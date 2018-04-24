10Y Treasury Yield Tops 3.00% For First Time Since Jan 2014, Curve Flattening Continues

Despite near-record speculative positioning short Treasuries across the curve...
Yields are rising, and rising fast with 10Y breaking the 3.00% Maginot Line for the first time since January 2014...
After not quite getting there yesterday, today's selling finally pushed the 10Y over the level...
Meanwhile, 2Y Yields topped 2.5% - the highest since Sept 2008
Investors haven’t been this pessimistic on benchmark U.S. Treasuries since February’s sell-off in equities.
And as Bloomberg reports, fund managers who need to insulate their bond portfolios from higher yields are having to pay a stiffer premium for puts over calls now than at the start of the year.
For now, bond yields are running ahead of Jeff Gundlach's favorite indicator (Copper/Gold)...
But amid all the panic about rising bond yields... the yield curve continues to flatten on the day...
when all else fails bang Boeing!! so much desperation in equities.........MMM = minus 84 DOW points alone.....who is propping the NASDAQ??
gotta turn on bloomberg and listen to what the cheerleader tards have to say about this
lol raspy NY bagel voice guy tried to gloss over it but someone corrected him
Putting on my US10Y 4% hat in anticipation.
China should dump some of those to sell at walmart
Better add a coat and scarf, things are about to get icey....in the middle of summer.
Like any of that is real data, love these idiots. ITS ALL MANIPULATED ......
I have some 80s Yugoslavian and polish bonds in my safe box.
Soon the stock market will have something to say about these higher bond yields.
SEE, stocks didnt crash. I believe there should be a small dive before a giant rally. We will see today how it'd go.
sell.
7% dry powder left.
Please give me 3.03
Notice TLT is above the level it was at 2.6 10 yr.
Be right and sit tight.
Get paid to wait.
TLT
Why would anyone lend at 3%? At 6%, sure why not.
Some people are excited, but when the return goes up it means the chances of getting the money back is much lower. soon it will go up to 6%, then 9% then bankruptcy.