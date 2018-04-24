2012 IG Report Recommended Trump VA Pick Be Fired From The White House

This morning, Senators on the Committee of Veterans' Affairs postponed the confirmation hearing for Ronny L Jackson amid whispers that a bipartisan group of lawmakers had launched an investigation into vague unsavory activities from Jackson's past, requesting information from a military personnel office on Jackson dating back to 2006.
Of course, it was only a matter of time before the allegations that could very well sink Jackson's nomination became public. And barely a half hour after the market closed on Tuesday, reports by CNN and the Associated Press revealed that Jackson had exhibited "unprofessional behavior" in power struggles with rival doctors, according to a 2012 inspector general report cited by the AP. That report also recommended that Jackson and one of these rivals be removed from their White House roles.
Overall, that's slightly more exciting than rumors that Jackson presided over a "hostile work environment" when he was the lead White House doctor, blithely overprescribing painkillers and drinking on the job, according to a Whistleblower who spoke with lawmakers, according to CNN.
WASHINGTON (AP) -- APNewsBreak: 2012 inspector general report suggested removing VA nominee Ronny Jackson and rival from White House roles.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 24, 2018
During a press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron Tuesday afternoon, President Trump insisted that withdrawing Jackson's nomination would be "totally his decision".
However, the president immediately undercut this notion by questioning why any man would want to "go through that" - referring to the invasive and unjust scrutiny from lawmakers and the "fake news."
"I don’t want to put a man through a process like this," Mr. Trump said, calling the allegations about Dr. Jackson "ugly." The president said, "The fact is, I wouldn’t do it. What does he need it for? To be abused by a number of politicians?"
"It’s totally his decision," Mr. Trump added, saying that he had talked with Dr. Jackson earlier in the day. Mr. Trump angrily accused his adversaries on Capitol Hill of going after Dr. Jackson because they have failed to block Mike Pompeo, the president’s nominee to become the next secretary of state.
"They failed to stop him, so now they say 'who’s next?'" the president told reporters during the news conference in the East Room.
If he does somehow make it through what we imagine would be an incredibly bruising confirmation process, Jackson - famously nominated after serving as Trump's White House physician - would be taking over from David Shulkin, who was pushed out amid a scandal about possible ethics violations involving a pair of Wimbledon tickets and a flight on a private plane. After he was let go, many of Shulkin's supporters from both parties (in addition to his ethics violations, Shulkin had the unlucky fortune of being an Obama holdover) argued that his violations were comparatively mild by Trump administration standards.
And for all we know, the same might be true of Jackson, who served as chief White House doctor under both Republican and Democratic presidents.
Comments
There is only one way to fix the VA. Shut it down. Sell all the buildings and property, fire all the useless employees (they are the only ones getting decent medical care as government union hacks). Hand out HMO cards to qualified veterans and move on.
I would support leaving Walter Reed open. Other than that place? The VA is a cesspool of fraud, waste, abuse, and corruption.
Shut it down,,,like yesterday. Give all the vets a Medicare Card and be done with it. Roll all the money wasted every year to Medicare and sell off the properties.
Shut it down, and the FBI while your at it. Two totally useless fucking departments.
In reply to There is only one way to fix… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Sounds good to me!
In reply to Shut it down,,,like… by ZENDOG
SHUT DOWN ALL ALPHABET AGENCIES NOW
In reply to Shut it down,,,like… by ZENDOG
Trump should nominate Dr. Ron Paul.
In reply to There is only one way to fix… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
For the most part, the VA is only there to placate with pills. What incentive is it to the VA to keep vets alive, especially when the medical cost continue to climb with diminishing revenues as far as the eye can see?
I am a vet, from a family of veterans who some have used the VA as their primary care. I've seen the incompetence first hand. Pills are what they do best... In most cases.
To be fair, there are some great personnel working for the VA, but most of the time, The VA just checks the box, and that is it...
In reply to There is only one way to fix… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
As far as I can tell, the VA is a make-work jobs program that hires C- and D-grade people that would be fired, or sued out of practice, if they worked in the private sector. It is a money pit that does more harm than good. Some of the VA properties are quite large, with historic buildings and landscaping that could be sold for a good profit. Use the money from those sales to fund Medicare Part V (for veterans) or HMO plans and kick this useless agency to the curb.
In reply to For the most part, the VA is… by El Oregonian
Conversely, you just described the TSA...top to bottom.
In reply to As far as I can tell, the VA… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I am not a fan of any type of government union. And you are right, the TSA hires people that wouldn't be hired as mall security!
In reply to Conversely, you just… by RumpleShitzkin
Any part of the VA that has a civilian counterpart should be closed in 180 days. Everyone gets sent out.
In reply to There is only one way to fix… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I agree. I have no problem keeping Walter Reed open. Other than that? Start selling properties and buildings and firing people. Time to retire or get a real job.
In reply to Any part of the VA that has… by Bondosaurus Rex
Mandate that Congress and their families may get medical care ONLY at the closest VA facility for the rest of their lives.
In reply to There is only one way to fix… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Hahahahahahahaha! And their staff, too!
In reply to Mandate that Congress and… by Pernicious Gol…
Once again we hear of vague activities under a hopelessly corrupt administration that supposedly happened over 10 years ago as a means to slander and obstruct.
I am shocked, shocked I say, to hear of prescription painkiller abuse in the WH.
He Sure Can Pick'em
Our invincible Fuhrer, Leader of Herrenvolk,
Prince of Pomposity, Captain Reckless,
Arch-Demon of Absurdity, drives his presidency
toward its predictable collapse.
Trump, I'm sorry that I ever know'd your name.
interesting.
9x out of 10 they whip out the ‘hostile work environment’ card to use against whistleblowers or those that attempt to buck a corrupt or failing system.
i don’t trust some anon jackass that is whispering in CNNs ear. Just some sour grapes asshole.
Jackson had exhibited "unprofessional behavior" in power struggles with rival doctors,...
===
Incredible, NOT. Anyway, who would expect that a Trump nominee would receive anything but smears and lies right out of the box? Fck them in the azz.
Am a user of the VA myself. Had an issue that needed 49 days in hospital on a PIC line for antibiotics. Spent 8 of those days in the local hospital, 41 at the VA "Continued Living Center." I can assure you (at lease at my venue) the VA was an order of magnitude better (cleaner, better food, more attentive employees, etc.) than the civilian hospital was.
That said...my experience with the clinic environment at the VA is not as praise worthy. In my opinion, definitely skewed toward the pill-for-symptom methodology.
As a side note, about six years ago, my male Physicians Assistant was replaced with a woman. Nice lady, very professional, but a lady. At the time my brother had just been diagnosed with Prostrate Cancer, so naturally I was concerned for my own health. Therefore, at my next scheduled "health checkup", I requested a prostrate exam. After an awkward moment (as no wine and hors d'oeuvres present), she said, "OK, but I have short fingers, I don't know how well it will go."
Well, I'm here to tell you, length does matter.