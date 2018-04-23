Labor Leaders Furious After World Bank Recommends Ditching Minimum Wage

Bernie Sanders is preparing to release his version of the "jobs guarantee" that has become a fixture of the UK Labour Party's platform under leader Jeremy Corbyn.
And although his office admits it hasn't carried out a cost analysis for its visionary plan, Sanders says his goal is to guarantee a job (paying $15 an hour) in construction, health-care, education and a handful of other fields, to every American who wants one.
But while the socialist fervor unleashed by Sanders's 2016 primary run shows little sign of abating, a draft report released by the World Bank shows just how misguided a "jobs guarantee" would be.
In the report, the World Bank proposes lowering minimum wage and easing restrictions on hiring and firing for employers to help prepare countries for the onslaught of robot labor that consultancies including McKinsey believe will kill 800 million jobs by 2030, according to the Guardian.
The World Bank is proposing lower minimum wages and greater hiring and firing powers for employers as part of a wide-ranging deregulation of labour markets deemed necessary to prepare countries for the changing nature of work.
A working draft of the bank’s flagship World Development Report – which will urge policy action from governments when it comes out in the autumn – says less "burdensome" regulations are needed so that firms can hire workers at lower cost. The controversial recommendations, which are aimed mainly at developing countries, have alarmed groups representing labour, which say they have so far been frozen out of the Bank’s consultation process.
Of course, anybody who has followed our coverage of minimum wage hikes in Ontario, Seattle (as well as McDonald's workers' "Fight for $15) would know that these types of government-mandated wage hikes often destroy more jobs than their backers realize. Furthermore, studies have found that mandated wage hikes disproportionately harm female and minority workers.
But despite all available empirical evidence, Labor organizations are slamming the World Bank for ignoring the harsh realities faced by workers every day.
Peter Bakvis, Washington representative for the International Trade Union Confederation, said the proposals were harmful, retrograde and out of synch with the shared-prosperity agenda put forward by the bank’s president Jim Yong Kim.
He added that the WDR’s vision of the future world of work would see firms relieved of the burden of contributing to social security, have the flexibility to pay wages as low as they wanted, and to fire at will. Unions would have a diminished role in new arrangements for "expanding workers’ voices."
The paper "almost completely ignores workers’ rights, asymmetric power in the labour market and phenomena such as declining labour share in national income," Bakvis said.
The International Labour Organisation has also expressed alarm at the proposals, which include the right for employers to opt out of paying minimum wages if they introduce profit-sharing schemes for their workers.
The WDR draft says: "High minimum wages, undue restrictions on hiring and firing, strict contract forms, all make workers more expensive vis-à-vis technology."
The World Bank doesn't focus solely on minimum wage. In addition to waiving the minimum wage, the NGO advocated loosening restrictions on hiring and firing employees to encourage companies to hire more Why? Because by making it more expensive to fire a worker, governments are making companies more risk-averse when hiring workers, too.
And while labor leaders are aghast at what they perceive as the World Bank arguing for labor-market deregulation, they're apparently ignoring the researchers' claim that labor market regulations - in their current form - only "protect the few who hold formal jobs while leaving out most workers."
And what's more, the World Bank is only advocating eliminating minimum wages for companies that agree to introduce profit-sharing arrangements for their employees - thereby better aligning the interests of labor with the interests of management.
The report is being prepared amid growing speculation about the impact of artificial intelligence and automation on employment and wages in future decades.
"Rapid changes to the nature of work put a premium on flexibility for firms to adjust their workforce, but also for those workers who benefit from more dynamic labor markets," the draft says.
Bakvis said the draft "puts forward a policy programme of extensive labour market deregulation, including lower minimum wages, flexible dismissal procedures and UK-style zero-hours contracts. The resulting decline of workers’ incomes would be compensated in part by a basic level of social insurance to be financed largely by regressive consumption taxes."
The paper says that labour regulations "protect the few who hold formal jobs while leaving out most workers" and the sort of social protection schemes that began with the German chancellor Otto von Bismarck in the late 19th century were not appropriate because they covered only a third of developing country populations.
...
A World Bank spokesman said: "To stimulate debate and draw attention to critical issues, the report will present a range of ideas for how governments can create the conditions for workers to benefit from huge shifts in technology, demographics, urbanisation and other factors."
