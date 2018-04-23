Turkish President Erdogan Blasts The US For "Sending 5,000 Trucks Loaded With Weapons To Northern Syria"

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sharply criticized the United States Armed Forces and its N.A.T.O. (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) allies for supplying weapons to Kurdish militias in Syria for free, while refusing to sell defense hardware to Turkey.
“We cannot buy weapons from the US with our money, but unfortunately, the US and coalition forces give these weapons, this ammunition, to terrorist organizations for free,” Erdoğan stated in an interview on Turkish NTV news channel.
“So where does the threat come from? It comes primarily from strategic partners,” he said, warning that Washington continues to pump in truckloads of weapons into northern Syria.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appearing as a guest of the Political Affairs Special program on NTV news channel over the weekend. (Source:NTV)
During the interview, the Turkish president unloaded a bombshell that most Americans are entirely oblivious to — Washington and the Trump administration are deploying thousands of trucks jammed packed with guns and ammunition to Syrian terrorist.
The United States has recently “sent 5,000 trucks loaded with weapons to northern Syria,” he said.
Meanwhile, Trump took to Twitter on April 14 with a triumphant message in less than 280 characters after the US-led precision strikes in Syria hit alleged chemical weapons manufacturing sites earlier this month. “A perfectly executed strike,” he bragged, ending the tweet with a foolish phrase: “Mission accomplished!”
The tweet eerily echoed that famous phrase of a former president, George W. Bush, who announced “mission accomplished” in 2003 to mark the start of the Iraq War, also called Second Persian Gulf War, that would continue for another 8-years until 2011. Even though Trump could have been using the phrase in a different context — the recent delivery of 5,000 trucks packed with military weapons and ammunition via Washington to terrorist organizations in Syria, indicates that fight in Syria is far from over.
A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2018
In recent times, Washington has supplied weapons to the Syrian Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) in the campaign against the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL). The support “infuriated Ankara, which sees the YPG as the Syrian branch of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK),” said Press TV.
Erdogan accused Washington of building a “terror army” in Syria, which this could very well be true — considering the weapons convoy, he alleges…
On January 20, Turkey launched an operation against the YPG in the Syrian city of Afrin. The cross-border invasion of Syria, dubbed Operation Olive Branch, has severely strained relations between Washington and Ankara.
As the situation between both countries becomes dire, Ankara has gravitated towards Russia and Iran to ensure a smooth political transition in Syria, leaving Washington out of the discussions. Ankara has even decided to purchase arms from Russia, including the S-400 air defense systems, which has made the country vulnerable to Western sanctions. Assistant Secretary of State Wess Mitchell recently warned, noting that “it is in the American national interest to see Turkey remain strategically and politically aligned with the West.”
“The ease with which Turkey brokered arrangements with the Russian military to facilitate the launch of its Operation Olive Branch in the Afrin district –arrangements to which America was not privy– is gravely concerning,” he said. “Turkey lately has increased its engagement with Russia and Iran.”
Nevertheless, Marcus Montgomery, a fellow at the Arab Center Washington DC, has warned: “The Trump administration do not seem to understand the gravity of Turkey’s concerns.”
Robert Stephen Ford, a retired American diplomat who served as the United States Ambassador to Syria from 2010 to 2014, echoed Montgomery’s comments about the Trump administration’s progress to ease the worries of Ankara.
“The American position in northern Syria is strategically foolish and operationally dangerous,” Ford told Middle East Eye news portal, which he is referring to Washington’s decision to arm terror organizations in Syria.
While President Trump has told the American people the U.S. would “be coming out of Syria very soon,” there are new claims from Turkish President Erdoğan that Washington is preparing for further conflict by resupplying their proxy armies with more than 5,000 truckloads of weapons.
Comments
Anybody got a spare nuke than can loan Greece ? Erdoğan is an obnoxious, bitchy little ass pirate.
The rabid dog of Ankara is howling again as he bites the morons in Natostan and their USSAN master. This can only get better.
In reply to Anybody got a spare nuke… by I am Groot
Israel should be the target - can’t wait for Iran to finish them off !!
In reply to Anybody got a spare nuke… by I am Groot
why groot? you approve of the supply of 500 trucks of supplies and armaments by occupiers/invaders into a sovereign country? to maintain occupation.
supply by your country?
In reply to Anybody got a spare nuke… by I am Groot
There are ONLY two types of Israeli’s - FISTERS and FIRSTERS !!
I think ‘Groot’ is BOTH !
A sad FUCKING example of humanity !
In reply to why groot? you approve of… by keep the basta…
Jij ben en groot Klootzak
In reply to Anybody got a spare nuke… by I am Groot
Has this been reported here?
Syrian Army Captures British Militants in Eastern Ghouta – Reports
https://sputniknews.com/military/201804121063460158-british-forces-syri…
It would explain the whole ensuing farce, including maybe even Salisbury.
Reported i believe but not independently corroborated yet, though a decent amount of circumstancial evidence.
E.g.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/syrian-army-captures-british-military-men…
And i agree - it would help to explain the hysterical keystone cops efforts by the UK. Maxwell Smart looking less like satire and more like an aspirational goal by the week for our genius 'intelligence' agencies. "Would you believe. ..?"
https://youtu.be/JBntpy-qJgE
In reply to Has this been reported here?… by thisandthat
Remember when the SAS got caught in Arab garb shooting at the police in Iraq, got captured and then had to busted out of jail?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Basra_prison_incident
(Am amazed it's in Wikipedia btw).
