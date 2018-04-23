Waffle House Shooting Suspect In Custody

Waffle House shooting suspect Travis Reinking, 29, has been arrested and taken into custody by Nashville authorities.
BREAKING: Murder suspect Travis Reinking is in custody. Arrested moments ago. pic.twitter.com/WwuDCXDCGQ— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) April 23, 2018
Police photos from the scene showed Reinking, 29, being loaded into a car wearing a torn maroon T-shirt with scratches on his exposed shoulders.
Reinking was taken to the South Precinct, where he requested a lawyer and refused to give a statement, police spokesman Don Aaron said. He was taken to Nashville General Hospital before being booked into jail at the Davidson County Sheriff's Office downtown.
Four people were killed and at least seven others injured after Reinking reportedly opened fire in an Antioch, TN waffle house at around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday - clothed in nothing but a green jacket and using an AR-15 style rifle.
Reinking has been charged with four counts of homicide for the deaths of Taurean C. Sanderlin, 29; Joe R. Perez, 20; Deebony Groves, 21; and Akilah Dasilva, 23.
Reinking's capture capped a chaotic search that followed the deadly shooting at an Antioch Waffle House about 3:25 a.m. Sunday.
According to The Tennessean, the suspect first fired from the parking lot, shooting two men and shattering the glass window at the front of the restaurant before going inside and continuing to pelt the restaurant with bullets. Eight people were hospitalized after the shooting, six of them with gunshot wounds. Police said that tally could have been much higher if 29-year-old "hero" James Shaw Jr. had not intervened and wrested the gun away from the suspect.
This is what a hero looks like.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 22, 2018
James Shaw Jr. charged the Waffle House shooter and saved MANY lives. Take notes Sheriff Israel.
How many retweets can we get for James? pic.twitter.com/Gq1BG3zg4H
Shaw Jr. says he had gone to eat early Sunday after visiting a nightclub. He then heard gunshots, but initially though they were stacks of plates that had fallen over. Shaw says it was then that he saw restaurant workers scatter and a body near the front door as the gunman burst through the entrance.
"He shot through that door; I'm pretty sure he grazed my arm. At that time I made up my mind ... that he was going to have to work to kill me. When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door," Shaw told a news conference Sunday.
The gun then jammed up, and Shaw managed to get one hand on the gun and grab it. He then threw it over the countertop and took the shooter with him out the entrance. Shaw says the shooter then trotted away.
Days before the rampage, Reinking stole a BMW from a dealership in Brentwood, leading authorities on a Tuesday chase before they lost him in heavy rush hour traffic.
Metro Nashville Police spokesman Don Aaron told reporters cops chased the vehicle, but then opted to track the car via a GPS device.
The vehicle was recovered the same day at Reinking's apartment complex in neighboring Antioch. Aaron said that authorities did not know Reinking's identity at the time since he did not provide identification at the dealership before taking the vehicle.
"They had no idea who the man was," he said. -Fox News
According to AP, Reinking was arrested last year by the U.S. Secret Service for being in a restricted area near the White House. Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said the suspect's firearms authorization was then revoked at the request of the FBI, and four weapons were seized, including the AR-15 that he allegedly used in the shooting at the Waffle House restaurant early Sunday, killing four people. Aaron says the four guns were returned to the suspect's father, who acknowledged giving them back to his son.
In a subsequent report, a Secret Service agent said Reinking had hoped to talk to President Donald Trump. Special Agent Todd Hudson in Nashville says Travis Reinking "wanted to set up a meeting with the president."
Hudson says Reinking tried to cross bike racks near the White House grounds that were part of security barriers. Reinking was asked to leave the restricted area, and when he declined, Hudson says he was arrested on a charge of unlawful entry. Reinking, who is from Morton, Illinois, was subsequently released and was later interviewed by the FBI and authorities in Tazewell County, Illinois.
Also on Sunday afternoon, an Illinois sheriff said Reinking's state firearms card was revoked last year by state police, but his guns were given to his father with the promise that they wouldn't be shared with his son.
Comments
Whenever MSM brings up lone gunman and AR15, I go all rolleyes conspiracy mode...
Governments and military have never staged anything....
https://austrian.economicblogs.org/zerohedge/2018/durden-house-funds-ki…
This kid may very well be guilty though I trust NOTHING this government ever does. They have staged lies to kill millions.
HEADLINE: U.S. authorities have failed to produce clear and convincing evidence that passenger airliners crashed at the known landmarks on 9/11.
