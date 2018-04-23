Stocks Are Tanking...

Nasdaq - which was up 0.8% at one point this morning - legged lower after Jeff Gundlach's Facebook comments but has just tumbled back below Friday's lows...
The specific catalyst for this latest plunge is unclear for now...
The S&P and Dow are back in the red for 2018...
The 10Y Yield is not directly driving this latest leg...
And the Dollar made no reflexive move as stocks plunged...
Comments
I farted...so there
No one told me there was a plunge, I missed the plunge..... damn..... I just see 0.1% down... I missed it....
In reply to I farted...so there by RawPawg
Stocks are Surging; specific catalyst is clear.
In reply to No one told me there was a… by gatorengineer
the clock turned 2:00p....that was the catalyst
In reply to Stocks are Surging. Everyone… by SethPoor
The Price Earnings Ratio of Amazon is now 330 ......
In reply to I farted...so there by RawPawg
down five handles - batten down the hatchez!
bitchez!
In reply to I farted...so there by RawPawg
in 30 mins...the headline will read..."Stocks are surging"---the catalysts remain unclear.
In a "market" dominated by exponentially more "money" made out of nothing as debt, it is "unclear" what the "value" of anything is, other than as manifestation of exponentially increasing overall fraudulence.
ACTUAL FUNDAMENTALS
ARE ENFORCING FRAUDS!
Turn those machines back on!!!!
Plunge Protection Team!!! ACTIVATE!!!!!!!!
In reply to Turn those machines back on!… by StackShinyStuff
I'm loving the silver short squeeze I keep reading about all weekend- Oh wait....
$500 An ounce any day now, just not sure which day or year..
In reply to I'm loving the silver short… by SmilinJoeFizzion
Weed ? Coke?
In reply to $500 An ounce any day now,… by Bill of Rights
Silly, both.
Next time ill add the s/ tag.
In reply to Weed ? Coke? by SethPoor
Rest assured (no sarc), the good news is that when it does, and your buddies want to buy some, they won't be able to.
There is no happy medium/in between anymore (fair markets). In this casino the game of truth means all or nothing.
In reply to I'm loving the silver short… by SmilinJoeFizzion
Bull shit....
In reply to Rest assured (no sarc), the… by Consuelo
Boomers, get the diapers ready!
ZH headline is way too strong. Dow isnt even down triple digits.
ZH headline is way too strong. Dow isnt even down triple digits.
In the news
Chinese man invents smart robot cooker because of his wife's inability to cook: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/chinese-man-invents-smart-robot-cooker.html
New church celebrates booze in South Africa: https://www.theflezz.space/2018/04/new-church-celebrates-booze-in-south.html
This robot that plays basketball can challenge you: http://enternations.com/thread/614/robot-plays-basketball-challenge
Man Kills Himself And His Children Because His Wife Enjoyed Masturbating: http://enternations.com/thread/572/man-kills-wife-enjoyed
Airport staff member get punished for being too handsome: http://enternations.com/thread/528/airport-staff-member-punished-handsome
Girlfriend saves her lover’s life by cutting his throat: http://enternations.com/thread/522/girlfriend-saves-lover-cutting-throat
Woman dies after husband uses mortar bomb as sex toy:http://enternations.com/thread/499/woman-dies-after-husband-mortar
Father Joins Son To Rape His Young Daughter:http://enternations.com/thread/445/father-joins-son-young-daughter
Fuck off, shit breath.
In reply to In the news Chinese man… by ken1990
PPT are in their weekly meeting. They will be finished in time for the closing save/ramp.
Somebody wants to send the scary message that dropping the sanctions against Russia is a bad thing.
I'd love to see stocks tank 80%. To stay in business the garbage pit corporations might need to look at making quality products and offering good service again.
I think if the central banks could just make the markets go sideways for eternity, they would. Except for themselves of course. More wealth effect for them. The peasants get nothing.
Gartman went long?