Finland Abandons Universal Basic Income Experiment After Two Years

"I felt a great disturbance in the farce, as if millions of socialist voices suddenly cried out in terror, and were suddenly silenced. I fear something rational has happened."
With high-profile champions such as Richard Branson, Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, backing the idea of governments giving non-working people money (from working people) to do nothing - what could go wrong?
Well, two years after enthusiastically beginning its experiment with a universal basic income - in which people are paid an unconditional salary by the state instead of benefits - Finland is abandoning the project as government enthusiasm wanes and additional funding requests are rejected.
As a reminder, The Telegraph explains Universal basic income is a form of cash payment given to individuals, without means testing or work requirements. In some models this is at a rate sufficient to cover all living expenses.
Proponents argue that:
-
The lack of expensive means-testing leads to a higher proportion of the budget going to recipients. This would be more efficient
-
The transparency of universal payments would drastically reduce the need to detect benefits fraud
-
One scheme could replace the current complex arrangement of government benefits, rebates and tax rebates
-
Work will always benefit recipients of this welfare, rather than the ‘benefits trap’ that leaves part-time workers
Critics argue that:
-
Universal income may be inflationary and, in attempting to move all individuals out of poverty, it may simply raise the level of the poverty line
-
It may reduce the incentive to work and studies have found some evidence to support this.
-
A reduction in taxable income would reduce the government’s ability to cover other expenses, such as healthcare
Universal income as a policy dates from at least Thomas Paine’s 1795 Agrarian Justice. It is currently more closely aligned with left-wing politics, where it would be funded through income from nationalised assets.
Several countries have experimented with a universal basic income, including Finland, Canada, Kenya and the Netherlands.
And now Finland has killed the plan... (via The Guardian)
Since January 2017, a random sample of 2,000 unemployed people aged 25 to 58 have been paid a monthly €560 (£475) , with no requirement to seek or accept employment. Any recipients who took a job continued to receive the same amount.
Furthermore, the government has also imposed stricter benefits plans, introducing legislation making some benefits for unemployed people contingent on taking training or working at least 18 hours in three months.
“The government is making changes taking the system away from basic income,” Kela’s Miska Simanainen told the Swedish newspaper Svenska Dagbladet.
Of course, the liberal socialist gliterrati are up in arms over Finland's decision.
Olli Kangas, an expert involved in the trial, told the Finnish public broadcaster YLE:
“Two years is too short a period to be able to draw extensive conclusions from such a big experiment. We should have had extra time and more money to achieve reliable results.”
However, as we previously noted, as automation and AI destroy millions of middle-income jobs, permanently forcing (primarily male) workers from the workforce, Americans are beginning to reconsider their attitudes toward a radical policy tool that's popular among some segments of the left: Universal Basic Income.
According to CNBC, a recent poll conducted by Northeastern University and Gallup found that 48% of Americans support the measure. In an association that's hardly a coincidence, the poll also showed that three-quarters of Americans believe machines will take away more jobs than they'll generate...
Unsurprisingly 65% of Democrats want to see a universal basic income and 54% of people between the ages of 18 and 35 do. In comparison, just 28% of Republicans support UBI.
While proposals for universal basic income programs vary, the most common one is a system in which the federal government sends out regular checks to everyone, regardless of their earnings or employment. That system is being tested in Canada as well as Stockton, California, which recently emerged from bankruptcy but remains mired in poverty.
Perhaps Finland's failure will wake some of the free shit army up that it can't end well.
UBI is fine as long as it's not my currency they're depreciating, and not my tax money they're redistributing.
Speaking of Finland, the 10 most heavily taxed countries on Earth:
http://thesoundingline.com/chart-of-the-day-europe-runs-on-taxes/
The whole concept is patently ridiculous. "Free Money" 🙄
NOTHING is free except the air we breathe. Someone has to foot the bill when the government gives away handouts. The lack of common sense in this fledgling human species is astonishing.
Damn Finlander dueces.
Free money for bankers only, silly peasants.
"However, as we previously noted, as automation and AI destroy millions of middle-income jobs, permanently forcing (primarily male) workers from the workforce"
Shit article, socialism causes permanent unemployment not innovation.
The only free money I want is NO FUCKING INCOME TAX.
