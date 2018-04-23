MSM Is Frantically Attacking Dissenting Syria Narratives, And It Looks Really Bad

Authored by Caitlin Johnstone via Medium.com,
I write a lot about how, in a political environment that is saturated in disinformation and propaganda, it’s important to ignore people’s words and watch their actions instead to get a clear picture of what’s really happening. You could not ask for a better illustration of this than the recent behavior of the mass media with regard to Syria.
The always excellent Moon of Alabama put out a piece yesterday detailing the immense deluge of attack editorials disguised as information that have been churned out recently about anyone who questions the establishment Syria narrative, including a single day in which no less than seven smear pieces were issued by prominent publications. Seven. In one day.
If you look at the words within these smear pieces, you will gather that there has been a sudden disturbing emergence of evil bloggers, tweeters and activists who are hell bent on deceiving you into falling in love with Bashar al-Assad and pledging allegiance to the Russian flag. If you look at what these outlets are actually doing, however, you see a very different picture indeed: an aggressive, spurious campaign to inoculate the English-speaking world against the influence of anyone who disagrees with yet another war against yet another Middle Eastern country.
And people are noticing. It’s getting too blatantly obvious, like a stranger coming up to you and talking about climate change while openly masturbating; what he is doing would eclipse interest in whatever he is saying. The frenetic publication of hit pieces against anyone who fails to fall in line with the establishment Syria narrative is fast becoming the real story here.
In the span of a few days the UK government, using its media arm coordinated an attack on multiple anti-war activists, Journalists and Academics, including myself @partisangirl, @VanessaBeeley, @Ian56789, @sahouraxo, @Tim_Hayward_ and @PiersRobinson1. This IS A #FakeNewsStorm. pic.twitter.com/cqrmaGlHA0— Partisangirl 🇸🇾 (@Partisangirl) April 22, 2018
Many of these recent hit pieces are coming out of the UK, which is interesting given the way a BBC reporter recently admonished her interviewee for questioning the official story about the alleged Douma chemical attacks because his words could hurt the “information war” effort against Russia. If this view is widespread among British journalists (and recent headlines by theTimes, the Independent and the Telegraph suggest that it may be), this means we’re looking at an environment wherein reporters aren’t even pretending it’s their job to be truthful, tell all sides of a story and hold power to account, but rather to manufacture support for escalations against Russia and undermine anyone who resists.
Today yet another mainstream smear piece has been published about Vanessa Beeley, an investigative journalist who has done extensive work on the ground in Syria, which the UK’s Huffington Post branch hilariously titled “How An Obscure British Blogger Became Russia’s Key Witness Against The White Helmets”. Its author, senior Huffpo editor Chris York, doesn’t explain how we’re meant to see an investigative journalist practicing the definition of investigative journalism on the ground in a war-torn nation as “an obscure blogger”, but he has said that he has two more such articles on the way.
Who do these people think they’re kidding? Are we truly meant to believe that people expressing skepticism about the authenticity of a “civil defense group” in a distant Middle Eastern country is suddenly the most dangerous thing in the world? Are we really meant to think it’s normal for all these mass media corporations to suddenly start ferociously attacking anyone who expresses skepticism about the military agendas of western forces that have an extensive and well-documented history of using lies, propaganda and false flags to manufacture support for military agendas? Are we really meant to believe that Syria, a nation for which the US and UK have been plotting regime change for many years, is just now in sore need of humanitarian regime change? And that anyone who says otherwise just loves Bashar al-Assad, Vladimir Putin and dead babies?
Please. We’re being lied to, aggressively and relentlessly. And it’s backfiring on them.
SO @CNN is so scared of Youtube news channels that they R creating a fake crisis so that youtube will now fully demonetize independent news. My show goes against the Pro Syrian War narrative being uniformly pushed by Est. news, so they smear me hard. https://t.co/qCTEZ4EKko— Jimmy Dore (@jimmy_dore) April 20, 2018
Propaganda and censorship only work if they’re invisible. Once it becomes obvious that propagandists are propagandizing, public attention moves from the material being presented to the people who are doing the presenting. And this is exactly what we are seeing with the establishment Syria narrative.
In martial arts you learn never to overextend and reach for your opponent, because leaning into striking range with your arm outstretched leaves you exposed to a devastating knockout counterstrike. Do that in a boxing match and you’ll eat an uppercut that leaves you staring into a ringside doctor’s pen light and questioning your life choices. By losing control of the Syria narrative and making such a strained effort to regain it, the establishment propaganda machine has overreached, and now we have only to point at what they’re doing to cripple their Syria warmongering.
