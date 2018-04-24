Facebook Readies For A Fight? Replaces US Policy Head With Former Republican FCC Chair

It would appear Facebook is preparing for battle as it dramatically strengthens its presence in Washington - replacing its top US Policy team member with a former Republican Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman.

Amid growing political backlash - and increasingly worrisome levels of private data gathering - The New York Times reports that Ms. Erin Egan will be replaced as head of policy in the United States by Kevin Martin on an interim basis, the company said.

Mr. Martin has been Facebook’s vice president of mobile and global access policy and is a former Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.

Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, said the changes would allow Ms. Egan to retain her title as chief privacy officer and focus on privacy policies across the globe.

Perhaps most intriguingly (politically savvy - even as many predict Democrats could take one or both chambers of Congress) for the uber-liberal Zuckerberg, NYT notes that the changes put two Republican men in charge of the Washington offices of Facebook at a time of great tumult.

Mr. Martin will report to Joel Kaplan, vice president of global public policy. Mr. Martin and Mr. Kaplan also worked together in the George W. Bush White House and on the 2000 Bush-Cheney campaign.

Perhaps this will slow down the level of conservative censorship that many have documented on the social media platform?