Bond Trading Desk: "These Are The 2 Best Questions We Got On Today's 10Y Treasury Move"

For the past two days (and weeks, and months) the investing world was obsessed with just one thing: will the 10-Year yield break 3.00%, and what will happen to both Treasurys and stocks, immediately after. It did so today, briefly touching 3.001%, before retracing most of the move, only to close just below 3.00%.
Meanwhile, stocks tumbled, even if the slide was due to an largely unrelated combination of weakness in the new (Google) and old (Caterpillar) economy.
Still, as BMO's Ian Lyngen and Aaron Kohli write, "achieving 3.0% 10-year yields is a big deal, until it isn’t." Here's why the response from the two fixed income strategists was nothing more than a yawn to today's events.
Today we saw 10s reach 3.001% intraday, for the sector’s highest yield since January 2014… yawn. We’re not disinterested per se, but the long-awaited three-handle was summarily rejected as equities sharply declined.
What happened next is more interesting, and as the duo writes, "when a milestone such as this is reached, we often field a variety of inquiries and today we received two questions that were rather spot-on."
Here are the two questions:
"First, is this a breach or a rejection?"
While our opening few lines show where we come down on the matter, it warrants an explanation of our interpretation of the difference. If the run-up in yields was accompanied by 10s closing above 3.0%, that would have been a breach or a breakout by any classic technical definition. Although in such a case a weekly close would be far more compelling than simply a daily one. In fact, a couple days above 3.0% that were subsequently reversed would be almost as constructive as the rejection seen today. Nonetheless, with risk assets once again in negative territory year-to-date, we struggle with any narrative that suggests the next move is a clear shot to 3.25%.
"The second question which we found notable was ‘why do 3.0% 10-year yields matter anyway?" First, here is the answer in the context of the broader, "consumption" economy.
Admittedly, there is a lot of wood-to-chop here, as they say. To be fair, there is little difference between 2.99% and 3.01% - just 2 bp in fact. However the signal the market is taking from the selloff is key, as is the implied path for future rates which becomes more uncertain when a range is broken. A bearish breakout intuitively implies higher yields, although as we can see in the response of risk assets, there is also the negative impact on the real economy to consider. The consumer will be (and has been) facing elevated borrowing costs as well in the form of mortgage rates, consumer loans, etc. – which eats into wallet-share; a particularly troubling development for an economy that is ~70% consumption.
Just as importantly, there are the equity investment considerations:
From an investment perspective, there comes a point at which even grizzled sellside market participants start to ponder adding 1-year bills yielding 2.20% to their portfolios, but we digress. More important than comparing the current yield of Treasuries versus investable alternatives, the implications of a higher baseline risk free rate increase the discount-factors for evaluating a variety of investments (beyond just equities) – undermining asset values throughout the real economy. That said, recasting expectations lower won’t occur immediately and the choppy price action in equities offers evidence of this reality.
Finally, here is what the BMO rates duo believe happens next from a "tactical bias" standpoint.
We’re eager to gauge the degree of market intelligence gained from the reconnaissance into the realm of 3.0% 10-year yields – both in the form of overseas follow-through and flows in the wake of this week’s auctions. On the plus side, we’re encouraged by the relatively strong rejection of 3.0%, but will be the first to note that it isn’t conclusive by any means. There are two likely outcomes at this point; first is that ~3% functions as a double-top and the week ends with 10-year yields safely below 2.90%. The second is that there is another period of consolidation immediately under 3.0% as the market makes basecamp (establishes a volumes bulge) ahead of another attempt to summit 3.05%. We’re leaning toward the former, but will be quick to concede that the latter is certainly a real possibility, and one which many have been playing for all year.
The significant short-base evidenced in the CFTC data persists and while this recent move has offered satisfaction to those in the bearish camp, it simultaneously represents something of a ‘make or break’ moment in the campaign toward sustainably higher rates. We’re sympathetic to the risk of supply indigestion, the modest tail at Tuesday’s 2-year wasn’t a good start to this week’s trio of auctions. That said, 2s are expected to see the largest increase in coupon auction sizes during the upcoming quarters and the 0.4 bp tail compares reasonably well with the average seen during the last eight Aprils of 0.2 bp. In addition, the 2-year sector subsequently rallied following the results, indicating a bit of relief given the details of the takedown.
We are retaining our medium-term bullishness and favor a retracement off the recent yield peaks. Momentum is oversold and while there is a strong positional skew favoring a further selloff – that can be a double-edged sword. In the event of a failure of the market to achieve higher yields, we’d look for a round of profit-taking that presses yields lower and triggers a round of capitulation. The range-trading theme remains very much our base-case call for this year – admittedly one that feels the least comfortable when yields are up against the top of the range.
