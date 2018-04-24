Dow Futures Are Down 600 Points From Overnight Highs, Nasdaq Is Plunging

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:22

Shit is starting to get real...

Dow is down 600 points from today's highs...

The Dow is back below 24,000...

 

Big Bank stocks are all red...

 

And while the Dow is down hard, Nasdaq is the worst performer for now...

As FANGMAN stocks are tumbling...

Treasury yields have spooked stocks...

 

Back into the red for 2018 for the 11th time this year...

Beatscape CRM114 Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:45 Permalink

Fascinating, the market is finally acknowledging the obvious -- you can't sustain a rally in the face of rising interest rates.  Add in collapsing iPhone demand and an accompanying semiconductor washout, major trade war, too many millennials in deep debt, a flat yield curve and no more tax goodies coming from Capital Hill, and we find ourselves on the cusp of the downside to this business cycle.  We're being pulled into this black hole, Jim. 

boostedhorse Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:25 Permalink

By the end of the week everything will be forgotten.

Tomorrow market will celebrate the 10yr failing to climb over 3%. Failing that, they will celebrate 10yr yield going over 3%.

fockewulf190 Tue, 04/24/2018 - 13:26 Permalink

