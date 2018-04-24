Dow Futures Are Down 600 Points From Overnight Highs, Nasdaq Is Plunging

Shit is starting to get real...
Dow is down 600 points from today's highs...
The Dow is back below 24,000...
Big Bank stocks are all red...
And while the Dow is down hard, Nasdaq is the worst performer for now...
As FANGMAN stocks are tumbling...
Treasury yields have spooked stocks...
Back into the red for 2018 for the 11th time this year...
Comments
Gartman might be right for once...
Correction: Same Shit, Different Day.
PPT: We have not yet begun to pump!
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
Bullish
In reply to Correction: Same Shit,… by NugginFuts
BTFD @ 2:05 EDT fizzled. Oh noes!
In reply to Bullish by The_Juggernaut
Meh, we have seen this many times before. PPT will come in to rescue today or tomorrow. Jerome Powell won't let this market crash.
In reply to BTFD @ 2:05 EDT fizzled. Oh… by Unreliable Narrator
Perfectly corrupt way to bring bond yields down. Disgraceful!
In reply to Meh, we have seen this many… by mtndds
Sell it while its hot, Gartman will Shart in the morning....
In reply to Perfectly corrupt way to… by MFL5591
Alternative investments gold and Bitcoin are both up today.
Diversification is good.
In reply to Sell it while its hot,… by gatorengineer
For gold...
In reply to Bullish by The_Juggernaut
I fully endorse Wilden Pumps.
https://www.tencarva.com/wilden-pumps-air-operated-double-diaphragm-pum…
Fed Pumps, not so much.
In reply to Correction: Same Shit,… by NugginFuts
Need more di-lithium crystals.
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
Captain, they are giving it all they got.
In reply to Need more di-lithium… by BandGap
"It's worse than that, it's dead, Jim"
In reply to Captain, they are giving it… by Got The Wrong No
Bones, it can't be dead!
In reply to "It's worse than that, it's… by CRM114
"Commence Warp factor 9 printing, Mr Powell"
In reply to Bones, it can't be dead! by Giant Meteor
There are Klingons around Orangejulius.... Captain....
and a Ferengi Trade Mission from Cheena......
In reply to "Commence Warp factor 9… by CRM114
Fascinating, the market is finally acknowledging the obvious -- you can't sustain a rally in the face of rising interest rates. Add in collapsing iPhone demand and an accompanying semiconductor washout, major trade war, too many millennials in deep debt, a flat yield curve and no more tax goodies coming from Capital Hill, and we find ourselves on the cusp of the downside to this business cycle. We're being pulled into this black hole, Jim.
In reply to "It's worse than that, it's… by CRM114
Logically, the ship always manages to escape and the next episode starts anew. Follow the script.
In reply to Fascinating, the market is… by Beatscape
"I'm trying to thank you, you pointed-eared hobgoblin!"
In reply to Logically, the Enterprise… by Got The Wrong No
+1 for the best quote.
In reply to "I'm trying to thank you,… by Giant Meteor
Clearly, the needs of the few outweigh the needs of the many......
In reply to +1 for the best quote. by JimmyJones
Quick, re-program the computers to make it look like we'll be fine.
In reply to Fascinating, the market is… by Beatscape
The Prime Directive is not to interfere with other cultures...
..unless they have oil, obviously ;)
In reply to Fascinating, the market is… by Beatscape
There's simply too much debt!!
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
Rather ironic, considering debt is money.
In reply to There's simply too much debt… by lester1
Electronic Debt denominated in Fiat is not money.
In reply to Rather ironic, considering… by bluskyes
Heh. Gartman has been right more than me recently. That would be awesome to get a 25 percent drop from here and the ten year treasury pushing four percent before I pop back in.
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
Even a broken clock is right twice a day.
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
not a broken digital clock .... all the kings horses and all the kings men ....
In reply to Even a broken clock is right… by Dogman57
He was 0 for his last 100 so you could say he was due.
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
All vestiges of tariffs and economic nationalism, (in The U.S., only) must be vanquished, or the bankers' neoliberal fairy tale ends.
In reply to Gartman might be right for… by Yellow_Snow
probably nothing...
Buckle up!
In reply to probably nothing... by BullyBearish
Wake me when it is down 1500 points on the DOW and stays down. FED has unlimited firepower to get it back up.
In reply to probably nothing... by BullyBearish
How are people supposed to wake you without a contact number?
In reply to Wake me when it is down 1500… by Edward Morbius
Just ring up the NSA. They'll know how to get in touch with him.
In reply to How are people supposed to… by oddjob
Lol. I had a kid in my practice who crank called the whitehouse with supposedly a burner phone. Secret Service had contacted his parents within just a few hours to schedule an interview. I believe the story went they showed up the next day.
Impressive.
If gooberment wants to find you it isn't too hard apparently.
In reply to Just ring up the NSA. They… by bluskyes
Buy The Falling Knife
In reply to probably nothing... by BullyBearish
Twitter report tomorrow . Well Gartman did good.
...until we discover he only wagered .01% of his portfolio on the short.
In reply to and a rally tomorrow . Well… by Francis Marx
By the end of the week everything will be forgotten.
Tomorrow market will celebrate the 10yr failing to climb over 3%. Failing that, they will celebrate 10yr yield going over 3%.
what
In reply to By the end of the week… by boostedhorse
All the bad news.
In reply to what by E5
There's bad news ?
In reply to All the bad news. by boostedhorse
i have index alerts set at 10, 20 and 30 percent downside moves from the ATH's...........ain't near real yet.
That is funny. So does everyone else... they are called circuit breakers.
In reply to i have index alerts set at… by spastic_colon
awwww shit I was sitting on the sell button.
well this looks like a good time to buy.
Keep thinking those warm fuzzies. I am hoping we are on the slope of hope.
In reply to awwww shit I was sitting on… by E5
Reminder. Iran is next. Marker. CLAS - Sec 11A P 2.2. “Installments.” $250B. Jan 1. Jun 1. No inspection @ GZ NR sites. No missile tech prevention. Load carrying. ICBM. Think NK. Who controls the $? Who really controls the $? Why does the EU have a vested interest in this deal? Who receives the money? When the US sends billions in aid and/or climate and/or etc who or what entity audits / tracks to confirm intended recipient(s) rec? None. How does GS fund WW counter-events? Who funds WW leftist events? American taxpayer (subsidize). Define nuclear stand-off. Who benefits? How do you ‘squeeze’ funds out of the US? Threat to humanity? Environment push? Think Paris accord. Who audits / tracks the funneled money? Define kickback. Define slush fund. EPA. No oversight re: Hussein. Why? How does the C_A fund non sanctioned ops? Off the books? Re_ read past drops. Will become relevant. Welcome Mr. President. The U.S. will NOT agree to continue the Iran deal as it currently stands. Q
No fucking deal bitches. Dow shit kicks.
This shit is really getting thick. Some nights I go through 6-8 beers just reading about all the shit going on in the shadows. Really crappy stuff.
And this girl is singing all orts of absolutely terrible stuff.
https://www.msn.com/en-us/tv/celebrity/smallville-actress-allison-mack-…
In reply to Reminder. Iran is next… by fockewulf190