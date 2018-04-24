British Politicians Declare War On Knives

For proof of the expression that "guns don’t kill people, people kill people" look no further than Britain, where families may have to start practicing cutting their dinner with a spoon. This is because Britain's politicians have now made the absurdly ridiculous move to call for the banning of what Reason magazine called "the most useful tool ever invented" - the knife.
According to Reason, British politicians have "declared war on knives" and are swiftly moving with an attempt to ban them, as gun bans have amazingly failed to stop crime altogether:
Having failed to disarm criminals with gun controls that they defy, British politicians are now turning their attention to implementing something new and different: knife control. Because criminals will be much more respectful of knife laws than of those targeted at firearms, I guess.
"No excuses: there is never a reason to carry a knife. Anyone who does will be caught, and they will feel the full force of the law," London's Mayor Sadiq Khan tweeted on April 8.
Not to be outdone, his predecessor, Boris Johnson, currently Foreign Secretary, called for increased use of stop-and-search powers by police. "You have got to stop them, you have got to search them and you have got to take the knives out of their possession."
Poundland (the British equivalent of a dollar store) announced last week that it will no longer sell kitchen knives in any of its 850 stores. Similar stores are being slapped with fines for selling knives to minors.
This latest regulatory insanity get worse:
British politicians propose banning home delivery of knives and police promote street-corner bins for the surrender of knives while also conducting stings against knife vendors. Their goal is to "target not only those who carry and use knives, but also the supply, access and importation of weapons."
It all sounds all so familiar, doesn't it? And yet so utterly pointless. If British authorities have been unable to block criminals' access to firearms—mechanical devices that require some basic mechanical skill to manufacture, or at least a 3D printer—how are they going to cut off the flow of knives, which require nothing more than a piece of hard material that can take an edge?
There are also practical downsides to discouraging the public from possessing knives—one of the oldest and most useful tools ever invented. Poundland, after all, isn't dropping the sale of combat blades; the company's move applies specifically to the tools people use to make their meals. The law looks much more likely to inconvenience peaceful people planning to carve a roast than to put off thugs who, push comes to shove, can find a way to sharpen a piece of rebar against a rock.
This hyperbolic response by politicians who desperately need to be seen as doing something, comes in the wake of a growing number of stabbings since Britain outlawed guns altogether. While Britain can now boast, as Piers Morgan famously did in his interview with Alex Jones, that they were only about 30 gun murders in Britain in the year prior, British politicians failed to notice that crime continues to happen, just through different means. It became clear when Britain's crime stats were put up against those of gun toting New Yorkers.
As we recent reported, London now has a higher murder rate than New York City, a metropolis of nearly identical population and one long considered more vulnerable to crime. "London police investigated more murders than their New York counterparts did over the last two months," Reuters reported earlier this month. "In the latest bloodshed, a 17-year-old girl died on Monday after she was found with gunshot wounds in Tottenham, north London, a day after a man was fatally stabbed in south London."
Commentators note that this may be a blip and that New York City's murder rate for 2017 stood at more than double that for London. In fact, London's murder rate really hasn't risen much—instead, New York's has dropped dramatically. But that still represents a big shift. In her 2002 Guns and Violence: The English Experience, historian Joyce Lee Malcolm noted that "New York City's homicide rate has been at least five times higher than London's for two hundred years. For most of that time, there were no serious firearm restrictions in either city."
New Yorkers didn't need firearms to exceed the bloodlust of their trans-Atlantic rivals. Even if you removed crimes committed with guns from the comparison, "New Yorkers still managed to outstab and outkick Liverpudlians by a multiple of 3 and Londoners by a multiple of 5.6" over those two centuries," wrote the late Eric H. Monkkonen in Murder in New York City, published in 2000.
Shortly after London Mayor Sadiq Kahn's city-wide ban on knives, The Express had reported that one of Scotland’s leading doctors has called for a ban on "killer" kitchen knives.
Dr John Crichton, the new chairman of the Royal College of Psychiatrists in Scotland, wants the sale of pointed kitchen knives to be banned to help reduce the number of fatal stabbings.
Crichton, who took on the role of chairman in June this year, is championing a switch to so-called “R”-bladed knives, which have rounded points and are far less effective as weapons.
