"Trump Asked Netanyahu: "Do You Actually Care About Peace?" "

According to Axios, President Trump bluntly asked Benjamin Netanyahu in a phone call last year whether or not the Israeli Prime Minister actually cares about peace, after reading reports that Bibi was planning to build additional settlements to pander to his conservative base in Israel.
...in the course of a longer conversation that was mostly friendly and complimentary, he bluntly asked Bibi whether or not he genuinely wants peace. -Axios
"The President has an extremely close and candid relationship with the Prime Minister of Israel and appreciates his strong efforts to enhance the cause of peace in the face of numerous challenges," a senior White House official said in response to the report.
In March 2017, just a few short months after the Obama administration refused to veto a UN demand that Israel halt all settlement in occupied territories - President Trump said he would like to see Netanyahu "hold back on settlements for a little bit," and that he would "like to see a deal be made."
Publicly, Trump told the press of his close relationship with Netanyahu:
Bibi and I have known each other a long time — a smart man, great negotiator. And I think we’re going to make a deal. It might be a bigger and better deal than people in this room even understand. That’s a possibility. So let’s see what we do. –Donald Trump
That said, Israeli monitoring group Peace Now says that West Bank settlement construction surged during the first year of Trump's presidency - claiming that Israel began construction of 2,783 settlement homes in 2017, around 17% higher than the annual average since Netanyahu took office in 2009.
The Palestinians and most of the international community consider Israeli settlements to be illegal and obstacles to peace. Over 600,000 settlers now live in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war and claimed by the Palestinians for their future state.
While a string of Republican and Democratic presidents have opposed settlement construction, Trump has taken a softer line. He has asked Israel to show restraint at times, but avoided the strong condemnations voiced by his predecessors. His Mideast peace team, led by his son in law Jared Kushner, is dominated by people with close ties to the settlement movement.
Peace Now said its data is collected through aerial surveys and inspections by monitors on the ground. In its report, Peace Now stopped short of blaming the jump in construction exclusively on White House policies. -CTV
Trump approach to foreign policy
Axios also sheds light on Trump's unconventional approach to foreign policy, which is reported to be based on his personal rapport with world leaders.
- A perfect example: The United Kingdom. Though Trump has great affection for Britain (he has golf courses there, appreciates the special relationship, and has referred to himself as “Mr. Brexit”), he and Theresa May have a fraught relationship. He hits the roof when he reads that she's criticized him. So he has yet to visit America's closest ally, even after last year's terrorist bombings in Manchester, though a source privy to private discussions tells me that it's "quite likely" that Trump visits the UK before the summer.
- Another example: Trump finds Japan’s trade practices and regulations to be very irksome. But he has a great personal chemistry with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and would likely be going far harder on the country if their relationship were tense.
The President's interactions with foreign leaders is described as "often hot and cold, often disregarding diplomatic conventions and basic briefing materials," which has left the administration's National Security staff scrambling to adapt to his Trumpian approach to word affairs.
Trump's style
The President reportedly just chews the fat with world leaders "as he does with his Manhattan real estate friends." This "freelance" style - rarely using scripts or notes, has sometimes worked to his advantage.
he's established genuinely good relationships with leaders like Emmanuel Macron of France and King Salman of Saudi Arabia — but it's also at times thrown staunch allies like the U.K. and Germany off-balance. And it makes the national security establishment — many of whom have longitudinal views of these relationships — break out in hives. -Axios
All Trump reportedly asks to know before he meets with most foreign leaders:
- What is the trade deficit with their country?
- How big is their army, and how much of it does America pay for?
- How much foreign aid, if any, does the U.S. provide to the country?
In other words, "what are we doing for them and how much are they contributing in return?"
Oh, and Trump's staff has had to learn the hard way; always tell Trump if a foreign leader has talked shit.
- Trump was furious with his national security team for not telling him in advance of his meeting last year with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras that Tsipras said during the presidential campaign that Trump represents an "evil" ideology.
- At Trump's joint press conference with the Greek leader, Fox's John Roberts quoted the brutal things Tsipras had said about Trump. The president blew up at his team afterwards for not finding this out and briefing him about it in advance. -Axios
In regards to peace in the Middle East, it's unclear how Netanyahu answered Trump, although it obviously does not matter.
Netanyahu:
"Yes, we want a peace of Syria, a peace of Iraq, a peace of Iran, a peace of Libya, a peace of Egypt, a peace of Jordan, a peace of Lebanon. So, what's your point, Orange Goy?"
In reply to ...Fake news by pc_babe
Trump wouldn't question his superior like that. He's on a need-to-know basis
In reply to Netanyahu: "Yes, we want a… by J S Bach
"Bibi and I have known each other a long time...." –Donald Trump
Well, that explains a lot...A man is known by the company he keeps. He can't possibly not know Bibi has been instrumental in land stealing. FU, Trump. Continue lying with dogs, you will one day be buried in fleas.
