Rand Paul To Back Pompeo For Secretary Of State, Virtually Ensuring Confirmation

After Rand Paul said over the weekend that he would join the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's 10 Democrats to vote down CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination to lead the State Department on Monday (a rejection that would be without precedence in modern American history, though it wouldn't impede a full Senate vote on Pompeo's nomination), the junior Senator from Kentucky has apparently changed his mind.

Paul announced on Twitter late Monday that he would support Pompeo's nomination after receiving assurances from President Trump that Pompeo has acknowledged that the Iraq War was a mistake.

Paul's approval virtually guarantees the former Indiana Congressman's ascension to the position of Secretary of State (where he would replace former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who left the post earlier this year).

I just finished speaking to @realDonaldTrump, after speaking to him several times today. I also met with and spoke to Director Pompeo. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

After calling continuously for weeks for Director Pompeo to support President Trump’s belief that the Iraq war was a mistake, and that it is time to leave Afghanistan, today I received confirmation the Director Pompeo agrees with @realDonaldTrump — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

President Trump believes that Iraq was a mistake, that regime change has destabilized the region, and that we must end our involvement with Afghanistan. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

Having received assurances from President Trump and Director Pompeo that he agrees with the President on these important issues, I have decided to support his nomination to be our next Secretary of State. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 23, 2018

Pompeo faced tough questions from Democrats and some Republicans during his nomination hearing last week. Expect the vote - now a mere formality - on his nomination to move forward by week's end.