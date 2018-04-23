The Regulated States Of America: Occupational Licensing Gone Wild

Authored by Robert Patrick Shanahan via InvestmentWatchBlog.com,
The United States is far from the land of the free these days. The governments in state capitols and Washington DC have confiscated our rights and are selling them back to us.
American culture has shifted in a frightening way that has expanded the number of professions and industries that now require an occupational license to legally provide a service or start a business. This stifles business creation in many states and disproportionally affects low and middle income individuals the most.
Executive Vice President at the Goldwater Institute, Christina Sandefur, came on the Armstrong & Getty radio show earlier this week to discuss this alarming trend.
Governments have overreached yet again in requiring a license to perform work that is not in the realm of public safety for consumers. Sandefur stated how it started and what it has become today, “Okay, yeah you gotta get licensing to do something that might be really risky to public health and safety and we accept little by little and eventually we have this growing trend where people are not allowed to work or start a business at all without first getting government permission.” Our insistence on government telling us what to do has hopefully peaked, but recent examples around the country might suggest otherwise.
Over the last 50 years, Sandefur pointed out, 1 in 20 Americans were required to get permission from the government to work by obtaining a license. This included obvious professions in the medical or educational fields. However, today, this number has exploded to 1 in 5 Americans being required to obtain an occupational license, essentially a permission slip from the government, to do their job. Other figures peg the number at closer to 1 in 4.
Is there any reason to believe this grotesque trajectory won’t continue?
Incredibly, over half of all jobs that require licenses are only required in one state. Examples include graphic designers, audio engineers, and travel agents. Consequences of not obtaining permission from the government to work include massive fines and even jail time. This government intervention in the economy restricts liberty and confiscates our freedom to make a living. Many people do not have the money to go to school, so they try to start a business and provide a service, only to run into the pointed gun of government telling them they can’t unless they spend an enormous amount of time and money to get the “proper training.”
Even more disturbing is the fact that when one challenges these licensing laws, they are guilty until proven innocent. Prospective entrepreneurs have to show the government why they should be free to work without permission from the government, but there is no burden of proof for the government to prove why the occupation should be licensed in the first place.
One atrocious example is requiring a license to blow dry hair. To get this permission, one must spend $15,000 in schooling and put in 1,000 hours to be “trained.” This training includes things like perming and drying hair, activities not performed when you are merely blow drying hair.
This outrageous spike in occupational licensing is an obvious example of established businesses colluding with all-powerful government to keep new competition at bay. Those who can afford schooling for the proper licensing work to make it illegal for others to enter the profession, ensuring less competition. In essence, “this license protects their jobs,” Sandefur concluded.
A recent report written by Mark Flatten, an investigative journalist for the Goldwater Institute, titled, Occupational Licensing Laws and the Right to Earn a Living, digs into the government’s outlandish actions to regulate an increasing numbers of occupations.
There is no public cry for these professions to be regulated, Flatten writes, “Licensing almost always comes at the behest of the regulated industries themselves rather than in response to consumer demands or some demonstrated need to protect the public.” This added regulation makes it more difficult for newcomers to enter a profession, allowing existing businesses to charge approximately 15 percent more for their services, according to Morris Kleiner, a labor policy professor at the University of Minnesota and a noted expert on the economic consequences of occupational licensing.
Still, the argument that these licensing measures protect the public from harm is continuously made by industry lobbyists clamoring for additional licensure. Only 30 professions are actually licensed in all 50 states, according to Flatten. This clarifies the fact that since most professions are licensed only in one state, this excessive licensing is completely unnecessary on the grounds of public safety.
Examples of licensed occupations required in most or all 50 states include: cosmetologists, massage therapists, land surveyors, acupuncturists, and real estate agents.
A law in Louisiana mandates florists to have a license. Other professions that require a license that have little to no effect on public health are: interior designers, locksmiths, alarm installers, hypnotists, motion picture operators, parking valets, magicians, landscapers, horseshoers, and furniture upholsterers.
Occupational licensing has given state regulatory boards broad powers over active market participants, leading to a “risk of self-dealing,” Flatten writes. The U.S. Supreme Court in 2015 put a stop to a North Carolina dental board shutting down teeth-whitening companies that were competing with local and licensed dentists. In turn, occupational licensing “has become a protection racket for politically powerful industries that are able to use the force of government to control monopolies, drive out competition, and punish upstarts in ways that would be illegal in other circumstances.”
Republican Senator Mike Lee from Utah echoed this sentiment, saying, “Occupational licensing has grown not because consumers demanded it, but because lobbyists recognized a business opportunity where they could use government power to get rich at the public’s expense.”