Let’s make a lot of noise about this blatant, ham-fisted propaganda campaign. When people are looking straight at them and what they are doing, the psyops can’t take root. Turn the lights on full blast in this kabuki theater and shatter the illusion for everyone.
No, it doesn't do that at all. Your whole defense of the White Helmets is essentially just repeating the things the White Helmets say about themselves. Your whole argument against Beeley is that she's a "blogger" (actually an investigative journalist) who promotes conspiracies.— Caitlin Johnstone (@caitoz) April 19, 2018
You're gonna love the three other pieces I have coming— Chris York (@ChrisDYork) April 19, 2018
* * *
Internet censorship is getting pretty bad, so best way to keep seeing my daily articles is to get on the mailing list for my website, so you’ll get an email notification for everything I publish. My articles and podcasts are entirely reader and listener-funded, so if you enjoyed this piece please consider sharing it around, liking me on Facebook, following my antics on Twitter, checking out my podcast, throwing some money into my hat on Patreon or Paypal, or buying my new bookWoke: A Field Guide for Utopia Preppers.
Bitcoin donations:1Ac7PCQXoQoLA9Sh8fhAgiU3PHA2EX5Zm2
Comments
Trump will never wash this stink off.
..unless some key players finally see jail time.
Go Caitlin! Scream bullshit until everybody sees it as obvious, like Walter Cronkite did after the Tet offensive. Paradigm-Shift Coming!
In reply to Trump will never wash this… by Theta_Burn
Thanks Tylers for finally giving a voice to this story.
MoA also did a remarkable job chronicling this story:
http://www.moonofalabama.org/2018/04/the-media-war-on-truthful-reportin…
The intelligencia apparatus is also monitoring sites like ZH.
and here their work trying to tie ZH
,amongst others, as a fake news propaganda site. More here:
https://twitter.com/conspirator0/status/985582544920997888
https://twitter.com/conspirator0/status/986023844556300288
Remember the infamous PropOrNot website that tried to label all sites as Fake News?
I believe this Conspirador Norteño is tied to the PropOrNot infamous site. First of all, Conspirador Norteño joined twitter in July 2016, and PropOrNot joined twitter in August 2016...coincidence, perhaps; but there is more...
If you look at the twitter feeds they cite each other's tweets in complementary terms:
look here. Moreover they retweet each other's messages. But if one takes a look at the content that each of them tweets one cannot help but think that these two are tied somehow:
https://twitter.com/propornot/status/987449671218941952
https://twitter.com/propornot/status/987452043106242560
https://twitter.com/propornot/status/987449110046228480
https://twitter.com/propornot/status/987449523084537856
https://twitter.com/propornot/status/987450755006136320
https://twitter.com/propornot/status/987451379982581760
For those who missed what I posted on this subject matter when it first broke:
https://www.zerohedge.com/comment/11545108#comment-11545108
In reply to Go Caitlin! Scream bullshit… by Newsboy
My wife, who only a year and a half or so ago finally took the red pill (she's at that really annoying phase all the newly awakened go through when they want to tell you about all the "new" things they've discovered about reality that you already knew) even saw through this Syria gas attack bullshit in about 5 minutes flat.
The US is ready to start pulling out of Syria and suddenly Assad decides to gas his own people, forcing the US to change their withdrawal plans?? C'mon. Pull my finger.
In reply to Thanks Tylers for finally… by JSBach1
I feel scared and confused of what is going on in the world and with my country. If only we had a national leader with a direct mass media mechanism (like twitter) that could clear things up for us.
In reply to My wife, who only a year and… by NoDebt
The MSM want to position themselves as the arbiters and bastions of truth... What we say is gospel and if you disagree with our narrative, we will crush you... This may have worked pre-internet, but not today... I look forward to the total demise of the MSM, can't come too soon...
In reply to I feel scared and confused… by DingleBarryObummer
Only the minority of people give the MSM any credibility now. Journalism is long gone in newspapers and TV, residing now only in independent media outlets on the Net.
If you hear anyone supporting the MSM narrative use reason, then ridicule, if there's still a MSM credibility bent to the person's demeanor then move on, they're too lazy, dumbed down, or too busy to accept the responsibility of checking the facts and applying logic and reason to the issue.
