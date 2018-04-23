Sears Shares Pump And Dump As Lampert Offers To Backstop Failing Retailer

Following the liquidation of Sears Canada and an announcement earlier this year of more than 100 store closures in the US after (yet another) disastrous holiday season, Sears Holdings Corp. Chief Executive Edward Lampert is pushing for a breakup of the troubled retailer by calling on the board to divest the Kenmore appliance brand and spin off the company's home improvement services and parts business, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Sears has struggled to find buyers for these assets for years, and by stepping in, Lambert, who has long kept the retailer afloat in the past by having his fund buy up its debt and some real-estate assets, among other measures, is once again stepping in to backstop the once-mighty retailer, perhaps for the last time.
Lampert, who controls Sears through his hedge fund ESL Investments Inc. and through a personal stake, wants the fund to step in and buy these businesses, as well as some of the company's valuable real-estate assets (a task that would involve assuming roughly $1.2 billion of the debt associated with the assets). According to CNBC, ESL would be prepared to close a deal for "iconic brand" Kenmore within 90 days. ESL said it valued Sears' Home Improvement and PartsDirect businesses at $500 million, and offered to pay cash for them.
"In our view, pursuing these divestitures now will demonstrate the value of Sears’ portfolio of assets, will provide an important source of liquidity to Sears and could avoid any deterioration in the value of such assets," Mr. Lampert wrote.
Sears refused to guarantee that it would assent to the deal. The company won't comment further "until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate," according to CNBC.
Sears shares climbed in premarket trading, before retracing most of the move:
Comments
Stay on target........
This is just Sears circling the toilet and it happened to come closer to the edge we're standing near.... Big brick and mortar is the past....
In reply to jjj by Twncpcone
There's nothing wrong with big brick and mortar in principle - people still want to try goods, to speak to intelligent, experienced staff about products, and to have direct contact for returns and servicing......but Sears provides none of that. I do get that from my medium-sized independent brick and mortar.
In reply to This is just Sears circling… by Stan522
Kenmore. Cheap rebranded shit and Parts Direct, a place with 10 cheaper online competitors.
Way to catch a falling knife because you've done it too many times already.
Maybe Sears can start a church franchise and lease out the stores.
In reply to There's nothing wrong with… by CRM114
I don't know who makes the Kenmore water softeners, but they are damn good units. I've had three different water softeners, and the others were no comparison to Kenmore.
In reply to Kenmore. Cheap rebranded… by shovelhead
Kenmore ain't no "iconic brand" and hasn't been since Chinese started making everthing for them.
In reply to This is just Sears circling… by Stan522
Most "American" appliances are now made in China. It is all cheap junk. Core parts break within 3 years.
In reply to Kenmore ain't no "iconic… by Kidbuck
Sears just keeps burning the furniture to keep the house warm. That being said, Lampert has little to lose if Sears goes BK because he is Sears's largest secured creditor through ESL Investments and other vehicles he's set up.
In reply to This is just Sears circling… by Stan522
Pump and dump, they are toast by year end.
What are some of the reasons for being toasted by year end?
In reply to Pump and dump, they are… by MARDUKTA
That Lambert is a great American.
The last time I read about him, he controlled a large sum of money in another account but is part of Sears.
In reply to That Lambert is a great… by ToSoft4Truth
This bull fight is over get the big frilly toothpicks and put this fucker down already.
They had their chance to be Amazon and they chose not to. Time to die.
A physical store is still wanted. Man, I just can't figure out Sears....
In reply to This bull fight is over get… by Bondosaurus Rex
Sears could have been both Amazon and had its physical presence, but the tunnel-visioned executives in the 1990s said no.
I'm with you; I like going into a physical store to at least kick the tires (and especially for big-ticket purchases).
In reply to A physical store is still… by JibjeResearch
You just made Bezos another trillion. The force is strong in this one.
In reply to A physical store is still… by JibjeResearch
Lampert is looking for somebody to bid against him, anybody.
Eddie Lampert forgot that you never start a land war in Asia.
Perhaps he may yet go in against a Sicilian with death on the line
In reply to Eddie Lampert forgot that… by NoDebt
That's right Lampert, gut them like a fish. It was your plan all along. Let your hedge fund buy the valuable assets for pennies on the dollar as the share holders get left holding the husks. Sears has been a "dead man walking" since you came into "save" it. Saving it by funneling off its remaining valuable assets? Yep, makes perfect sense knowing who and what you are.
I thought the hedge fund he controlled is part of Sears?
In reply to That's right Lampert, gut… by bshirley1968
The only valuable asset they have is real estate in closed up or dying malls.
In reply to That's right Lampert, gut… by bshirley1968
" buy up its debt and some real-estate assets "
I'll take the vacant storefront across form the vacant Macy's down the hall form the vacant Lord and Taylor, please.
Sears has been dead man walking for the last 2+ decades. Been one of the slowest terminal illness deaths ever. In the 70's and 80's (even up into the very early 90's) Craftsman tools were awesome and I pretty much still have all the ones I ever bought from that era.
RIP Sears.
Edit: I also bought a Craftsman self-propelled lawn mower back in the day. That thing ran for over 14 years with me only occasionally doing any maintenance to it. Hated to see it go....
I have two Craftsman snowblowers c.1988, built like tanks, both still going, made of real steel, not that stamped shit.
In reply to Sears has been dead man… by Cautiously Pes…
Ayn Rand killed Sears.
Joseph Schumpeter
In reply to Ayn Rand killed Sears. by Milton Keynes
The closest Sears by me no longer has a tool department or an electronics department. It is just a sad collection of plus sized white trash apparel and jewelry that looks worse than the case at Walmart.
The other two Sears stores within an hour drive are closing. I wandered around trying to find something worth buying. There were some good buys on refrigerators, but it seems some pissed off employee kicked in the fronts on every single one. Besides even the $3200 Kenmore Elite has a garbage compressor from Columbia in it.
Sears is too depressing to go to. When the nicest stores look like a Walmart from 1980, you know there isn't anything worth buying.
Our local Sears has no electronics department, either - aside from some memory cards and USB cables. The former electronics department is bare walls. I used to buy Craftsman hand tools there, but no more; everything is Chinese junk.
I wanted to pick up some clothes last fall and checked the Sears website; the local store had them in stock! So I stop by to pick them up, and NONE of the clothes I wanted were in stock. Major FAIL. Come on, people, don't you have a real-time inventory system?
I did buy a small Kenmore microwave four years ago. For $75, it has been a stellar performer.
In reply to The closest Sears by me no… by adr
Sears is Humpty Dumpty and all the King's Men and all the King's horses....
"Sears Shares Pump And Dump As Lampert Offers To Backstop Failed Retailer"
FIFY Tylers
Makes no sense. Edy must be fleecing the shareholders other than himself.