This comes at a high cost to the economy, putting a cap on business creation and employment growth. Kleiner estimates that about 2.8 million jobs are lost each year due to licensing with education, training, testing, and licensing requirements creating a barrier to entry.
Below is a list compiled by Flatten of mundane professions that require a license in the U.S.
- Chimney sweepers are licensed in Vermont.
- Parking valets are licensed in West Virginia.
- People who sell, service, or install portable fire extinguishers are licensed in Arkansas and Tennessee.
- Iowa requires licenses for manure applicators and manure service representatives.
- Minnesota licenses animal waste technicians and is the only state to license horse-teeth floaters.
- Arkansas and New York license farriers, commonly known as horseshoers.
- California has eight separate licenses for furniture upholsters, suppliers, builders, and sellers.
- Massachusetts licenses horseback riding instructors and motion picture operators.
- Appliance installers need a license in South Dakota
- Sign installers need to be licensed in California.
- Illinois licenses wardrobe attendants and restaurant busing staff.
- Grease processors are licensed in Wisconsin.
- Kentucky, Mississippi, Wisconsin, and New Mexico license art therapists.
- Wisconsin licenses dance therapists.
- North Dakota and Nevada license music therapists.
- New Hampshire licenses recreational therapists.
- Taxidermists are licensed in 16 states.
- Hunting and fishing guides and outfitters are licensed in 17 states.
- Auctioneers are licensed in 21 states.
- New Mexico licenses animal artificial insemination technicians.
- New York licenses milk testers.
- Arkansas has separate licenses for people who design, manufacture, install, and clean septic tanks
In short, occupational licensing has gotten out of control and it shows few signs of slowing down due to an army of lobbyists lobbying on behalf of existing businesses.
“Ridiculous licensing rules are holding back people who want to work,” Glenn Harlan Reynolds’ opinion column headline read in USA Today. Another example of needless licensing he references is a proposal to require personal training licenses, an investigation Reason TV revealed to be funded by the soda industry.
“Most occupational licensing is corrupt and idiotic,” Reynolds wrote. We don’t need “300 hours of training to shampoo hair.” That does not protect the consumer. It protects current practitioners in the profession. Government power is used to stifle competition in an expansive manner with each passing year.
Reynolds referenced the liberty-lover Milton Friedman who observed in his book, Capitalism and Freedom, “The pressure on the legislature to license an occupation rarely comes from the members of the public who have been mulcted or in other ways abused by members of the occupation. On the contrary, the pressure invariably comes from members of the occupation itself.”
This is all blatantly obvious to anyone who takes 5 minutes to research this issue. But our governments remain oblivious and many consumers hapless to this unneeded government intervention in our free market economy.
Conor Friedersdorf wrote a piece in The Atlantic last year about this crazy occupational licensing. He agrees with the unnecessary nature resulting in self-dealing mentioned above, writing, “Too often, occupational-licensing laws are less about protecting workers or consumers as a class than they are about protecting the interests of incumbents. Want to compete with me? Good luck, now that I’ve lobbied for a law that requires you to shell out cash and work toward a certificate before you can begin.”
Worthwhile reforms a 2017 Institute for Justice report called for were to make it easier for aspiring employees and business owners to bring legal challenges against these onerous licensing laws.
The IJ report references the backward burden of proof Sandefur also mentioned:
“The U.S. Constitution protects the right to earn an honest living free from unreasonable government interference, yet courts have often been reluctant to enforce this right by striking down arbitrary or irrational licensing laws. Under the prevailing legal standard, licensing laws are presumed valid when challenged in court, and individuals must prove that they are unconstitutional. This gets it exactly backward. Governments should have to prove that licensing laws advance legitimate health and safety concerns to justify restrictions on the right to earn a living.”
The government has no right to restrict our freedom to earn a living for ourselves. Occupational licensing must be rolled back. Companies cannot be allowed to raise the barrier to entry for those simply wanting to provide a valuable service to consumers and provide for themselves and their families. There is no need for most of these occupations to be licensed. We need to make our economy great again by rolling back these unnecessary regulations as the Trump administration has done in DC with its pro-business regulatory rollback agenda.
Comments
Hey dumbass, we are "the government"!
"Full Faith and Credit"
Same as it ever was!
I would like to end the government.
In reply to Hey dumbass, we are "the… by LawsofPhysics
Pump your brakes there Seasmoke. You have to have a government issued license to end the government. I believe you apply for it through the Post Office....or maybe through your local DMV. Good luck!!
