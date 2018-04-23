Peso Hits 1-Month Lows As Trump May Tie Immigration Crackdown To NAFTA

After taking a shot at "obstructionist" Democrats holding up Mike Pompeo's nomination...
Hard to believe Obstructionists May vote against Mike Pompeo for Secretary of State. The Dems will not approve hundreds of good people, including the Ambassador to Germany. They are maxing out the time on approval process for all, never happened before. Need more Republicans!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018
President Trump turned his attention to California Democrats and the border, tweeting that "Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive!"
Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018
And then he pushed further South to Mexico, warning that "Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. "
Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast.— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018
Which extended the losses in the Mexican Peso, which is now at one-month lows...
Comments
In the news
Cut and paste Ken's First! Such a dinkweed.
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
This guy is more aggravating than BritBob!
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
Tacos are getting more expensive as Trump tweets. The USD may kill everyone.
Pfft. MRE tacos are awesome!
In reply to Tacos are getting more… by Seasmoke
New nafta agreement? *double facepalm*
double fail...
In other news "May" is just around the corner
Damn , a 5% round trip on the peso in 30 days! I've gotta learn more about currency trading.
FourEx!...or is that FiveEx?
In reply to Damn , a 5% round trip on… by neidermeyer
Why not just stop Mexicans crossing the border?
"Mexico,...must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. "
DO IT!
And how are you going to enforce it nitwit? How are you going to enforce anyone's transit across Mexico? Dumb as dirt TrumpStupids just can't think.
In reply to "Mexico,...must stop people… by Oldguy05
The Peso may be hitting lows, but murders in Mexico are hitting all time highs. Over 7600 from 1-1-18 to 3-31-18, mostly in Mexican border towns. I don't know if anyone tracks beheadings in Mexico vs. beheadings in the ME, but Mexico may be #1 in that stat now too.
3 times the deaths of 911 in 3 months...Who cares?
Coming to a border(less) state near you.
In reply to The Peso may be hitting lows… by Whoa Dammit
So is that your problem? Mind your own business you phoney moralist shill.
Forest Trump has been in power for over a year and zero progress on border control of any kind. In fact, border crossings are up. Deportations down from OBAMA! Not one gang member deported. You live in a sea of TrumpStupid talks backed up by nothing. But but but you blame everyone but that orange moron that has taken you for a ride.
In reply to The Peso may be hitting lows… by Whoa Dammit
Another (((shill))) account set up years ago suddenly pops up, spewing maximum derp.
Fuck off.
In reply to So is that your problem?… by CashMcCall
Anyone that has looked at the US Negotiation in this NAFTA deal can smell it is nothing but a General Motors Bailout. Mexico and Canada should have walked long ago. A trade deal involves Trade not foist control over Min wages and immigration across sovereign borders. The US always tries to make stinky deals.
Example: You go to buy a Car from a Trump dealership. You know you are likely to get ripped off. But you go in any way because you are freaking Patriotic. So you make a deal for a GM car which still has an intact steering wheel. But the small print on the contract forces you to marry a Jewish princess and hire a Transgender lawn service for $50 an hour.
Better you should go to Japan, buy a car, drive it around a few miles, then bring it back to the USA as a USED vehicle.
Let the US isolate itself. With US Debt and no trade, the great Satan will go belly up flip flopping to the print shop. But don't count on a stockpile of US Monopoly Money to save your buying power in the future. Since the Fed has been overseeing the dollar and keeping it stable [sarcasm noted] since 1913, your dollar buying power has declined 96%. Every day you hold dollars is a day when you get your pocket picked.
Come on Donald, screw Mexico. Cancel NAFTA until they beg to be able to build the wall themselves.
Simple. Turn them into NAFTA guest workers. Boom! Done.
Add a 15% tax on all money wired from the US to Mexico. The spics will be gone by the 4th of July. Place a welfare slacker under each arm as they leave.