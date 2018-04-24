Caterpillar Plunges, Wiping Out 5% Gain After Surprising Guidance

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:06

It was supposed to be Caterpillar's day.

Early this morning, the CAT reported another set of blowout numbers, with Q1 EPS of $2.82 on Exp. $2.11, on revenue of $12.90, also smashing estimates of $12.07BN. The company's commentary was stellar, seeing growth across all verticals:

  • Construction: "expects broad-based growth in all regions in 2018, with the biggest drivers being strength for construction activity in North America and infrastructure development in China"
  • Mining: "global economic conditions and favorable commodity price levels will drive miners to increase capital expenditures in 2018 for both equipment replacement cycles and expansions"
  • Energy: "continued strong demand for reciprocating engines for well servicing and gas compression applications in North America. The current turbines backlog remains healthy in support of the midstream Oil and Gas business"

And sure enough, the market rewarded the stock by sending it 5% higher out of the gate, and pushing the Dow Jones higher.

The sellside rushed to gush about the company's stellar, if backward looking, results, without even bothering to listen to the conference call, such as this brave Citi analyst did.

Commentators, such as Bloomberg's markets live team, likewise quickly jumped on the bandwagon, praising CAT's "superb" earnings as the only thing that matters today, and supposedly confirming the strength of the equity market.

Well... Oops, because just a few minutes later the narrative suffered a spectacular collapse.

Recall, that first overnight the company reported retail sales numbers that showed an unexpected reversal in growth across all geographic regions, with the all important Asia/Pacific region sliding from up 51% in January to just 31% in March.

But it was the ominous guidance that the company gave on the 11am conference call, that slammed the stocks, after management said that Q1 was Caterpillar's "high water mark" for the year, and also warned that it expects resource industries margins to drop from first quarter.

Translation: the collapse in the Chinese credit impulse which we most recently showed last month, has finally caught up with the broader economy, and is now spilling over across the Pacific.

As a result, after surging as high as $161 early int he morning, CAT stock has tumbled back in the red, and is down nearly $15 from session highs.

 

silverer shankster Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:30 Permalink

Caterpillar held their stock prices up for quarter after quarter doing stock repurchases with "free" QE money. Unicorn hour is over. Believe it or not, at some point stock prices need to correlate with reality, which is free market price discovery with honest accounting. Investor's brains are as corrupted as Wall Street's screwy financial instruments. Nobody will question the food until it's proven it's Soylent Green. In the meantime, the CEO's are laughing all the way to the bank and cashing out their stock options.

Vote up!
 14
Vote down!
 0
pitchforksanonymous Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:09 Permalink

Anyone else notice every time the 10 year hits 3.00 it magically reverses? Can't make it to 3.01? Hmmm, one might think it was rigged or something, but that'd be a conspiracy theory wouldn't it?

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
Bam_Man Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:14 Permalink

CAT, GOOG, MMM all getting hammered on disappointing earnings.

VIX back above 17.

If you still think this looks like a "bull market", go ahead and BTFD.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

Growth among the miners? Why in the hell would the miners ramp up operations? Many of these mines are going to be shut down soon, at least the gold and silver ones, if the price miners get for their product continues to be suppressed.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Give Me Some Truth Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:21 Permalink

Me thinks Catepillar is selling a lot fewer tractors and excavators and earth movers. I also think the vast majority of media outlets that depend on advertising dollars are selling a lot fewer commercials and display ads. The reasons for both are the same, I think. Hint: It's not because the economy is taking off.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
franzpick Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:27 Permalink

DJIA, SPX, XRT, BKX and other indices dropping just 1-2% more, taking out their Nov breakouts, the Feb lows and the March 22 collapse, and then breaking their 200 day MAs another 1-2% down. will start the plunge to the bear market 2nd lower low, down another 4-5% at 23,000 and 2500. XRT ready to break all the 6 month supports and just 2% over the 200 MA shows the emerging pattern best:

http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=xrt&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7

http://bigcharts.marketwatch.com/quickchart/quickchart.asp?symb=xrt&insttype=&freq=1&show=&time=7

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
the Dood Tue, 04/24/2018 - 12:39 Permalink

And yet China stocks rallying today. Duurp! good news for china that Cat sees tight margins! Tight margins due to metal prices that Cat gets paid to mine. Cat is a fkn buy