The "Reset" Looms - Canadians Start Feeling The Pain Of Debt

Authored by Alex Deluce via GoldTelegraph.com,
Many Canadians are facing the consequences of spiraling debt.
The Bank of Canada has increased its key interest rate three times since last summer, prompting some of Canada’s larger banks to raise their prime lending rates. Forty-seven percent of Canadians are feeling the pinch, indicating they will not be able to meet ordinary living expenses without incurring more debt. More than half say that high-interest rates will make it increasingly difficult to repay existing debts, with 33 percent fear that rising interest rates will force them into bankruptcy.
Easy credit has provided Canadians with a false sense of security and enticed many into the housing market. With household debt already at an unprecedented level, many homeowners will not be able to refinance their current mortgage debt.
Canadians have succumbed to the lure of easy credit. Consumer household credit totaled $2.13 trillion, with residential mortgages making up 72% of that.
Easy credit and rising home prices have created a debt trap for many Canadians, and many face an uncertain future. With little savings to cushion a financial blow, Canadians have good reason to be concerned.
Canada’s household debt has exceeded its GDP for the first time, and most Canadians are living on a precarious edge. Faced with mortgage payments they find difficult to repay, 4 out of 10 Canadian homeowners are without the necessary funds to meet normal living expenses.
One of the problems is that income has failed to keep pace with rising debt. Those with debts beyond their ability to repay will be the most adversely affected.
So far, home prices have continued to increase, masking the overall debt problem. Any economic downturn, combined with little savings, could cause people to lose their homes. Homes can be difficult to sell in a tight market, causing delinquencies to rise.
The cost of buying a home has doubled in the past decade. Easy mortgages have fed Canadian’s love of expensive housing, which has required large mortgages to finance. As interest rates keep rising, making payments will become more difficult.
While Canada escaped the US financial crisis of 2007, it may be heading in that direction. Over the next year, close to half of Canadian mortgages will be “reset.” This could put struggling homeowners at risk of being caught in a housing bubble. The housing market has been lucrative since 2000, helped along by low-interest rates, immigration, and a flow of foreign money. This boom has been decreasing for five years. Vancouver and Toronto have added a 15 percent tax on foreign buyers. Toronto’s home sales have decreased by 35 percent.
Homeowners who purchased their home at peak prices are now at risk of their mortgage being higher than the value of their house.
Unless Canadians lower their out-of-control debt, they may be in for a bumpy few years.
Comments
We oft forget about Canada, all tucked away down there by Mexico.
Keep stackin' (silver and beaver pelts)
In reply to Who oft forget about Canada,… by RafterManFMJ
At just the point when they may need real men in their society, they have Trudeau as a leader...
#onegiantstepforpeoplekind
In reply to Keep stackin' (silver and… by Bitchface-KILLAH
does canada have a military? what happens to the property values, when its annexed into china?
In reply to At just the point when they… by Killtruck
That's all I have to my name. No house. No debt. Nothing but a great big pile of silver and a whole lot of shares in about 35 top quality CDN gold & silver miners, all paid for... I'm so poor I don't even own any margin. Nothing else to my name except the beaver pelts.
In reply to Keep stackin' (silver and… by Bitchface-KILLAH
I've got that plus I've got a bunch of "outstanding balance" letters from Money Mart?
In reply to That's all I have to my name… by Albertarocks
FTW
In reply to Who oft forget about Canada,… by RafterManFMJ
Nobody could have seen this coming.
In reply to Who oft forget about Canada,… by RafterManFMJ
The fun starts when people get margin calls on their homes when their mortgages reset after 5 years.
they seem to prefer floating rate mortgages too. grab your popcorn.
In reply to The fun starts when people… by oddjob
There is a revolution brewing outside reach of Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal.
People are feeling not Canadian anymore, and are tired of being pussified.
In reply to they seem to prefer floating… by ShorTed
Deep state "Bankers without Borders"?
Quick...que up a Rick Santelli rant to berate the poor dupes who took the herded way in/out.
And how we (or any taxpayer) shouldn't have to pay for it, only to end up bailing the banks out anyway.
