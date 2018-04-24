Here Is The Next Big Threat Facing American Farmers

Despite the media's assertion that President Trump's animating political principle is "stay loyal to the base", the White House is coming incredibly close to alienating one of the president's most reliable constituencies: The American farming community.
Farmers practically begged Trump to back down from his burgeoning trade war when China slapped tariffs on 128 products, including walnuts and California wine. And when Chinathreatened to deploy one of the most powerful weapons in its trade arsenal: tariffs on US soybeans, it only further escalated the tension.
But China's tariffs on agricultural products are only a small part of the problems facing American farmers.
As we pointed out earlier this month, the White House's tariffs on aluminum and steel attempted to solve one problem but created another. And the "unintended consequences" from the steel tariffs are hurting agricultural jobs across the Midwest.
And today, Bloomberg pointed out that the Federal Reserve's "gradual" normalization of interest rates has pushed the fixed rate on US farm loans to a five-year high of 5.6%, up from 5.3% a year earlier.
This is happening while farmers are still reeling from an agricultural commodity slump that resulted in the lowest incomes since the recession. And while crop prices are higher than they were a year ago, they're not yet high enough to be a reliable offset.
Jason Barnes, a farmer in South Dakota, expressed concern that his business might not be able to survive without cheap loans.
"Commodity prices stink, and they’re set to stink for a long time," said Jason Barnes, 50, who has 400 head of cattle and farms 1,300 acres of corn, wheat and sunflowers about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Pierre, South Dakota.
"We’ve been able to survive because of cheap money. You raise rates high enough, it will have a huge impact on people’s ability to continue farming."
Another farmer complained that rising rates would mean spending $3,000 more than last year to service a loan.
The Federal Reserve is tightening credit as the economy shows signs of strength, ending a prolonged period of low interest rates in the wake of the financial crisis. As a result, banks pushed the fixed rate on U.S. farm loans to a five-year high of 5.6 percent in the fourth quarter, up from 5.3 percent a year earlier, Fed data show. With more increases expected through 2019, farmers may see their thin profit margins evaporate.
For Barnes, a former banker who took over his father’s farm in 2012, the increase means he is spending $3,000 more than last year on his $350,000 operating loan. That’s money he won’t spend on hiring local workers to handle maintenance or repairs on things like watering systems, fences and cattle pens, as he normally would. If rates keep rising, he could be paying an additional $5,000 in interest by 2020.
"It’s going to get difficult as the Fed keeps raising rates," said Jerry Catlett, president and chief operating officer of Bruning State Bank in Bruning, Nebraska, about 100 miles southwest of Omaha. Catlett already is factoring in higher debt burdens this year for farmers when assessing their creditworthiness, which means some will get smaller loans or none at all, he said.
With farm income set to drop again in 2018, some observers are worried that the higher debt-servicing costs will force farms out of business - further impairing the economy in some of the hardest-hit parts of the country.
Net farm income will drop in 2018 for the fourth time in five years, to $59.5 billion, down from a record $123.8 billion in 2013 and the lowest since 2006, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. If higher debt costs force farmers to sell land or quit, that could hurt rural communities that rely on those businesses for jobs and tax revenue.
"It’s people who aren’t buying tractors or pickups, or working on their house or going to a restaurant," said Mike Yackley, who manages the BankWest Inc. branches in Selby and Onida, South Dakota, separated by 60 miles on Highway 83. The towns, in the north-central part of the state, have a combined population of 1,300.
Luckily, modern farms tend to be larger than they were in decades past - meaning a repeat of the 1980s farm crisis is unlikely. Also, many farmers socked away cash when crop prices were high, which has helped to tide them over during the lean years.
However, higher rates will almost certainly impact their ability to expand, cutting off one potential avenue for growth for smaller farms that are struggling to compete with their larger peers.
To be sure, lenders don’t expect the U.S. will see a repeat of the widespread bankruptcies that led to the farm crisis in the 1980s. Back then, the industry was hit by interest rates above 15 percent, surging fuel costs, too much debt, slumping commodity prices and a strong dollar that hurt exports.