In reply to The MSM want to position… by Keyser
Fucking losers killed off investigative journalism and replaced it with 5-eyes shilling. The Western establishment is just another bunch of corrupt agitprop-peddling wannabe tyrants, only difference is that they have the biggest budgets for psyops around. Despite that, I can slice through their bullshit like a hot knife through butter.
When they're spending millions of dollars spinning themselves crazy in a web of lies, trying hard to make you believe their agenda, all you can do is spend barely 2 minutes refuting their claims with much simpler tools. The poor suckers must be relying heavily on the low IQ constituency nowadays.
In reply to Only the minority of people… by Boing_Snap
In Mexico they kill real journalists with bullets, in the US they kill them with money (and maybe some bullets).
In reply to Fucking losers killed off… by Brazen Heist
UK - Used by Kikes. This once proud and empirical nation is now below even lickspittle status when it comes to their obsequious obeisance to their jewish masters. How any red-blooded Englishman in (not so) Great Britain can sit on his hands and watch this humiliating course of events is beyond my ken.
In reply to In Mexico they kill real… by NumberNone
Many of us "saw through it"a month before it happened. Putin did.
In reply to My wife, who only a year and… by NoDebt
.
In reply to Thanks Tylers for finally… by JSBach1
I've little doubt you're correct.
All reminds me of previous false naratives. In their hearts people know Govts Lie.
https://youtu.be/oJVS-lGcIq4
In reply to Thanks Tylers for finally… by JSBach1
Regarding the recent article about Trump questioning Israhell 's commitment for peace:
- I made a comment saying that "US vetoed for the 45th time a UNSC resolution to hold Israhell responsible for what it does in Palestine and Gaza. The Donald's gargoyle at UN , Nikki Haley , just blocked a resolution to condemn Israhell for the recent massacre in Palestine( 40 unarmed civilians killed , yesterday a 14 year old shot in the head , 6 journalists , 2000+ wounded) ,so no ,The Donald does not question Israhell:
-My comment disappeared
-I was kicked out and was told that I I am not authorized to access that page
-Wow ! Such a in your face censorship
-If I'm banned , I wish you all good luck and nice knowing you.
What a shame for ZH
In reply to Thanks Tylers for finally… by JSBach1
It's there...with 6 upvote by the way.
Replies can push posts sometimes to the next page.
Don't kid yourself, Israel gets criticized incessantly here.
In reply to Regarding the recent article… by veritas semper…
Wut?
In reply to Go Caitlin! Scream bullshit… by Newsboy
Most dumbfuck 'murcans couldn't find syria on a map if their life depended on it so...mission accomplished!
In reply to Go Caitlin! Scream bullshit… by Newsboy
& care even less.
Even less what Israel does.After all, they're all terris,right?
In reply to Most dumbfuck 'murcans… by runswithscissors
But...isn't the MSM AGAINST Trump? Wouldn't that be supporting Trump fully?
Yes, it would.
So much for "Trump is hated by the MSM and cleaning out the swamp."
Seems to me the swamp and Trump are very much at home together.
Oh, gee... what a total shocker.
In reply to But...isn't the MSM AGAINST… by karenm
Don't kid yourself. They might support Trump's actions but they will never support Trump.
Trump is buying breathing room by placating their agenda (falsely as his actions have accomplished nothing but superficially) but he knows that is ALL he's doing.
In reply to But...isn't the MSM AGAINST… by karenm
You are almost touchingly naive.
In reply to Don't kid yourself. They… by Oldwood
Don't touch me like that! I appreciate your kind condescension...
In reply to You are almost touchingly… by crossroaddemon
Legalize red pills.
Whether you take the red pill or the blue, the package is ALWAYS labeled "Soma".
In reply to Legalize red pills. by JFKFC
After seeing the toronto perps pix, I did some digging and...is there a relation? The faces are way too close and same surname.
Go here and scroll down to Craig
https://www.clintonfoundation.org/about/leadership-team
Or here.
https://mobile.twitter.com/minassianmedia
and compare:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alek-minassian-240083157/
Craig also had ties to...CBC and other broadcast outfits...plus the WH.
http://www.marketvisual.com/Search/Results?searchString=Craig+minassian
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.newyorker.com/news/amy-davidson/five-questions-about-the-clintons-and-a-uranium-company/amp
Craig Minassian, a Clinton Foundation spokesman, pointed out, though, that there are two legally separate but almost identically named entities: the Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership and the Clinton Giustra Enterprise Partnership (Canada). The second one is a Canadian charitable vehicle that Giustra set up—doing it this way helps Canadian donors get tax benefits. It also, to the foundation’s mind, obliterates the disclosure requirements. (There are also limits on what a Canadian charity is allowed to disclose.) Minassian added,
In reply to After seeing the toronto… by Lumberjack
Does the CIA have a branch office in Armenia?
