"There's No Safety Valve" Mark Mobius Warns Of Massive Market Slump

81-year-old investing legend Mark Mobius believes that the US market is on the verge of a 30% collapse that would essentially wipe out the gains of the last two years.
The renowned fund manager, who left Franklin Templeton after more than 30 years in January, said “all the indicators” point to a large fall in the markets.
“I can see a 30% drop,” said Mobius, who launched one of the world’s first emerging market funds. “When consumer confidence is at an all time high, as it is in the US, that is not a good sign.
“The market looks to me to be waiting for a trigger that will cause it to tumble. You can’t predict what that event might be — perhaps a natural disaster or war with North Korea.”
As Financial News London reports, Mobius, who predicted the start of the bull market in 2009, has concerns that any fall would be exaggerated by the increasing use of ETFs.
“ETFs represent so much of the market that they would make matters worse once markets start to tumble,” said Mobius in an exclusive interview.
“You have computers and algorithms working 24/7 and that would basically create a snowball effect. There is no safety valve to prevent further falls, and that fall would escalate very quickly.”
Mobius did cautiously acknowledge that President Trump's policies could be beneficial: “If Trump’s policies pay off then markets could move higher but things are just looking so ‘toppy’,” he said.
“And if the US market falls, then everybody is in trouble.”
Mobius warnings follow Jim Rogers' latest prediction of the “biggest crash in our lifetimes."
Comments
News you can use: The market will go down unless it goes up. Thanks Mark.
2 market crashes this year. One in about a month and one around October that puts this thing out of its misery.
Most safety valves help reduce the threat of too much of something (pressure, volume, temp), not too little.
Like too few buyers when someone with a loud enough voice screams "fire!"
It's been smoldering for a long time.
pods
No safety valve?
The message emanating from Wall Street gets down to, "Sell, goyim!"
The time to sell is when they're doing jazz-hands and singing "Happy days are here again!"
Yeah, yeah, SELL GOYIM, so we can buy up your holdings for 10 cents on the dollar.
Gave you a +1 anyhow.
Some things will never change; as that some things remain the same.
If you depend on others for your security, then you are dipping into a river of hope with only a sieve.
Capture your financial integrity by finding and holding onto the foundations that have withstood the test of time.
Physicals- not promises, are the only real truths in finding my true financial security.
In many years of plumbing I have seen a few T&P valves on boilers replaced with plugs. Walk away slowly and turn off the fuel.
I owe my family's financial security, and well being, on one man, Nourial Roubini, who's advice pulled me out right before the last crash. On his advise this time around, I'm out May 1st. Dr Doom indeed. Good luck kids.
I sold on the headline and bought on the content.
Either way, this guy is a friggin' genius! No wonder he makes the big bucks.
Market's been ripe for a correction since stocks started back up in March 2009.
No Fundamentals.
Non-GAAP is now generally accepted.
Free dollars for stock buybacks going bye bye.
It will "correct" when they want to rape Retail.
Buy buy buy bye bye bye.
The market is irretrievably broken - China and Russia continue to undermine it.
The ‘debt’ has never been addressed - War looks less likely - pension funds in crisis - yet Wall St continues on like nothing is happening !
So they will keep it going - until they can’t !
All these negative market articles...sooo it's time to BUY!!!!
Official warning from bonafide= It will happen but only after an epic short squeeze of everyone who went short due to his call.
You mean the flea market?
shine your head for a quarter?
Can I be President for food?
Turtle Wax gives a hard shell finish, Turtle Wax !!
Next doomer please! Please hurry we have a lot of people behind you.
US hints at relieving pressure on Russia's RUSAL if owner sells firm
https://www.rt.com/business/424890-russia-aluminum-rusal-shares/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
Riggghhhttt...
RUSAL IPO attracts Rothschild and Paulson
https://www.reuters.com/article/rusal/rusal-ipo-attracts-rothschild-and-paulson-idUSLNE5BS01920091229
Rusal is being squeezed to continue the rape of Russia.
Norilsk is another one.
https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.express.co.uk/finance/city/203204/Rothschild-is-in-line-for-Russian-nickel-giant-s-board/amp
This is the type of dot-connecting I appreciate.
No safety valve? LOL! Allow me to clarify, there is no "market" for true price discovery!!!!
"Full Faith and Credit"
same as it ever was!
Markets will never be allowed to correct back to something normal. It would mean the end of the greatest crime spree in history and Wall St. polices itself as witnessed by the fecklessness of the SEC, FINRA etc....
Everything you said "Joe"
Spot on!
You won't mind showing us your short positions and puts, right?
Wait a minute. If the Fed/federal government/PPT or whatever it is can buy up the bond market, then they can easily buy up the stock market. I mean, we are often reminded that the bond market dwarfs the stock market in size.