Amazon Begins Delivering Packages To The Trunk Of Your Car

Announcements and leaks about new Amazon products and programs have been dropping almost daily as CEO Jeff Bezos is presumably pulling out all the stops to ensure that he remains the world's richest man.
Yesterday, it was a report about Amazon's "top secret" project to build its next blockbuster consumer product: A robotic home assistant that conjured up comparisons to Rosie from "the Jetsons".
Today, the company announced a partnership with GM and Volvo to use the "Internet of Things" technology available in their cars to allow Amazon delivery people to stow packages in customers' trunks when they're not around.
The service, which will be available in all Volvo models produced after 2012 and all GM domestic models produced after 2015, is essentially an expansion of Amazon's "Amazon Key" service, which the company unveiled back in October. Like that service, which was touted as a way to cut down on package theft during the busy holiday delivery season, car delivery will be available only to Amazon Prime members. The service is being rolled out in 37 US cities, starting today, according to the Verge.
As Bloomberg explains, GM and Volvo are "logical partners" for Amazon.
GM has millions of cars that are wirelessly connected. With Volvo, the collaboration with Amazon is an expansion of a service that has been available in Sweden and Switzerland since 2015 through the Swedish carmaker’s Volvo On Call app. “I think what we’re doing in the U.S. with Amazon will be even more seamless and the adoption will be stronger,” Atif Rafiq, chief digital officer at Volvo Cars, said in a phone interview. "For Volvo owners this is another way to take advantage of how they can use the car."
The in-car delivery scheme, available to Amazon Prime members, is an attempt by Amazon to overcome the hesitation that many feel about opening their home remotely for couriers. It’s integrated with the company’s Amazon’s Key service, launched last year to enable customers to automatically open doors for delivery people.
The company has been beta-testing the service in California and Washington for the past six months.
Here's the Verge with more:
Amazon says it plans to add other automobile brands over time. Packages that weigh over 50 pounds, are larger than 26 x 21 x 16 inches in size, require a signature, are valued over $1,300, or come from a third-party seller also are not eligible for in-car delivery.
Amazon signed a two-year contract with GM and Volvo, a source with knowledge of the deal told The Verge, and all three companies have agreed to use these two years as a trial period. Neither the automakers nor Amazon hope to make additional money with the service, but instead saw it as an added convenience they can market to their customers, the source added.
To access the new delivery service, you need to add your car to your Amazon Key app and include a description of the vehicle, so Amazon’s couriers will be able to locate it. The car will need to be parked within a certain radius of an address used for Amazon deliveries, so either home or work. Driveways, parking lots, parking garages, and street parking are all eligible locations, just as long as it’s not at some random address across town.
The Verge got a demonstration of the service direct from Amazon last week.
Last week, The Verge got a demonstration of the new service from Amazon. After purchasing an item and selecting in-car delivery, Amazon sends a series of notifications to let you know that the package is on its way. At any point, you can choose to change delivery locations or "block access" to the car in the Key app, if for some reason you need to run a quick errand or your car won’t be immediately accessible to the delivery person. Amazon will then default to your backup delivery location if access to the vehicle is blocked.
To find your car, Amazon’s couriers will have access to its GPS location and license plate number, as well as an image of the car. An Amazon delivery employee named Christine demonstrated to The Verge how she would use her own device to verify she had found the car (a red Chevy Equinox), scan the package, and then request the vehicle to be unlocked from Chevy’s connected car services. Amazon says it never has access to the customer’s connected car login details and that all communications between the company and the connected car systems are encrypted.
Of course, now that Jeff Bezos' e-commerce behemoth has already invaded the lobby of your building, your living room and foyer, your pantry and refrigerator, accessing your car seems like the next logical step.
Still, whether Americans will be comfortable allowing delivery people to access their homes and cars when they're not around is far from assured. According to a survey by InsuranceQuotes.com, 60% of Americans say they wouldn't be comfortable handing over their house keys to Amazon like the company asked them do this past holiday season.
The news had little impact on Amazon shares.
Comments
Stupid Amazon sheeples making Bezo rich while he work his warehouse employees to death.
Time for a Trunk Monkey
In reply to Stupid Amazon sheeples… by Angry Panda
Bezos isn't the richest, either a Saudi or a Rothschild is.
In reply to Time for a Trunk Monkey by 1981XLS
QEII - $30T+
In reply to Bezos isn't the richest,… by JimmyJones
Amazon pushing into that all important final 28 feet. They'll surely make up the losses in volume.
In reply to QEII - $30T+ by . . . _ _ _ . . .
How did all that meth get in my trunk...
In reply to Amazon pushing into that all… by ParkAveFlasher
If I order condoms, will they deliver to my wang?
In reply to How did all that meth get in… by Joe Davola
Try Amazon Fresh ...
In reply to If I order condoms, will… by Skateboarder
"Hey! Where's my fucking car!!!"
(Later after 6 hours at the "police station" giving a statement and being interrogated about "life situations" that would lead you "astray" (like insurance fraud for instance, could get a sargent promoted to lieutenant))
"Hey! All the shit in my house is gone!!"
