Censorship And Suppression Of Free Speech Online Is A "War Against Ideas"

Online giants such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have been known to censor and suppress free speech that isn’t leftist in nature. But it’s worse than that according to The Media Research Center, it’s a war against ideas.
Obviously, that’s harmful in and of itself. It denies humans their most basic right: to be free to choose. Of course, no one is saying one shouldn’t face the consequences of a wrong decision, but making the call for someone before they may even weigh all options for themselves is the height of a controlling master; one who seeks to become an even more tyrannical authoritarian.
The Media Research Center’s stunning new report titled “Censored! How Online Media Companies Are Suppressing Conservative Speech” takes a long hard look at the pervasive and deeply unethical censorship of conservative, libertarian, or voluntaryist viewpoints by major tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook, Google, and YouTube. Basically, if you aren’t a leftist, your ideas of liberty and freedom cannot be heard, according to those same tech giants.
Among the many findings, Media Research Center analysts describe many of the tools used as nothing less than indoctrination via censorship, aka, a war on opposing ideas. Such as, how these major tech companies work with groups that hate the right like the Southern Poverty Law Center.
The report also details that 12 of the 25 United States-based members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council are liberal and just one is conservative. It also focuses on “shadow-banning” and how it affects all of us – yes, even those liberals whose ideas are not currently under attack. A Twitter engineer even bragged how about this nefarious practice could suppress and silence conservative voices.
But it isn’t only conservatives that have had concerns about censorship. It’s anyone not professing leftist or pro-government ideals such as opposing a bigger and more powerful government or survivalism suggestions. People are actually being arrested for posts that aren’t violent on social media for having a clear liberty-minded ideal toward a government-free society, but in the meantime, preparing for the worst.
All this is going on while the entire state of California is seeking full-blown online censorship and the banning free speech altogether. Meanwhile, people flee the state of California to escape the tyranny of the tax burden and a horrifying housing situation exponentially amplified by the leftists already in power there.
But of course, according to media giants, it’s “hate speech” to suggest that bigger and more government is not the solution to the problems wholly created by the government in the first place.
Those who believe tyranny cannot come to the United States should take a look around because it’s already here and as of right now, has a strong hold on most of the population.
To say that censorship and free speech is a problem only conservatives have is incredibly disingenuous. Anyone who doesn’t toe the line and back up the mainstream media’s official narrative conveniently packaged and handcrafted by the governmentare all staring at the effects of tyranny right in the face.
I've been censored from City-Data. That was a great forum for getting ideas out, but you can't go TOO far with the truth.
Still, it's better to be subtle. You have to slowly illustrate truth rather than raise an unbearable din which people turn away from.
We dont need ideas.
We need war!
In reply to I've been censored from City… by Mazzy
We need both. What good is a war if there are few people who share our ideas, ideals, and values?
In reply to We dont need ideas. We… by BennyBoy
In reply to We need both. What good is… by Mazzy
throw apple in there too macfag. they banned ZH, and have their own version of a record label - apple music.
In reply to . by Leakanthrophy
In reply to We dont need ideas. We… by BennyBoy
Probably laughing so hard at the NSA as they read this article.
Another "water is wet" story, ask Edward Snowden and Julian Assange.
In reply to We dont need ideas. We… by BennyBoy
It's nice that we're all here on Zerohedge, and it's a great forum for knowledge and keeping ourselves on point, but it's not so great for SPREADING what we need to tell the world. We're an echo chamber in many way.
Go out there and broadcast....be subtle. Be kind.
In reply to I've been censored from City… by Mazzy
Use it or lose it.
One step at a time.
In reply to This article is useless if… by Blue Steel 309
Look at this Hogg shit that's going on in Floriduh. Look at the whole damned tech industry.
Our free speech is being destroyed by petulant children.
Now that so many have started asking the tougher questions ?
imagine the American Revolution would never have happened....Google, NYT, FB would have given the British your home address and you would have been watering the tree of liberty
If the printing press had automatically sent a copy of everything to the King and instantly revealed your address, history would remember its contribution a lot differently.
In reply to imagine the American… by venturen
They REALLY did not like Jesus. And, they hunted down His disciples for many years and killed them all too...Just sayin..... I like Jesus :-)
