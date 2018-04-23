Narco-Politics: 7,667 Mexicans Killed In 3 Months As Drug Cartels Unleash Hell Before Elections

According to official Mexican government data, released on Sunday, more than 7,667 people were killed in Mexico during the first quarter of 2018, that is almost a 20 percent increase year over year, “making it the most violent year in two decades,” said AFP.
This time last year, the figure stood at 6,406 murders, according to the Mexican government.
AFP’s explanation for the explosive killings across Mexico is primarily due to the drug cartel wars. The government’s statistics behind the violent crime is mind-boggling, with total 2017 deaths hitting a staggering 25,339 — which makes last year the most dangerous year ever.
“The worst month was March, when 2,729 people were killed, most of them shot dead. January’s figure stood at 2,549 murders, with another 2,389 in February. The bloodshed follows a proliferation of gangs involved in drug trafficking, as well as stealing fuel, kidnappings, extortion and other criminal activities. In 2017, a total of 25,339 people were killed in Mexico, the highest number since monitoring began 10 years earlier.”
To make matters worse, drug cartels have started targeting politicians, as the Mexican general election is expected to be held on July 01. In recent months, eighty candidates have been “shot, knifed, beaten or burned to death; some have even been dismembered,” said Deutsche Welle.
One thing is for sure: Drug cartels have thinned out the voting selection for early July when Mexicans choose a president and legislators.
Jose Reveles, a journalist, and writer concentrating in drug trafficking said the motives behind drug cartels murdering politicians could include, “voter intimidation and revenge on leaders who ally with rival criminal organizations or even stand up to cartels.”
Though, Reveles said, “the killings of politicians in such large numbers is a relatively new phenomenon, journalists, activists and other noncombatants have long been targeted by cartels.”
“One hundred and seventy-two have been killed since 2006, when Mexico launched its war on drugs,” Reveles said.
“Narco-politics isn’t some vague threat,” Reveles added. “It’s a reality.”
Reveles estimates about 45 percent of all cities in Mexico are controlled by organized crime units commingling with drug cartels.
Edgardo Buscaglia, the President of the Institute for Citizens Action in Mexico and a Senior Scholar at Columbia University, said Mexico has a “weak state, co-opted by the mafia.” Which he cited a report by Global Financial Integrity, he added that the country has “the third largest underground economy — after China and Russia.”
A video leaked via Breitbart Texas reveals the turbulent environment before the Mexican general election this summer. A Mexican military unit raids a cartel camp loaded with military assault rifles in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero.
Just days before the raid, a team of cartel gunmen “ambushed and murdered six state police officers,” said Breitbart.
“Mexican soldiers and police forces raided a cartel camp just days after a team of gunmen ambushed and murdered six state police officers in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero. Investigators tracked down the source of the attack and raided the cartel camp used by the gunmen.”
As political killings shake the Mexican general election, the cartel drug battles between rival gangs and military units have turned the country into an absolute war zone with a record amount of murders. While presidential candidates kicked off their official campaigning for what has been called the most significant election in Mexican history, maybe it is time for the United States to begin Trump’s wall construction before the war down south spreads into the United States.
Comments
With the decriminalization of many illicit drugs in the US....you will see a sharp decrease in the number of killings. Though for a while as 'drug turf' becomes more scarce...you will see an uptick in more violent protection of that turf.
As of April 23, 2018....NOT ONE single piece of debris from any of the 4 supposed planes from the 4 locations of 9-11 has ever been physically verified by anyone. Just like the WMD's in Iraq...you were lied to.
HEADLINE: U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
But lets not have a border...
Cut off their money supply on coddled American addicts and these cartels would whither and die.
In reply to ggg by Twncpcone
A truly open border would solve the violence problem in Mexico; just stepping foot in the USA will civilize them.
In reply to But lets not have a border... by wren
Assault rifles? I thought those were banned in Mexico...this can't be happening! Are you saying the drug cartels are breaking the law?
In reply to A truly open border would… by FireBrander
The opioidecline crisis kills more Americans every year than the entire Vietnam War
In reply to A truly open border would… by FireBrander
opioids are pouring in from....Mexico....and China...
"Increasingly, the agent of death is a drug called fentanyl - 50 to 100 times more powerful than doctor-prescribed morphine - which is manufactured predominantly in China and frequently enters in the US in small packages shipped through the postal system."
http://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-43146286
In reply to The opioidecline crisis… by Four Star
Cite your source.
In reply to The opioidecline crisis… by Four Star
Wither and die? Does that include the CIA cartels, too? Damn, that would cut off the $trillions for the evil activities of the Deep State.
In reply to But lets not have a border... by wren
Here's an oldie but goodie ..
https://s.hdnux.com/photos/33/07/53/7109348/3/1024x1024.jpg
In reply to Wither and die? Does that… by Farqued Up
Exactly. I've come to the conclusion too many commenting on this story might be clueless about the Awan Bros., their imports, exports, the spying, the altered VA drugs out of Pakistan brought in through the Port Charlotte Navy Yard along with uranium and all sorts of other nasties and pleasantries like stolen very expensive cars sent to Pakistan -- the homosexuals who are the CO's of the Navy look the other way.
