A Furtive Glance At Washington's Ongoing War Preparations Against Russia

Authored by Arkady Savitsky via The Strategic Culture Foundation,
While the world's attention is riveted on Syria, the US is significantly boosting its forces in Europe. And these are not just divisions streaming in to take part in some exercises that will leave once those are over. This is a serious buildup to create a potentially offensive posture. The beefing up of the US forces is taking place amid preparations for a Russia-US summit. That’s a rather peculiar background for the event, to put it mildly!
The 4th Combat Aviation Brigade and the 4th Infantry Division will deploy to Europe as part of its Operation Atlantic Resolve. Based in Germany, the forces will participate in multiple exercises, most of which will be held very near the Russian border in Poland, Hungary, Romania, and the Baltic States. The Army is considering deploying an entire division in a Reforger type of exercise, with troops coming over to use the pre-positioned hardware. Those forces could potentially see a surge, with a division-level deployment in late 2018 or 2019.
The plans include the creation of a rear-area operations command to be hosted by Germany. Another command is planned that will ensure mobility in the North Atlantic shipping lanes. A "military Schengen" to allow easy movement across borders is under consideration. NATO is rotating four battalion-size, combat-ready, air-power-supported battle groups throughout Poland — which is hosting 800 American troops — and the Baltic States.
In February, the US Army held the largest artillery exercise in Europe since the Cold War. The event was dubbed Dynamic Front 18 and involved seven rocket-launching systems, 94 artillery pieces, including eight German Panzerhaubitze 2000 armored howitzers, 14 British L118 light guns, and 18 US M777 155 mm howitzers.
The US military command is weighing the option of keeping the USS Harry S. Truman carrier strike group in the Mediterranean, the European command’s area of responsibility, instead of deploying it to the Middle East, which is under the control of Central Command. The group left Norfolk on April 11. This move would be intended to “check Russia,” freeing other American naval assets to carry out missions in the Baltic and the Black Sea. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told the House Armed Services Committee on April 12 that he was studying the possibility of shaking up his department’s employment of carrier groups. The rotational deployments have been increased from the traditional six to ten months. A large number of US ships are concentrated in the vicinity of Syria.
Poland will host Anakonda 2018, the largest ever NATO military exercise, the scale of which is truly exceptional this year. It will involve about 100,000 troops, 5,000 vehicles, 150 aircraft, and 45 warships. The event was much smaller two years ago. The scenario is based on the premise of a surprise attack against Russia. Obviously this huge force will be assembled for offensive, not defensive operations. One hundred thousand troops, just imagine! This is the most flagrant violation of the NATO-Russia Founding Act, signed between NATO and Russia in 1997, which contains a passage about NATO refraining from the “stationing of substantial combat forces.”
Meanwhile, around 3,600 American soldiers have landed in Jordan. They are participating in the two-week US-Jordanian exercise, Eager Lion, which kicked off on April 15. The training event is a drill for AV-8B Harriers, MV-22 Ospreys, and attack helicopters. It follows the US, UK, and French air strikes on Syria. The situation in southern Syria is fraught with conflict, which might easily pull in US and Russian armed forces.
In his remarks about a possible Russia-US summit, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that he is confident Russian and American military leaders will prevent an armed conflict. US officials have said many times they are ready to do anything to keep hostilities from erupting. Well, that’s what they say, but actions speak louder than words. Forces are amassing that are poised for attack. The US deployments cannot be seen as anything other than war preparations that are already well underway, and Moscow has to be doubly vigilant.
The two nations’ leaders will have a host of urgent issues to discuss, but moving to tame the heightened tensions would be a step in the right direction. Some things could be done without delay, reviving some existing agreements that have been undeservedly forgotten for instance, such as the 1989 Prevention of Dangerous Military Activities Agreement or the Incidents at Sea (INCSEA) agreement of 1972. The INCSEA stood both parties in good stead, preventing a military clash between the Soviet and US navies during the 1973 Yom Kippur War. It can do so again in the same region.
Provocative military deployments in Europe are hardly the way to create a propitious environment for a summit. Nor do they enhance the security of the United States. But they are taking place, poisoning the atmosphere and creating a big problem.
