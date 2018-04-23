The Return Of The Bond Vigilantes

Authored by Doug Kass via Seabreeze Partners,
-
With mounting private and public debt, the U.S. economy is poorly positioned to reach consensus economic growth expectations
-
The Bond Vigilantes are saddled up and ready to make a comeback - and it's market unfriendly
"I used to think that if there was reincarnation, I wanted to come back as the president or the pope or as a .400 baseball hitter. But now I would like to come back as the bond market. You can intimidate everybody."
- James Carville
In "The Great Bond Massacre" from late 1993 to late 1994, the yield on the US ten year note rose from 5.2% to 8.0% as investors grew fearful about the implications of large federal spending increases.
For the first time in years the bond vigilantes, "a self-appointed group of citizens - the bond vigilantes - who undertake law enforcement in their community without legal authority, typically because the legal agencies are thought to be inadequate" have surfaced - with the ten year U.S. note yield now approaching three percent.
This morning the yield on the ten year U.S. note has hit a new four year high of 2.99%.
As I see, though rates still appear low by historic standards - the sizable climb in debt loads (in both the private and public sectors) and the continued fiscal profligacy - will likely exacerbate the impact on the recent rise in yields by providing a governor to economic growth and by stirring a number of other adverse outcomes:
* Ballooning Deficits and A Large Supply of Treasuries Loom: A $1.2 trillion 2018 U.S. deficit (and borrowing requirement) coupled with $600 billion of the Fed's Quantitative Tightening means that there will be, according to David Stockman's most visual phrase, "the bond pits will be flooded with $1.8 trillion of 'homeless' government paper." Never in the history of modern finance has a near decade old domestic economic recovery faced a financing hurdle that represents almost nine percent of GDP. How large is this hurdle relative to history? At the top of the last U.S. economic expansion, the Federal Deficit was 87% lower (at $160 billion) - which represented only one percent of U.S. GDP at a time that the Fed was still buying Treasuries (in 2007 the Fed purchased $15 billion of Treasuries) and not selling them (or letting them rollover without replacing). So, this time around, the flow of Treasuries will represent supply that is nine times larger (relative to GDP) than was the case in 2007.
* Protectionism and The Chinese Debt Bomb Threaten The U.S. Treasury Markets: The Administration's assault on China and its trade policy threaten the demand/supply for U.S. treasuries, as the possibility that China sells down their U.S. Treasury holdings looms as a potential Chinese tool in the latest trade war with America. As well, the large stated and shadow debt in China when coupled with the capital flight issues suggest more selling of U.S. Treasuries is probable.
* The ECB Also is a Source of Treasury Supply: The ECB is also pivoting away from monetary ease in late 2018 and towards quantitative tightening in 2019. It's balance sheet of $5.5 trillion compares to only $1.5 trillion eleven years ago. This means the ECB, like the Bank of China, will not be soaking up anywhere the amount of Treasuries that it has in the past.
* Total Public Debt as a Percent of GDP is Near An All Time High: Back in 2007, when the debt load was well under $10 trillion, government debt service was about $350 billion/year. With debt of about $21 trillion today, a rise in interest rates could take debt service to nearly $1 trillion in the next 1-2 years. See, here.
* Non Financial Corporate Debt is At an All Time High: See, here.
* "Borrowed Prosperity": In looking at the last two charts (above) it should be clear that we are borrowing more to produce less output. In the last decade, credit market debt, at $69 trillion, has risen to 3.5x GDP, and has increased by almost $16 trillion. Unfortunately that $16 trillion has only produced about $5 trillion of GDP. In other words it is taking more and more debt to move the US economy:
Bottom Line
Given rising private and public debt to levels never seen, an imminent pivot by global central bankers away from easing, the threat and possible consequences of trade policy and the poor demand/supply balance for Treasuries, among other factors - the return of The Bond Vigilantes will have an outsized and negative impact on the trajectory of domestic economic growth.
Despite protestations from the bullish cabal that interest rates are still low (by historic standards), the return of The Bond Vigilantes (who are now saddled up and ready for a comeback) is another threat to the decade old Bull Market in stocks.
Comments
Why buy Treasuries/bonds now when you can wait and get a higher interest rate??
That 3 mo Treasury bill is a ticking time bomb. It's quadrupled since Trump won.
I’m starting to think zeros hedged with gold will be a good move for the crash.
In reply to Why buy Treasuries/bonds now… by lester1
That's what I've been in for the past five years.
It's not a "get rich" strategy, but their are trading opportunities from time to time.
In reply to I’m starting to think zeros… by BlackChicken
In WWll Onassis made a killing parking his boats in a safe place. War was over and he had ships and then bought more ships on the cheap.
In reply to That's what I've been in for… by Bam_Man
Get that man a cigar..!
Safety is exactly what that move is for.
BTW, you have the best bio ever, epic in fact. Can’t wait to see what other contributions you have for ZH.
In reply to In WWll Onassis made a… by Bondosaurus Rex
In reply to Get that man a cigar..!… by BlackChicken
Odd... In MY humble opinion... they guy's bio indicates a snowflake libturd soy-boy asshole...
