New Zealand Braces For "Super Gonorrhea": It's A Matter Of "When, Not If"

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:15

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

The island nation of New Zealand is bracing itself for what scientists are calling “super gonorrhea.”  They say it is not a matter of ‘if’ the nation will be impacted by the disease, but a matter of ‘when.’

A historically-resistant strain of gonorrhea has made its way from South East Asia to the United Kingdom and Australia, and experts are warning New Zealand will be struck next by the antibiotic-resistant super-bug gonorrhea strain. It’s in Eastern Australia, and it’s in Queensland, Australia, so those in New Zealand are rightly concerned.

Last month, it was reported a British man had contracted what was dubbed the world’s ‘worst ever’ case of gonorrhea, that he picked up in southeast Asia. It was the first documented case of the sexually transmitted infection that could not be cured with a combination of standard antibiotics. England’s public health agency even launched an “incident response” after discovering more cases of gonorrhea recently that are resistant to nearly all antibiotics currently available.

So, how long will it be before it makes its way to New Zealand?

According to Family Planning’s Christine Roke, “if it isn’t here now, it will be very soon.” Auckland University associate professor of infectious diseases Mark Thomas agrees, telling Morning Reportit’s “almost certain” there will be cases within the next year or two. It’s simply a matter of “who has sex with who,” he said.

Gonorrhea is caused by the Neisseria gonorrhoeae bacteria. The symptoms of the disease are difficult for men to live with, so most know fairly soon if they’ve contracted the infection. Symptoms can include discolored discharge, stomach pain, various forms of bleeding from the genitalia, discharge or bleeding from the anus and, for the fellas, sore testes. Women often are unaware of an infection, as it normally infects the cervix,which has no sensation. Occasionally you may also get a dry throat if you’ve contracted the bacteria.  Normally, it has been easily treated with antibiotics, however, this new strain, appears to be resistant.

“The problem with gonorrhea is it’s a very wily bug,” says Roke. “And it’s able to mutate very easily. This leads to developing resistance.” Thomas agreed, adding that it is entirely possible that within the next ten years, humanity will run out of drugs to treat the bacteria. Roke also says that with international travel at the levels it is these days, it’s only a matter of time before someone smuggles the gonorrhea bacteria unintentionally into the country. As invasive as customs can be, New Zealand is not exactly screening for this stuff at the border.

Thomas said the current test for gonorrhea does not determine if the usual treatment of an injection antibiotic and two oral antibiotic pills will work. He said more resistant strains will require hospitals to administer the necessary antibiotics.

Tags
Health Medical Pharma

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 5
Tallest Skil any_mouse Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:31 Permalink

Stop being fucking degenerates and this won’t be a problem.

There are painful, incurable infections which exist only because of promiscuity. Now that we know how they actually work, it would take one fucking generation of not being retarded to eradicate them entirely due to a lack of vectors. There’s the proven effect of promiscuity on divorce rates. There are several studies that prove this. There are biological imperatives hardcoded into us that are impossible to fight. You cannot force yourself not to be jealous and not to feel awkward when sharing a woman. It’s impossible. Monogamy ensures that almost everyone gets a mate, which means there’s less competition and more cooperation. If we both have a wife each, we can go on about our business and do something useful. If you have two wives and I’m bound to have none as long as you are around, I suddenly have a very good reason to stop you from being around. And if there’s no such thing as marriage, both of us have to spend every waking hour doing superficial shit to maintain our social status, or else we don’t get to reproduce. There’s simply no time left for curing diseases or going to space. And it feels really good to be in a monogamous relationship, actually. Nothing else on this planet compares; you can’t convince me otherwise.

All of the above means we have no logical reason to support and every reason in the world to avoid promiscuity. And you know what? People figured all of this shit out thousands of years ago, and retards today are shitting on their wisdom and everything on which our civilization was built, all because you want a new toy every month like a spoiled child.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 2
DownWithYogaPants Tallest Skil Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:34 Permalink

But we like being degenerates. 

We can all go soy boy and never have sex.  But if you think western / white demographics are falling now wait till all the darling little accidents stop happening.

Dear old dad used to tell the story of our small town doctor / small town / mid 20th century Ohio. 

Guy asked him "Can you get gonorrhea on a toilet seat?" 

Doc Elliot replied "Yes you can but it's a hell of a place to take a woman"

Depiction of symptoms - They said it was "super".  How bad can it be?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DownWithYogaPants Hudis Muffakah Tue, 04/24/2018 - 00:05 Permalink

It is boner kill for sure!  

..... can I get it from my Zh chart porn auto erotic habits?  Nothing gets me off like those charts.

I keep seeing some little kid dressed like Alf Alfa in a little Sunday go to morning suit reading church-lady comments like the above. I am a realist all the way around. In this case it's sort of unrealistic to think about sex the way Alf Alfa does.  But yeah it does suck that sex has been ruined by people with questionable ethics.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
RagnarRedux Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:22 Permalink

Drug-Resistant Typhoid In Pakistan “To Go Worldwide”

"A new drug-resistant (XDR) strain of typhoid in Pakistan is just a small genetic step away from becoming completely untreatable—and health experts expect it to spread worldwide, thanks to extensive Pakistani migration and “asylum seekers” in white countries."

http://newobserveronline.com/drug-resistant-typhoid-in-pakistan-to-go-w…

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-health-typhoid/study-finds-new-super…

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Thats what Xi said Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

Ze laboratory haz lotz of new great developmentzzz to be spread among the rogue goyz.

If we can`t be #1 then at least we will make thiz world unpleazant.

-Laboratoryburg Rothenstein

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Harry Lightning Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:35 Permalink

I wonder if Bill Clinton got it yet ? You can bet his wife won't even if he does.

"He offered his honor and she honored his offer,

And the rest of the night he was on her and off her."

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
replaceme Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:37 Permalink

This is where morality came from, STDs and childbirth are life changing, life ending matters. Here comes a reminder from down under, so to speak. 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Beatscape Mon, 04/23/2018 - 23:38 Permalink

No hanky-panky with those Bangkok whores for me.  I have a lovely, foxy wife who keeps me satisfied.  There's a good reason for monogamy. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
s2man Tue, 04/24/2018 - 00:03 Permalink

So, the rich are buying up bug-out retreats in NZ and they will survive the coming apocalypse but have uncurable super gonorrhea.  That is rich.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
1800Vindication Tue, 04/24/2018 - 00:05 Permalink

We can blame the filthy degenerates from the UK and Ireland, that come down here like its some kind of colonial fucking playground. Id love to blame the welfare shit cunts in the western suburbs, but they only mix amongst themselves.

No... the highest incidences of this will come out of bondi junction. Id put money on that. 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
hannah Tue, 04/24/2018 - 00:07 Permalink

'“The problem with gonorrhea is it’s a very wily bug,” says Roke. '

 

this is fact ...obama was a simple single celled bacteria and morphed hisself into super gono and becamse prez of idiocracy....