Back to "the police station"
In reply to What if I order a car on… by ???ö?
I'd have to remove the junk from my trunk first.
In reply to "Hey! Where's my fucking car… by JRobby
amazon will make millions selling this service to terrorists....delivering car bombs directly to the victims' trunks!
In reply to I'd have to remove the junk… by pods
The pope is actually the richest.
In reply to Bezos isn't the richest,… by JimmyJones
idk, he had to fork out a lot for, umm, "children's hour at the abbey". And that is just what we know about.
Oh, and fuck the pope.
Thanks.
pods
In reply to The pope is actually the… by Prophet of Rage
He also uses his force of zombies to beta test things in their homes.
In reply to Stupid Amazon sheeples… by Angry Panda
Goyim! Give my your car keys, that way we can get our crap to you much moar quickly!
Bezos is Jewish, thought he was a Greek? Oh well don't really care about. I doubt he practices any religion. Maybe Satanism
In reply to Goyim! Give my your car… by TalkToLind
Looks like I can't use this for my package.
3rd party?
In reply to Looks like I can't use this… by Entourage
I think it's a humblebrag regarding size of his package.
In reply to 3rd party? by Joe Davola
But first we will do full intelligence scan on you & your Cell Phone, your criminal record, background, and your whole car... for explosive residue, gunpowder, drugs, contraband, and pecker stains.
Those people delivering could get shot if someone forgets that they ordered something.
** Service only available in Mayberry
In reply to Those people delivering… by Francis Marx
Umm, if my shit is stolen, the delivery service is responsible.
My CC company will refund me, too.
Why would I turn over my keys just to lower their insurance costs?
So the theft of packages off of peoples porches has gotten that bad? Its like a secret santa game for tweekers.
If it's that bad, maybe a package from amazon isn't the thing they should be shopping for.
In reply to So the theft of packages… by VWAndy
It's the old car with two fat illegal mexican women following the truck when they're not scrubbing (no hillary) some american cows toilet.
In reply to So the theft of packages… by VWAndy
Around here its pretty much every kinda dirt bags.
In reply to It's the old car with two… by Falconsixone
partnership with GM and Volvo to use the "Internet of Things" technology
They are wracking their brains to try to come up with a way to put in the last few puzzle pieces of the Skynet Prison and get the sheep to pay for it.
Boycott GM, Volvo, Starbucks, Nestle and Amazon.
In reply to partnership with GM and… by XBroker1
And next delivery to somebody else's trunk! And to the wrong trunk! And oh, lookee, let's take that out of the trunk! What fun we shall have!
How about just having delivery to the front desk at your place of work? Been available for a very long time. That is bad enough (for the receptionist/front desk). But no, we have to AMPLIFY the chaos! Thanks Beeeeeezos!
Thanks to central bank induced housing bubbles, for some people their car already is their home.
Good luck with that, Jeffie.
The "trunk" of my 911 houses the engine so I can't even insert a single ball hair into it.
Put some gas in it...check the tires and wash it...thanks
None of this matters because soon Americans will be too broke to buy useless shit on credit. That's the way it should be given the debt orgy of the past 4 decades. Payback is a bitch.
What if there's a body in the trunk...what, it could happen...
aka criminal activity
Wake me up when Amazon starts delivering refurbished hookers.
Who do you think delivers Stormy to her stripping gigs?
In reply to Wake me up when Amazon… by unsafe-space-time
I cant help but wonder just what % is being swiped? With the margins amz runs it matters alot. If I was an investor with them Id want to know.
That said. What kinda idiot would go for this? Sounds like a bit of desperation to me. Krugmen musta come up with this idea. Broken window theory?
Wipe my ass, or it ain't real...
The driver will be dumping in your car like fedex does in your driveway.
In reply to Wipe my ass, or it ain't… by Consuelo
Since The Tribe couldn't get their gang in costumes to totally trample the 4th Amendment, they'll just have Amazon deliver a package to do it.
you know who would love this app? the car financing banks and repo guys. Who's to say that after your 3rd missed payment the bank won't send a "recovery team" to go get their property.
-OR-
what if AMAZON "sells" that data?? PASS!
If the people aren't home, won't they have their car with them wherever they are?
Bingo. Thats why I think its the Krugsters idea.
In reply to If the people aren't home,… by Big Boss Man
You would think, but I'll bet the App has backdoors to do a continuous GPS ping and probably other stuff we would not like.
In reply to If the people aren't home,… by Big Boss Man
Amazon has the ability to track where the car is as long as the driver has their mobile device with them.
Address not necessary. They know where you are.
In reply to If the people aren't home,… by Big Boss Man
How many of these idiots will sit in their car waiting instead of going to pickup their retarded children at school?
I just bought a new Chevy Mailbox so I don't have to have a mail/drop box at my house! yeah! Think of the miles I won't have to drive it!
First, he just needs to give me the keys for his house(s) and car(s)
So now people will break into cars to steal Amazon packages. Wonder if your insurance company will cover the car and stolen items?
Can you drop it off in a Walmart parking lot while I shop.