In reply to Wither and die? Does that… by Farqued Up
Don't your idiot kind even begin to fuck with my legal opioids no matter the pretext. Put yourself in my shoes one day and you'll be very glad you get some beneficial relief from severe chronic pain. Because that's all there is for those who are not in the billionaire class. Bullshit healthcare but this healthcare for me is as good as its ever gonna get so leave me and my fuckin' pills alone.
In reply to But lets not have a border... by wren
i know the red pill can tear the ass out of your ass and be freaky to handle, but if you spam something too hard it will have a counter effect of what you are trying to achieve
In reply to ggg by Twncpcone
His constant spamming has now made me a believer that Building 7 clearly collapsed due to a few papers on fire.
In reply to i know the red pill can tear… by DingleBarryObummer
Repeated strikes from spam did it, spam spam spam and not even the edible sort.
Apologies to Monty Python.
In reply to His constant spamming has… by Seasmoke
Actually thats exactly what the NIST report said collapse building 7. Bld 7 was a 47 story building, the highest in 33 states. It collapsed because of the 'thermal expansion of steel" do to paper that caught fire. Good call though.....
In reply to His constant spamming has… by Seasmoke
A few words on a website at an open forum....and its TOO HARD TO HANDLE.
There were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. I know one of the tactics used by trolls is to agree with them then tell them to be quite. Whatever. See ya tomorrow.
In reply to i know the red pill can tear… by DingleBarryObummer
pepper it in at strategic points. Utilize balance. When you want to bang a girl do you whip your wang out on the table and say "what do ya think about that?" No, you have to play "the game." The game of footsies.
In reply to A few words on a website at… by Twncpcone
50 million people have been slaughtered in cold blood. I doubt footsies are what those victims of mass murder are thinking about.
In reply to pepper it in at strategic… by DingleBarryObummer
Ok, so let's say a nuanced position in the cold blooded killing of 50 million souls is not your strong suit. There are practical reasons and principles, forces at work here , not the least of which as suggested will serve to make your points much more meaningful and thus effective, and after all, is that not the most desired outcome ?
Hell, I imagine with a bit of creativity and finesse, breaking things up a bit into manageable chunks, I imagine you could easily slip something in on each conceivable thread topic and comment combination .. you know, add a bit of a personal touch ..
And remember, man does not live by mass murder alone ..
In reply to 50 million people have been… by Twncpcone
go to bed fetzer....
In reply to Ok, so let's say a nuanced… by Giant Meteor
Believe me I can do both ..
One eye closed even ..
In reply to go to bed fetzer.... by Twncpcone
it also helps to comment on topic. does this person even know he is preaching to the chior?
In reply to pepper it in at strategic… by DingleBarryObummer
so you agree that there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11? If not.....then you are NOT apart of this choir.
In reply to it also helps to comment on… by commiebastid
Fine, so stipulated. But I hope we don't have to wait another 18 seasons to find out what happened on that Island ..
In reply to so you agree that there were… by Twncpcone
I made the mistake of engaging him in another thread...YIKES!
Summary: All of the videos of the planes hitting the tower, from a 100 different angles, are fake. The witnesses are actors, there were no insurance payouts, no one was buried, all of the grieving family members were paid actors, no VIN numbers of the planes were found, no plane parts were found, and no bodies were found.
Meds are not going to help that mind.
In reply to i know the red pill can tear… by DingleBarryObummer
You and I are not engaged.
Your statement says that your FBI is lying:
U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
In reply to I made the mistake of… by FireBrander
LOL!
My house burns to the ground, the numbers painted on the garage are burned away; despite the pile of smoldering ashes in the spot where my house once stood, there is no proof it was my house.
I wish you could mix a little humor in there, that way I could laugh without feeling like I'm making fun of a retarded person.
In reply to You and I are not engaged… by Twncpcone
Sorry to hear about your house. As far as an airplane goes.....each 727 and 767 supposed plane had over 60+ miles of digital time stamped wiring. Every linear foot can be physically verified from any plane. On 9-11....NOT ONE SINGLE PIECE OF WIRING WAS FOUND. It became a first AND only in world aviation history and it happened 4 times at 4 different locations on the same morning on 9-11.
Conspiring to maintain the lies of commercial planes will make you in the future a co-conspirator to mass murder. You should watch what you post here. Its all being video and text recorded.
In reply to LOL! My house burns to the… by FireBrander
"You should watch what you post here. Its all being video and text recorded."
And this somehow is a new revelation ?
In reply to Sorry to hear about your… by Twncpcone
You must be part of the night crew of trollers?
In reply to "You should watch what you… by Giant Meteor
No, I quite often troll day AND night. The swing shift you might say ..
In reply to You must be part of the… by Twncpcone
Firebrander has his own FBI ?
