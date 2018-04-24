Censorship And Suppression Of Free Speech Online Is A "War Against Ideas"

Authored by Mac Slavo via SHTFplan.com,

Online giants such as YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter have been known to censor and suppress free speech that isn’t leftist in nature. But it’s worse than that according to The Media Research Center, it’s a war against ideas.

Obviously, that’s harmful in and of itself. It denies humans their most basic right: to be free to choose. Of course, no one is saying one shouldn’t face the consequences of a wrong decision, but making the call for someone before they may even weigh all options for themselves is the height of a controlling master; one who seeks to become an even more tyrannical authoritarian.

The Media Research Center’s stunning new report titled “Censored! How Online Media Companies Are Suppressing Conservative Speech” takes a long hard look at the pervasive and deeply unethical censorship of conservative, libertarian, or voluntaryist viewpoints by major tech companies such as Twitter, Facebook, Google, and YouTube. Basically, if you aren’t a leftist, your ideas of liberty and freedom cannot be heard, according to those same tech giants.

Among the many findings, Media Research Center analysts describe many of the tools used as nothing less than indoctrination via censorship, aka, a war on opposing ideas. Such as, how these major tech companies work with groups that hate the right like the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The report also details that 12 of the 25 United States-based members of Twitter’s Trust and Safety Council are liberal and just one is conservative. It also focuses on “shadow-banning” and how it affects all of us – yes, even those liberals whose ideas are not currently under attack. A Twitter engineer even bragged how about this nefarious practice could suppress and silence conservative voices.

But it isn’t only conservatives that have had concerns about censorship. It’s anyone not professing leftist or pro-government ideals such as opposing a bigger and more powerful government or survivalism suggestions. People are actually being arrested for posts that aren’t violent on social media for having a clear liberty-minded ideal toward a government-free society, but in the meantime, preparing for the worst.

All this is going on while the entire state of California is seeking full-blown online censorship and the banning free speech altogether. Meanwhile, people flee the state of California to escape the tyranny of the tax burden and a horrifying housing situation exponentially amplified by the leftists already in power there.

But of course, according to media giants, it’s “hate speech” to suggest that bigger and more government is not the solution to the problems wholly created by the government in the first place.

Those who believe tyranny cannot come to the United States should take a look around because it’s already here and as of right now, has a strong hold on most of the population.

To say that censorship and free speech is a problem only conservatives have is incredibly disingenuous. Anyone who doesn’t toe the line and back up the mainstream media’s official narrative conveniently packaged and handcrafted by the governmentare all staring at the effects of tyranny right in the face.