Farms tend to be bigger today, and for many older producers, debt is more manageable than three decades ago. While total borrowing will be an estimated $389 billion this year, the ratio of debt to total farm equity remains little changed over the past decade at under 13 percent. It was twice that in the 1980s.
Also, many farmers stockpiled cash during the boom years through 2012, when record crop prices sent profit surging. U.S. farmland reached $3,020 an acre on average in 2015, twice as much as a decade earlier. Land in Iowa, the No. 1 U.S. corn producer, was a record $8,500 an acre in 2014.
When rates were low, it was easy for cash-rich farmers to buy out their neighbors to expand output, and everyone from hedge funds to city dwellers with rural dreams was investing in agricultural land. Some growers rented more acres to boost production while crop prices were high.
But that helped create global surpluses and a prolonged slump in prices, which put the economics of farming at greater risk, especially as costs increase. The prospect of more-expensive debt is adding to that pressure. The Fed, which held its benchmark rate near zero for almost seven years, predicts it will reach 3.4 percent by 2020, compared with today’s 1.75 percent.
A Chicago Fed survey of bankers in five Midwest states, including Iowa and Illinois, showed credit conditions for farmers deteriorated in the fourth quarter of 2017 from a year earlier. The Fed also predicted that capital expenditures would drop in 2018 for a fifth straight year.
With Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin preparing to head to Beijing to try and quash the US-China trade-beef, farmers can breathe a temporary sigh of relief. But the Federal Reserve seems intent on raising interest rates at least three - and possibly four (or more) times this year...
And there's always the possibility that KKR is right, and a recession in the next two years is inevitable - at which point, the Fed would probably roll back interest rates as it's forced to consider QE4.
Raise prices. People gotta eat.
One of the first things the bolsheviks did after taking over russia was confiscate all the peoples food "for their greater good".
What ensued was mass starvation where people ate people, mothers ate children and the bolsheviks celebrated it.
Look who owns all the food. They could shut it off in a day. About 9 weeks till people eat people. History always rhymes.
Learn to grow food.
I believe I have just passed through a black hole.
Farmers are about 1% of the population.
Trump says, “Let them starve.”
Except for Commifornia produce, most of the (non-meat) food that is produced in the US is not produced in leftist strongholds. Animal protein is actually distributed across the country well enough that WITH proper management, people could still get it even with SHTF. With proper management. Oil is also mostly produced outside of leftist strongholds. The Bolsheviks can come out to flyover to take the food and see how that works out for them. The history that repeats would be more along the lines of Pinochet giving communists helicopter rides. If SHTF along current political divides, big, urban blue areas are going to get cut off from necessities.
Cali agriculture is an EPIC employer of illegal alien labor.
Yuge money-saver for growers.
All of the related costs of illegals are dumped on the American taxpayer, of course.
If one entertains your SHTF scenario, virtually every farm west of the 100 meridian won't be able to produce anything beyond feed. Water is the problem, and there was a reason there was no population density in the West until after the public water works stated in the 1930s.
Thing is, those dams mostly require enormous power and tremendous maintenance to keep them from silting up, and the rule of law to keep them from being diverted far far upriver. Plus, what is the average age of a dam in the US these days?
Cities are of course fucked, but that's hardly worth pointing out.
There is lots of water. Water scarcity is one of the biggest con jobs going.
But what about the bees? No bees means no food.
Do you know where the 100 meridian west is?
You surely can't mean there is lots of water in west Texas, right? What about the entire southern half of the California central valley? What about entire states, like Nevada and Arizona, that average less than 10 inches of rain annually?
How is rainfall a "con job"??
Nothing of value is produced in "Leftist Strongholds," only consumption. And, fake news, of course.
What about all the mid-western suburbanites? They're superior to people living in blue hell holes?
You need to provide a necessary service or grow food when the SHTF, or you'll be just as fucked.
Jews aren't comfortable depending on independent white families owning farms, so usury is employed to strip them of their farms and put them in the hands of Jewish-controlled corporations. This is the modern version of collectivized farming, where the corporation is the 21st-century vehicle of collective ownership. "It's capitalism, goy! What's your problem? You have a problem with the 'free market' allocating scarce assets? Oy vey!"
