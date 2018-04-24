Caterpillar Plunges, Wiping Out 5% Gain After Surprising Guidance

It was supposed to be Caterpillar's day.
Early this morning, the CAT reported another set of blowout numbers, with Q1 EPS of $2.82 on Exp. $2.11, on revenue of $12.90, also smashing estimates of $12.07BN. The company's commentary was stellar, seeing growth across all verticals:
- Construction: "expects broad-based growth in all regions in 2018, with the biggest drivers being strength for construction activity in North America and infrastructure development in China"
- Mining: "global economic conditions and favorable commodity price levels will drive miners to increase capital expenditures in 2018 for both equipment replacement cycles and expansions"
- Energy: "continued strong demand for reciprocating engines for well servicing and gas compression applications in North America. The current turbines backlog remains healthy in support of the midstream Oil and Gas business"
And sure enough, the market rewarded the stock by sending it 5% higher out of the gate, and pushing the Dow Jones higher.
The sellside rushed to gush about the company's stellar, if backward looking, results, without even bothering to listen to the conference call, such as this brave Citi analyst did.
Commentators, such as Bloomberg's markets live team, likewise quickly jumped on the bandwagon, praising CAT's "superb" earnings as the only thing that matters today, and supposedly confirming the strength of the equity market.
Well... Oops, because just a few minutes later the narrative suffered a spectacular collapse.
Recall, that first overnight the company reported retail sales numbers that showed an unexpected reversal in growth across all geographic regions, with the all important Asia/Pacific region sliding from up 51% in January to just 31% in March.
But it was the ominous guidance that the company gave on the 11am conference call, that slammed the stocks, after management said that Q1 was Caterpillar's "high water mark" for the year, and also warned that it expects resource industries margins to drop from first quarter.
Translation: the collapse in the Chinese credit impulse which we most recently showed last month, has finally caught up with the broader economy, and is now spilling over across the Pacific.
As a result, after surging as high as $161 early int he morning, CAT stock has tumbled back in the red, and is down nearly $15 from session highs.
dismantle all monopolies!
begin with Wash DC
Caterpillar held their stock prices up for quarter after quarter doing stock repurchases with "free" QE money. Unicorn hour is over. Believe it or not, at some point stock prices need to correlate with reality, which is free market price discovery with honest accounting. Investor's brains are as corrupted as Wall Street's screwy financial instruments. Nobody will question the food until it's proven it's Soylent Green. In the meantime, the CEO's are laughing all the way to the bank and cashing out their stock options.
Bloomberg also jumped on the Coke bandwagon this morning, fearlessly posting a bubbly article on KO, as the company's shares rose 1% pre-market.
Coke went flat at the open; down 2% as of this writing.
So many lionhearts on Wall Street these days.
I'll take a John Deere over Cat any day of the week.
Cat is floating around the drain, just waiting to be flushed......unless the fucking idiots in Washington bail them out.
CAT also warned about the rise in steel pricing, which could impact the entire group, yes ?
they can all see the buyback arbitrage evaporating before their eyes.....no mystery
Anyone else notice every time the 10 year hits 3.00 it magically reverses? Can't make it to 3.01? Hmmm, one might think it was rigged or something, but that'd be a conspiracy theory wouldn't it?
even the japanese can't stop what's coming next.
The new catchword is "Bansoy!" That's the blend of Banzai + Soy, for western financial influence spam up your can as well as Japanese economic suicide via the Paul Krugman method.
i like it. tofunomics.
Collusion theory actually. .....and since 2008 no less! Yo! Calling Robert Mueller
What about Trump's cutting red tape of regulations and focusing on the infrastructure projects.
CAT, GOOG, MMM all getting hammered on disappointing earnings.
VIX back above 17.
If you still think this looks like a "bull market", go ahead and BTFD.
An overview of economic collapse hypothesis
A crashing sound heard across the land.
Growth among the miners? Why in the hell would the miners ramp up operations? Many of these mines are going to be shut down soon, at least the gold and silver ones, if the price miners get for their product continues to be suppressed.
I guess Gartmans short is right
that's one of the seven signs of the apocalypse.
BTFD ...then sell tomorrow.
caterpillar chairman in Syria? lots of tunnelling.
Me thinks Catepillar is selling a lot fewer tractors and excavators and earth movers. I also think the vast majority of media outlets that depend on advertising dollars are selling a lot fewer commercials and display ads. The reasons for both are the same, I think. Hint: It’s not because the economy is taking off.
Re: This inflation that does not exist ...
Out of curiosity has Catepillar recently dropped its prices? Or raised them? By more than 1.8 percent per year?
DJIA, SPX, XRT, BKX and other indices dropping just 1-2% more, taking out their Nov breakouts, the Feb lows and the March 22 collapse, and then breaking their 200 day MAs another 1-2% down. will start the plunge to the bear market 2nd lower low, down another 4-5% at 23,000 and 2500. XRT ready to break all the 6 month supports and just 2% over the 200 MA shows the emerging pattern best:
http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=xrt&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7
You know we are at the top when the staak market can't rally on earnings.
And yet China stocks rallying today. Duurp! good news for china that Cat sees tight margins! Tight margins due to metal prices that Cat gets paid to mine. Cat is a fkn buy
I briefly worked for Caterpillar right after graduating college. Most people who worked there had no clue what they did, including me.
Sounds like the aircraft industry.
Mostly financial with producing things with wings as a byproduct.
CAT is part of the MIC.
Just wait until the next military deployment order drops and they'll be singing again an hour later.