"To end poverty and boost shared prosperity, it’s vital that we consider new initiatives to meet the disruption that will surely come from these structural changes. We encourage and look forward to comments and an evidence-driven discussion on this important topic."
Of course, this doesn't make the idea any less toxic to the labor movement - though if they would only continue reading for a few more sentences, instead of becoming overwhelmed by sanctimonious anger after reading the phrase "lower the minimum wage", maybe they'd understand that something is going to need to change in the labor market to accommodate the advent of the robot era.
And until we all agree on a solution, no proposal should be too profane to consider.
Comments
There will be no "jobs" anymore. The big robot owners will rule the world. The rest of us will submit.
I stopped reading when I got to the part 'according to the Guardian'. The Guardian is a far left communist rag, like all left wing outlets it only prints propaganda. You should know better than to regurgitate far left propaganda Zerohedge.
a bank wanting to fuck the little guy in the arse... no surprise there then.
dont insult the left, the guardian are libtard crypto fascists.
How many countries did the World Bank impoverish this year?
The true minimum wage is zero. Unemployment.
Yeah, the Guardian is 100% a propaganda outlet, but it's not far left, unless you consider it dancing to the tune of the deep state as far left!
wow, first time in six years I've done a double click!
The best reason for scrapping all minimum wages is that they don't work as expected or intended.
As minimum wages rise, people whose output has a lower value than the 'miminum wage', find themselves out of work. So let them work and let the market decide what their output is worth; solve poverty some other way.
The real world is a bitch! It just refuses to conform with what intellectual leftists 'can prove' is best.
Right. So as automation increases, under your logic, in 30 years, when humans are no longer necessary to perform services, everyone should be paid $0, because that is their "market value". Which means everyone should die, except for the robot owners. Of course the robot owners will survive not because they are better than the starving folks who don't have robots, but because they inherited wealth.
So in a dramatic way, your proposal makes Stalinism seem like a jovial, friendly type of social system. At least those in the gulag got some money and most got to survive. Not so in the American post-industrial gulag.
The problem is the market is not an arbitrator of the objective value of someone's labor. The market is the arbiter of negotiating power. A perfect example: if I put a gun to your head, I can get your possessions for free. Why? Because I have more negotiating power. And people who inherit money, are born with a gun to everyone else's head: they own this land or that robot and the guns of the State will be used to enforce their superior "birthright".
There is no justice in the market and inherited wealth, it is as brutal and callous as nobility and serfdom.
That's why to have this system work, that you seem to long after, the oligarchs are building their Big Brother Police State. To avert justice from ever being imposed by the lowly "proletariat".
Sorry but what you say is no argument at all - you can't think beyond what you believe is 'the market'. The market is everything - it is people setting up their own small business on say, ebay; it is people setting up new delivery businesses and structures to adapt to the new economy; and it is EVERYTHING else you can think of (and things you can't think of).
Did you know there is now a 'parcel exchange' on the streets of Shanghai? All the delivery workers get together and swap parcels so that they each deliver to a specific area - they get their job done faster and people get their parcels faster. Nobody legislated to do it, there is no building or infrastructure required, no big corporation is involved. It just happened, on the sidewalk, because someone thought it was a good idea. That is the market!
Saying things like:"There is no justice in the market and inherited wealth, it is as brutal and callous as nobility and serfdom." is a losers argument. That IS the system - no point whining about it! You ain't gonna change that so go and do something useful.
The 'system' is entirely a creation of the state. The state creates the laws, the courts, the interest rates, the money supply, the education standards, what is legal and illegal. It trains and equips the police and tells them what to do and how to act. Its not carved in stone.
That's right. But in whose interests are all those things done? Every one of them intereferes with the 'free market' for political or other reasons. The free market is just fine on its own, problem is, vested interests try to stop the market doing what it does best.
It is no coincidence that the US, UK, China and everwhere else, had their fastest periods of growth before governments started interferring, with lots of rules and other red tape.
Rich people and private corporations should not be allowed to own nuclear weapons and automated production facilities.