Well I'll be God Damned ..
In reply to You and I are not engaged… by Twncpcone
The towers were brought down by explosives in the elevator shaft. A few months before the attacks, the service contract was taken from Otis and given to a no name ma & pa company called Ace elevator. Unheard of that an OEM contractor like Otis would loose this contract to an underfunded understaffed start up that did not have access to OEM parts to perform the duties. Has never happened before on a tower of that size and renown, and likely will never again.
This was touched on by Architects and Engineers for 911 truth but I never heard the follow through. Shortly after, Ace folded up and was never heard of again, like a dummy corp.
In reply to I made the mistake of… by FireBrander
Ace elevator and ACME explosives.
This sounds about right ..
In reply to The towers were brought down… by layenda
CDI was doing the cabling inside WTC 1 and 2 on Sat and Sun Sept 8th and 9th 2001. During the first ever power downs the weekend before allowed charges to be set with electrical power to the buildings cut. CDI also did the supposed 'work' at the exact wall of the Pentagon that was supposedly hit...AND....were at the Shanksville PA location just 30 days prior to 9-11.
Question: What is a demolition company doing at these sites that then BLOW UP a few days later? Twncpcone. It was staged. They murdered millions for the control of billions.
ps....CDI was doing 'cabling work' at the Murrah Building in OKC the day before that building blew up. The head of CDI founded the company in the late 1940's after he serve his time in the military. He was stationed at Pearl Harbor. It is illegal to test the undersides of the ships at Pearl Harbor for man-made explosives. The law, FOR SOME REASON NEVER GIVEN, was enacted immediately following Pearl Harbor.
Remember....the PNAC required a 'new Pearl Harbor' to bring about world control. Staging the planes of 9-11 allowed them to do just that.
In reply to The towers were brought down… by layenda
Are you just now figuring out that 911 was an inside job?
In reply to ggg by Twncpcone
There were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. The war on terror is a staged fraud. Anyone claiming plane crashes to maintain the war on terror is a conspirator to mass murder. There are no statues of limitation for murder.
Saying 9-11 was an inside job means nothing. All jobs are inside. The job they planned inside was to stage plane crashes for global control. How have they done so far? Twncpcone.
In reply to Are you just now figuring… by NemesisteM
He's is muddying the waters whether he knows it or not.
Whatever may or may not of hit the towers,they came down from demolition charges.
Arguing over the minutae is a waste of time and just allows you to be ridiculed over that self evident
fact.
In reply to Are you just now figuring… by NemesisteM
Of course they came down from demolitions....there were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. Though once you remove the planes you remove the never ending global war on terror which came about because of the RELIGION of the supposed highjackers. No highjackers, no plane, no war on terror. Its over. You won. The US openly admits it never verified a single thing.
HEADLINES: U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
In reply to He's is muddying the waters… by Winston Churchill
Much like the arguments over nano thermite or micro nukes being used in the demolition they are never
going to resolved and it doesn't matter.I've watched those videos a thousand times,they were brought down
with pre planted charges.Many fortunes were made and saved that day.
Cui bono ?
In reply to Of course they came down… by Twncpcone
It was a natural collapse due to the fires.
In reply to Much like the arguments over… by Winston Churchill
Whatever your cog.dis. tells you.Three unbalanced towers fell in their own footprint naturally
with zero resistance.
In reply to It was a natural collapse… by moneybots
My best guess is that 911 was part of a Saudi/USA/Israel plot to "reshape" the Middle East in a way that harms Russia/Iran and helps the Gulf Oil States.
The EU being dependent upon, and spending vast sums of money for petroleum products, from Russia was just not acceptable to the Neo-Cons. The EU not only saved Russia from financial ruin, they restored it to super power status...and that just cannot be accepted or continued.
In reply to Are you just now figuring… by NemesisteM
Of course you're guessing...you still think there were commercial plane crashes on 9-11. You will ALWAYS be guessing.
In reply to My best guess is that 911… by FireBrander
Ye ole (PSYOP) eh?
In reply to Of course you're guessing… by Twncpcone
yes fezturd you are a psyop eh?
In reply to Ye ole (PSYOP) eh? by Giant Meteor
Well I suppose one could say that, although mostly I'm just an ornery fezturd fuck workin my side of the psyop circuit. Just my way of givin back to the community ..
Heh, what's your story ?
In reply to yes fezturd you are a psyop… by Twncpcone
Failed.fucking.state. Stay the hell out of México. Any American that goes there deserves exactly what they get.
In reply to ggg by Twncpcone
When HSBC and like banks, which is virtually all of them, come crashing down for their part in fostering the drug trade, weapons trade -- all the fucking ills the poor are powerless to do anything coupled with toothless governments ... well .... THEN!
In reply to ggg by Twncpcone
well poll after poll shows Americans are not complete morons, and support legalized recreational marijuana, so mr. populist dotard "i'm giving the country back to the people" should tweet something about that. No one cares about 'morning joe' goddammit.