As The Express adds, the doctor noted that research shows many attacks, particularly in households where there has been a history of violence, involve kitchen knives because they are so easily accessible. Dr Crichton believes a switch from sharp-pointed, long-bladed knives to the new design could save lives.
“This is a public health measure and public health measures are always about society deciding on a self-imposed restriction for the public good.”
As bizarre as the idea of the banning kitchen knives sounds - why not ban truck rentals too while you're at it, after all that's what a terrorist used in the deadly March 2017 attack on London Bridge and again yesterday in Toronto - it hasn’t stopped its advocates from beating the drum even harder over recent weeks. However, politicians may be shocked to learn that the knife ban will lead to the same outcome as the attempted gun ban: criminals will find different methods to commit violent crimes as those who don’t obey the law will hardly be bothered by even more regulation.
Meanwhile, law-abiding British citizens hoping to prepare dinner from scratch inside the comfort of their own kitchen, well, they may be stuck ordering in... indefinitely.
Comments
plastic Sporks are still okay?
Coming soon to a Country near you. "Guns Hurt, Knives Hurt, Words Hurt". Want to guess what's coming next?
In reply to Sporks are still okay? by Yen Cross
Oh F me…
..next they will be going off on any blunt object.
In reply to Coming next to a Country… by Vatican_cameo
Toronto should ban rental trucks.
Italy should ban piano wire.
Allergics have been trying to ban peanuts.
Dems want to ban words.
How about banning nukes?
In reply to Oh F me… ..next they will be… by Manthong
Well there was the time that Kalifornia politicians wanted to ban Dihydrogen Monoxide.
In reply to Toronto should ban rental… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Do you think they might ban rocks? What about hammers?
In reply to Oh F me… ..next they will be… by Manthong
..Sling shots, blow guns, bolo’s, croquet mallets etc…
The sky’s the limit
Oy, even Cricket bats?
Is that a blunt object in your pocket or you just glad to see me?
In reply to Do you think they might ban… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Why stop there? NO PILLOWS FOR YOU, SIR!
In reply to ..Sling shots, blow guns,… by Manthong
Remember when creepy Joe Biden was pushing for people to huddle under their desks with a pair of scissors? Are those gonna have to be "R" blunted scissors now?
Somebody above mentioned "sporks". lol, in the prison population sporks & tape are used to make shivs, so they're gonna have to ban tape too (& 3-D printers)
In reply to Do you think they might ban… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Next up sharp sticks...
In reply to Coming next to a Country… by Vatican_cameo
Absolutely these guys can’t have anything in society sharper than them.
Next up a box of rocks will be banned.
Both are a threat to their intelligence.
In reply to Next up sharp sticks... by Stackers
You're preaching to the choir. Remember the 4th of July when we were kids?
In reply to Coming next to a Country… by Vatican_cameo
There used to be a parody website called "Mothers Against Power Tools" which described the dangers of power drills, saws, and even screwdrivers, but for some reason I can't find it on archive.org. The website was closed down after they go too many mothers taking the parody site seriously and trying to sign up.
In reply to Coming next to a Country… by Vatican_cameo
I suppose it’s easier than cracking down on black crime. Better to crack down on the whole nation than to admit that your fear of being labelled a racist is leading to criminal anarchy.
Bastille when?
In reply to Sporks are still okay? by Yen Cross
And very long and sharp paper scissors I bet pass muster, too.
In reply to Sporks are still okay? by Yen Cross
flyover country trade knives like currency. cant imagine going to work without a my old leatherman. out in the knobs i take my kbar. old triple x case knives here are collectable as 1 ounce eagles and old us coins. the pawn shops[ last bastion of liquidity] are your go to place
In reply to Sporks are still okay? by Yen Cross
next the gov will ban rocks...flint will be banned because you can knap an edge on it. next up stout sticks...so all trees will be burned.
In reply to Sporks are still okay? by Yen Cross
The Not-so-great Britain...they went from international gangster to international cuck. Ban guns, ban speech, ban knives..but don't ban the muslims or self-Chosen who invite them in. Anything but that.
The JooK deserves what's coming to them.
Women kill with their.........craziness. So, going to have to ban.......... See where this is headed?
Your words could hurt. Therefore, we are going to have to ban your fingers and lips. Next time, we will ban your brain.
