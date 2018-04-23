Trump Instructs DHS To Block "Caravans" Of Illegals After First Wave Reaches Border

President Trump has instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deny reported caravans of asylum-seekers entry into the United States. A caravan of over 1,000 mostly Central American refugees attempted to travel by foot, bus and train to the southern U.S. border in hopes of being granted asylum. After President Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to "Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen," Mexico agreed to disband the group.

Despite their efforts, a group of around 50 asylum seekers have made it to the US border, seeking entry at the Tijuana crossing into California.

“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL,” tweeted Trump.

Trump then added in a new tweet that the United States may require Mexico to take active measures to stop groups of migrants from Central America and elsewhere - which may be a "condition of the new NAFTA Agreement."

Mexico, whose laws on immigration are very tough, must stop people from going through Mexico and into the U.S. We may make this a condition of the new NAFTA Agreement. Our Country cannot accept what is happening! Also, we must get Wall funding fast. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018

Three weeks ago, we reported that the Trump administration is said to be pushing for a new NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada - though discussions were not advanced enough to be announced at the Summit of the Americas held on April 13-14 as originally hoped for.

Senior trade officials from the three nations will meet again in Washington over the next few weeks for an "intensified push" for a new agreement.

Talks will pick up on Tuesday, after cabinet-level members vowed on Friday to keep up the momentum following consultations with their technical teams over the weekend. Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said last week that after seven rounds of talks in as many months, rotating between the three countries, the three sides have entered a concentrated phase where “my negotiating team is practically living in Washington.” -Bloomberg

Trump, who recently ordered a National Guard deployment at the U.S.-Mexico border, has called on Mexico to take a tougher stance on immigration.