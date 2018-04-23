Trump Instructs DHS To Block "Caravans" Of Illegals After First Wave Reaches Border

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:10

President Trump has instructed the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to deny reported caravans of asylum-seekers entry into the United States.  A caravan of over 1,000 mostly Central American refugees attempted to travel by foot, bus and train to the southern U.S. border in hopes of being granted asylum. After President Trump threatened to cut off foreign aid to "Honduras and the countries that allow this to happen," Mexico agreed to disband the group. 

Despite their efforts, a group of around 50 asylum seekers have made it to the US border, seeking entry at the Tijuana crossing into California.

“Despite the Democrat inspired laws on Sanctuary Cities and the Border being so bad and one sided, I have instructed the Secretary of Homeland Security not to let these large Caravans of people into our Country. It is a disgrace. We are the only Country in the World so naive! WALL,” tweeted Trump.

Trump then added in a new tweet that the United States may require Mexico to take active measures to stop groups of migrants from Central America and elsewhere - which may be a "condition of the new NAFTA Agreement." 

Three weeks ago, we reported that the Trump administration is said to be pushing for a new NAFTA deal with Mexico and Canada - though discussions were not advanced enough to be announced at the Summit of the Americas held on April 13-14 as originally hoped for. 

Senior trade officials from the three nations will meet again in Washington over the next few weeks for an "intensified push" for a new agreement. 

Talks will pick up on Tuesday, after cabinet-level members vowed on Friday to keep up the momentum following consultations with their technical teams over the weekend. Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo said last week that after seven rounds of talks in as many months, rotating between the three countries, the three sides have entered a concentrated phase where “my negotiating team is practically living in Washington.” -Bloomberg

Trump, who recently ordered a National Guard deployment at the U.S.-Mexico border, has called on Mexico to take a tougher stance on immigration. 

Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Trump orders the agency created out of the murderous staged lies of 9-11 to 'handle' these people.  Wonder what will happen.

Over 50% of all 'illegal aliens' in the US arrive by plane.  Walls are to keep people in not keep out.  

 

https://austrian.economicblogs.org/zerohedge/2018/durden-house-funds-ki…

 

As posted below:

Its called 10X cash 100X trade.  For every alien captured the home country owes the US 10 times the annual incarceration fee immediately.  If they do not pay an immediate 100 times trade is WIPED out overnite.

For example:  In California it costs upwards of $100,000 annually to house an illegal(from any country).  The home country owes the US $1,000,000 in cash for the individuals release.  If they do not pay $10,000,000 in US trade is immediately wiped out per head.

The incarceration loans are coming from the FED who also happen to front the 'long term loans' of over 5 million US prisons in prison today.  (The fed looks at this like a home, student, or car loan.)

Because the money guarantee is coming from the feds...a $25,000 per head bounty was being offered.  Illegals would leave the US so fast it would make your dick fall off.  Knowing EVERY person you seen can turn you in for a lifetime of money?!!!!!

JimmyJones Mr.Sono Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:16 Permalink

I am no advocate for violence but until deadly force is used to secure the boarder, it will continue.  The only other option is to deny any non-citizen any form of Tax payer funded benefits.  Anyone who hires illegals knowingly gets at least 1 year of prison, if its a corp, then the CEO does the time.  There are plenty of incentives for people to come here illegally.

gladih8r JimmyJones Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:26 Permalink

If DHS and border patrol can't do their fucking job then perhaps the army should take over.  What the hell is going with this fucking border? 

I mean can the entire mexican army just waltz in too because there is no one there to stop them?  What is this shit and who is failing at their job over and over?

Gaius Frakkin'… gladih8r Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:58 Permalink

Apparently special forces from any country could roam along the border undetected. I mean if Paco the kid can cross how hard could it be?

Hell, maybe Russia could send some help to secure the border for us. That or it would finally get the army down there.

Wouldn't that be hilarious to see Ivan turn back Paco on CNN? Blood would probably start shooting out of McCain's eyeballs.

Twncpcone JimmyJones Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:38 Permalink

Its called 10X cash 100X trade.  For every alien captured the home country owes the US 10 times the annual incarceration fee immediately.  If they do not pay an immediate 100 times trade is WIPED out overnite.

For example:  In California it costs upwards of $100,000 annually to house an illegal(from any country).  The home country owes the US $1,000,000 in cash for the individuals release.  If they do not pay $10,000,000 in US trade is immediately wiped out per head.

The incarceration loans are coming from the FED who also happen to front the 'long term loans' of over 5 million US prisons in prison today.  (The fed looks at this like a home, student, or car loan.)

Because the money guarantee is coming from the feds...a $25,000 per head bounty was being offered.  Illegals would leave the US so fast it would make your dick fall off.  Knowing EVERY person you seen can turn you in for a lifetime of money?!!!!!

