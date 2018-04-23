The Pension Crisis Gets A Catchy Name: "Silver Tsunami"

Authored by John Rubino via DollarCollapse.com,
Pensions really are in crisis, but the story is so full of large numbers, obscure projections, and dry terms like “unfunded liabilities” that not many people are paying attention.
The same is true for a lot of other big trends out there, which is why those sounding the alarm eventually settle on pithy/scary (if not always accurate) terms to get people’s attention. Global warming, for instance, or nuclear winter.
Now the pension crisis may have found its hook:
‘Silver Tsunami’ hits as pension costs devour California school budgets
(San Francisco Chronicle) – What happens when state funding improves, but local school budgets get worse? And how did we get into this situation in the first place?
It’s simple. School systems are getting hammered by the rising costs of pension and health care commitments. Meanwhile, they are being pinched by external factors including declining student enrollment, increased competition and frozen federal funding.
California is not an anomaly. Districts throughout the nation are facing the same squeeze.
So why isn’t anyone paying attention? Three main reasons:
Money is boring: And only boring people like chief financial officers talk about money and use phrases like “unfunded liabilities.” Interesting, cutting-edge people talk about “disruptive innovations” like personalized learning, or anything with the word “maker” in it.
Money is politically messy. Everyone wants funding for their favorite education project. In this zero-sum world, no one wants to talk about making tough choices. Even fewer want to discuss sensitive topics such as pension and health care liabilities.
Education finance has never been part of our nation’s education wars.Most of the opinion makers in education are like the Great Houses of Westeros in the HBO series “Game of Thrones.” They are much happier fighting each other to the death about issues like unions and charter schools than focusing on the more powerful forces that could destroy them all.
In “Game of Thrones,” that force is the White Walkers. In education, it’s the “Silver Tsunami” — the tens of billions of dollars in pension and other post-retirement benefits guaranteed to retirees.
In the olden days (before the mid-2000s), these budget problems seemed very far away. But over the past decade, millions of Baby Boomers have retired. Suddenly pension and retiree health care costs were at hand.
Most state and local officials failed to plan for these increased costs. During good times, they sweetened already generous benefits. During bad times, such as the Great Recession, they reduced the already inadequate amounts they were socking away.
The size of these unfunded liabilities is mind-boggling. Nationally, the estimate is $1.4 trillion. In California, it’s $97 billion for teachers and other school employees as of 2015-16. To put this into perspective, total venture capital investment in educational technology since 2010 was $2.3 billion.
In 2013, California state leaders attempted to address the shortfall by increasing payments from districts into the pension fund to $1,600 per pupil in 2023-24 from $500. This increase will only pay for part of the state pension obligation. Billions of dollars more will come directly from state coffers and never reach education budgets.
Just when you think it couldn’t get worse, California has more than $92 billion in unfunded health care liabilities. By 2030, Los Angeles Unified School District, serving more than a half-million students, is projected to spend half its budget on retiree pension and health care costs. Hundreds of other districts could make dramatic budget cuts or even go bankrupt.
District and charter leaders are beginning to talk about the impact of these rising costs. Unfortunately, everyone else is making things worse. Unions, foundations, and nonprofits still live in a world where an improving state economy was a reason to advocate for salary increases or fund the latest program.
That world is gone. Winter is already here. Unlike the fantasy world of Westeros, there are no magical solutions or heroes coming to save us.
With 10,000 or so baby boomers – many of whom are public sector employees – turning 65 every day, pension imbalances will explode in the coming decade. That means life gets harder for pretty much everyone who drives, needs police protection or has kids in school. Which in turn makes politics even more unstable and unpredictable than currently.
At the same time, the weakest pension plans and their cities will be forced into bankruptcy, leading to panic among the not yet bankrupt and – now we’re getting to the systemic risk – the owners and potential future buyers of the bonds cities and states issue to keep afloat. When the muni market dies, so does much of the rest of the US financial system.
Comments
...ban schools not guns.
where beez ma pensions....gibsme dat
In reply to ...ban schools not bombs. by screw face
We invested the entire pension fund into a new company, called Alpo Elder Nutrition.
In reply to where beez ma pensions… by runswithscissors
Soylent Silver.
In reply to We invested the entire… by jin187
Id be happy to forfeit my pension if we can just stop paying in to it. Im 35
In reply to ...ban schools not bombs. by screw face
'just stop paying in to it'
Amen. I'm 69 and looking back I could have done a lot better if I'd had the control I had for the last 5 years for the previous 3 or 4 decades.
.
In reply to Id be happy to forfeit my… by CamCam
this is the reason for the plunge protection team, or at least that's what i believe. I have heard various authorities say that if the stock market plunges more than 10% for more than 90 days then many pension plans will not be able to pay their obligations. wow, that is bringing it home in a real way.
calling the pension plan protection team!