The FBI admitted in a letter to the Nevada District U.S. Court on March 14, 2008, signed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Patrick A. Rose, that records detailing the collection and positive identification of the wreckage of the crashed aircraft do not exist (Letter mirrored on www.aldeilis.net/fake/1083.pdf). He thus admitted that the FBI failed to formally identify the wreckage found at the various crash sites as belonging to the allegedly hijacked aircraft. It is, therefore, not established that the allegedly hijacked aircraft crashed at these locations.
In reply to Whenever MSM brings up lone… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Top pic healthy, second pic tweaker. Gotta love the free flowing Mexican meth!
Of course, nobody is going after Pharma for ephedrine and pseudoephedrine. Don't dare to interfere in the legal drug trade!
In reply to Governments and military… by Twncpcone
Another MKULTRA victim who went off the rails.
In reply to Whenever MSM brings up lone… by Bitchface-KILLAH
But what is the point of these "shootings" now? It is quite clear America does not want more gun control and their little Langley VA theatrics are not changing that. Just to keep guns in the news cycle maybe?
In reply to Another MKULTRA victim who… by DSCH
They have contract stipulations to fulfill. The money is in the bank already. Program will run until pre-determined expiration. Or until the demons drag Soros back into the darkness, or Hillary's stump-cave collapses under the weight of the bodies she buries around it ... whichever comes first.
In reply to But what is the point of… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Bruh's gonna get scattered, smothered and covered when he goes to the pen.
In reply to They have contract… by ParkAveFlasher
Police said that tally could have been much higher if 29-year-old "hero" James Shaw Jr. had not intervened and wrested the gun away from the suspect. Now that guy deserves a bravery award. Well done!
In reply to Bruh's gonna get scattered,… by Hippocratic Oaf
I think the guy looks a bit like Adam Lanza, relative?
In reply to Police said that tally could… by hunter_king
If Obama had a son.
In reply to I think the guy looks a bit… by DeadFred
The Don needs to bring the young man to the White House
In reply to Police said that tally could… by hunter_king
Who is the FBI agent? Someone related to the shooter is always FBI or IC
In reply to They have contract… by ParkAveFlasher
They say his gun jammed or there would be many more lives lost. They said the same about the Florida school shooter, same gun. And earlier with the nutcase in the movie theater; again, an AR15. Is there an inherent problem with AR15s jamming? It defeats the purpose of a large capacity magazine if you can only get off a few shots before having to clear the weapon and start over.
In reply to Whenever MSM brings up lone… by Bitchface-KILLAH
Yep. Simple is always better, gas-piston the way to go.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
He was stopped by someone who really was a hero, a word that can be overused, but not in this case.
Meanwhile, it is interesting to see that law enforcement has everything under control, preventing yet another brutal mass murder, like it prevents a deluge of illegal immigration, in this surveillance-state country where citizens have less freedom than ever before.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
dont run a red light though... they got that covered
In reply to He was stopped by someone… by Endgame Napoleon
Law enforcement is for arresting bad behavior, and penalizing it.
Morality is for preventing it.
In reply to He was stopped by someone… by Endgame Napoleon
people don't take good care of their shit, yo.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
Yes. I was trained on the older model, M-16A1. That stupid piece of crap always jammed. Mostly when we were shooting blanks, in the field. But if it jammed shooting blanks why wouldn't it jam shooting real ammo? You had to keep it spotless. The Russians make a good rifle. It can be wet, dirty, muddy, and keeps on firing. AK is what you want because those things shoot no matter what.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
Yes, I too am old enough to have trained with M-16A1's (and M-14's!).
Blanks jam frequently because the powder charge is much smaller than a live round.
In reply to Yes. I was trained on the… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
No. The worst that ever happened with my USMC (United States Marine Corps) issued M16A1's was the bolt not going fully into battery. The trigger pull then resulted in a click instead of a bang. Cycle the charging handle to eject that round and chamber a new round and it would go bang.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
Hence the A2.
Not sure why everyone loves the AR. Shoots a small round, has to be kept clean as a whistle, and dirties itself like a newborn baby.
Why not an FN or HK91?
Or the obvious contender from our Russian friends?
pods
In reply to Is there an inherent problem… by gregga777
Semper Fi, Brother! Do you remember how many Q-tips it took to get an M16, totally clean?
In reply to Is there an inherent problem… by gregga777
After-market, high-capacity magazines cause frequent jams.
The AR-15 (M-16) is very reliable when used with its original 10 round magazine.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
just to confuse the issue. initial reports said he was trying to reload. if he didn't start with a full mag, and he shot through the windows and then the door, he may have been out of ammo. maybe he couldn't realize that after the mag is empty, pulling the trigger alone will not make it go bang.
fuck man, i haven't been able to figure out whether he had on pants, was shirtless, or just had on a jacket.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
These guys are punks.. the rifles are the entry level AR's and often fed cheap ammo. You know you look at cheap shit.. good example that total turd of an operating system windows 10 as an example..