In reply to I would like to end the… by Seasmoke
gov't = control by the highest bidder
In reply to Pump your brakes there… by Cautiously Pes…
Government is out of control at all levels. From the Feral to your local.
I really don't see a way to remedy this that does not involve a lot of disruption to everyday life. (That means war to any CNN watchers who happen to be here)
There is NO way that they are going to give the power back. Power is what attracts the worthless as goose shit on a pump handle politicians that are there now. Every last one of them with that fake ass smile that looks like all it is missing is a swift kick with the steel toe that has them spitting Chicklets.
The whole idea of "running for office" anymore is nauseating. I'd rather find ways to undermine the source of their power.
pods
In reply to gov't = control by the… by BullyBearish
"This outrageous spike in occupational licensing is an obvious example of established businesses colluding with all-powerful government to keep new competition at bay."
Rackets and perverse incentives are a .gov specialty these days.
In reply to Government is out of control… by pods
In reply to "This outrageous spike in… by Ignatius
I remember applying for a crane operators license in California in the early 80s. I showed up at the appointed place with the paperwork and there were several fellows there also. A seasoned old guy from the state showed up and handed everyone a little booklet that showed loads, lifts, and rigging. It fit in your top pocket. "Any questions?" he asked. No one asked. He then proceeded to hand out our state crane operators licenses. I still have mine. The easiest five minute license ever.
In reply to The difference between a… by hunter_king
Who's gonna start this war? You?
In reply to Government is out of control… by pods
We will eventually have a reset. As power becomes centralized, the economy decays. Prosperity does not stay long in places without liberty and property rights, and when it goes so goes the power.
In reply to Government is out of control… by pods
"... worthless as goose shit on a pump handle .."
Priceless, and now thanks to you, tis added to my own book of down home idioms .. I was always a "useless as tits on a boar hog" describer myself, but no more thanks to you !
God it's times like these I really do love this place ..
Oh, and to the rest of your comment, right on target as well ;-)
In reply to Government is out of control… by pods
No... govt sees "anything" move in any direction... then they tax and regulate it to grow government
In reply to gov't = control by the… by BullyBearish
gov't = legalized extortion
In reply to gov't = control by the… by BullyBearish
So the story goes, a woman asked Benjamin Franklin what sort of government they had created, he replied "A Republic" and then added the clincher - "If you can KEEP it!"
Now, you've got to remember, so far, political aspirants have been selling you their programs to get your votes, WRONG MOVE!
Benjamin Franklin said to KEEP your Republic! Which means you're supposed to hire servants who'll DO as YOU SAY! It's your JOB to determine the program, interview, and evaluate potential candidates, and choose the most able to implement your program.
Now, if I may advise you, I'd say you should also make candidates sign a public undertaking, that if within a reasonable time in their assumption of office, they've failed to follow your instructions, they MUST resign.
Have the undertaking witnessed in court so they don't try to stiff you. Like I said, you've got to organize locally, horse trade with snowflakes, find points of agreement, and draw up the undertaking agreement. Remember, the only way to get your liberty back, is to recover your REPUBLIC first.
November is just six months away, get cracking folks! Forget party loyalty, look for loyalty to the American Republic, cheers, God speed and good luck!
In reply to gov't = control by the… by BullyBearish
I would like to cut the government by 50%.
In reply to I would like to end the… by Seasmoke
Pointless. Like cancer, government always grows. 200 years ago US government was minuscule. Cutting government 50% rewinds the clock only 20 years. It will just grow right back.
Only cutting out 100% of the cancer will work. Services of adjudication, security, and rules of order can be provided by competing private service providers. Civilization does not require submitting to a handful of authoritarians claiming they have a right to violently rule.
In reply to I would like to cut the… by JibjeResearch
gov't is USED by the powerful (at this time, by the money printers) to increase their power...simple, increasing a corrupt gov't increases the corrupt's power...
there is only ONE remedy...
remove the money printing authority
In reply to Pointless. Like cancer,… by herkomilchen
Every government ever has reserved for itself the right to print currency, or to outsource it through a third party like the fed. I don't know how you think you're gonna get around that. As always I ask: what's your plan?
In reply to gov't is USED by the… by BullyBearish
There were no commercial plane crashes on 9-11. The US government has murdered MILLIONS of people based on staged lies. Your well being will never be a concern of theirs. Its about control and the ability for them to kill anyone they wish for any reason they like.
https://austrian.economicblogs.org/zerohedge/2018/durden-house-funds-ki…
In reply to Hey dumbass, we are "the… by LawsofPhysics
We know, dude. But what does that have to do with the topic at hand? Turning every damn discussion into a 9/11 diatribe is just annoying.
