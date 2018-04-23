Trump Instructs DHS To Block "Caravans" Of Illegals After First Wave Reaches Border

President Trump has instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deny reported caravans of asylum-seekers entry into the United States. A caravan of over 1,000 mostly Central American refugees attempted to travel by foot, bus and train to the southern U.S. border in hopes of being granted asylum. After President Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to "Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen," Mexico agreed to disband the group.
Despite their efforts, a group of around 50 asylum seekers have made it to the US border, seeking entry at the Tijuana crossing into California.
“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL,” tweeted Trump.
Trump then added in a new tweet that the United States may require Mexico to take active measures to stop groups of migrants from Central America and elsewhere - which may be a "condition of the new NAFTA Agreement."
Three weeks ago, we reported that the Trump administration is said to be pushing for a new NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada - though discussions were not advanced enough to be announced at the Summit of the Americas held on April 13-14 as originally hoped for.
Senior trade officials from the three nations will meet again in Washington over the next few weeks for an "intensified push" for a new agreement.
Talks will pick up on Tuesday, after cabinet-level members vowed on Friday to keep up the momentum following consultations with their technical teams over the weekend. Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said last week that after seven rounds of talks in as many months, rotating between the three countries, the three sides have entered a concentrated phase where “my negotiating team is practically living in Washington.” -Bloomberg
Trump, who recently ordered a National Guard deployment at the U.S.-Mexico border, has called on Mexico to take a tougher stance on immigration.
Trump orders the agency created out of the murderous staged lies of 9-11 to 'handle' these people. Wonder what will happen.
Over 50% of all 'illegal aliens' in the US arrive by plane. Walls are to keep people in not keep out.
Its called 10X cash 100X trade. For every alien captured the home country owes the US 10 times the annual incarceration fee immediately. If they do not pay an immediate 100 times trade is WIPED out overnite.
For example: In California it costs upwards of $100,000 annually to house an illegal(from any country). The home country owes the US $1,000,000 in cash for the individuals release. If they do not pay $10,000,000 in US trade is immediately wiped out per head.
The incarceration loans are coming from the FED who also happen to front the 'long term loans' of over 5 million US prisons in prison today. (The fed looks at this like a home, student, or car loan.)
Because the money guarantee is coming from the feds...a $25,000 per head bounty was being offered. Illegals would leave the US so fast it would make your dick fall off. Knowing EVERY person you seen can turn you in for a lifetime of money?!!!!!
well, at least its not muslim terrorist. But then again, they will be coming from Canada side.
I am no advocate for violence but until deadly force is used to secure the boarder, it will continue. The only other option is to deny any non-citizen any form of Tax payer funded benefits. Anyone who hires illegals knowingly gets at least 1 year of prison, if its a corp, then the CEO does the time. There are plenty of incentives for people to come here illegally.
The flow of immigration into the US since 1820:
thesoundingline.com/everyone-whose-lawfully-immigrated-us-since-1820/
Trump could always offer us $10,000 per scalp bounty for each invader. DNA testing of course.
Shit, pay me $25,000 per head dead or alive and I will be there in a heartbeat. Have AR, will travel.
I'm sorry, this will be a reverse auction...and I'm sure there are many who would be willing to underbid 25k.
Out of every $25K will donate $5K to UNICEF. (Its not just trick or treat anymore)
how can china be #3 present day? all the jobs are in china. why are they coming here? china is a free and open society. US bad. china good. china is a pacific ocean away and yet they are #3. china good. US bad.
Easy solution. Have some buses and trains waiting to take the newly arrived persons to Canada where the man-boy claimed that "everyone is welcome." The libs want us to be more like Mexico, so why not help 'move'em along?"
Thanks. Great graphic.
If DHS and border patrol can't do their fucking job then perhaps the army should take over. What the hell is going with this fucking border?
I mean can the entire mexican army just waltz in too because there is no one there to stop them? What is this shit and who is failing at their job over and over?
Apparently special forces from any country could roam along the border undetected. I mean if Paco the kid can cross how hard could it be?
Hell, maybe Russia could send some help to secure the border for us. That or it would finally get the army down there.
Wouldn't that be hilarious to see Ivan turn back Paco on CNN? Blood would probably start shooting out of McCain's eyeballs.
Blood would probably start shooting out of McCain's eyeballs.
That's a nice image to hold in one's mind . . . we can only wish.
Is the Traitor John McCain still alive?
WTF?
Fuck McShitstain. He will die a very painful death and then meet his master, Satan!
build a very wide canal on our side, stock with alligators.
end of migration.
Bring back Operation WetBack.
The Answer IS The Daily Dozen!
In reply to I am no advocate for… by JimmyJones
Wow, thanks for repeating yourself lower in the thread. Many of us were really disappointed as your drivel was wearing off.
Go pound sand; like in your back yard.
You are absolutely right!! It's like telling criminals that you are not going to lock your home doors and windows and expecting them to 'honor' your privacy. It's crazy the giving of benefits to illegals. This will eventually crush many states. For all his tough talk, Trump has done very little to enforce immigration. The 'wall' is the least effective way to enforce a border. Denying benefits and jobs would be much more effective. For the 'caravans', drones and attack helicopters will do the job.
Trump should stay on this issue; it is the main thing that got him elected.
I do not agree with using deadly force, though, unless the border patrol has to do it in self-defense.
But illegal immigrants should be taken back home to the countries where they hold citizenship, immediately, in a nice way. Why are they released into the country?
After breaking into the country illegally, they are not owed court hearings to determine whether they can stay. It is not even fair to legal immigrants, waiting in line, much less to citizens, and legal immigration, too, needs to be reduced to reasonable numbers.