These are not people who know what they are doing... not linux but that low-level idiot with something mechanical or technical using frankly crappy guns and ammo
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
Probably filthy dirty along with POS aftermarket magazine.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
Depends on the quality, for some rifles there is a break in period, so they operate reliably after a few hundred rounds go through them.
In my experience, the majority of the time a (decently made) gun jams, it's because of the operator or shite ammo.
This guys just a shit dick that bought a gun and probably didn't spend much time with it.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
As if you have ever held a weapon in your spindly little dick-skinners there Dipshitty, fucking fraud. You wouldn't know a high-capacity magazine from an electric toothbrush.
In reply to They say his gun jammed or… by itstippy
Why? It was a lone gunman, he did use an AR-15 in committing the crime.
What part of reality is giving you problems today?
In reply to Whenever MSM brings up lone… by Bitchface-KILLAH
When you say "reality" I think what you are trying to say is "what muh TeeVee told muh"?
Super honest and beaming with integrity.
In reply to Why? It was a lone gunman,… by cougar_w
He calls himself "Bitchface-Killah", and he was first to post. That's gotta be worth a ton of upvotes.
Everyone knows the reality is that the CIA and Mossad are using mind-control rays to create lunatic naked waffle house mass murderers and the MSM is providing the covering narrative.
In reply to Why? It was a lone gunman,… by cougar_w
Upvotes on websites are the the only thing you live for in your otherwise irrelevant, insignificant excuse for a wasted life.
In reply to He calls himself "Bitchface… by itstippy
A fast trial and a faster execution. Let the fucker ride the lightning.
His Dad should do time. Thats fucked up.
Make one of those huge waffle sandwiches, stick this little faggot in between and run through a trash compactor.
Scattered, smothered, chunked and peppered please.
All these knuckleheads have the worse haircuts. Not that I'm one to talk, but can't their moms afford a more symmetrical bowl? I'd get angry just looking in the mirror.
fucking mongoloid low IQ craniums, I believe in phrenology that is accurate stuff.. these ugly fucking haircuts are not from non-symmetrical bowls but from lumpy stupid fucking noggins
In reply to All these knuckleheads have… by SloMoe
HA! Agreed... he's sportin' the Knuckle-Dragger Special. Makes him look tetched.
In reply to All these knuckleheads have… by SloMoe
Don't blame their Moms. You can't BUY a properly symetrical haircut bowl anymore. They're all mass produced in China and have terrible product quality control. We haven't manufactured a haircut bowl in the U.S.A. for thirty years.
Amazingly, North Korea makes a great "open top" haircut bowl as evidenced by their Dear Leader. But President Trump won't allow their import (and look at HIS hair - Jiminy Crickets!).
In reply to All these knuckleheads have… by SloMoe
Police said that tally could have been much higher if 29-year-old "hero" James Shaw Jr. had not intervened and wrested the gun away from the suspect. Now that guy deserves a bravery award. Well done!
This is the only or best answer to these shootings. The more people who act immediately the better. I still maintain the reason no terrorists have tried to commander a jet since 9-11 is NOT because of any TSA BS, but because of these would-be terrorists’ knowledge that every person with a modicum of courage and awareness will storm the bad guys immediately. I mean, it’s even do this or die. people now get this. So, yes, all of this frisking Grandma and the disabled in the airports is a complete waste of money.
In reply to Police said that tally could… by BritBob
I am sorry but the citizen is not to be empowered.
If they recognized the inherent power of large numbers they might turn against the government.
/s
In reply to This is the only or best… by Give Me Some Truth
The meme - the subtle message - is always “yield to authority.”
Has anyone else noticed the template for every story includes the correspondent standing in front of the White House, telling us what the president said about such and such shooting, or such and such hurricane. Or the obligatory comments from the mayor or police chief. Every story revolves around the authority figure. Every story is delivered through the context of government’s response or pronouncement.
P.S. This is also a cheap way of covering the news. Just report what the White House said or cover the press announcementof the mayor. The subliminal effect over time reinforces the importance of our masters in government.
In reply to I am sorry but the citizen… by snblitz
Damn it Bob, I am upvoting you for not working the Falklands in on this comment.
Well done sir, well done !!
In reply to Police said that tally could… by BritBob
just goes to show you how the mentally disturbed media like cnn can rile up other mentally disturbed people.
10 shot, 3 fatally, in Saturday gun violence across Chicago
Negroes with pistols don't count.
Only whites with AR15s
In reply to 10 shot, 3 fatally, in… by Bill of Rights
And the whites are always much more photogenic.
In reply to Negroes with pistols don't… by 1981XLS