Peso Hits 1-Month Lows As Trump May Tie Immigration Crackdown To NAFTA

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:00

After taking a shot at "obstructionist" Democrats holding up Mike Pompeo's nomination...

President Trump turned his attention to California Democrats and the border, tweeting that "Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive!"

And then he pushed further South to Mexico, warning that "Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. "

Which extended the losses in the Mexican Peso, which is now at one-month lows...

ken1990 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

In the news

Oldguy05 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:11 Permalink

"Mexico,...must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. "

 

DO IT!

Whoa Dammit Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:15 Permalink

The Peso may be hitting lows, but murders in Mexico are hitting all time highs.  Over 7600 from 1-1-18 to 3-31-18, mostly in Mexican border towns. I don't know if anyone tracks beheadings in Mexico vs. beheadings in the ME, but Mexico may be #1 in that stat now too.

CashMcCall Whoa Dammit Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:38 Permalink

So is that your problem? Mind your own business you phoney moralist shill. 

Forest Trump has been in power for over a year and zero progress on border control of any kind. In fact, border crossings are up. Deportations down from OBAMA! Not one gang member deported. You live in a sea of TrumpStupid talks backed up by nothing. But but but you blame everyone but that orange moron that has taken you for a ride. 

CashMcCall Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:24 Permalink

Anyone that has looked at the US Negotiation in this NAFTA deal can smell it is nothing but a General Motors Bailout. Mexico and Canada should have walked long ago. A trade deal involves Trade not foist control over Min wages and immigration across sovereign borders. The US always tries to make stinky deals. 

Example: You go to buy a Car from a Trump dealership. You know you are likely to get ripped off. But you go in any way because you are freaking Patriotic. So you make a deal for a GM car which still has an intact steering wheel. But the small print on the contract forces you to marry a Jewish princess and hire a Transgender lawn service for $50 an hour. 

Better you should go to Japan, buy a car, drive it around a few miles, then bring it back to the USA as a USED vehicle. 

Let the US isolate itself. With US Debt and no trade, the great Satan will go belly up flip flopping to the print shop. But don't count on a stockpile of US Monopoly Money to save your buying power in the future. Since the Fed has been overseeing the dollar and keeping it stable [sarcasm noted] since 1913, your dollar buying power has declined 96%. Every day you hold dollars is a day when you get your pocket picked. 

VladLenin Mon, 04/23/2018 - 11:12 Permalink

Simple. Turn them into NAFTA guest workers. Boom! Done.

  • Issue work visas to the illegals renewable every two years based on unemployment in their labor category, their work history, and their criminal history, use aggressive deportation for non-compliance
  • fine them (with an easy payment plan)
  • make them to pay into SS, medicare, etc. with no benefits unless they ever become citizens
  • stop anchor babies from here on out and allow existing kids' parents to achieve citizenship after 10 years pending work and criminal history as well as learning english (we speak American in public life here... not Mexican dammit. If you can't read the english signs at the bank, too fucking bad)
  • no access to welfare, medicaid while here.
  • and no voting (especially for leftists) anywhere at any level, they are guests