Comments
Russia is not the enemy of the US. When will the neocons and globalists stop shoving this idea down our throats? Enough!
The US has an airbase in Hungary, now? Wow! As far as a Reforger-type military exercise, I did Reforger in 1983. It was fucking cold, cold enough to nearly get frostbite.
Why should we care what Russia does to a bunch of E European Slavs anyway?
In reply to Russia is not the enemy of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Did you really just say that? Hungary and Poland are amazing countries, now that they have thrown off the shackles of communism! Slavs are fine, upstanding people. Higher class than what you find in the USSA these days.
In reply to Why should we care what… by Juggernaut x2
Romanians are a race of thieving bastards.
Next.
In reply to Did you really just say that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
He obviously didn't meant what he said; he meant E. European SLAVES...
You know, the type that just doesn't know what being free actually is, so they just go from slave master to slave master, and call that freedom...
In reply to Did you really just say that… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
EU's the biggest LNG cash cow. US demands that market.
Breaking Russia breaks China.
In reply to Russia is not the enemy of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
That's a stretch. Let Russia have it. Not a big deal.
In reply to EU's the biggest LNG cash… by Crazy Or Not
China will defend Russia to the last man. Is a big deal.
In reply to That's a stretch. Let… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
EU can't afford US LNG; breaking that trade will break EU-US bond faster; relations with the US have been at risk for much less than that...
In reply to EU's the biggest LNG cash… by Crazy Or Not
What can go wrong with double price LNG? German way of handling this is spare the holy industry and triple it for the citizens.
My proposal is spare the non merkel voters and make it 6 times expensive for merkel voters.
In reply to EU can't afford US LNG;… by thisandthat
The only thing provocative about military deployments against Russia is how bullshit they have been.
An empire circling the drain.
We buy weapons we don’t need, with money we don’t have, to impress nations we don’t like.
In reply to An empire circling the drain. by Juggernaut x2
Fear. Selling weapons to the taxpayer since God was a lad.
the enemy is merica
The enemy is Zionism.
In reply to the enemy is merica by Omega_Man
EU'ers are Exiting to Australia/New Zealand or Bunkering up.
Oz is rapidly becoming another US aircraft carrier.
What we're not factoring in is Mother Nature's hand in this fray.
Significant uptick in Siesmicity, storms/floods and crop destroying winters.
When toilet seats cost $600 this money isn't getting much done.
They were saying that 20 years ago. Toilet seats probably sell for $6000, now, and my guess they are selling for $60,000 if they are going to be installed on the ISS.
In reply to When toilet seats cost $600… by torabora
ISS is Russian property. So it would be 900 Rubles (about 12 Euro).
In reply to They were saying that 20… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
yeah, get rid of europe by making the stupids there fight the bear. and the best:
they will do it with their best intentions in mind .....
You cannot make the Polish smart. Best intentions they had the last centuries up to now. With a limited perspective that´s all.
In reply to yeah, get rid of europe by… by JimmyRainbow
The amounts listed are without consequence. These are single or double digit millions, with an M. Write an article if and when it hits a billion. This is a sensationalist article.
So the conclusion is that they will attack Russia!!! Gullible people!!! I wonder who wins in case of a nuclear exchange?!?!? Of course, the WW3 topic sells, doesn't it!!!
This is not provactive military movements this is war preparations.
Very simply if you are not under control of the globalists then you will be conquered.
Every action, concept of discussions, negotiations are all a masquerade to conceal what will happen.
If not then the globalists have lost have they not?
I worked at Rhein-Main Airbase in mid 90's.. The USAF shared the runway with Frankfurt airport (second busiest in Europe).
The German govt decided the USAF had to leave because they wanted to convert RM to a big cargo center (which it is now).
During the dismantling of the base, brand new SNAP ON tool boxes were thrown out and destroyed. Lots of guys asked if they would have the tools. US govt said NO WAY. It must be destroyed.
Also brand new barracks furniture was thrown out of the windows. If caught taking , a person could be fined or imprisoned by USA authorities.
Your tax dollars at work.