What in the fuck is wrong with you? Obviously, you've never lived in a farming state. You completely misdiagnosed the issues and managed to sprinkle in a healthy dose racism. How many branches does the ole family tree have there Goober?
He says something like this in every post. He is stuck on stupid--one can only ignore him.
Certainly more people in the USA die from obesity than hunger. Probably even worldwide these days. The farmers must suffer the consequences of overproduction, the same way that the oil drillers did. That is the way that capitalism works, which Zero Hedge has been trying to say daily for ever.
Fake news article. I'm a farmer. I'm not begging Trump for anything.
There are good farmers and there are bad farmers that should not be farming. The industry polices itself.
People eat, grow something they'll eat.
It will sort itself out quickly.
Bad farmers /boo-hoo all you want. You got yourself into stupid, get yourself out.
When you tariff, you have to at least wait or incentivize bringing manufacturing/production back to America.
Otherwise, its just a bunch of people bitching about price increases.
We got to the position we're in because US manufacturing corporations decided it was better to go entirely into Finance than to carry on making stuff. Our system irrationally accounts labor to be nothing but an expense to be cut, rather than as an asset to be developed. Tools are assets. Buildings are assets. Inventory is an asset. All those things have costs too. And no business can be successful without stable, competent, loyal labor.
Yet US manufacturing corporations were able to cut their production labor costs by 85% or so by shutting down factories in the US and buying stuff made by slaves in Third World shitholes. They've used the money to increase the pay gap between employees and executives from 20x to 200x-400x; buying their own stock; pushing piles of abstract money around.
Heck, I do a lot of work for a major US retailer. In about 2006, they were making more profit from managing branded VISA cards than they were from retailing. They opened up their own National Bank in South Dakota, for crying out loud. Chase offered them $15 Billion for their card portfolio and they laughed. Of course in 2008, when Chase offered them (if I recall correctly) $3.5 Billion for half the portfolio, so less than half the original offer, the retailer was delighted to take it.
Our corporations can't afford to manufacture in the US anymore. They all want to be banks. Home Depot would rather sell you a credit card than a stack of 2x4's. Manufacturers can't increase their now-reduced labor costs by 600% and survive.
Manufacturing jobs will come back to the US when Americans can live on $5,000 a year, as their Chinese and Mexican counterparts do. The tariffs being discussed, and remember it's all just talk to this point, are woefully inadequate to re-balance that differential.
Good Luck with that.
Spot on....
I've always resisted the urge to go bigger and bigger and opted instead to actually OWN my land, equipment, and vehicles. The get big or bust model is for suckers, only the banks and the equipment dealers benefit from it. I run less than 200 acres with three tractors, the biggest one is only 85 horse. When I want a new piece of equipment I BUY IT outright or wait until I can. I've run the numbers and I'll tell you what...this is very counterintuitive to many people...BUT if I were willing to make the switch I'm cinvinced I could handle the whole farm with a good team of horses AND make a higher profit. Yet the trends and the "smart farmers" are moving in exactly the opposite direction.
Good for you to see that. One of my brothers is a veterinarian. When he was working Large Animal, he said the same thing. He saw the best conditions for animals at farms like yours. He saw the absolute worst at farms that were going hopelessly out of business, or at huge consolidated factory operations where the former farmers had been turned into basically tenant sharecroppers.
The current model of farming only works in an economy distorted by the metastasization of Finance from a tool to a cancer.
I'm encouraged by the large numbers of Amish that are coming to my area. You see these guys doing the things that made farmers way back in the day. They are putting up feed corn by hand, cost to make their feed is almost zero. Then I see the modern farmers next to them putting up the same feed with a million dollars in equipment. Sure he can do alot more but the cost is all his while the benefit is all the banks. Our grandfathers and great grandfathers handled hundreds of acres with 30 hp tractors or even horses in many cases. They only switched to higher power farming because it benefited them financially....it no longer does.
If you sneak up to their barns after midnight you will see them in there genetically modifying their seed stocks to increase facial hair on women.
fantasy-land -- those quaint Amish and their "cost free" farming ? nonsense.
many Amish today ?-- they run restaurants and cabinet shops ... shops filled with CNC equipment -- they damn sure aren't out in the fields with a mule thrasher . Oh, there's a few left.
