Gundlach On Gold: "Something Big Is Happening... It's Getting Exciting"

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 04/24/2018 - 18:48

Picking up where DoubleLine CEO Jeff Gundlach left off yesterday with his Ira Sohn recommendation, which as a reminder was to short Facebook on concerns of regulatory crackdown and go long commodities ahead of a late-cycle inflationary boom, on Tuesday Gundlach spoke at an event for DoubleLine clients and reiterated his late-cycle skepticism, warning that treasuries are still "not attractive" even though the benchmark 10Y yield briefly crossed the key 3% threshold earlier in the day.

The bond king said he is in no rush to buy, well, bonds, because he expects that, based on recent Core CPI prints and the NY Fed underlying inflation gauge, that US inflation will go even higher, sending Treasury prices lower. The fund manager said some indicators are suggesting 3% inflation, and noted that while it might not get there, "something higher than the current rate is sensible."

Quoted by Reuters, Gundlach said the Fed’s "quantitative tightening", which as we described earlier today is already taking the high-grade corporate market by storm where "cash-rich" companies haven't issued a single bond YTD, was a factor in rising Treasury yields.

Furthermore, picking up on another previously covered topic, namely the recent surge in USD funding costs, Gundlach warned that the rising yields will continue as foreigners will be averse to purchasing U.S. Tsys because of hedging costs which have made the US 30Y Treasury the least economical of all govt bonds.

Still, the DoubleLine CEO said he has little conviction the 10Y will break hard above the 3% level:

"Maybe this level will hold on the 10-year. I’m not in that camp, but my conviction is low. My conviction on breaking above 3 is low. I don’t think you need conviction - let the market prove your opinion."

More curiously, unlike a growing chorus on Wall Street, and even the market itself where forward OIS curves have already inverted, Gundlach said that he does not think the yield curve will invert before the next recession. This likely goes to Gundlach's thesis, which he proposed in January, that in the next recession we won't see a bid for safety out of stocks and into bonds. In other words "we won't see a bond market rally."

If so, he is right: there would be no inversion; there would be just an epic cross-asset crash, that incidentally will blow up all risk-parity funds in the process.

Which leads us to the final two points.

First, Gundlach said he thinks that Fed chair Jerome Powell is "not going to bail out the market." Here he may be referring to what Zero Hedge first observed in January, when in the recently declassified 2012 FOMC transcripts, we found the following gem:

[W]hen it is time for us to sell, or even to stop buying, the response could be quite strong; there is every reason to expect a strong response. So there are a couple of ways to look at it. It is about $1.2 trillion in sales; you take 60 months, you get about $20 billion a month. That is a very doable thing, it sounds like, in a market where the norm by the middle of next year is $80 billion a month. Another way to look at it, though, is that it’s not so much the sale, the duration; it’s also unloading our short volatility position.

Second, Gundlach said that the next big move will likely be in gold prices which have broken their downtrend line, and are on the verge of breaking out to the upside. "It’s getting almost exciting...  something big is happening,” he said cryptically.

He then revealed his target, saying that based on classic chart reading, an "explosive, potential energy" of a huge "head-and-shoulders bottom" base was signaling a move of $1,000 in gold prices, and added that "Gold is maintaining an upward pattern above its rising 200-day moving average, which is extremely good."

SILVERGEDDON Tue, 04/24/2018 - 18:50

BTFD, HEDGIES. Old school old line. 

About the time Million Dollar Bonus was claiming it only took five bucks to dig it out of the ground. 

And Robot Trader was bragging about being a fucking genius. 

Plus, tmosley was pimping his blow off top book for all to hear. 

Silver Bears commemorative video will be out shortly. 

Good times. 

Bondosaurus Rex Tue, 04/24/2018 - 18:53

Pull back in gold when market crashes then the next bull market. Don't catch a falling knife. I'm a gold bug but the dollar rally will happen when the panic starts. Everyone runs for the lifeboats. That's historical.

Bondosaurus Rex blindfaith Tue, 04/24/2018 - 19:12

I believe he is right but he is early and he is the smartest guy in the room.

The smartest guys are always early on a trade. I was buying gold at $600 and still have not sold. There is historically a 50% pullback in a secular cycle. This cycle was drastically slowed down when the interest rates were left too high too long. There will be velocity out the wazoo (technical 1980's trader lingo) after the crash. This will drive prices up across the board. The markets have to clear a few things first.

Bondosaurus Rex El Hosel Tue, 04/24/2018 - 20:02

In the 70's we had a multi year pullback that broke a few people. It finally went down to a 50% pullback. After that recovery it shot up a few years later. If a person is buying I would divide up the purchase into a monthly plan. You will buy through the dip.

It is a controversial belief but I think the gold prices were held down due to Obama wanting to give gold away to his friends.

http://freebeacon.com/national-security/iran-may-received-much-33-6-bil…

Gold being on its back lured him to giving away cash. Which we easily can print. Obma had the 2008 crash and messed up things badly. It is no small coincidence that markets were not allowed to go down.

FactDog Bondosaurus Rex Tue, 04/24/2018 - 20:33

Brontosaurus Rex:

Gold will pull back as the market crashes but then there will easing, with vigour,  will happen and the dollar will fall further against gold and may I say Bitcoin. 

BTW Bitcoin will be one of the only crypto's that will not be considered a security in 2019.   Satoshi disappeared and that was the best thing that could happen.  Almost all the other cryptos have people and originators promoting them. They are a scam.

lookslikecraptome Brazen Heist Tue, 04/24/2018 - 19:26

all i no is that the spoofers and washers are out big time this very minute. 100s of coins being asked and not so many being bid.  50 coins offered and disappear in 20 seconds. just looking at gdax. Cheers on ur wins. 

 

EDIT. Back from GDAX.   Do not put much faith in T analysis in general and much much less for cryptos.  BUT, based on the 15 min and 5 min chart, I am gonna walk right out there and say it is gonna pop. 

But HOLY CRAP are the spoofers working over time right now. Cheers

 

Ahem!  if u really want trading vehicles do the full SP or the mini.  Make a man out of u instead of sitting around and letting the market dictate to u. 

pebblewriter Tue, 04/24/2018 - 19:11

Gundlach is correct about the huge inverted head & shoulders pattern.  But, it only targets 1721 - a 29% increase from here. 

Unfortunately for gold bulls, it has failed to complete the pattern seven different times since November 2016.  Many times, it has come within $12-18 of completing the pattern.  Yet, over and over again, it fails to follow through. Why?

Call me a conspiracy theorist, but IMO the monetary authorities have worked very hard to legitimize fiat and discredit gold.  They're gearing up to do the same to crypto currencies.

I hope I'm wrong.  But, I don't see TPTB ever willingly allowing gold to break out.

http://pebblewriter.com/update-on-gold-apr-11-2018/