In reply to fake news Trump wouldn't… by DingleBarryObummer
In reply to "Bibi and I have known each… by beemasters
In reply to "Bibi and I have known each… by beemasters
In reply to Netanyahu: "Yes, we want a… by J S Bach
The Palestinians and most of the international community consider Israeli settlements to be illegal and obstacles to peace.
but it was OK FOR THEM TO INVADE back in '70
so ISRAEL - a SOVEREIGN COUNTRY
1. has right to defend itself
2. KEEP ALL CAPTURED land when it was attacked by terrorists we call ALL MUSLIMS
THEREFORE it is now ISRAELI land - and terrorists just need to get over it
of course I'm all in favor of ENTERING GAZE/WEST BANK with bull dozers and remove them entirely
In reply to ...Fake news by pc_babe
palestinians=jordians, who were thrown out of jordan because they are useless, antagonistic, troublemaking, hateful scumbags, who added nothing to jordanian society, and thus were thrown out of jordan by, wait for it, jordanians. Even their own know how useless they are to society.
In reply to The Palestinians and most of… by sabaj49
In reply to ...Fake news by pc_babe
I think it's more important that we all realize that the official 9/11 narrative has more holes it than swiss cheese.
Debating over details of what actually happened is fine, but we shouldn't let it divide us. I mean, none of us are omnipotent gods. We are just dudes with internets. Maybe some of us were even Near ground zero that day. But still. We are all just one brain with one set of eyes and ears.
In reply to Lmfao. Nice. by Anarchyteez
I do not care about the middle east because any involvement by us in their politics just makes it worse for both sides. Plus, you can not negotiate with crazy people or mythical absolutist gods.
In reply to Hello new crew by Twncpcone
The only peace that Nutty cares about is the next piece of Palestine that he is about to steal.
In reply to M by IridiumRebel
Trump being Fucking Brilliant - Again.
When Has the MSM asked that question? Ever? Crickets?
In reply to M by IridiumRebel
What brilliant question??? It's like asking if the world is flat.
In reply to Trump being Fucking… by alexcojones
Fuck no! His life’s existence is to make certain the world never knows it!
Blatant propaganda "news" is blatant propaganda.
Note the hand pull to the chest by Trump. Posturing matters, because optics matters. Truth, meh.
"donald, pull my arm to your chest, so you look tough. These dumb goy will fall for it hook line and sinker, just like my cartoon bomb diagram."
If Israel gets the financial support, I don't think they care
"Trump Asked Netanyahu: "Do You Actually Care About Peace?" "
Cause I sure as FUCK DON'T!... Otherwise I wouldn't already be a war criminal not even 16 months into my tenure!!!
Not to mention my Country that PAYS FOR YOU is $200 trillion in unfunded liability debt which is ruining my own wealth creation outside of my being POTUS!
Gotta give him a little credit for questioning Israel. Nobody does that.
In reply to "Trump Asked Netanyahu: "Do… by Son of Captain Nemo
watch what the Orange Dotard does- not what he says
In reply to Gotta give him a little… by chunga
Why should I give him credit!...
He's a ball-less scrotum with syphilis who's only job is to distract attention from the real problems that nails porn stars.
Fixed it!!!
In reply to Gotta give him a little… by chunga
I'm trying not to be so negative all the time. We all say if it was up to us we'd just do this or that without personally feeling the pressure coming from very powerful forces.
In reply to Why should I give him credit… by Son of Captain Nemo
I know what you mean...
Where are the rest of U.S. with guns to fix the problem in D.C. that got U.S. here that would make U.S. and the rest of the World a better place if we made it a "parking lot" and started over!
In reply to I'm trying not to be so… by chunga
Well, NO!
Fuck ALL "Holier than thou", Satanic Zionist Pedophile Bitches...i.e. "The Chosen Ones". Their days are numbered. Couldn't come soon enough.
And Fuck all the Zionist Shill Parasites that have infected ZH.
Now we KNOW he's an idiot...
Sorry, I preferred him to Killary, but why would he ask the devil a straight question?
Laughable thought, Bibi the peacemaker...hard to talk peace when Israeli snipers have you in their sights...
The Emperor Claudius demanded he be told what the Senators were laughing about, fearing it might be himself.
His adviser came back "They are laughing at the Jews; after the King of the Jews, Herod assassinated his sons, they are now saying "It is better to be the King's pig than his son !"" (or neighbour)
He's a jew trump, his main focus is war on the white man. Nuke Israel immediately.
Cause obviously, the philistines don't give a rat's rump about peace. Anywhere!
Arabs just want to rape & murder every Israeli they could get their hands on. The moon-god worshipping, caveman-like arabs are taught from birth that all Jews are subhuman monkeys who mohammad, the pedophile, wanted to wipe off the face of the Earth. Pedophile-Mo, their subject-matter-expert. Laughable.
Peace? ISISrael? HAHAHAHAHAHA!!!
Gitmo for BIBI.
Bibi knows there is no one to make peace with! Fakestinians are wild animals....long live Zion!
The Don shaking all the trees................
