Case-Shiller Home Prices Surge At Fastest Pace Since 2014 To Record High

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:09

US National Home Prices in February are now almost 7% above the 2006 peak according to the latest Case-Shiller data and are surging at 6.8% YoY - the fastest pace since June 2014.

The data showed monthly gains in all 20 cities, including strong advances in expensive areas such as Seattle and Los Angeles, along with cheaper regions including Cleveland and Detroit.

All 20 cities in the index showed year-over-year gains, led by a 12.7 percent increase in Seattle and an 11.6 percent advance in Las Vegas; Washington was slowest at 2.4 percent

This pushed the national home price to a new record high...

“With expectations for continued economic growth and further employment gains, the current run of rising prices is likely to continue,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.

Twncpcone DingleBarryObummer Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:10 Permalink

FireBrander Twncpcone Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:14 Permalink

Locally and suspect similar issue nation wide:

~$900 a month for a typical ~800sqft apartment.
~$1100 a month for a ~2000sqft house, with a yard, garage, etc...

24hrs and a couple days...time it took to sell two houses on my street at above asking price...in the right neighborhoods, realtors have people (most living in apartments) on a waiting list for anything that opens up; especially the older homes that are more affordable as NOTHING new is being built for less than ~$225K.

Meanwhile, for apartments..."Sign a 12 month lease, get 3 months free!".

FireBrander Four Star Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

News a while back that the high prices are due to builders not building enough homes....only an economist could figure that out...

The real problem is, that even in a crappy area (locally), if you can find a lot, nothing can be profitably built for less than ~$160,000.

In new developments, where a "cheap" lot is $100K, and the city mandates min sqft, nothing can be built for less than ~$225k...and most new homes in these areas are $300k plus...in a city with a household income of $40kish...the FED has royally fucked the housing market by "re-inflating" values to save the banks.

bshirley1968 FireBrander Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:43 Permalink

"With expectations for continued economic growth and further employment gains, the current run of rising prices is likely to continue,” (((David Blitzer))), chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.

You should look this guy up. He is quite a piece of work. Yesterday I was talking to a friend and they mentioned how "everyone" is talking about how great things are, but my friend said their not seeing it. I replied that the two groups saying that were 1. the dumbest of the dumb, and 2. those part of the propaganda mill.

Home prices are up for several reasons but these 3 for sure:
1. Inflated due to trillions of dollars floating around looking for a home.
2. Banks needing to mark their "assets" higher.
3. Generates more property taxes that get funneled to pension plans.
Bonus:
4. Keep the sheeple feeling like all their hard work is meaningful and "paying off".

BigWillyStyle887 Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:11 Permalink

"Continued economic growth" - This is a perfect time to remind everyone that printing money is not a real economy and it certainly isnt growth

 

"Employment gains" - Certainly David Blitzer doesnt believe the jerbzzzz reports....does he?

LawsofPhysics Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

"there is no inflation" - Ben Bernanke

"debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke

Certainly Ben wouldn't lie to congress, but if he did, he needs to be publicly executed in a very nasty way.

"Full Faith and credit"

Same as it ever was!

NoDebt Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:12 Permalink

2005:  We're all going to get rich selling our houses to each other with free borrowed money!

2018:  We're all going to get rich selling our houses to each other with free borrowed money!

 

j0nx Anonymous_Sources Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:34 Permalink

Riiiight. People here been saying that shit for 10 years now and here we are. I lost out on 5 years listening to that shit and paying $50k more for the same house I could have bought in 2011. Housing market will not crash again any time soon. Fed has hands firmly on the levers now. They learned a lot from the 2008 crash and will not let that repeat again. Sorry guys but those of you who keep thinking you can rent and wait it out will be living in an apartment until your toddlers are grown. Then maybe it will crash again like in 2008. 

screw face Tue, 04/24/2018 - 09:24 Permalink

....i about had a cow when i saw what the neighborhood house prices were selling for, in fact i b listing my place.

...prime 4 medical and veg. growing.