Massive deficit spending is a form of Taxation on both income and savings.
From the Capt. Obvious School of Economics:
No (free) shit...
How is universal basic income different than the welfare state in the currently existing in the US? A single mom of two can pull in over 60K in bennies.... Why work?
We should have had extra time and more money to achieve reliable results.”
Always with the more money and more time, with these Socialists. 50 years of failure, and they would still want more money and more time. It demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of money as a proxy for time-value.
If only there was infinite...um...erm...money.
Robots interviewing graduates for jobs at top city firms as students practice how to impress AIl
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2018/04/21/robots-interviewing-graduat…
Giving people money does more harm than good in the long run. If you dont earn it you mismanage it or spend it frivolously. Better off giving people free wealth building classes or books on financial sophistication. "The Richest Man in Babylon" is a good basic book. Its cheap and might teach them how to hold onto and build their wealth.
UBI simply doesn't work, because it is nothing more than re-branded communism and communism has never worked anywhere in human history ever. Considering all the automation on the way, I think the answer is to make it ridiculously easy to earn enough money to live, like the two hour workday on the Jetsons. People would have a good life, but they'd still have to contribute to get it.
"We should have had extra time and more money to achieve reliable results."
Extra time and money solves everything! "QE didn't work. That just means it needs to be bigger next time!"
Precisely - "the EU does not work, we need more and stronger EU"!
Muppets.
Death is free.
Death isn't free. Buy a bullet, or a rope, or water for the bathtub, or gas to drive to a high place.
Then there's the countless expense afterwards.
If you have no money, no assets, just debt, then us taxpayers pay for it.
Death, free? HA - I've been saving to pay for my own plenty. Others in my family haven't and that's when you find out. Miss them sure but their leaving the burying bills not cool either.
The air we breath is NOT free. You have to eat AND SAVE CAPITAL (calories) in order to breath. Without extra glucose running around in your bloodstream, waiting to be employed to service, you won't be breathing.
Nothing good happens without labor and savings.
There is still a difference between nature and society. It's one thing to need to eat to live. It's another to have to pay RENTS to the "owners" of a resource such as natural air and water (or CLEAN air and water, prior to pollution by capitalists taking a FREE ride on the commons) in order to survive. Once upon a time in the not-so-distant past, for instance, it wasn't necessary to pay RENT to some "owner" in order to curl up on the ground to sleep. Do that now, and you go to jail. While nothing good happens without labor and savings, nothing good happens when that labor and those savings are confiscated by some jackass who has enough capital -- from stealing from others before you -- to hire various thugs (sometimes known as "government") to shake you down.
Air's not free. PLANT LIVES MATTER!
It's not a lack of common sense. Whenever things don't make sense on their face, and people with access to models and charts are pushing hard for it, there is an ulterior motive.
Northern Europe proves once again, the thin air up there has eroded synapses to the point where common sense is as uncommon as Clinton telling the truth.
"When Everyone Receives Free Money-
"Free" money finds its True Worth."
-AC
disappointing article, it didnt really go into why the Finns felt it wasnt working as hoped
Agreed. In particular, it would've been good to know if and how many of the recipients just up and stopped working like everyone says people would. How many stopped working, but pursued higher education? How many continued to work, but changed jobs and why did they change? How did people change their spending habits based on the extra income?
A similar experiment with Americans might be worth doing. Select a representative cross-section of the population - age, race, sex, ethnicity, religion, educational attainment, income, etc. - and see what they do with themselves if they didn't have to work for a living.
I agree. The mistake the Finns made was to give UBI to 2000 unemployed people. It should have been 2000 random people. Everyone from doctors down to beach bums and then see how they spend the money or if they change their work and life. Like it or not we will have to have some form of UBI once technology makes 90-99% of the population unemployed and until then I wouldn't object to everyone getting a tiny UBI (say $5/day) which is what most of the world lives on. Couldn't be worse than the current system where the unemployment benefits are high enough (or they claim a pension with stupid health issues like drug dependency) that many choose it as a lifestyle instead of getting a job.
I'll tell you exactly why it doesn't work:
Men can live comfortably on 12k/year.
Women and bitch men think talking is work.