In reply to There were no commercial… by Twncpcone
People still holding onto the belief that the government is there to help, or to see that the public doesn't get screwed.
All a front for shaking people down and creating bureaucracy that will never die without a fight..
We have chickens producing a lot of eggs, too many for us to use right now. But we are careful who we give these away to since it might mean we are breaking some sort of regulation meant to "protect" us. I know what went into the chicken and I know what comes out.
In reply to Hey dumbass, we are "the… by LawsofPhysics
"Iowa requires licenses for manure applicators and manure service representatives."
So politicians are licensed in Iowa?
In reply to Hey dumbass, we are "the… by LawsofPhysics
They're automatically qualified.
In reply to "Iowa requires licenses for… by rubiconsolutions
Here in Louisiana the state is well over half a billion down for the year.
The most egregious example of this is the "training and licensing" proposal, last week as a matter of fact.
Obviously it is nothing but a tax. But to have to pay a tax to go out in a 14 foot aluminum boat and pick someone off their roof in a flood is just fucking insane.
Go Louisiana!
In reply to Hey dumbass, we are "the… by LawsofPhysics
^^^ This turd here has a ZH spam license.
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
He’s Macron’s twin bro...
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=OP7k4LXM1rE
In reply to ^^^ This turd here has a ZH… by chunga
Everybody else has to have licenses but these giant companies just do whatever the fuck they want. I cancelled Directv a couple weeks ago, and the little punk hector told me my auto payment wouldn't work as soon as I cancelled. Then he asked me if I wanted to pay the balance over the phone. I said ok but then he told me there is a $5 fee for doing that so I told him I'd wait for the paper bill.
Hector lied, then Directv/AT&T wrongly charged me the DOUBLE amount. Instead of a refund the fraudulent cocksuckers send me a pre-paid debit card that has a $3/month maintenance fee and if I don't do it exactly the right way it automatically opens up a credit card account for me at some max interest.
The FRAUD is everywhere. Every damn thing is an odious fraudulent scheme.
In reply to He’s Macron’s twin bro… by Lumberjack
when the older brother hit the younger brother, the victim would go to Mom...since trumpanyahoo came in, the last vestiges of government's role as Mom disappeared...
we are not only "on our own" against oppression, the curtain has been torn away revealing the source of the oppression...
In reply to Everybody else has to have… by chunga
Take the card to your bank and deposit the whole balance.
In reply to Everybody else has to have… by chunga
The thing that really pisses me off is that their reps are all *trained* to engage in deceptive, fraudulent practices. It's a major part of their business model, to trick and cheat.
In reply to Take the card to your bank… by Umh
Bought a Kenmore microwave on a sale $169 it lasted a little over a year. Called for a repair since it was new i figured it would be cheaper since now new they are $199. The lovely lass tells me they charge a flat fee of $249 to send out a repairman. LOL I told her to forget it I'll just buy a new one and she starts to tell me about a great deal. If I give her $49 now then I only have to pay $80 when the repairman shows up to fix it. Then they charge me $80 a month for 12 months but it covers all my appliances !! Well what a fucking deal that is considering all the shit is made in china anyway. I bought a new one for $199.
In reply to The thing that really pisses… by chunga
This is why I'm so cynical. I try not to be, but it's hard. When you start looking for it, there are so many things that are pure, solid, fraud by design.
In reply to Bought a Kenmore microwave… by 44magnum
I could have told you that. Consumer electronics are cheap enough these days it simply doesn't pay to get them fixed. Technicians of any kind are expensive. When I was fixing guitars it was $60 an hour with the first hour automatic... I charged $60 to open the case.
In reply to Bought a Kenmore microwave… by 44magnum
lolz ahahahah...
In reply to ^^^ This turd here has a ZH… by chunga
Are you licensed to spam?
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
19 Oil Tankers Held Hostage Off Yemeni Coast- no word if the 19 were saudis
Its what power tripping tools do.
And if you look closer you find that the people egging the government on are those in the industry being regulated. Keeps out competition. Look at how much money big corps spend to lobby congress to add to regulations. "We have seen the enemy and he is us". Pogo
...big corps spend to lobby congress to add to regulations...
In the construction industry, manufacturers spend inordinate resources to Sweets and other specification referencing "Bibles" to assure their "proprietary" products are the only acceptable for given projects that will not require lengthy submittal / acceptablility gymnastics that ultimately cause liquidated damages for the poor soul who attempts to use an "or equal" substitute as the process can rarely occur within the time frames allotted for a given project.
And don't get me started with the Pest Control Industry in CA. Yeah right, "Clark, We Need You!" Charlie sure found himself a willing bunch in Sacramento.
