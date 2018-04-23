Sears Shares Pump And Dump As Lampert Offers To Backstop Failing Retailer

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 09:59

Following the liquidation of Sears Canada and an announcement earlier this year of more than 100 store closures in the US after (yet another) disastrous holiday season, Sears Holdings Corp. Chief Executive Edward Lampert is pushing for a breakup of the troubled retailer by calling on the board to divest the Kenmore appliance brand and spin off the company's home improvement services and parts business, the Wall Street Journal reported

Sears has struggled to find buyers for these assets for years, and by stepping in, Lambert, who has long kept the retailer afloat in the past by having his fund buy up its debt and some real-estate assets, among other measures, is once again stepping in to backstop the once-mighty retailer, perhaps for the last time.

Lampert, who controls Sears through his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc. and through a personal stake, wants the fund to step in and buy these businesses, as well as some of the company's valuable real-estate assets (a task that would involve assuming roughly $1.2 billion of the debt associated with the assets). According to CNBC, ESL would be prepared to close a deal for "iconic brand" Kenmore within 90 days. ESL said it valued Sears' Home Improvement and PartsDirect businesses at $500 million, and offered to pay cash for them.

"In our view, pursuing these divestitures now will demonstrate the value of Sears’ portfolio of assets, will provide an important source of liquidity to Sears and could avoid any deterioration in the value of such assets," Mr. Lampert wrote.

Sears refused to guarantee that it would assent to the deal. The company won't comment further "until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate," according to CNBC.

Sears shares climbed in premarket trading, before retracing most of the move:

Sears

Tags
Business Finance
Department Stores - NEC
Retail - Department Stores
Trade & Business Publishing

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
CRM114 Stan522 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:13 Permalink

There's nothing wrong with big brick and mortar in principle - people still want to try goods, to speak to intelligent, experienced staff about products, and to have direct contact for returns and servicing......but Sears provides none of that. I do get that from my medium-sized independent brick and mortar.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 6
ken1990 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:02 Permalink

In the news

Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html

 

New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html

This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
bshirley1968 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:07 Permalink

That's right Lampert, gut them like a fish. It was your plan all along. Let your hedge fund buy the valuable assets for pennies on the dollar as the share holders get left holding the husks. Sears has been a "dead man walking" since you came into "save" it. Saving it by funneling off its remaining valuable assets? Yep, makes perfect sense knowing who and what you are.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
ToSoft4Truth Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

" buy up its debt and some real-estate assets "

 

I'll take the vacant storefront across form the vacant Macy's down the hall form the vacant Lord and Taylor, please. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Cautiously Pes… Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:12 Permalink

Sears has been dead man walking for the last 2+ decades.  Been one of the slowest terminal illness deaths ever.  In the 70's and 80's (even up into the very early 90's) Craftsman tools were awesome and I pretty much still have all the ones I ever bought from that era.  

RIP Sears.

Edit:  I also bought a Craftsman self-propelled lawn mower back in the day.  That thing ran for over 14 years with me only occasionally doing any maintenance to it.  Hated to see it go....

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
adr Mon, 04/23/2018 - 10:22 Permalink

The closest Sears by me no longer has a tool department or an electronics department. It is just a sad collection of plus sized white trash apparel and jewelry that looks worse than the case at Walmart.

The other two Sears stores within an hour drive are closing. I wandered around trying to find something worth buying. There were some good buys on refrigerators, but it seems some pissed off employee kicked in the fronts on every single one. Besides even the $3200 Kenmore Elite has a garbage compressor from Columbia in it.

Sears is too depressing to go to. When the nicest stores look like a Walmart from 1980, you know there isn't anything worth buying.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
GunnerySgtHartman adr Mon, 04/23/2018 - 11:06 Permalink

Our local Sears has no electronics department, either - aside from some memory cards and USB cables.  The former electronics department is bare walls.  I used to buy Craftsman hand tools there, but no more; everything is Chinese junk.

I wanted to pick up some clothes last fall and checked the Sears website; the local store had them in stock!  So I stop by to pick them up, and NONE of the clothes I wanted were in stock. Major FAIL.  Come on, people, don't you have a real-time inventory system?

I did buy a small Kenmore microwave four years ago.  For $75, it has been a stellar performer.