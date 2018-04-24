Facebook Readies For A Fight? Replaces US Policy Head With Former Republican FCC Chair

It would appear Facebook is preparing for battle as it dramatically strengthens its presence in Washington - replacing its top US Policy team member with a former Republican Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chairman.
Amid growing political backlash - and increasingly worrisome levels of private data gathering - The New York Times reports that Ms. Erin Egan will be replaced as head of policy in the United States by Kevin Martin on an interim basis, the company said.
Mr. Martin has been Facebook’s vice president of mobile and global access policy and is a former Republican chairman of the Federal Communications Commission.
Andy Stone, a Facebook spokesman, said the changes would allow Ms. Egan to retain her title as chief privacy officer and focus on privacy policies across the globe.
Perhaps most intriguingly (politically savvy - even as many predict Democrats could take one or both chambers of Congress) for the uber-liberal Zuckerberg, NYT notes that the changes put two Republican men in charge of the Washington offices of Facebook at a time of great tumult.
Mr. Martin will report to Joel Kaplan, vice president of global public policy. Mr. Martin and Mr. Kaplan also worked together in the George W. Bush White House and on the 2000 Bush-Cheney campaign.
Perhaps this will slow down the level of conservative censorship that many have documented on the social media platform?
Comments
If you don't like FB policies, delete your account.
Simple.
You are a moron. Congratulations!
\\
In reply to If you don't like FB… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
This IS “mushrooming” !
Tell the Nicaraguans their’s not!
In reply to You are a moron. Congrats… by PrezTrump
We need to keep Zuckerberg busy at FB, imagine if he suddenly has the free time to be a "philanthropist".
In reply to If you don't like FB… by . . . _ _ _ . . .
Privacy Officer at Facebook.
Now that would be an easy gig.
I don't think the job duties are what you might expect. It's probably more on the line of how to legally invade people's privacy or how to invade people's privacy and without getting caught.
In reply to Privacy Officer at Facebook… by RumpleShitzkin
I just got done uploading my bathroom routine to myspace...
How am I going to keep up with all the websites I have to upload my life to?
Oh wait, I don't need that site, or any other social media website for anything.
It's not as if Facebook makes any pretense of representing anything other than the interests of its owners.
You read Facebook, you know (or should know) that you are reading intentionally misleading information.
theranos 2.0.
dillydilly
So the RINO is the ball washer at the whorehouse?
RINOs - they all eat from the same pig trough as the DNC-Media combine.
Enough with the republican and democrat bullshit...These are just different names like the Mafia families. In the end they all meet and figure out the proper course to keep the Deep state functioning properly and decide which throats get slit for the sheepeoples entertaining