"Did McCabe Order FBI Agents To "Stand Down" On Early Clinton Email Investigation?"

Former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe reportedly gave a "stand-down" order to FBI agents who began probing Hillary Clinton's use of a private server for official government business following a report in the New York Times, reports journalist Sara Carter, citing "multiple former FBI officials, along with a Congressional official."
After The New York Times publication, the FBI Washington Field Office began investigating Clinton’s use of private emails and whether she was using her personal email account to transmit classified information. According to sources, McCabe was overseas when he became aware of the investigation and sent electronic communications voicing his displeasure with the agents. -Sara Carter
"Electronic communications" you say? Sounds like McCabe picked the right time to relaunch his new legal defense fund.
McCabe's reported March 2015 "stand down" order to agents investigating the New York Times report may have broken FBI rules, to say the least. The official DOJ request to investigate Clinton would not be issued until the end of July 2015, four months later.
“McCabe tried to steer people off the private email investigation and that appears to be obstruction and should be investigated,” said one former FBI official with knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the investigation. “Now if the information on the ‘stand-down’ order is obtained by the IG that could bring a whole lot of other troubles to McCabe.”
Last week, Inspector General Michael Horowitz released an internal report which revealed that McCabe had lied four times to investigators, including twice while under oath, about authorizing an F.B.I. spokesman and attorney to tell Devlin Barrett of the Wall St. Journal, just days before the 2016 election, that he had not issued a similar "stand-down" order on the reported FBI investigation into the Clinton Foundation - right around the time McCabe was coming under fire for his wife Jill taking a $467,500 campaign contribution from Clinton
proxy pal, Terry McAuliffe.
So McCabe was accused of a "stand-down" order during the 2016 election, for which he authorized the leak that got him fired - and he now stands accused of a separate, previous "stand-down" order as agents began to follow up on a March 2 2015 New York Times report into Clinton's use of a private server.
Horowitz and his team of investigators at the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) have been sifting through more than 1.2 million documents, of which Sara Carter's sources say 46,000 are connected to ongoing investigations. "Of those documents, Congress has received a tiny fraction of the emails pertaining to their oversight investigations."
Judicial Watch, a conservative government watchdog group, filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in September 2017 against the FBI for the communications on behalf of retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jeff Danik, as previously reported. Danik spent more than 28 years with the bureau as a supervisor in the counter-terrorism division and special overseas advisor. Thus far, the FBI has failed to abide by a judge’s order to turn over all of former McCabe’s text messages, emails and SMS phone messages. -Sara Carter
According to the OIG report on McCabe, the Wall Street Journal article which used McCabe's leak “discussed not only the FBI’s handling of the Clinton E-mail Investigation but ‘internal disagreements within the Bureau and the Justice Department surrounding the Clintons’ family philanthropy.'” It stated that “McCabe, in particular, was caught . . . [in] an increasingly acrimonious fight for control between the Justice Department and FBI agents pursuing the Clinton Foundation case.”
The former law enforcement sources who spoke to this reporter said a possible stand-down order on the Clinton Foundation investigation doesn’t preclude another stand-down order from McCabe on the Clinton email server investigation. They noted that it appears from the IG’s report that the Justice Department was attempting to dissuade McCabe from moving forward with the FBI’s investigation into the Clinton Foundation. McCabe said he authorized the disclosure to The Wall Street Journal of his conversation with the DOJ’s Principal Assistant Attorney General (PADAG) in an effort to counter the narrative that he had given a stand-down order on the Bureau’s Clinton Foundation investigation. -Sara Carter
Meanwhile, ol' Andy has received two referrals seeking criminal prosecution - the first sent last week by 11 GOP Congressional legislators, and the second coming from Inspector General Horowitz. As Carter notes, evidence collected by the Inspector General has raised new questions over McCabe's role in the FBI's investigations of Clinton and Trump - as well as what role President Obama's DOJ (and State Department) may have played in both.
"Did McCabe Order FBI Agents To "Stand Down" On Early Clinton Email Investigation?"
Of fucking course he did. Hold your breath waiting for anybody to do anything about it.
The Oversight Committee in Congress is aware of this difference of opinion and now is going to have access to the unredacted emails surrounding this.
Unfortunately for McCabe he has been already caught lying but I do think this will be looked into seriously because the guy who phoned him really wasn't high enough up to make that sort of phone call on his own. He reported to Sally Yates though so that bunch of emails is also going to be scrutinized.