Good job!
In reply to Craig also had ties to...CBC… by Lumberjack
Silly question, they are fueling the movement to overthrow the government in Armenia right now... All in a days work for Mercan patriots you know...
In reply to The guy in the truck in… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
'Zactly. It was rhetorical.
In reply to Silly question, they are… by Keyser
What color did they pick this time?
In reply to Silly question, they are… by Keyser
Plaid Devolution
(are we not men?)
In reply to What color did they pick… by el buitre
I don't know about the CIA...but George Soros does.
In reply to The guy in the truck in… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
https://search.wikileaks.org/?query=Craig+minassian&exact_phrase=&any_of=&exclude_words=&document_date_start=&document_date_end=&released_date_start=&released_date_end=&publication_type%5B%5D=46&new_search=False&order_by=most_relevant#results
In reply to The guy in the truck in… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Minassian Media seems to be a shell.
A media company without their own website?
Their staff are quite secretive, as well.
Gillian Grisman (Director - whatever that entails) has no pic and doesn't even capitalize their own name on LinkedIn.
This looks very odd.
I think you might be onto something... even if there is no relation.
In reply to Craig also had ties to...CBC… by Lumberjack
That Guistra thing always bothered me. Never heard of the Clinton foundation spokesman, Minassian, until I dug this shit up. There definately is something there and I can smell it.
Let’s see how fast MSM downplays this...
In reply to Minassian Media seems to be… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Click on the names for relationships.
http://www.marketvisual.com/Search/Results?searchString=Minassian+media
—-
I found Gillian’s linkedin. Can you see this one in Canada?
https://www.linkedin.com/in/gilliangrisman
In reply to Minassian Media seems to be… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
You baking those crumbs?
In reply to After seeing the toronto… by Lumberjack
Just acid tonight...
In reply to You baking those crumbs? by JFKFC
Its a cult. They dont do reason or logic.
Fuck the MSM.
Trump doesn't give a crap. In that way he is virtually identical to the Clintons. They simply cannot feel embarrassment. To feel embarrassment you must have a conscience.
Gov says don't Investigate our actions:
Sleuth Lips sink ships
There are many many differing viewpoints concerning even the most banal things.
How is it that the entire mainstream media is in lock-step over the biggest and most complicated issues?
And if they are all knowingly lying about the same thing, which is fraud and a crime, that makes this a legitimate conspiracy, by definition.
Operation Mockingbird is alive and well and spreading... and criminal.
I noticed Hugh Hewitt and the neocon talk radio crowd having a difficult time managing the message. Their call screeners end up having to cut everyone off and the hosts go into emergency lock down with diminutive ad hominem attacks.
Ever notice how they advertise their religion, piety and virtue, then turn about and tell you why you must go to war? As though it were the council of wise men and the authoritative voice of God. I have a theory that ever since he IRS banned political advocacy in church, the church switched from the pulpit to talk radio. The prostitute who commits fornication with the kings of the earth.
If they are getting paid to talk they arent getting paid to think
In reply to I noticed Hugh Hewitt and… by layenda
I asked a lefty today if it was hard to be anti Trump and pro WW3. They kinda just staggered off dazed and very confused.
Ask the average righty if they can handle being pro Trump and anti war. Same reaction. Neither side is better.
In reply to I asked a lefty today if it… by VWAndy
Yep! Making it the almost perfect one liner.
In reply to Ask the average righty if… by crossroaddemon
Let's recall that threats of war is not the same AS war.
Cowboy Ronald Reagan was going to start WWIII with his belicose statements and threats.
Sometimes the best way to avoid war is to indicate every willingness to go to war.
Few want a fight, especially a fair and balanced one. America needs to stand up strong and show every willingness to kick ass as well as show restraint.
The big lie is that we have to go there so as to not have to fight our enemies here. If we show true strength and resolve, no one will dare pick a fight with us anywhere.
In reply to Ask the average righty if… by crossroaddemon