Men don't want to deal with some cunt ranting and raving over nothing and jailing them/stealing their kids over feminist bullshit. So there is no reason to work with free video games and one night stands.
Give women money and they raise their irrational standards; give men money and they say fuck it.
Easy enough.
Lots of people both male and female, think that talking to jerks all day or begging for money is work. We're called introverts. And generally we don't talk back to people like you because we don't like to be bothered with people, period. But the internet is a lovely thing. It lets us talk without talking, and in particular without ever having to look at your ugly faces. Give us free money, and we happily disappear into cabins in the woods and leave the rest of the idiots to argue until they're blue in the face. Twelve thousand a year is plenty. Gimmedat.
All 2000 recipients were unemployed. We don't know anything about the outcome of the trial except that the government isn't continuing it. They might have all gotten jobs. Or maybe none! Maybe they all got jobs, but they were bullshit makework jobs. Either the government isn't talking or the reporters are lazy.
Let's face it, the gov't isn't talking because saying anything useful would be raciss. That and it must have been an abject failure on all fronts, otherwise there would be numerous accolades showered on the inventors of this "free shit for everyone for ever" concept, if it worked. Which it doesn't. Of course. And everyone knows it.
Heck, people knew it wouldn't work even before they invented the wheel and the alphabet. Back then, there wasn't even a sjw-libtard contaminant in the human genome.
When Canada did a similar experiment, they found that the major behavioral change was that some working mothers quit working to devote full time to caring for their children. Considering that taking care of small kids and working is usually about three jobs' worth of labor, there's no mystery as to why.
This is Fight Club. For example, this bulletpoint was not even completed:
Leaves part-time workers what, motherfucker?
This is the award-winning journalism that is the basic standard of ZeroHedge.
Can't print gold or silver.
...yet.
Gimmiedats!
interesting that Bernie comes out a day later with his "Universal work" proposal. Instead of a 100% giveaway, it's a "job for anyone who wants one" at the govt. which will include manager of automatic sprinkler, etc
I never would have seen this coming! This is what happens when most of these billionaires are drop outs never having econ 101
Making people pay their way is triggering!
Telling people to "pull their own weight" is lardphobic
We'll never debate freedom for the tax slaves. .
something has to be done because machine will replace a big part of the workforce more and more as things develop.
I wonder if the modern day Luddites will ever look back and feel stupid. Probably not is my guess.
Some jobs will be created by this, but they'll require an higher than average IQ.
Which doesn't solve the problem, since most people won't be able to do them even if education were made free.
This is why it's time to seriously think about eugenics. Sterilize anyone with an IQ below 110. Massive incentives for couples with IQs above 120 to procreate. I am dead serious about this.
You can boycott the machine. Fucking Amnish proved it.
That is a rather myopic view of the world. People said the same thing when horses were replaced for transportation. And when trains began hauling cargo. Etc. etc. etc.
As recently as the 80's we were told that "these new Personal Computers will soon be doing ALL the work and we can just do nothing if we want!" Did it turn out that way? No. The same is true of this turning point. Probably few (if anybody) knows what demand there will be for labor into the future. Nobody saw a need for cell phone salesmen as recently as 1985. How did that turn out?
Except cell phone salesman don't get paid what factory workers did, and we don't need as many of them. Anyone who doesn't see mass unemployment due to automation in our future is being deliberately obtuse. It really is different this time. I see it as a good thing... freedom from wage slavery. But we need to seriously think about how to handle the excess unemployable population. I propose a forced eugenics program to move the IQ curve sharply to the right.
Personally, I continue to doubt the "need" for cell-phone salesmen. Or any salesmen. If it requires someone to actively persuade you to buy it, then obviously you didn't really want or need it to begin with. Without salespeople, our economy would (gasp!) shrink to the size we actually need, instead of 50% of Americans having so much junk they don't use or need, that they have to rent spare storage outside of their homes to stuff it in. Less "want" = less waste = less garbage = less pollution. The ridiculous amount of resources we waste on pumping conspicuous and unnecessary consumption could be re-routed into providing services that we do need, like health care for the poor and massive road and bridge repairs.
Except of course that I doubt cell-phone salesmen have the brains to work as medical technicians or nurses, or the brawn for heavy road construction.