Yoh are right that illegal aliens should not get monthly public assistance or refundable child tax credits, not even for US-born kids, which is how they get it, anyway. It drives down wages for citizens, causing tons of misery among US citizens.
They should institute mandatory eVerify for businesses, and if businesses employ illegal aliens anyway, they should pay much stiffer fines. They should charge the employers for taking the illegal aliens back home.
They should make landlords use eVerify.
At the point of bidding, they should check to see if contractors intend to hire illegal aliens. The big contractors are able to underbid smaller contractors who cannot use illegal labor as easily. They might be able to prevent it, giving the contractors a warning that they need to hire legal workers, if they head it off when the bids are made.
They need to make a rule that agricultural guest workers cannot transition into areas like construction, where they undercut American workers—something the unions try to get done. Anti-American Uniparty politicians in Congress put underemployed American citizens last, standing in the way due to donors who want the cheap labor.
You need to let wages rise to where they would be without the illegals, prices will go up but let the market determine that. If you want cheaper food, grow it if you can if not you will have to pay a higher price till the robots come, and they are coming.
I do not agree with using deadly force, though, unless the border patrol has to do it in self-defense.
You are just dripping with pussy juice and estrogen out of your colander head.
This is a MIGRANT INVASION. And traditional White America is being snuffed out by the MILLIONS of these MIGRANT INVADERS changing the times and demographics of this country. Some people are just too stupid to realize that this is a planned effort at WHITE-GENOCIDE of the TRADITIONAL WHITE WEST. Self defense enough for you?
You lost me with, "I do not agree with using deadly force.
Give them a few bucks to hang around Tijuana for a couple of days. They will be shot, kidnapped or catch an STD or if lucky, all three.
Canadas’ “borders” are the biggest joke in the developed world. Even worse than murica.
literally anyone can just cross by foot into Canada from the safety of the USA. No passports required.
On arrival, you will be given a warm greeting, free transport to the city of your choice, and welfare immediately, and likely never deported.
Have a DUI from 1987, they would not let me in because of it.
You made a mistake of crossing at a traditional sheep border checkpoint.
If you walk across the border into canada anywhere else along the “border” you will get the red carpet treatment and all the welfare you ever dreamed of.
This is not a joke. Its happening now bruh!!!
Get a dark suntan, a nice sombrero, learn Spanish and use the name Juan Gomez. Then work your way into the US through Alberta and Montana. You will get in and can then enjoy all the freebies.The only down side is you will have to vote for Democrats and keep M16 recruiters away.
Does anyone else find it odd that trump has to sign an order to not let them in....
If Trump were the man I voted for, he would have ordered an Immediate halt, to ALL border crossings and allow them to slowly resume after the cargo of all trucks is offloaded and inspected for contraband. Let those loads of veggies rot in the sun and see if Mexico changes their tune.
Thankfully, I didn't vote for the donkey or the elephant.
Trump is the same guy who once rejected and is now reconsidering TPP. How do any of those who voted for him remain loyal after so many breaches of integrity?
Mnuchin, Cohn, Ross, Carson, Perry, DeVos, Bolton...these choices tell you which side Trump is on.
Don't mistakes verbal for actual actions.
The tan man does a lot of head faking.
how much head faking capital does he have left before everyone ignores him? This is not real estate, or sales, where you can just move on to the next sucker after you ream his behind. He's stuck with the same leaders and voters.
Is that 3d chess? art of the deal? - Saying absurd things you don't mean to manipulate algos then changing your mind? That's not an art or 3d chess. That's being a dumb ni66er. A crazy dumb ni66er, like old dirty bastard. But at least old dirty bastard had some good rhythm.
Modern day america, where being a dumb crazy ni66er makes you a rich president. God Bless America.
World leaders aren't stupid like you. You can't ignore the President of the United States of America.
If they wanted him to sign the TPP, all they had to do was give him what he wanted. They didn't, so he walked away. They may yet give him what he wants, and more.
And just say nigger you cowardly little bitch.
That's a lot of ad hominems and not a lot of substance. Are you angry? I'm getting the sense you're angry. Perhaps let off some steam at pornhub,com, and come back and try again.
That is why I have no belief in Trump's verbal BS about wanting to stop the latin's from getting into the US.
I think Trump is just setting the stage to support another amnesty deal in a year or so.
The tan man does a lot of head faking.
Then again, some people are too stupid to realize they are being gaslighted. But then, what does one expect from cognitive dissonance Americans who have the memory span of a sun-baked worm? I still remember everyone jacking-off to Bush, and Bush, and Reagan, and... well: https://gab.ai/Chasing_Rabbits/posts/24304867
"I think he knows what MAGA is. MAGA is the mob, conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. Take away their freedom and still they roar. The beating heart of MAGA is not liberty, it's the sand of entertainment. He will give them judgement day and they will love him for it."
Good idea. In the interim, American farmers will benefit, and it will demonstrate to Mexico that the US means business about illegal border crossings. It might also discourage American-owned companies, like Carrier, from taking production to Mexico. They might find a less elastic border too much of a pain.
Trump is lying, again.
Any foreigner who claims political asylum at a port of entry such as San Ysidro MUST be admitted into the USA either into federal custody awaiting a hearing or paroled (ER'ed) awaiting a hearing.
That is just bad policy.
Pray tell, where does this “must” shit come from?
The INA
It’s the law.
Not that mass murderer Trump cares.
Illegal aliens are above the law.
Unfortunately, directaction is correct.
see this link for the depressing description of how it happens and the ultimate source of this very shitty policy.
https://www.americanimmigrationcouncil.org/research/asylum-united-states
Charity is NOT a legitimate function of government.
Not true. Not if that person crossed other borders to get to ours.
How they arrive at a port of entry is irrelevant
Says who?
We aren't even following US federal law anymore.
