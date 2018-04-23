Rand Paul To Back Pompeo For Secretary Of State, Virtually Ensuring Confirmation

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:32

After Rand Paul said over the weekend that he would join the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's 10 Democrats to vote down CIA Director Mike Pompeo's nomination to lead the State Department on Monday (a rejection that would be without precedence in modern American history, though it wouldn't impede a full Senate vote on Pompeo's nomination), the junior Senator from Kentucky has apparently changed his mind.

Paul announced on Twitter late Monday that he would support Pompeo's nomination after receiving assurances from President Trump that Pompeo has acknowledged that the Iraq War was a mistake.

Paul's approval virtually guarantees the former Indiana Congressman's ascension to the position of Secretary of State (where he would replace former Exxon Mobil CEO Rex Tillerson, who left the post earlier this year).

Pompeo faced tough questions from Democrats and some Republicans during his nomination hearing last week. Expect the vote - now a mere formality - on his nomination to move forward by week's end.

Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:33 Permalink

Good job installing someone who can get to the bottom of things.

 

Oh by the way:

HEADLINE:  Authorities in the United States have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that the 19 persons named by the FBI as 9/11 hijackers even boarded aircraft that they are alleged to have subsequently hijacked.  

 

To be precise: U.S. authorities have failed to produce authenticated passenger lists that would include the names of the alleged hijackers; witnesses who saw these alleged hijackers in the airports or boarding the aircraft; authenticated security-camera videos proving their presence in the airports of departure; and DNA identification of these individuals’ bodily remains (see detailed analysis in Elias Davidsson, Hijacking America’s Mind on 9/11 [Algora Publishers, New York, 2013], Chapter 2).

MARDUKTA BaBaBouy Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:44 Permalink

The war produced what, for the US?  They didn't secure the oil fields nor anything else, except for one thing......

"On December 16, 1998, during Operation Desert Fox against Iraq, a video clip aired on CNN showed a UFO hovering over Baghdad; it moved away to avoid a stream of tracer anti-aircraft fire. At that time we all thought it was another UFO sighting, although captured on videotape. But now, ufologists think it was much more than a mere incident" 

"Jack Sarfatti reported that Friday evening, December 6, 2002 “someone called the Art Bell radio show, claimed his connection with the military and informed that a UFO crashed in Iraq several years ago. The USA is currently searching for any pretext to invade Iraq. In fact, the USA is motivated by the greatest fear that Saddam will reverse-engineer the crashed alien spacecraft.” 

It was the discovery of Uruk's Sumerian Stargate that led to the battles ahead to stop it from being used.

Bring the Gold Oliver Klozoff Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:49 Permalink

Continuity of Government went into effect 9/11/2001. Our Republic ceased to exist at that point. This is literally all that matters. Everything else is noise.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kg_AnEsGDDE&t=413s

Here is Rep. Jack Brooks of texas trying to learn more about COG from Oliver "Deep State" North when it came out during Iran/Contra.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ug0IL7k3elQ

bshirley1968 Give Me Some Truth Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:21 Permalink

Mike Pompeo is either severely misinformed (not likely since he headed the CIA) or is un-American and should never be considered for the position of Secretary of State.  His position alone on Edward Snowden is enough to disqualify him.  His position on Guantanamo, Iran Nuclear Deal,  and NSA spying are completely contrary to American values.

https://www.inverse.com/article/24033-mike-pompeo-c

Any so-called American official that is for killing an American citizen for doing a service to the American people should be run out on a rail and/or never allowed to hold public office.  Edward Snowden is an American hero for his effort and sacrifice to reveal to the American people the illegal activity of the Federal Government and its illegal spying on American citizens.  We have the 4th and 5th Amendments that protect us from government overreach.  Our government is breaking the law, no one seems to care, and now we are appointing a man as Secretary of State that believes it is okay to illegally spy on Americans.

Guitmo is a complete violation of the Bill of Rights.  Rights that apply to human being and not just Americans.  But if you disagree with that, then consider that if those rights are allowed to be violated, how long will it be before those rights are violated in regards to American citizens?  Oh, that's right, they already have.

If you are an American and believe in the 2nd Amendment, then you cannot agree with prohibiting Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons capability.  The US has no right to tell another sovereign country that they cannot obtain the weapons needed to protect themselves.  Hundreds of thousands in Iraq and Libya might be alive today if they had of been players in the nuclear arms world.  The US might not have been so cavalier about invading them had they the means to protect themselves.  Not saying I agreed with Saddam or even Iran for that matter, I support the right to defend oneself.....even at the national level.  Would I prefer Iran not have nuclear weapons?  Sure.  But it is not my right to deny them.

Pompeo's statement about "agreeing the Iraq war was wrong" is pure political gaming as they need Rand's vote, and shame on Rand for being so gullible or naive.  Pompeo is a neocon thug, and it speaks volumes about Trump for appointing him to that position.

Smack Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

You must sit and wait for new topics to pop up so you can be the first to comment, and copy paste the same shit over and over. 

Next the joo haters will join in on the cluster fuck 

And then the I made 7k last week circle jerks 

Can't fucking stand reading a news story on this site knowing all these fucktards hang out here.

Down vote away you sorry fucks !

 

t0mmyBerg Labworks Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:47 Permalink

4.  He was promised something else he wants. 

The problem with Pompeo is he thinks Ed Snowden should be arrested, brought home and executed.  He also believes Julian Assange should also be brought here and executed despite the fact he isnt a US citizen.  For these two reasons Pompeo should under no circumstances be affirmed as SoS.  Snowden should be brought home, pardoned and given a medal and Assange left free to go wherever he wants.

Oliver Klozoff t0mmyBerg Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

" The problem with Pompeo is he thinks Ed Snowden should be arrested, brought home and executed.  He also believes Julian Assange should also be brought here and executed despite the fact he isnt a US citizen."

 

He'll change his tune once the dnc sues him. Then it'll be all like, "Hey guys! Glad yer in my corner!"

GunnyG Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:39 Permalink

Hopefully Pompeo gets us out of Iraq/Shitstan and starts a pull back from the world. Let them deal with their own bullshit....for a change.

izzee Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:40 Permalink

The Obama/Clinton holdovers at the State Dept!!!!!!

Hello Pompeo.

About those "documents" that have been requested, by various Congressional Committees,  FOIA'd by Judicial Watch et al...the one's you guys at State have been slow-walking----"Yeh will give them to you sometime after 2020, Mr Tillereson (hahaha Mr Tillerson)"

Right F^kin' NOW on my desk!

Yes Sir, Mr Pompeo, right away Mr. Pompeo.

(let's see if that happens)

Ricki13th Mon, 04/23/2018 - 17:51 Permalink

Anyone who is surprised is living in some fairy tale world. Pompeo will become the head neocon diplomat that will head up Trump's new war cabinet. Now watch how him and his fellow hawk Bolton get us in another war in the M.E. this time with Iran. 

RopeADope Mon, 04/23/2018 - 18:02 Permalink

Trump and co. just played clown boy. Rand Paul just killed his political career.

 

There are times you wish the apple hadn't fallen so far from the tree.