So inquiring minds want to know if this is the same play. Global Research do a great job too.
In reply to Reported i believe but not… by RationalLuddite
Agent 99! At least he was funny (kind of, at least).
Speaking of which, Mister Ed for spokes"person"; that'd be an improvement...
In reply to Reported i believe but not… by RationalLuddite
Now that's hilarious.
Why doesn't he just get weapons from Russia, then? Not even sure why he's pissed.
He's just bitching like a Gimmedat.
In reply to Now that's hilarious. Why… by Mike Rotsch
And what country is used to transport 5000 truckloads of weapons into Syria? Could it be Turkey.
Northern Iraq more likely - there is no way Turkey would not have intercepted them - it’s in Turkey’s best interest and Erdoghan’s !
In reply to And what country is used to… by dogfish
It's either Iraq or by aircraft directly into northern Syria US bases (illegal AF). Turkish territory supply route is used only for the other terrorist gangs in Syria, not the Kurdish ones.
In reply to Northern Iraq more likely -… by Jack Oliver
How does an aircraft supply explain 5000 trucks?
In reply to It's either Iraq or by… by richard_
Spoils of WAR !!
In reply to How does an aircraft supply… by dogfish
Most of the weapons supplied to the mercenary army in Syria came from Turkey.
In reply to Northern Iraq more likely -… by Jack Oliver
If I was Assad I would do this.
1. Bribe, blackmail, threaten to kill family of twenty of the 5,000 truck drivers.
2. Have them in unison raise twenty black ISIS flags along the entire length of the truck procession and scream "Allahu Akbar!"
3. Use social media and bots to blast videos of this throughout the world, and behead a few children and Christians next to the trucks and ISIS flags.
4. Burn a few kittens in a metal cage.
5. Wait a few minutes for global outrage. Pour mud on a young boy, slap him a few times and put him in the back of an ambulance.
6. Bomb or Sarmat 2 the 5,000 trucks into a thin glassy film glistening on the desert sand.
7. Single tweet, "ISIS neutralized. Mission accomplished"
Is The Prince out of print and does the CIA have the only copy?
Note to NSA: I'm not recommending this. This is just a gedanken tannenbaum, one of those thinking things Einstein did.
I wonder where you get these ideas from!
In reply to If I was Assad I would do… by Hillarys Server
From my inner deep state. From Mike Cernovich's new best seller, Monster Assad Mindset.
In reply to I wonder where you get these… by errorcode99
The world sucks
George Bush:
“Either you’re with us, or you’re with the terrorists” – err... isn’t that the same side?
“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we” - the most honest thing George W. Bush ever said!
Yeah - GW was such a FUCKING Imbecile !!
He will miss his parents - they had just taught him to READ !!
In reply to George Bush: “Either you’re… by EuroPox
He also said “fish and humans can coexist peacefully”
In reply to George Bush: “Either you’re… by EuroPox
ErDOGan used to facilitate getting brand new Toyota trucks into Syria for the jihadist as he was promised his caliphate time was coming back in 2015.
Fuck Erdogan and the US, they are criminals against humanity.Still, they aren't done with drinking Syrians blood.
-----------------I am reposting---------------------------------
Strategically Toronto incident happened seemingly at randomly by chance, just when the news about the assassination of the Leader of Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Abdul-Malik al-Houthi and a couple of dozens of wedding attendee incinerate by Saudi led airstrikes.
aka USA/Israhell
At least 20 people including children and the bride himself got decimated.
These kinds of horrendous inhuman attacks such as wedding and funeral attendee aren't the first.
Mind you the coordinates of the attack are given by the intelligence of the usual suspects.
no peep from MSM about this committed atrocities against humanity.
Ya ya, for the trolls these Yemenis are subhumans, or at least what they are trying to desensitize us and deflect the subject into deranged low-level arguments.Nevertheless, they are human beings you like it or not.
While the UN, as usual, tried to pretend to call an investigation into the attack, the Toronto just snapped as if somebody got an asset triggered like by remote...?
(Mind Control subject come to mind, aka whisper into the driver's ears "child run over them"?)
and the spotlight got changed.
Awe!, hello.You see the dots connected or I myself got insane?
Wonder as before the Saudis and their criminal buddies escape again.
Coalition retaliatory attacks in 3, 2, 1,... oh, wait; wrong perps...
In reply to ErDOGan used to facilitate… by africoman
Seems like 5000 trucks would kick up some dust
Please watch "Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on U.S.-Iran Relations" https://youtu.be/jrepB5lWX0Y
You have to admire the empire; who whoever's really in charge here; as it must take a lot work to organise 5000 trucks, drivers and of course getting the munitions ordered and loaded. Someone has a lot of points on the Amex card now. But seriously, how does one even pay for this!!
I see the new Swastika flying on that first photo.
USA=Merchants of Death and Destruction
What the heck happened. Did Macaroni’s gilf of a wife visit the clown’s bedroom? One minute there’s a tweet about pulling out of Syria, next minute while pulling out of mrs macaroni, there’ missiles flying and tons of weapons given to totally “sane” and “moderate” rebels.