Amish make big money with that quaint pose.
No in my area [ the ones Ive been watching anyway ] they are farming.
"Smart Farmer" = Debt Slave headed for BK
"Real Farmer" - capitalizes from retained earnings
Not Rocket Surgery ...
What do you grow?
Cattle and sheep, right outta the ground.
Higher rates are self defeating.
TLT
When your economic system has become so distorted by Finance that farmers can't make money producing food, for which there is no substitute, you know your system is fatally flawed and must collapse.
Finance is a phenomenally useful tool. When our economy worked well, produced things that people needed, found useful things for people to do, and allowed those who worked hard and smart to rise socio-economically, Finance made up about 5% of US GDP. Now it's nearing 50%, and we don't produce things people need, we're trying to replace people with robots, the purchasing power of a paycheck is declining, it takes nearly 2 jobs to support a family when it used to take 1, while necessities are becoming unaffordable yet luxuries are readily available, and many of us can't afford basic medical attention. Among other results of such distortion.
Now it's getting to close to collapse that we're going to have to go to NIRP just to keep access to food.
It's a sign of the power of the Elites that no politician can talk openly about this and get elected. Everyone knows it's happening. Yet people who point out the obvious are labelled and libeled as loonies. That's when you know time is running short.
the purchasing power of a paycheck is declining, it takes nearly 2 jobs to support a family
So, why not demand a better tax code for THIS century? A tax code that doesn't -take first- what a citizen earns . Time to leave the moronic, UN-fair tax code back in last century- where it belongs.
this code won't power a modern usa-- and is wholly
un-fit and immoral .
Think it's bad now, just wait for massive crop loss from cold, droughts, and floods from the weakening magneticsphere thanks to the Grand Solar Minimum. Look at at the deep blue area and think where our farm belt is within the map.
Temp map from NASA on the Maunder Minimum temperatures: https://www.giss.nasa.gov/research/features/200611_paleoclimatology/mau…
Better yet, check the discoveries of multiple magnetic waves moving in and out of phase across the Sun highly correlated to short and long term solar cycles.
Geek Out for the Day
http://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/0004-637X/795/1/46/pdf
Got Energy?
Use your Tin Foil Hats to protect yourselves.
....grand solar minimum bitchezzzz.
It's hard to trust da hedge when they show multi million farming operations, 200K tractors, illegals everywhere, and calling them poor farmers. not to mention not paying any property tax and getting subsidies that make VA disability look like a welfare case !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! oh, and 4 door 90K dualleys too !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
When the day arrives that farmers aren't complaining about commodity prices and loans, is the day the perfect amount of rain falls on the land--- been this way for-ever ! Farmers have always hated bankers and bureaucrats ( small farmers at least) so, no "breaking news" here.
but, glad to see reporting on land prices -- that makes me smile-- because productive farmland is still a great bet.
and, always the dig at Trump - farm supporters - farming in the US is done by GIANT corporations and is rarely reported on -- about 3% of the work force is agriculture related.... and being mechanized more every day. You should see the drone usage/ mapping being done... next are the driver-less tractors that are precise to-the-foot
Oh, and almost nothing has been planted yet-- and China will have to pay a much higher price if US beans are lost... that, and add melamine filler to their feed stock corn.
green acres is delightful, you miserable bitches !
American farmers are almost dead. What Big Ag hasn't taken from them in economy of scale, monsanto & chemical companies has swindled in efficiency (with an inferior product) with ever increasing price spiral of chemical usage with patented seeds. Equipment complexity and costs are on the rise. What a fucking mess.
Big Ag needs a conglomerate bitch slapping every bit as bad as Big Pharma, maybe worse.
I sure am glad that all of my food comes from the grocery store instead of some farm!
Don't bet the farm on unsustainable and insane crop prices set by khazar wall street traders.
Wall Street manipulated the commodity markets so much that the true market price for anything has been lost to history.
The entire world has been destabilized so NY trading houses can have record profits.
Oil companies now think the record crack spread thanks to Wall Street bullshit is normal and "can't" go back to the previous record profits. How will they stay in business?