David Hogg-ish...
In reply to Get that man a cigar..!… by BlackChicken
Ditto on the bio
In reply to In WWll Onassis made a… by Bondosaurus Rex
You complete me.
Too swoon?
In reply to In WWll Onassis made a… by Bondosaurus Rex
If rates go up you don't want zeroes, you want TIPS. Are rates high enough that there is room for profit on zeroes? Zeroes need a 400 basis point move in order to double, unless you are leveraged.
In reply to I’m starting to think zeros… by BlackChicken
You don't buy zeros if you are looking to double your money.
You buy Bitcoin or Netflix or some other speculative vehicle.
In reply to If rates go up you don't… by MrSteve
Agreed BM. It’s not a strategy for everyone. But I’ll take 30-60%
In reply to You don't buy zeros if you… by Bam_Man
I made 25% in 2014 and 20% in 2015 trading my zeros.
Unfortunately, they have been virtually untradeable since last September, so I've been just sitting and waiting.
In reply to Agreed BM. It’s not a… by BlackChicken
BAMMER,
Back in the day when S&Ls were in trouble and short rates were 13%, American Century's longest-dated zeroes mutual fund went from $15 to $30; where I got in and cashed out.
Homer's A History of Interest Rates detailed how during the Civil War, the short term rates on greenbacks was 9%. Since we were not shooting at each other during Paul Volcker's reign at the FED and yet rates were double digits, I concluded rates would drop a lot. Thank you Sidney Homer!!
In reply to I made 25% in 2014 and 20%… by Bam_Man
The problem I have with zero coupon bonds -
You must calculate interest earned (imputed or accreted take your pick) while you hold them - and pay tax on this amount.
So you buy a 20 year zero for $45,000 and you will pay income taxes on about $2,000 of income the first year and a little more every additional year you own it.
Your basis also increases - effectively changing capital gain into ordinary income.
I don't like paying income taxes on something that is generating no cash -
Hold it for 10 years any you will recognize $23,000 of interest income of course you will pay tax on this.
Now your basis is $68,000 so if you sell it for $70,000 you only get $2K in capital gains.
In reply to If rates go up you don't… by MrSteve
You are correct, the tax problem is similar to capital gains problems holding MLPs in a taxable account, plus the added interest tax. Zeroes in a tax-sheltered account avoid the imputed tax problem, the only way to go.
In reply to The problem I have with zero… by all-priced-in
Where have I heard this before?
+1
Too many times to count since 2008. As if there is a market justice mob out there ready to vindicate prudent savers and glory hallelujah on the steps of the Eccles building, all without tipping over the apple cart...
In reply to Where have I heard this… by StackShinyStuff
Thanky thanky thanky.
And please give me a just a little more/higher rate.
I still have a little dry powder.
TLT
Bond vigilantes ? After GM bondholders were turned into bag holders? Na.
My friend...the author is not talking about corporate bonds, although they will be murdered if you hold them and want to sell.
How many of you were around and trying to do business in the late 1970s to the late 1980s? Ok, got it, not many.
Need a loan? Forget it. Need to put a deal together, good luck. Think that company's profits and expenses will stay the course, hahahah. Think stocks and hard assets like a house will hold their value....find a buyer.
You have no idea what is in store for the Treasuries. Oh sure, the FED can buy all of them...How? Why by making the dollar worth less and less, and doing a great job so far too. So how much did that load of bread cost last week? And just who do you think owns the FED, well the bank of Israel for one, Rothschild for another, how about the bank of France. They each,will want their pound of flesh and not watered down flesh either.
This idea that the country can't go bankrupt because we print our own currency is non sense. Just ask pre WW11 Germany, Mexico or Venezuela right now. All the nations are in debt up to their eyeballs, hey Canada are you listening? Russia, China, Iran all going to gold....you think they don't see? The dollar is in trouble, it looks one way right now. What does America do, issue debt in another country's currency...like Switzerland? That is not an answer, getting this house called USA is the only answer.
If you take ALL the assets of the US Government...buildings, equipment, land, paper clips and add it up, it DOES NOT cover the debt. Where do you think they will look for safety and protection...your property for one. Not nice the outlook if you continue to believe the debt has no significance.
Before the end of the year, the T-bill will be at 4% minimum. No one will buy it for less, especially when a blind man can see inflation is 10% and higher. That is when you will know what a bond vigilante is.
In reply to Bond vigilantes ? After GM… by VWAndy
The needs of the banks come first. Even before the needs of the state. To assume bonds of any flavor will be safe is just silly.
In reply to My friend...the author is… by blindfaith
Does anyone realistically believe that the FED is not orchestrating this rise? Also, where were those bond "vigilantes" after 2008? Oh wait, the FED indiscriminately bought everything whatever they wanted in 2008...
In short, either this author is terribly naive, or wants us to pretend that "free market" is back in charge... Yah no... Central Banks will not let the free market take control again until people force them too.