Pure tyranny is when the rich own everything. The rich tyrants solemnly address the masses about "regrettable necessities" and "shared sacrifices," then launch more drones and cut school lunch programs yet again. Why merely react to what they are perpetrating?
The very concept of rich people (and even of modestly affluent people) would be bleached into meaninglessness if the poor ones ceased to exist. That is, the rich need the poor and oppressed for the sake of their own self-definition. So therefor they "launch more drones and cut school lunch programs yet again." (Really only a neocon subset of the rich and powerful actively promote these pogroms; the others just jet-set and so on.)
No one should be allowed to own more that 20 times what they need to make a living and live comfortably. People should be required to register their substantial holdings, and if they exceed the 20 times limit, a random jury should force them to sell off the excess, and reduce their holdings to 15 times what they need. The proceeds should go to the commonwealth. Anything they fail to register should be confiscated, and those who willfully avoid registering assets should be punished. That is the only way to control economic royalism and protect freedom and human rights.
Most of our industry has been sold by the rich for profit and shipped down the river to other nations, and there is perhaps only one way to rebuild it. All large industry should be owned and completely controlled by democratic communities and towns. Each community would own an industry, which could only be sold to another community. Some communities would have to be larger than others. For example, an ironmaking operation would require a large community, or consortium of communities. There could be government sponsored research and development communities too. Employees would have to live in the communities, and thus there would be a powerful incentive to minimize pollution. Small businesses would be operated by ordinary companies.
There will be no more rich political parties. No more rich to be protected by vicious policing. No more rich capitalists selling our industrial facilities down the river to China. There must be some regulation, unless we want to be utterly ruled by ultra-rich tyrants. Wealth control would bring freedom and prosperity at last!
I have known about half a dozen billionaire's kids, due to my unusual background. About 2/3rds of them seem like nice people; they seemed friendly and decent. About 1/3rd seemed like exploitative creeps. Most of their family names appear on products that may be found in an average person's home. They were already rich. To me, rich today is having about $250,000,000.00 of relatively expendable money.
I think maybe 30% just live on trust funds and party. Maybe 60% have jobs of some sort, such as sitting in boardrooms from perhaps 10 to 50 hours a week. And maybe about 10% participate in fascistic political "foundations" which do vast harm to our nation and its people. So all in all, the rich screw us over, and thus bestow toxic negative benefits.
Average people do not envy these rich ones. "Envy" is universally defined as "resentful desire of something possessed by another or others." Ordinary folks, and activists also, do not possess energy to waste contemplating resentful desires — they are too preoccupied with dealing the latest toxic negative benefits being foisted on them by the fascistic elements among the rich.
We would all be happier and safer if the rich went away. For example, if no one was allowed to own more than 20 times what they need to live comfortably and to have a good income.
Your argument might work for a free market economy, but I would challenge you to find one.
Show me price discovery somewhere, free from manipulation, regulation, and corruption; then we can talk seriously about eliminating minimum wage.
Minimum Wage adds to the distortions of which you speak!
In the west, free market economies do not exist, not because they are not a good idea but because there is too much governent interference in all aspects of the market.
The nearest you will find (I think) to the "somewhere, free from manipulation, regulation, and corruption" is Hong Kong. There was no minimum wage there until 1 May 2011 when a minimum of HK$32.5 ($4.16) per hour was introduced. That was raised on 1 May 2017 to $34.50 ($4.32) per hour.
The reason HK introduced a minimum wage at all was to stop extremely low wages: caterers about HK$17/hour, convenience store workers HK$21/hour and caretakers at homes for elderly people HK$22/hour - that is about US$2-3 per hour.
Problem is, there are now FAR more machines in convenience stores in HK...
The answer to that is for governments to reduce the 38-40 hour week down to 30-32, and as robots take over down to 20-22 and on, and anyone working over these hours is paid at double penalty rates!
There are no real solutions. Maybe, birth control. When you have too many people and good paying jobs are scarce the math does not compute.
Too many people?
How about too many robots and algos?
Your priorities are backwards.
It's neither too many people or too many robots/algos. It's too many subservient slaves that let the 0.1% keep what they have. It's a question of allocation. The rich are rich because of the violence of the State, and for no other reason. And the non-rich are too slavish to turn the power of the State into the power of the people. And frankly they are so brainwashed by the rich and their MSM propaganda/lies that even if they grabbed the power, it's doubtful anything better would emerge.