In reply to this is the reason for the… by hardmedicine
Aven-jews Assemble!
In reply to calling the pension plan… by runswithscissors
Hmmm. What if the market plunges 50% and then doubles?
Those massive gains will be factored into future rates after the fall has been written off, just like the way Mann and NOAA bend the numbers on climate upwards.
In reply to this is the reason for the… by hardmedicine
Wow, thank you for a number. 1/2 on pensions and health care.
There was a "silver tsunami" (-3%) on the CRIMEX today.
Undoubtedly related to the fact that I bought some 1 oz. Maple Leafs last week.
I bought some 6 years ago. Been happening weekly ever since.
In reply to There was a "silver tsunami"… by Bam_Man
Buy more brother...I am. I buy a few every week.
In reply to There was a "silver tsunami"… by Bam_Man
Remember, when the preverbal SHTF. The Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopathic Oligarch Cabal Bankster Intelligence Crime Syndicate Elite will only pay the Police & Military for their Escape.
Oh, Mr. Badass Armyman, take these slips of paper in exchange for holding off that angry mob!
Sure, but why are they angry?
Cause those papers are worthless.
In reply to Remember, when the preverbal… by Chupacabra-322
Pension funds blowing up and going bust in coming years are set to become a trillion dollar crisis extending from coast to coast. This coming crisis has been made worse by Washington and those placed in a position to mandate change sidestepping their responsibility and failing to take any real action. Remember it is not just a California problem. More about these shortfalls in the article below.
http://Pensions Are A Financial Time Bomb Waiting To Explode!.html
Can't think of a better way to kill all public parasite pensions than with Silver.
Cali's Senator Kamella Harris wants to make college education and healthcare free. So who needs money?
/sarc
Should I start buying silver?
"Unfunded Liabilities" really not a term that hard to understand, and pretty much the only one that matters.
I recall that when dinosaurs ruled the earth and some of the pension funds suddenly got poor ratings etc it was because acturarially their intake was insufficient to sustain the funds value at a level at least positive enough to grow modestly. When a fund shrank in value, it was curtains. 'Under Funded' was bad news. 'Unfunded' was and is another thing entirely.
.
In reply to "Unfunded Liabilities"… by Wilcox1
So.....what’s the down side?
Cute....
https://youtu.be/Wfwr22kWQCg
Dumbasses know there are problems with pensions so they pass ERISA laws, but exempt public pensions figuring they could always steal more from the taxpayer.
They all deserve to go bankrupt.
And they all will...mathematically impossible to avoid. Correction this year will be horrendous and many will not survive the fallout. Dumpster diving will become a privelege...
In reply to Dumbasses know there are… by HuskerGirl
The bell tolls for Pensiongeddon ...
The part I dislike the most is that they are going to take my retirement to fund theirs.
And by my retirement I mean money I saved up in the private sector from my own income.
My pensions savings are real (at least as real as US dollars are) while their pensions are empty promises (unfunded and fiduciarily unsound).
And they are going to use their political influence to take mine.
welcome to the black parade motherfuckers.
"When the muni market dies, so does much of the rest of the US financial system."
You must know, this isn't going to happen.
Why?
Because if it comes to pensions covered or paid...and everything else...everything else wins.
Simple as that.
Pensioners, listen up.
You very likely are not going to receive benefits which can't be paid, and you're not going to be made whole with even more debt the country cannot afford.
We are not going to print trillions more, while destroying what's left of the dollar, just to fund pension checks with hyper-inflated money.
Ain't gonna happen.
The author may paint a dire picture of the situation, and you may consider yourself fully screwed.
BUT...if any pensioner thinks they're going to successfully sell taxpayer bailouts to, say, a struggling millennial, who is feeling pretty fucked outta the box already...
...you are nuts.
Only viable solution: learn to live with less...
I'd still give them a pension. Nothing wrong with that. It just has to be the average SS payout. Nothing more, nothing less. If they want to keep their 50k, 60k, 100k, etc. pensions, guess what, there is a licensing fee of 50 % of your pension to receive your pension. Thank you, have a great day.
In reply to "When the muni market dies,… by Md4
For awhile it was politically expedient to back the unions because they donated a lot of money and voted. Nonetheless, the unions represent a very small percentage of voters in the grand scheme.
Soon it will be politically expedient to throw the pensioners under the bus. The new politicians running for office will have no ties to the pensions promised decades ago. It won't harm them politically to back the 90 % of the population that has to pay for the excesses the 10 % get via the taxpayer funded pension trough.
If I was expecting a public pension and I had no other retirement savings to speak of, I don't think I could sleep well at night.