my fit and attractive, motorcycle riding (not a Harley) tropical living (6 months per year) ass!

It's not an ego thing. I've got nothing to prove. Just really appreciate attractive women, and it good sexual tension when we go out for dinner! They know they are younger than me but around here it's a rare opportunity to date a mature, well dressed, polite, respectful man.

They are expecting me to make a move...but then I don't. It confuses them because that's what they are used to. After a while of friendly greetings here and there and being spotted with other similar women...they make it their own idea to make a move on me.

What could be better?