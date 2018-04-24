Case-Shiller Home Prices Surge At Fastest Pace Since 2014 To Record High

US National Home Prices in February are now almost 7% above the 2006 peak according to the latest Case-Shiller data and are surging at 6.8% YoY - the fastest pace since June 2014.
The data showed monthly gains in all 20 cities, including strong advances in expensive areas such as Seattle and Los Angeles, along with cheaper regions including Cleveland and Detroit.
All 20 cities in the index showed year-over-year gains, led by a 12.7 percent increase in Seattle and an 11.6 percent advance in Las Vegas; Washington was slowest at 2.4 percent
This pushed the national home price to a new record high...
“With expectations for continued economic growth and further employment gains, the current run of rising prices is likely to continue,” David Blitzer, chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.
Comments
yet wages going nowhere
blah blah blah Im a Christian and never speak of the fact that we staged nine eleven. blah blah blah Im a Christian and we need to ban anyone from exposing our crimes. blah blah blah Im a christian that needs to murder million forever based on the staged commercial plane crashes on nine eleven. blah blah blah Im a Christian that must use put down and profanity to make my points. blah blah blah Im a Christian who must murder millions of people of other religions to get what I want.
twncpcone there were no commercial plane crashes on nine eleven. The christian never ending war against other religions based on the staged planes of nine eleven is a global mass murder crime.
In reply to yet wages going nowhere by DingleBarryObummer
Locally and suspect similar issue nation wide:
~$900 a month for a typical ~800sqft apartment.
~$1100 a month for a ~2000sqft house, with a yard, garage, etc...
24hrs and a couple days...time it took to sell two houses on my street at above asking price...in the right neighborhoods, realtors have people (most living in apartments) on a waiting list for anything that opens up; especially the older homes that are more affordable as NOTHING new is being built for less than ~$225K.
Meanwhile, for apartments..."Sign a 12 month lease, get 3 months free!".
In reply to hello by Twncpcone
The average house takes the average American twice as many years of work to afford as in the 60s:
http://thesoundingline.com/median-home-prices-work-vs-gold/
In reply to . by FireBrander
News a while back that the high prices are due to builders not building enough homes....only an economist could figure that out...
The real problem is, that even in a crappy area (locally), if you can find a lot, nothing can be profitably built for less than ~$160,000.
In new developments, where a "cheap" lot is $100K, and the city mandates min sqft, nothing can be built for less than ~$225k...and most new homes in these areas are $300k plus...in a city with a household income of $40kish...the FED has royally fucked the housing market by "re-inflating" values to save the banks.
In reply to The average house takes the… by Four Star
"With expectations for continued economic growth and further employment gains, the current run of rising prices is likely to continue,” (((David Blitzer))), chairman of the S&P index committee, said in a statement.
You should look this guy up. He is quite a piece of work. Yesterday I was talking to a friend and they mentioned how "everyone" is talking about how great things are, but my friend said their not seeing it. I replied that the two groups saying that were 1. the dumbest of the dumb, and 2. those part of the propaganda mill.
Home prices are up for several reasons but these 3 for sure:
1. Inflated due to trillions of dollars floating around looking for a home.
2. Banks needing to mark their "assets" higher.
3. Generates more property taxes that get funneled to pension plans.
Bonus:
4. Keep the sheeple feeling like all their hard work is meaningful and "paying off".
In reply to News a while back that the… by FireBrander
Get away from the computer and go outside a while.
In reply to hello by Twncpcone
I'm betting he limits outside time due to "electromagnetic radiation" the government is generating to try and control his mind. "Chem Trails" overhead too; frightening....Also, there are people out there, Liberals and JEWS! (OMG!), and he may catch the Koodies from them.
In reply to Get away from the computer… by DingleBarryObummer
Fuck off.
In reply to hello by Twncpcone
The average worker needs to supplement his income with Bitcoins.
Hehehe
In reply to yet wages going nowhere by DingleBarryObummer
But the fed said that inflation is less than 2% for the last 10 years????
In reply to yet wages going nowhere by DingleBarryObummer
.
A bubble everywhere you look
Is it a bubble if the statistics are made up?
In reply to A bubble everywhere you look by back to basics
"Continued economic growth" - This is a perfect time to remind everyone that printing money is not a real economy and it certainly isnt growth
"Employment gains" - Certainly David Blitzer doesnt believe the jerbzzzz reports....does he?
"there is no inflation" - Ben Bernanke
"debt does not matter" - Ben Bernanke
Certainly Ben wouldn't lie to congress, but if he did, he needs to be publicly executed in a very nasty way.
"Full Faith and credit"
Same as it ever was!
Lolwut?
Lying to Congress should be encouraged.
In reply to "there is no inflation" -… by LawsofPhysics
Just ask Roger Clemens.
In reply to Lolwut? Lying to Congress… by Alexander De Large
2005: We're all going to get rich selling our houses to each other with free borrowed money!
2018: We're all going to get rich selling our houses to each other with free borrowed money!
Nothing learned from the last bubble. Doubled down on the same idiotic bubble blowing policies.
so basically sell now, rent for a couple years and twice the house for half the money immediately following?
Riiiight. People here been saying that shit for 10 years now and here we are. I lost out on 5 years listening to that shit and paying $50k more for the same house I could have bought in 2011. Housing market will not crash again any time soon. Fed has hands firmly on the levers now. They learned a lot from the 2008 crash and will not let that repeat again. Sorry guys but those of you who keep thinking you can rent and wait it out will be living in an apartment until your toddlers are grown. Then maybe it will crash again like in 2008.
In reply to so basically sell now, rent… by Anonymous_Sources
Shiller the Shill will blame The Don in 3,2,1
....i about had a cow when i saw what the neighborhood house prices were selling for, in fact i b listing my place.
...prime 4 medical and veg. growing.
False economy for the I.O,U pension bomb, property reverse mortgage is going to be all the fashion. baby boomers will die -
I want $400 million for my house. Give my buyer a 300 year mortgage.
Ban foreigners from purchasing property in US.