In reply to Women kill with their… by TeamDepends
So we'll ban words. And truck drivers. They deliver the hurt.
In reply to Your words could hurt. … by Implied Violins
British politicians declare war on sanity!
Declaring War? Yep...keep the population off balance while conditions deteriorate...And next up hammers...
In reply to No, British politicians… by Utopia Planitia
Sling Blade used a mower blade, "MMmm huh"
I think the British are growing restless, for lack of visits to Epstein Island, and Pizza Parties.
P.S. It could be lead poisoning from their crappy imported food?
Dang! I have two blocks full of different knives. Along with various pocket knives I keep on my desk and use when I am out and about. Saw / read about one that is like a mini-box knife. Perfect tool to use to slice someone's carotid artery. Apparently once you do that they don't last long. Sorry, I couldn't resist. Finished reading a wicked novel last night and that was part of the story line! "Nest" by Terry Goodkind.
You can craft a real mean sticker out of a solid piece of bamboo.
What ever happened to the old switch blade from the old greaser days?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Switchblade
Government banned them because apparently they’re something only a criminal would use (based on movies). They were never an actual problem.
In reply to What ever happened to the… by Herdee
Well, here in the U.S., switchblades are becoming legal in a lot of states. Here in Oklahoma for example, HB1911 passed and went into affect November 1st, 2015. Removed switchblades from the "banned weapon law". They are available anywhere that sells knives now, including on display at a lot of local gas stations and mini marts.
I have near 100 of them, been collecting them for many years. But, my favorite for "carrying" is the Spyderco Military. Have four of them, one of which is 23 years old, bought it in 86 when they first came out. Been lots of improvements since then, beter steel, left-handed versions, versions with titanium handles. I have four due to this, and will be purchasing two more because of even better steels being used.
And you cannot beat the Leatherman Charge for a daily use multi-tool. Has both a plain edge blade, and a serrated blade for those tough things that need cutting.
In reply to What ever happened to the… by Herdee
Ministry of Silly Walks.
Watch for the banning of the wheel soon.
when they ban fire we will back to zero.....
In reply to Watch for the banning of the… by DisorderlyConduct
It's like people wanting to eradicate shoplifting by banning the ownership of vans or maybe stopping counterfeiting by limiting sales of paper at major department stores to 20 sheets at a time.
I do like talking to the 'ban pointy knives' types about the idiocy of their logic but I generally prefer to steer the conversation towards the aspect of how only someone who was utterly incompetent in the kitchen would fail to understand why a pointy knife is really quite necessary if you're making a recipe more complicated than "roughly chop up an onion+meat and then add a jar of preprepared flavour sauce to the pan"
You can make a weapon out of anything if you want to do so.
It's time to ban British politicians.
Attention all spear chuckers...
No privacy, no free speech, no right to bear arms.
Britain is descending into tyranny.
17 And take the helmet of salvation, and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God:
25 The fear of man bringeth a snare: but whoso putteth his trust in the Lord shall be safe.
I wish to God that the men of Britain would grow a set of balls.
I just ordered 500 more rounds of ammo, myself.
Hell yeah, buy that shit by the pallet !
In reply to I just ordered 500 more… by Quantify
Might as well ban all steel. Not hard to make a knife. More money for the black market. Can make a spear with a piece of glass. How about screw drivers?
Muzzies are laughing their ass off. Countries like England need to taken over by islamics. It's sad that those retards have more sense.
You know what? I should go for a drive up to Browerville, MN and go to Cherry Grove Market. That is a Mennonite operation and the wife has been there. She brought home the best steak knives we have ever owned for reasonable price. They are Rada and made in USA.
https://www.radacutlery.com/
I like quality. The tips do not break and they stay sharp. Are they super fancy? No. Do they work? Yes. Do they stain? No. I have some very nice knives that are worth some significant figures but I am impressed with Rada for the value.
10 years from now, everyone in England will have to walk around naked. The most dangerous object they will be allowed to have will be a warm stick of butter. 241 years later, tyranny comes full circle.
Cricket bats next.
Why don't they just ban hands.
The entire limp dick island just went full retard cuckolded.
Yes lets see who they want to disarm?
This is some real V For Vendetta shit. Wow, life really does imitate art.