When many people flood into a market—whether that is a labor market or a housing market—it drives things up or down. In labor markets, a flood of immigrants chasing jobs drives wages down, particularly when those immigrants have their main household bills paid by government when they have sex and reproduce, enabling them to work for even less pay. In a housing market—whether that is a market for apartments or for homes—a flood of immigrants chasing available units drives rent and home prices up. Maybe, canadian working families should move to China, diversifying the non-diverse population there, buying homes to drive up their housing prices, while lowering wages and reducing job availability for the native-born Chinese.
In reply to Quick...que up a Rick… by Theta_Burn
...with the likes of juvenile Turdo hanging around in funny costumes... I am amazed they still exist as a country ....not to mention Soros...mentor to the Turdo ... hang in there Canadians ...Mighty Mouse is on the way to save the day...
Powdered Toast Man.. would inspire even more confidence.
In reply to ...with the likes of… by pynky01
I'm from Canada. You know us...with the stupid Prime Minister.
Heh, you're giving "stupid" a bad rap now...
In reply to I'm from Canada. You know us… by tradingdaze
Neither a borrower or a lender be. Shakespeare
“Neither a borrower nor a lender be,
For loan oft loses both itself and friend,
And borrowing dulls the edge of husbandry.”
Let it crash so I can finally buy a place for 30 cents on the dollar!
Can't afford it otherwise, as I refuse to be a housebroke slave. Just a little bungalow is all I want. Right now where I live one of those that needs a full gut job goes for over 500k!
Doesn't matter what the price is to be honest. The local government is gonna get theirs regardless in the form of property taxes. The same local government that has billions most likely in unfunded liabilities to pay. Your mortgage might be cheap, but they will just make it up in property taxes/fees/licenses/permits, etc.
In reply to Let it crash so I can… by Rickety Rekt
Simple solution.
Rent out the house and move into the garage. As long as the house has an outside hose bib and you have a bucket, you're good to go.
I guess will soon be lots of jingle mail in Canada. Btw, for you Canucks, is it easy to 'walk away' from a house in CAN? Do I have a dream? Yes, like MLK, I have a dream. I dream that the people of the world walk away from their debts. Let people see the reality of a failed system based on digital 'nothingness'.
In America, someone has to man the forte, working hard to make sure the single moms and illegal aliens are paid for having sex, reproducing and officially working part time to stay below the earned-income limits for free EBT food, free or reduced-cost housing, monthly cash assistance and refundable EITC child tax credits up to $6,431, and it is not going to be the people who get all of the benefits in this society: “the talent”—i.e. the dual-high-earner crony parents in America's family-friendly, “voted-best-for-moms” workplaces on their 11th, excused, two-week babyvacation for the year. They, too, have reproduced and need more family leave beyond their already above-firing allotment to reward them for sex, reproduction and unofficial part-time work.
In reply to I guess will soon be lots of… by The Ram
Buying a home using in a very low interest environment should get a long-term, fixed-rate loan. If rates drop, refinance.
When interest rates are HIGH, that's when a variable rate loan makes sense.
No payment, or no principal payment loans are like Russian roulette - the benefits don't outweigh the risk.
Rates have been so low the last ten years it's not been a bad risk at all but yes, now you would want to shift into a fixed before they go crazy, not that it will matter anyways if the dollar collapses, they'll just shift your mortgage contract to the new unit of money whatever that is.
In reply to Buying a home using in a… by darteaus
That makes sense. Funny, at the height of the low interest rates, they recommended the exact opposite.
In reply to Buying a home using in a… by darteaus
Long-term fixed rate loans mostly don't exist in Canada.
In reply to Buying a home using in a… by darteaus
Canadians are going to prove they can fuck up just as bad as Americans can. Only difference is the final bill will have 1 less Zero on it.
Canadians are feeling the pain of white vans.
I've watched them tear down old 'war homes' in the neighbourhood that I live in. The developers then put up what I call "Bowling alley" houses - duplexes that are 3 stories and almost the full length of the lot, charging up to 800K - 1000K each side. This is in a neighbourhood that no one wanted to live in as recent as 8 - 10 years ago.
To carry a mortgage on that house, both in the couple have to be working. The mortgage is probably insured because they didn't have enough for a 25% down payment. Still... if either one lose their job, the choice becomes "do we eat or pay the mortgage?". If both keep their jobs and rates rise to the long-run norm, then their mortgage payments (already around 3000 - 4000 per month) will rise 2 -3.5 times. The, as others have alluded to in other posts, if rates rise, the price of the house will fall and they will be unable to roll over the mortgage (underwater) without coughing up a barrel of cash that they didn't have to make the down payment in the first place. I can hear those future dominoes falling over as I type.
