Stocks Are Tanking...

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:11

Nasdaq - which was up 0.8% at one point this morning - legged lower after Jeff Gundlach's Facebook comments but has just tumbled back below Friday's lows...

The specific catalyst for this latest plunge is unclear for now...

The S&P and Dow are back in the red for 2018...

The 10Y Yield is not directly driving this latest leg...

 

And the Dollar made no reflexive move as stocks plunged...

Tags
Business Finance
Social Media & Networking

Comments

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Radical Marijuana Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

In a "market" dominated by exponentially more "money" made out of nothing as debt, it is "unclear"  what the "value" of anything is, other than as manifestation of exponentially increasing overall fraudulence.

ACTUAL FUNDAMENTALS

ARE ENFORCING FRAUDS!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 5
ken1990 Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:19 Permalink

In the news

Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html

 

New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html

This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge

Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed

 

Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome

Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat

Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar

Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
adr Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:25 Permalink

Somebody wants to send the scary message that dropping the sanctions against Russia is a bad thing.

I'd love to see stocks tank 80%. To stay in business the garbage pit corporations might need to look at making quality products and offering good service again.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Uranium Mountain Mon, 04/23/2018 - 14:26 Permalink

 I think if the central banks could just make the markets go sideways for eternity, they would. Except for themselves of course. More wealth effect for them.   The peasants get nothing. 