Yep, bond vigilantes were officially terminated after the Greece and Cyprus caves. The Fed learned it's lesson from the EU bond fiascos. It's been a giant world wide bond shell game ever since. There are no markets anymore, only manipulation.
In reply to Does anyone realistically… by tgatliff
You write like this is something new. The Fed has been around for a long, long time. And they drive the short end of the Treasury curve,plain and simple. Now, the long end is a bit of a different story.
The bond vigilantes are not the cause of the current bond selloff. For instance, 2 year note rates were 1 1/4% in September and they're looking at 2 1/2% today. Yet, 10 year note rates have only gone up 100 bps since September. So the curve has had a decent flattening - as Tyler has pointed out endlessly.
If the bond vigilantes were really at work, the long end would have decoupled from the short end, instead, it's been the other way around.
In reply to Does anyone realistically… by tgatliff
Are there many retail players still in bonds or is it just poople playing with other peoples money? The very idea of safe secure bonds was killed in that GM deal.
Poople is what you'll get with corporates in the next bondflagration. The load of debt added to corporate books will make the next recession a real barn burner for the zombie CFO crowd.
In reply to Are there many retail… by VWAndy
My understanding is most the big corps are leveraged to shit. Putting pretty much all of them in the same state GM was in. Monkey see monkey do.
In reply to Poople is what you'll get… by MrSteve
Lessons were learned. Bailouts. No jail time. Maybe corporations pay token fines with shareholder money.
Looks like everyone learned.
In reply to My understanding is most… by VWAndy
The Gold and Silver Vigilantes are out in force today.
Dont worry folks no big banks will be hurt in the next crash.
Oh, there will be some big banks hurt, just like Bear-Stearns and Lehman. But those banks have already been pre-selected for sacrifice and asset stripping. Sociopaths always eventually turn on each other. It's what they do.
In reply to Dont worry folks no big… by VWAndy
WF but its a bit of a stretch calling it a bank.
In reply to Oh, there will be some big… by SDShack
Why not just call it what it is - profit taking by some, and a gradual return to something close to price discovery with a decline of QE? Who are these "vigilantes? Bond managers who are deciding to sit on a little bit of cash?
TBF
Last time the bond vigilantes showed up they took it in the ass.
Next time they will enact Emergency Financial Measures put in place by Toad Stool Timmy.
It's a trap!
Admiral Ackbar
Don't worry, the FED will just pay out protection money to the bond vigilantes .
"Debt doesn't matter" - Ben Bernanke
If Ben was lying then he needs to be publicly executed. It's really that simple.
"Full Faith and Credit"
The last line of this article is the best. The financing of US debt will come from the deflating stock market. US stocks rose 7,000 points with the surprise election of what was assumed to be a business man whose only real business for the last ten years was selling his name and making it look like he was a businessman in a television show. His performance to date as US President, while commendable, has not produced anywhere near the profits for American business that the 35% rise in stock prices expected upon his election.
Accordingly, stock investors will lose patience, especially if Treasury yields continue higher and compete favorably for marginal investment capital. Stocks will retreat back to or near to the levels they stood on Election Day of 2016, and a massive avalanche of capital will move to the bond market as the economy suffers through a wealth effect created by a 20+% fall in stock prices.
The notion that there are any bond vigilantes left is a comedy. If there were bond vigilantes, the US Treasury Long Bond would be trading at least at its 2.25% long term average spread over trailing 12 month Consumer Price increases, which means we would be buying long bonds at 5.40% instead of 3.15%. Maybe higher considering the mammoth amount of debt the bond investor of 2018 is being asked to finance by the US government. If there were bond vigilantes, there would not be imbeciles doing a flattening trade of securities whose credit risk 30 years from now should demand several multiples of yield higher than the present 2’s-30’s yield spread.
Fact is there are no bond vigilantes because investment today is an exercise of herd mentality that follows the market manipulation of Central Banks instead of rebelling against it. Which is a shame because the inmates now run the prison.
Yep. One would need to ignore the GM bond holders thing to think bond vigilantes wont get drilled again.
In reply to The last line of this… by Harry Lightning
That was absolutely criminal what happened to the GM bondholders. But that's what happens when you get in bed with the government in an investment, especially when the government is also sharing a different bed with large Wall Street equity holders. Politicians always will take care of their political donors first, and donors are more present in equity than bonds.
In reply to Yep. One would need to… by VWAndy
Yep. That it was completely criminal was a very big part of why it worked so well. People actually thought the law mattered. Turns out laws dont mean jack when picking bag holders.
In reply to That was absolutely criminal… by Harry Lightning
Agreed! Muni bond holders are now galaxy-class bagholders. GM bondholders were just the farm team getting slaughtered. With neither the Congress nor the Supremes willing to defend the GM bondholders or US bankruptcy precedents, full faith and credit is a completely obsolete concept.
In reply to Yep. One would need to… by VWAndy
There never were bond vigilantes. Groups causing this are selling bonds or buying fewer bonds than usual. Probably Japan or China or both. Unlikely they are doing this willingly.