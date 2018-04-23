Stocks Are Tanking...

Nasdaq - which was up 0.8% at one point this morning - legged lower after Jeff Gundlach's Facebook comments but has just tumbled back below Friday's lows...

The specific catalyst for this latest plunge is unclear for now...

The S&P and Dow are back in the red for 2018...

The 10Y Yield is not directly driving this latest leg...

And the Dollar made no reflexive move as stocks plunged...