There's a massive offer @ 3.00% Tyler. No doubt about it.
You published an article abut 3-4 weeks ago, that I think was not only very intelligent, but also pertinent to this current moment.
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-02-15/foreigners-bought-most-us-sto…
It's the reasons you state, pertaining to available new debt issuance, and current available longer dated debt that really caught my eye.
wage pressure in flyover is automatic = nyc.skype crash the thing by jacking up rates
they will keep raising rates until millions are newly unemployed
book it
In reply to There's a massive offer @… by Yen Cross
Way oversold treasuries are for lovers.
In reply to There's a massive offer @… by Yen Cross
What's happening according to Tyler, is new treasury issuance is impeding the fed. rolling off expiring debt.
Additionally, there's a lack of uptake[demand] for new debt issuance because of rising rates.
In reply to Way oversold treasuries are… by wisehiney
YC, so can you put that into layman's words? I would guess this means interest rates, across the board, will be going higher. Is that inference correct?
In reply to What's happening… by Yen Cross
Underrated article 4 sure
In reply to There's a massive offer @… by Yen Cross
In reply to There's a massive offer @… by Yen Cross
Nothing more than the Fed buying long paper from the treasury. They can put it where they want it. A 2 percent one year carry trade will drive the dollar up and the short curve down. They are counting on it.
Fuck KudLOW. Mnuchin. And the USD.
I'm on your side 100.00%, but it's what it is ;-?
Trade accordingly.
In reply to Fuck KudLOW. Mnuchin. And… by Seasmoke
The discussion about 10s at 3% is a fool's errand. Anyone who has been around the US Treasury market for a long enough time to know what they are talking about will attest that the market RARELY stops at round number yields, save perhaps for the long bond peaking at 4% in late December of 2013. Otherwise its the exception rather than the rule. Usually the market trades through the big handles to wash out all the amateurs who look at round numbers as important, and only after that occurs do the real money buyers step up to the plate and buy what the fools are dumping out of.
I think that there is a huge rally coming in the long end of the US Treasury market, predicated on a stock market that really needs to re-set back to where it was prior to the election of 2016. But first all the weak longs who see 3% 10s as their Maginot line need to be stopped out of their positions...probably another 10 to 20 basis points higher. Today's stock market action as 10s traded through 3% supports this scenario. So to me, I welcome a break of 3% to the upside, and will look for the stock market to tell me when the big bond rally begins.
btw, if I am correct about this, yields in the long end will drop below where they bottomed in July 2016...not by much but at yields significantly lower than where we stand today. The beauty of this strategy is that no one has to be in position to catch a falling knife. The stock market will tell you when its safe to get into the bond market. When it does, don't be bashful, these kind of moves don't come along often.
Those paying higher rates will panic long before those receiving higher rates.
TLT
Those housing #'s were just "front running" for interest rate locks.
Everything you think you see right now, has already been financed months ago.
In reply to Those paying higher rates… by wisehiney
I agree. Between buying a house or doing a refi you get all of these estimates. It doesn't mean anything until both parties agree and the loan is actually processed and funded. In my experience that process (to close and fund on a new loan or refi a previous loan) takes at least six weeks, usually eight weeks and can take longer unless you are a pain in the butt. But your point is taken.
Any numbers posted for a home sale are a month old and the purchase process started three or four months previously. As most homes don't normally sell in the winter, I would call those numbers sketchy. The home buying season is just getting started in my area and will finish by the end of August. Only losers or the desperate move between Septemeber and May. Smart people plan to move in the warm, dry months: June, July, and August. Period.
In reply to Those housing #'s were… by Yen Cross
There is too much fucking debt and not enough liquidity to soak it all up!!
Expect higher interest rates.
Perhaps you are correct, but with $20 trillion in an over-valued stock market and a Federal Reserve that's proven itself to be not only the lender but the buyer of last resort, there seems to still be enough money to easily absorb the present debt load.
However, you definitely will be proven correct once a majority of baby boomers starts collecting the promises made to them, and pension funds both public and private become insolvent as they run out of cash to pay those entitlements. Circa 2025 or so...that;s when armageddon begins.
In reply to There is too much fucking… by lester1
Nice try Nostradamus. You dream that this holds out until 2025.
No way this shit show hangs in another 7 years. Odds are we don't make it through this one, but I am 100% confident we have an "event" between now and 2020.
In reply to Perhaps you are correct, but… by Harry Lightning