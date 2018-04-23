Rand Paul To Back Pompeo For Secretary Of State, Virtually Ensuring Confirmation

After Rand Paul said over the weekend that he would join the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's 10 Democrats to vote down CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination to lead the State Department on Monday (a rejection that would be without precedence in modern American history, though it wouldn't impede a full Senate vote on Pompeo's nomination), the junior Senator from Kentucky has apparently changed his mind.
Paul announced on Twitter late Monday that he would support Pompeo's nomination after receiving assurances from President Trump that Pompeo has acknowledged that the Iraq War was a mistake.
Paul's approval virtually guarantees the former Indiana Congressman's ascension to the position of Secretary of State (where he would replace former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who left the post earlier this year).
I just finished speaking to @realDonaldTrump, after speaking to him several times today. I also met with and spoke to Director Pompeo.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018
After calling continuously for weeks for Director Pompeo to support President Trump’s belief that the Iraq war was a mistake, and that it is time to leave Afghanistan, today I received confirmation the Director Pompeo agrees with @realDonaldTrump— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018
President Trump believes that Iraq was a mistake, that regime change has destabilized the region, and that we must end our involvement with Afghanistan.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018
Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State.— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018
Pompeo faced tough questions from Democrats and some Republicans during his nomination hearing last week. Expect the vote - now a mere formality - on his nomination to move forward by week's end.
Comments
Good job installing someone who can get to the bottom of things.
Oh by the way:
you sure are an obnoxious ass.
In reply to ddd by Twncpcone
huh? Millions have been slaughtered in a murderous staged lie....and all you got is to attack the messenger? ok......
In reply to you sure are an obnoxious… by Oliver Klozoff
"" the Iraq war was a mistake, and that it is time to leave Afghanistan ""
Yep, just like the Swampsters said 5 years ago, and 10 years ago ...?
Nothing fucking changes, NOTHING...
In reply to huh? Millions have been… by Twncpcone
And NOTHING will change as long as Israhell exists.
Because Israhell is behind it all.
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
Did they threaten Rand with death?
In reply to NOTHING will change by beepbop
Fuck Afghanistan and Iraq.
Deep State has to crush Syria and Lebanon next.
Thanks Rand!
In reply to Did they threaten Rand with… by Bud Dry
I think Amerikka or whats left of her is next on the list, just my 2 cents.... No reason for any more Kabuki.... Soros paid flunkies supported by the Military and LE versus the "Rest of Us". Bring it
In reply to Fuck Afghanistan and Iraq… by BennyBoy
Rand Like Ron are managed shills to be the token opposition. AKA like Trey Goudy, the worst kinda scum.
In reply to Did they threaten Rand with… by Bud Dry
They threatened him with his neighbor, Carlos the Shrub Assassin
In reply to Did they threaten Rand with… by Bud Dry
I doubt it. That would have just pissed Rand off and he would have voted NO twice.
In reply to Did they threaten Rand with… by Bud Dry
And if you speak out?........ Tuckercided!
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
The war produced what, for the US? They didn't secure the oil fields nor anything else, except for one thing......
In reply to d by BaBaBouy
You remind me of another idiot poster from TOD days, ccpo.
And oh btw, are you just becoming aware NOW of the 911 crime? Where ya been?
In reply to huh? Millions have been… by Twncpcone
>you just becoming aware NOW of the 911 crime?
No he joined like 3 weeks ago.
In reply to You remind me of another… by Oliver Klozoff
Continuity of Government went into effect 9/11/2001. Our Republic ceased to exist at that point. This is literally all that matters. Everything else is noise.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg_AnEsGDDE&t=413s
Here is Rep. Jack Brooks of texas trying to learn more about COG from Oliver "Deep State" North when it came out during Iran/Contra.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug0IL7k3elQ
In reply to you sure are an obnoxious… by Oliver Klozoff
Pompeo Firpo for Secretary of State. Ohhhhh, yeah!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ObPQe9GCP-Y
In reply to ddd by Twncpcone
lol!
The 8th wonder of the world!
In reply to Pompeo Firmo for Secretary… by J S Bach
the apple has fallen FAR from the tree...
In reply to lol! The 8th wonder of the… by Oliver Klozoff
When Pompeo agreed with Paul were his fingers crossed behind his back?
In reply to the apple has fallen FAR… by BullyBearish
Mike Pompeo is either severely misinformed (not likely since he headed the CIA) or is un-American and should never be considered for the position of Secretary of State. His position alone on Edward Snowden is enough to disqualify him. His position on Guantanamo, Iran Nuclear Deal, and NSA spying are completely contrary to American values.
https://www.inverse.com/article/24033-mike-pompeo-c
Any so-called American official that is for killing an American citizen for doing a service to the American people should be run out on a rail and/or never allowed to hold public office. Edward Snowden is an American hero for his effort and sacrifice to reveal to the American people the illegal activity of the Federal Government and its illegal spying on American citizens. We have the 4th and 5th Amendments that protect us from government overreach. Our government is breaking the law, no one seems to care, and now we are appointing a man as Secretary of State that believes it is okay to illegally spy on Americans.
Guitmo is a complete violation of the Bill of Rights. Rights that apply to human being and not just Americans. But if you disagree with that, then consider that if those rights are allowed to be violated, how long will it be before those rights are violated in regards to American citizens? Oh, that's right, they already have.
