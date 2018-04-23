Annual "Key Resolve" Military Drills Involving US, South Korea Will Begin Later This Week

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 04/23/2018 - 11:01

Three weeks after the US and South Korea started their annual Foal Eagle joint military exercises - which had been delayed as a gesture of openness to North Korea during the Olympics and Paralympics in Pyeongchang - South Korean news agency Yonhap reported Monday that the second phase of the annual military exercises, known as operation Key Resolve, will begin this week. 

The news appeared to undercut the notion that South Korea was taking steps to deescalate tensions ahead of an in-person meeting between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, to be held at a town along the heavily fortified border between the two countries later this week, ahead of a meeting between President Trump and Kim set to take place some time before June, according to Trump.

The news comes after local media reported last night that South Korea would temporarily halt its infamous propaganda broadcasts, which blast anti-North Korean propaganda and K-Pop music from loudspeakers positioned along the border.

That decision, in turn, followed a promise by North Korea to freeze its nuclear program and its missile tests ahead of the summit. Some observers, according to Yonhap, raised concerns about holding the military drills - which are meant to prepare soldiers to repel a North Korean attack - on the same day as the inter-Korean summit.

Exercises

The North has historically denounced these drills as a rehearsal for an invasion of the North by US and South Korean forces.

According to the New York Times, the Foal Eagle and Key Resolve exercises have involved some 23,000 American troops and more than 300,000 South Korean troops in recent years, and the scale this year is similar to past years.

Kim has reportedly said he understands why the military exercises must continue this year. Kim has said that "he could understand why the joint exercises must resume in April on the same scale as before," Chung Eui-yong, South Korea’s national security adviser, said this month.

hedgeless_horseman ne-tiger Mon, 04/23/2018 - 11:05 Permalink

<------ Drill over there, drill constantly, pay MOAR.

<------ Bring the troops home, disband standing army, pay less.

 

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-06-30/well-regulated-militia-being-…

Standing armies are controlled by the governments, which are now so obviously controlled by the elite, and are very much a force of tyranny.  You see, local militias are controlled by The People, not the government, and are indeed, "necessary to the security of a free State."  I understand that many of our nation's founders agree with me on these points.  

To quote the author of #16 on my Revolutionary Call to Arms:

"I wouldn't go to war again as I have done to protect some lousy investment of the bankers. There are only two things we should fight for. One is the defense of our homes and the other is the Bill of Rights. War for any other reason is simply a racket."

Major General Smedley Butler, USMC 
Two-Time Congressional Medal of Honor Recipient
Author of, War is a Racket!