And yet, when they find out that I rent, I'm always asked (with great condescension) "How does it feel to waste your money every month and show nothing in return?" [my rent is about a 1/3 of what they pay] I always respond "What do you think you're doing by paying interest?". Shuts them right up as they contemplate how little I pay versus how much they pay without having any reduction in mortgage.
who has a mortgage that resets and didnt ask for getting fucked?
I wonder what will happen if we all sudden paying our debts to bankers.
I am not sure a general average is much use here. I would much rather see.
1. The percentage of Canadians with zero debt.
2. The percentage of Canadians with Debt/Disposable at 100% or below.
3. The average Debt/Disposable of the remainder.
GDP, as currently measured, is useless.
I think it's much more important for public policy to know whether the indebtedness is general or only among particular groups.
"One of the problems is that income has failed to keep pace with rising debt"
That's what happens when our country is turned into a sweatshop by lobbying interests. We brought so many migrants which resulted in upward pressures on real estate prices and downward pressures on wage.
All because of the canard of "low birth rates ZOMG!!!111"
There's a reason why white North Americans have low birth rates: we just had a baby boom the generation before stupid. You can't have population growing out of phase with the pace of wealth creation and have a second baby room in a row and certainly not with the babies of imported people of colour! Doing so by either ways will turn your country in a... 3rd world country.
The USA has had a major ghetto baby boom for 35 years straight. The ghetto population has tripled since 1980, but the white population has shrunk.
The only reason why the statistics for whites look good is because they lump Hispanics in with whites.
Go to a demographics page for an area sometime. You might see 72% white, looks great until you see the asterisk. *38% identifies as Hispanic. Shit, real white people only make up 34%.
In reply to "One of the problems is that… by alangreedspank
The only problem is that debt has outpaced income...LIVE WITHIN YOUR MEANS clowns.
In reply to "One of the problems is that… by alangreedspank
Having babies, and then raising them, is expensive. Just like going out to dinner or going to the movies is much more expensive than it used to be. Which is why fewer people are doing all three. Inflation, which we are told doesn’t exist, explains almost all of these stories.
In reply to "One of the problems is that… by alangreedspank
Loud cheers The bankers won the war.
"Canadians have succumbed to the lure of easy credit. Consumer household credit totaled $2.13 trillion, with residential mortgages making up 72% of that."
Dumb Canucks didn't have a chance against the financially educated elites.
The war is still happening and the bankers/lenders are still winning.
Just keep giving foreigners subsidized mortgages. Instead of allowing home prices to reset to a natural level, they prefer to keep inflating prices and letting the "less fortunate" buy the homes with government help.
Like the insanity of the welfare queen living in a $1.5 million London flat.
Like the local whore who has done every willing male around me and has three kids from different dads. Since she makes minimum wage she was able to get a government subsidized mortgage for a $275k house and only has to pay $500 a month. Loads of other freebies as well.
When it is more profitable to be a whore than work a real job, all you wind up with are whores.
I live in Winnipeg, where houses are still reasonable. Not like 10 years ago, but still affordable, unlike Hongcouver or Toronto. A lot of the terrorists and ragheads being let in to Canada don't want to come to Winnipeg because it's too cold they say. Fucking fine by us Winnipeggers. My liberal dickhead friends who voted for that bozo the clown Turdo are now bitching about him and I just laugh in their face saying you fuck wads voted for him. Before he was elected by all the women and gay men up here, trust fund boy worked an equivlent of 3 1/2 years his entire life as a substitues teacher!! Great qualifications. Don't hate us Canucks because we have a fuck head goop gobbler for a P.M.
Don't worry, China will inflate Canadian house prices again.
Only problem with that is that China has never inflated Canadian housing prices. Canadians have, with large amounts of subprime credit.
In reply to Don't worry, China will… by Bunga Bunga
60% of Canadian mortgages are up for renewal this year.
Glad mine's paid off, I don't need to buy a white van.
More Debt and Fucking Muslims. Sucks to be them! Blah, Ha, Ha.....
Troodoh is way in over with his head or balls deep in it...either way the suckers always pay