Things are slowly seeping out.
In reply to Of fucking course he did. by NoDebt
Guantánamo
In reply to The Oversight Committee in… by FoggyWorld
Like a TV miniseries, we will have to wait until next week to see the next thrilling episode. This will drag on longer than "The Walking Dead".
In reply to The Oversight Committee in… by FoggyWorld
Well at least they are already dead, or will be soon. We may be before someone puts their bones in prison. What a fucking joke!
Soros packing the prosecutors, won't go into the corrupt judges. Will be sad if it takes a real revolution. Anyones game.... Will depend on where the gov troops choose to stand, not a ton of hope there. The South will go complete gorilla warfare, based on what happened last time. Ugly shit is around the corner, if we can't find the rule of law!!! At least some of them will find justice, at the barrel of their own guns! Hi Barry, just quoted your sorry ass!
In reply to Like a TV miniseries, we… by Oldwood
What's a few emails between CORRUPT officials
when the USG sends Billion$ to SNIPE children in a foreign land.
WARNING: Graphic Images
In reply to Well at least they are… by MozartIII
The best way to investigate is to attach some electric wire to his testicle and hang his kids upside down with head in a bucket of water until he talks.
In reply to Of fucking course he did. by NoDebt
Yes. Next.
LOL! What does it matter? It's not like any of these traitors is ever going to be held accountable for their crimes. Dolt! This is the USA where you can literally get away with murder if you're well-connected enough. We like to put up this cute facade that there are laws and such and such and such. The truth is it's still the wild west out here. As long as you are a powerful enough baron, you can do whatever the fuck you want. The law melts away if you have enough political power.
+1000
In reply to LOL! What does it matter? It… by navy62802
Ask the Clintons about getting away with murder.
In reply to LOL! What does it matter? It… by navy62802
The Clintons are exhibit A.
In reply to Ask the Clintons about… by jim942
This all comes about through Gross Public Negligence.
The only thing that's changed regarding the Corruption is that it's more blatant, in your face, what you gonna do about it suckeroo.
In reply to LOL! What does it matter? It… by navy62802
Now, does he get shot in front of a firing squad? Gives new meaning to the phrase when Trump says "your fired"!
Would we know any of this if Hillary had won?
nope, business as usual...
'What Happened' had a revised edition for that eventuality called 'Vindictive (even ) In Victory'.
In reply to Would we know any of this if… by Cardinal Fang
Like a giant fucking Wile E Coyote rat trap that doesn't snap closed no matter how hard the evidence jumps on it..
The McCabes, Good People!
Hussein was being influenced in bed by his tranny love partner Michael.
Andy.......time to go out like a man. Don’t make a mess of it. Just close the garage door tight and breath deep.
In his own mind his only crime was getting caught, which would never have happened had Hildabeast prevailed. Also he comes across as spineless sort, not to insubordinate's, but his Deep State Handlers. You don't become deputy director of the Crime Syndicate, the FBeye, unless you're a Yes-Man.
In reply to Andy.......time to go out… by rockstone
Andy..... if that option doesn't appeal to you, think about the injustice of it all: your former boss dim Jim Comey, Low-renta, Silly Sally Yates, Clapper and Brennan who launched this all... they're making millions on their book deals and consultant contracts with the lamestream media while you take the fall.... so unfair Andy. So you know what to do, you've forced so many to do it before, turn state's evidence and go get 'em.
In reply to Andy.......time to go out… by rockstone
We got lots of problems.
The economy
The wars
The extremists
Hillary
But what every nation and society needs to survive is CONFIDENCE IN AND RESPECT FOR ITS INSTITUTIONS.
That is dying. The damage that progressives have done to this country is incalculable, far worse than any Trump/Russia collusion could have ever done.
So just to be clear, the stand down would have happened somewhere around the time after the check from Terry McAuliffe cleared?
The entire investigation re OIG Horowitz is in my NSHO will probably become a new "Law and Order" series on the TV someday. That maybe the (shee) peoples who spend their time watching TV on the History Channel might tune into. SOMEDAY. Far into the future.
Shut off my cable with Comcast now Spectrum in 2010. Reduced my overhead costs as well as the shit streaming into my brain. Too much diarrhea. Take care of your wallet and shut these shit tard "news agencies" down by starving them with participation.
Peace, DITD