There are so many ways to skin the consumer and under so many layers that entire industries can survive for generations untouched by human hands.
jmo.
In reply to And if you look closer you… by johnjkiii
I work in the IT industry, and I definitely see the push to start regulating web development. Right now, anyone, with no knowledge, can start building websites and earn some pocket money while building skills to become a professional after 3-5 years. It is also known in this industry that if you pay someone less than $50 an hour you are "paying them to learn."
If we ever get to the point where bigger players can start regulating the industry, you can say goodbye to opportunities for people who don't have a degree, and who don't have a team of at least 10 people to fill out all of the paperwork. You can also say goodbye to open source and the free Internet, which are probably the greatest pro-liberty powers in the world today. but the scam developers who contract everything out to Bangladeshis who take $5 an hour while loading up your site with malware are still going to be around (I saw someone get burned that way - the agency charged $130 an hour while outsourcing for $5 an hour, and once outside their comfort zone the incompetence was so.freaking.obvious.).
In reply to And if you look closer you… by johnjkiii
Right... and people think it'd be somehow better of the government went away. The fact is once a company becomes bigger than the others with more capital it's GOING to buy itself advantage and pull the ladders up so nobody else can climb to those heights. Lacking government they'll use their capital advantage to do it another way. There's no escaping it.
In reply to And if you look closer you… by johnjkiii
The difference between a Constitutional Republic and a Representative Democracy is that under the first system people have rights. Under the second system, individuals have no rights, but only a set of temporary privileges granted to them by the will of the faceless majority.
Direct democracy is somewhat more effective on a small scale, when you can get all voters in the same room and by a vote of hands conduct a transparent negotiation. You can't fake results of an open vote, but that doesn't change the fact that a person in such system still has zero rights. Everything can be voted on and therefore nothing is sacred.
Politicians selling us back rights? That is what a privilege is. That's what a democracy does. If you do not defend the the bill of rights and constitution down to every last letter, you have no rights. The moment you stop calling us a Republic and begin referring to an American Democracy, the battle is already lost.
Our suppliers love the licensing charade we have to follow. It is in keeping with their never ending attempts to go direct with the customers.
Problem is they are all fucking corporate retards that could not sell a heater to an Eskimo.
Thus, we survive.
This is just another part of blame Liberalism. This society is collapsing, and somebody's got to pay. And it won't be the rapacious free market and its movers and shakers who have all the power. They blame Liberalism, not capitalism or laissez faire.
It's the liberty of the [irresponsible] people that to blame for economic collapse, not the masters in power, goes the mantra.
https://therulingclassobserver.com/2018/04/21/the-attack-on-liberalism/
How dare people try to offer the best services they have at a fair price right? We need "liberalism" (which is not liberal in the slightest) to protect us from low prices and poor people lifting themselves up! How dare the poor not go through the official school system and take out huge loans so that they can turn around and beg for $50k a year licensed jobs! We need government to stop the poor from daring to get ahead, and disrupting the licensing monopoly that pay the big checks to the neoliberal elites sitting on the boards of dubiously non-profit licensing organizations!
Time's up for neo-liberal chumps. Open source is coming to get you.
In reply to This is just another part of… by wobblie
There's an easy way to sell at a low price and a hard way to sell at a low price. The hard way is how capitalism is supposed to work: innovation, efficiency, etc. ... not to mention bidding wars over talented and productive workers.
The easy way is to treat your workers (and customers poorly), and dump your waste anywhere convenient.
In reply to How dare people try to offer… by techpriest
How about a sodomy license?
I'll bet there's quite a few inadequately trained practitioners out there.
Licensing is a good idea. Without licensing we might end up with unscrupulous, greedy, amoral, power hungry people practicing law and taking advantage of a vulnerable and unsuspecting populace.
Got a medical license? Guess what, these licensure boards have become rogue agencies that can arbitrarily extort money from physicians by making outrageous accusations, threatening to take his license unless he submits to their physician health programs or fines and from there, ordering him to submit for "evaluation" to money racket treatment centers and other forms of evaluations, and then forcing him to spend thousands of dollars defending his license. Meanwhile doctors are being required to pay additional fees for continuing medical education credits and "maintenance of certification".... all in the name of "protecting the public." Need a lawyer? Beware, lawyers are held to no standards of legal representation, knowledge of statutes, or case law. Accused of medical malpractice? The standard of care doesn't apply when the medical boards have an agenda. Get an inside view of what goes on in the medical and legal professions. My Medical-Legal Back Pages. Bryce Sterling
In reply to Licensing is a good idea. … by skeelos