So, let's start by protecting the rights of the world's smallest minority: The Individual. The individual is the source of every value and can do as they please then with one exception. My rights to do what I want must stop at the next individual's nose and wallet. I do NOT have any right to FORCE others to pay for my view of life. So far as politics (the interaction between individuals) is concerned , the initiation of force is the initiation of EVIL (LIVE spelled backwards). Live Free or Die!
Minimum wage means minimum entry level jobs and maximum incentive to make more slaveBots.
So TPTB do not care for the lower classes? That's news to me! /sarcasm.
A bunch of bureaucratic cunts that believe money printing and papering over malinvestment believe in lower wages and easier restrictions to fire the serfs..I am shocked! Shocked, I tell you!
People better figure out a way to live without these bastards, because I can assure you their plan is to continue on with their current system with or without your permission.
If you were to eliminate 90% of the population of the world, nothing would change.
If you were to eliminate 0.0001% of the population, everything would.
I leave it to you to decide which is the more humane option.
Wow! The World Bank has come up with something intelligent - that must be a first to be celebrated.
It is entirely obvious to anybody with more than 1.5 brain cells that the minimum wage idea is counter-productive. In fact, it keeps many workers out of the job market for the reasons stated. Thus, it presents a major obstacle to social mobility. It is a subset of the main global problem: overpopulation. Far more stupid people are born than can possibly be meaningfully employed. Birth rates in the underdeveloped world should fall to European levels and global total intelligence increased accordingly.
Really? Lets get rid of a minimum standard in a world, where no fucking market forces exist, and expect people to survive. I do agree with you regarding world population levels. Start with America first.
No.
World population will top out at 11 billion. (16:36)
While minimum wage might not be the best solution for a handful of countries, the vast majority of them do not have an economic infrastructure which fits your narrative.
Corruption and market manipulation make your argument a utopian one, not a realistic one.
Fuck Bernie and his Free Shit Army.
More than 800 million jobs will be lost anyway - the west has geared their economies to OIL - NO OIL - NO JOBS !!
The only answer is to change direction - away from OIL - the WEST is not prepared to take the economic HIT !
Clean up the oceans - clean the air and clean the soils - move toward FREE energy !
This will create ALL the jobs we need !!
"The World Bank is proposing lower minimum wages and greater hiring and firing powers for employers as part of a wide-ranging deregulation of labour markets deemed necessary to prepare countries for the changing nature of work."
It seems clear that these proposals are simply milestones along the path to a post-modern serfdom under a world government (an NWO project) with work conditions like Bangladesh.
Torches, pitchforks, and decentralization: No WB, IMF, BIS, etc. - or their MNC industrial cartel buddies.
The proposal is sound, has merit and would be a welcome -21st century idea. Read it... before going hyperbolic partisan.
the World Bank is only advocating eliminating minimum wages for companies that agree to introduce profit-sharing arrangements for their employees
more than likely- wages for workers in these companies would rise, as motivation would rise- expect more from an employee and you'll see more delivered- when "govt. force" is removed where it doesn't belong.
for the US- the bernie ideas are last century, socialist lunacy - now with the new stupidity of Corbyn's ideas.
the tax code keeps poor people , poor. Taxing the meager wages of lower skilled/ lower waged people is moronic and immoral.... then cynically bundled into a narrative that those taxes are "contributions" to a non-existent SS Trust fund ... makes the entire scheme a last century fraud.
Tax the rich ! (lifestyle) with sales taxes.. end all tax exempt status -- the fraud of the Clinton foundation (now obama's too) is all the evidence one needs to kill that last century model of granting tax exemption.
a modern world can't be powered by last century tax codes .
I see an army of low IQ, burger flipping snowflakes surrounding the World Bank and throwing lettuce at it in protest. Most of the soy drinkers will throw like girls, and the lettuce will land on their Crocs shorn feet.
bernie sanders is running the uk. lolz
Tax the legal guild and medical guild til AI is competitive. Abolish all insurance it is a disgrace. Those corporations offer little but expensive administration of asimple product.
Then when those smucks gotta go find a job you can lower minimum wage to zero