If you are an American and believe in the 2nd Amendment, then you cannot agree with prohibiting Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability. The US has no right to tell another sovereign country that they cannot obtain the weapons needed to protect themselves. Hundreds of thousands in Iraq and Libya might be alive today if they had of been players in the nuclear arms world. The US might not have been so cavalier about invading them had they the means to protect themselves. Not saying I agreed with Saddam or even Iran for that matter, I support the right to defend oneself.....even at the national level. Would I prefer Iran not have nuclear weapons? Sure. But it is not my right to deny them.
Pompeo's statement about "agreeing the Iraq war was wrong" is pure political gaming as they need Rand's vote, and shame on Rand for being so gullible or naive. Pompeo is a neocon thug, and it speaks volumes about Trump for appointing him to that position.
In reply to When Pompeo agreed with Paul… by Give Me Some Truth
In reply to ddd by Twncpcone
I’ve just been trolling his ass after the third or fourth threadline he hijacked.
I keep asking what country he is from and he won’t answer directly but mentioned Christians are killing islam and muslims. The religion of peace (lol) is strong with this one.
In reply to You must sit and wait for… by Smack
Just another neocon in sheep's clothing. Rand couldn't hold his dad's jockstrap.
In reply to ddd by Twncpcone
1. rand paul is an idiot
2. threatened
3. blackmailed
torture is third world shit.
oh wait, america IS thirld world shit!
4. controlled opposition shill
In reply to 1. rand paul is an idiot 2… by Labworks
4. He was promised something else he wants.
The problem with Pompeo is he thinks Ed Snowden should be arrested, brought home and executed. He also believes Julian Assange should also be brought here and executed despite the fact he isnt a US citizen. For these two reasons Pompeo should under no circumstances be affirmed as SoS. Snowden should be brought home, pardoned and given a medal and Assange left free to go wherever he wants.
In reply to 1. rand paul is an idiot 2… by Labworks
Thank you for reminding us of Messrs Snowden and Assange. Out of sight should not mean out of mind.
In reply to 4. He was promised… by t0mmyBerg
Snowden is part of it, thats why he is living free in Hong Kong.....
Assange is a different matter.
In reply to Thank you for reminding us… by Give Me Some Truth
Snowden is living in Moscow, or somewhere in Russia.
In reply to Snowden is part of it, thats… by gatorengineer
" The problem with Pompeo is he thinks Ed Snowden should be arrested, brought home and executed. He also believes Julian Assange should also be brought here and executed despite the fact he isnt a US citizen."
He'll change his tune once the dnc sues him. Then it'll be all like, "Hey guys! Glad yer in my corner!"
In reply to 4. He was promised… by t0mmyBerg
That's just it, though. Rand portrays himself as a principled man who has morals. That type of person can't be bought off to approve of someone or something that is clearly somewhat evil.
In reply to 4. He was promised… by t0mmyBerg
Put a Sears Die Hard battery and some jumper cables on Carl Rove's balls you'll get some 9/11 info real quick.
Put a Sears Die Hard battery and some jumper cables on Carl Rove's balls . . .
Impossible . . . he doesn't have any. Remember, his nickname is "turd blossom".
In reply to Put a Sears Die Hard battery… by _SILENCER
Rove, little Bush, and the rest of the Henchmen from those days, need to be swinging from a rope.
They killed and maimed 10,000 U.S and about a million Iraq.
They got cushy pensions.
In reply to Put a Sears Die Hard battery… by Dickweed Wang
Hopefully Pompeo gets us out of Iraq/Shitstan and starts a pull back from the world. Let them deal with their own bullshit....for a change.
gunny g what are you smoking my man.
this man is the number two most pro guy in the business towards more war in the middle east.
In reply to Hopefully Pompeo gets us out… by GunnyG
Pomposity has practically guaranteed war with IRAN
In reply to gunny g what are you smoking… by Labworks
Cigars.
I withhold judgement until I see actions.
In reply to gunny g what are you smoking… by Labworks
thats the mentality that has gotten thousands of americans killed in the ME!
In reply to Cigars. I withhold judgement… by GunnyG
So you believe in the ""Russian"" gas attack?
In reply to Cigars. I withhold judgement… by GunnyG
The Obama/Clinton holdovers at the State Dept!!!!!!
Hello Pompeo.
About those "documents" that have been requested, by various Congressional Committees, FOIA'd by Judicial Watch et al...the one's you guys at State have been slow-walking----"Yeh will give them to you sometime after 2020, Mr Tillereson (hahaha Mr Tillerson)"
Right F^kin' NOW on my desk!
Yes Sir, Mr Pompeo, right away Mr. Pompeo.
(let's see if that happens)
Ron didn't spank him enough when he was a bad baby.
I guess Trump promised him he’d get Audit the Fed. Right.
In reply to Ron didn't spank him enough… by Inserenity
Anyone who is surprised is living in some fairy tale world. Pompeo will become the head neocon diplomat that will head up Trump's new war cabinet. Now watch how him and his fellow hawk Bolton get us in another war in the M.E. this time with Iran.
So, we're pretending we haven't been in continuous war for decades now?
In reply to Anyone who is surprised is… by Ricki13th
Trump and co. just played clown boy. Rand Paul just killed his political career.
There are times you wish the apple hadn't fallen so far from the tree.
Rand never had a political career, his entire history is moments like this....
In reply to Trump and co. just played… by RopeADope
Disappointing with a capital D.
In reply to Rand never had a political… by gatorengineer
Ron Paul could have prevented this