The Ram JimmyJones Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:39 Permalink

You are absolutely right!!  It's like telling criminals that you are not going to lock your home doors and windows and expecting them to 'honor' your privacy.  It's crazy the giving of benefits to illegals.  This will eventually crush many states.  For all his tough talk, Trump has done very little to enforce immigration.  The 'wall' is the least effective way to enforce a border.  Denying benefits and jobs would be much more effective.  For the 'caravans', drones and attack helicopters will do the job.

Endgame Napoleon JimmyJones Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

Trump should stay on this issue; it is the main thing that got him elected. 

I do not agree with using deadly force, though, unless the border patrol has to do it in self-defense.

But illegal immigrants should be taken back home to the countries where they hold citizenship, immediately, in a nice way. Why are they released into the country?

After breaking into the country illegally, they are not owed court hearings to determine whether they can stay. It is not even fair to legal immigrants, waiting in line, much less to citizens, and legal immigration, too, needs to be reduced to reasonable numbers.

Yoh are right that illegal aliens should not get monthly public assistance or refundable child tax credits, not even for US-born kids, which is how they get it, anyway. It drives down wages for citizens, causing tons of misery among US citizens. 

They should institute mandatory eVerify for businesses, and if businesses employ illegal aliens anyway, they should pay much stiffer fines. They should charge the employers for taking the illegal aliens back home.

They should make landlords use eVerify. 

At the point of bidding, they should check to see if contractors intend to hire illegal aliens. The big contractors are able to underbid smaller contractors who cannot use illegal labor as easily. They might be able to prevent it, giving the contractors a warning that they need to hire legal workers, if they head it off when the bids are made.

They need to make a rule that agricultural guest workers cannot transition into areas like construction, where they undercut American workers—something the unions try to get done. Anti-American Uniparty politicians in Congress put underemployed American citizens last, standing in the way due to donors who want the cheap labor. 

 

Battlefield USA Endgame Napoleon Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:49 Permalink

I do not agree with using deadly force, though, unless the border patrol has to do it in self-defense.

 

You are just dripping with pussy juice and estrogen out of your colander head.

 

This is a MIGRANT INVASION. And traditional White America is being snuffed out by the MILLIONS of these MIGRANT INVADERS changing the times and demographics of this country. Some people are just too stupid to realize that this is a planned effort at WHITE-GENOCIDE of the TRADITIONAL WHITE WEST. Self defense enough for you?

 

 

 

 

TheSilentMajority Mr.Sono Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:33 Permalink

Canadas’ “borders” are the biggest joke in the developed world. Even worse than murica.

literally anyone can just cross by foot into Canada from the safety of the USA. No passports required.

On arrival, you will be given a warm greeting, free transport to the city of your choice, and welfare immediately, and likely never deported.

gatorengineer Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

Does anyone else find it odd that trump has to sign an order to not let them in....

If Trump were the man I voted for, he would have ordered an Immediate halt, to ALL border crossings and allow them to slowly resume after the cargo of all trucks is offloaded and inspected for contraband.   Let those loads of veggies rot in the sun and see if Mexico changes their tune.

DingleBarryObummer BandGap Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:35 Permalink

how much head faking capital does he have left before everyone ignores him?  This is not real estate, or sales, where you can just move on to the next sucker after you ream his behind.  He's stuck with the same leaders and voters.

Is that 3d chess?  art of the deal? -  Saying absurd things you don't mean to manipulate algos then changing your mind?  That's not an art or 3d chess.  That's being a dumb ni66er. A crazy dumb ni66er, like old dirty bastard.  But at least old dirty bastard had some good rhythm. 

Modern day america, where being a dumb crazy ni66er makes you a rich president.  God Bless America.

Battlefield USA BandGap Mon, 04/23/2018 - 16:58 Permalink

The tan man does a lot of head faking.

 

Then again, some people are too stupid to realize they are being gaslighted. But then, what does one expect from cognitive dissonance Americans who have the memory span of a sun-baked worm? I still remember everyone jacking-off to Bush, and Bush, and Reagan, and... well: https://gab.ai/Chasing_Rabbits/posts/24304867

 

 

"I think he knows what MAGA is. MAGA is the mob, conjure magic for them and they will be distracted. Take away their freedom and still they roar. The beating heart of MAGA is not liberty, it's the sand of entertainment. He will give them judgement day and they will love him for it."

directaction Twncpcone Mon, 04/23/2018 - 15:18 Permalink

Trump is lying, again.

Any foreigner who claims political asylum at a port of entry such as San Ysidro MUST be admitted into the USA either into federal custody awaiting a hearing or paroled (ER'ed) awaiting a hearing. 

 