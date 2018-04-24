Generics To Face Imminent Charges In Price-Fixing Probe; Mylan Tumbles

A year and a half after news first broke in November 2016 that the DOJ - at the time still under the Obama administration - was preparing a "massive" price-fixing probe into generic drugmakers, moments ago Bloomberg reported that U.S. prosecutors are nearing their first official charges in a four-year-old criminal investigation into alleged price-fixing by generic-drug makers.
As Bloomberg adds, and the reason why the generics space is tumbling, is that at least two companies are said to be indicted in the coming months, in addition to several executives, while a third company could agree to plead guilty before then, said one the people.
Started during the Obama administration, the investigation is advancing under President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly vowed to bring down soaring drug costs in the wake of controversial price hikes by Mylan and Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. A group of administration officials is working on a plan expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks.
The charges are expected to be filed as soon as this summer; they would mark a "major breakthrough" in the sprawling cross-administrational probe that began in 2014 and has spread to virtually every major generic-drug manufacturer, including Mylan and Teva.
And speaking of Mylan, the company tumbled promptly as news of the probe spread.
Adding insult to injury was the disclosure that feds have raided at least two companies in the investigation: while Perrigo had previously disclosed its offices were searched last year; we now learn that Mylan’s Pennsylvania headquarters was also raided by the FBI in the fall of 2016, according to the Bloomberg source.
The raid took place the same day that Mylan Chief Executive Officer Heather Bresch was in Washington testifying on drug prices. Bresch, who as we reported at the time, was grilled by lawmakers about the $600 price tag for a two-pack of EpiPen among other questions, is the daughter of Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat.
Still, neither Mylan nor its executives have been publicly charged with a crime, at least not yet. The generic drug giant previously disclosed subpoenas related to some of its generic drugs and search warrants related to the investigation, without saying where any raids took place.
Rajiv Malik, Mylan’s president, has been named as a defendant in a civil-complaint by states, which allege that he took an active role in the price-fixing conspiracy. Mylan said at the time that it stood by Malik, and a lawyer for Malik said the executive denied the allegations.
As part of the upcoming charges, companies will be accused of fixing prices and dividing up the market, according to Bloomberg.
Although indictments are expected, the companies or their executives could agree to plead guilty rather than fight the charges, said the other person. The identities of the companies set to be charged couldn’t be learned.
And on the chance they avoid prison time, generic-drug manufacturers also are facing a civil complaint filed by state attorneys general led by Connecticut. That case accuses more than a dozen companies of conspiring to raise prices on 15 drugs.
Comments
Lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnng overdue!!
Part 1 of 3 necessary actions to get our healthcare costs back down.
The rich Jewish-Canadian couple that was murdered won't be facing any charges. Didn't they own the biggest Canadian manufacturer of generic pharmaceuticals?
In reply to Lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnng overdue!! by Team_Huli
Apotex. Numero uno in Canada, Top 5 in generic production in North America.
In reply to The rich Jewish Canadian… by hedgeless_horseman
This kind of shit is so prevalent in the pharma industry it's ridiculous. Many cancer drugs like those manufactured by Cellgene are based on 1950's drugs yet they can turn around and charge almost $20,000 for one month's dosage. That's over $600 per pill for those counting at home.
Oh yeah . . . if you don't take them you die.
In reply to Lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnng overdue!! by Team_Huli
I have been telling my patients this for the past 15 years!!!
Only collusion (Big (generic) Pharma and Big Government) could cause prices like we are now seeing. Drugs off patent protection for DECADES are commanding very high prices...some up 100 fold in 20 years (erythromycin I'm looking at you).
BOUT FREAKIN TIME!!!
In reply to Lonnnnnnnnnnnnnnng overdue!! by Team_Huli
The average meth dealer is more ethical than US pharma industry.
About time. How do Big Pharma execs look at themselves in a mirror? Oh wait ....
I don't think any of them have that problem...
https://www1.salary.com/MYLAN-NV-Executive-Salaries.html
Side Note, in case you forgot:
Heather Bresch
CEO of Mylan
Salary $13,776,693 (2016)
You remember her, W.V. Senator Joe Manchin's daughter
In reply to About time. How do Big… by BidnessMan
Same Mylan that settled after years of overcharging...
https://www.cnbc.com/2017/08/17/mylan-finalizes-465-million-epipen-sett…
Standard Disclaimer: Couldn't happen to a nicer group of individuals...
So I was on my annual trip down south in Cartagena and took my script for a brand name drug down the road and checked out a local pharmacy and asked the pharmacist "how much". I was quoted a price that was like 1/10th what I was being trimmed here in the USA for the same thing. See this is typical. Big pharma uses our tax code and the health insurance scam thereby avoiding paying their "fair share" using deducts for R&D and such and they get to declare and pay a very modest tax bill. Then they go and get Medicare signed up and use the US population in order to pay "what the market will bear" and in the case of the USA we pay through the nose. Since we are then again "funding the drug", they are free to go out and wholesale it in 3rd world and lesser developed nations for far less than domestically expanding their "world wide market share" but this is all accomplished on the wallet of the American citizen. America First should also translate into America best price first and let the world pay the "fair rate".
Seems strange, DOJ prosecuting criminals. Are they qualified?
It's very doubtful. Most likely this is just grandstanding.
In reply to Seems strange, DOJ… by MonsterSchmuck
Takes one, to know one.
In reply to Seems strange, DOJ… by MonsterSchmuck
Who is allowed to be harvested in every way possible.
I never try to be too serious......But seriously for real this time.....Who thinks anything will happen besides a billion dollar fine, at best.
Which is probably a tax write-off like it is for the banks. Where is the incentive to be legit? Make billions in profit, pay millions in fines and get a tax shelter to boot. Plus, these slimy executive fucks are some of the same people revolving through gov. You wanna know who is the swamp? Look no further than the boardroom.
In reply to I never try to be too… by Dead Indiana Sky
Obama-era drug pricing.
These drug companies are destroying America from within. They must be stopped and brought to justice for treason. Think about what they are doing to the whole economy! It’s not just greed.